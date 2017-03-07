 
by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Mar 7th 2017 5:39pm


elon musk, kimbal musk, kitchen, restaurants, trademark, wolfgang puck



Wolfgang Puck Battles Elon Musk's Brother Over Trademark Rights For 'The Kitchen' In Restaurant Industry

from the really? dept

Generic terms that are allowed trademark protection are the bane of those that still believe trademark law serves a useful function. For the law to work as intended, to protect the public's ability to know what they're buying and from whom they are buying it, trademarks need to be both unique and identifying. When the USPTO instead allows for laughably broad terms or words to be trademarked, it steals from trademark proponents the argument of utility.

Take one current trademark dispute, for instance, which happily includes such big names as Wolfgang Puck and the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk. Those two are currently battling over whether or not the term "the kitchen" ought to be trademarked for the restaurant industry. Puck is opening new digs in Chicago with the name "The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck." Musk is one of the founders of The Kitchen Cafe out of Colorado. Musk filed a lawsuit against Puck in Colorado over the trademark issue, with Puck's lawyers filing a motion to dismiss while also filing suit in Illinois to have the Chicago area be the venue for the litigation.

The Colorado complaint filed by Musk's company makes the following claim.

Puck's "use of The Kitchen immediately caused confusion in the restaurant industry and marketplace," according to the Colorado compliant, which The Kitchen Cafe filed against a different Puck entity, Wolfgang Puck Licensing.

The claim is fairly laughable for any number of reasons. There is the generic nature of the term in the restaurant industry, the fact that the term does nothing to identify the source of the restaurant ownership, and, most importantly, the wide swath of restaurants that incorporate the term into their names. And that's the reason for Puck's desire to move the venue to Chicago. Puck's lawyer, Steve Mick, explains it nicely.

Both parties have restaurants in Chicago, Mick said. "And we like the fact that within a mile radius of The Kitchen's location in Chicago, there are five or six other restaurants using the phrase 'kitchen.'"

In River North, there's Lyfe Kitchen, Travelle Kitchen + Bar and Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, according to the Illinois complaint. One North Kitchen & Bar is also nearby in the Loop.

"That just sort of underscores our whole point," Mick said. "They don't get to elbow out everybody."

And the fact that they haven't even tried is going to be a problem in the suit. If Puck's restaurants are infringing on Musk's trademarks, why aren't all of these other, longer-standing restaurants likewise infringing? The attorney for The Kitchen Cafe has an answer for this, but it's not a good answer.

"The Kitchen has no issue with descriptive uses of 'kitchen' that do not cause confusion, which is the case in these other instances," said Timothy Getzoff, the attorney representing The Kitchen Cafe. "In contrast, Puck's competing restaurant uses the exact same name, The Kitchen, which already has caused confusion in the market."

Which means that Musk's company essentially filed a trademark suit over the word "the." That word is the hangup here, even as the overtly generic term "kitchen" is utilized all over the restaurant industry. If Musk's suit isn't a loser, then I don't know what would be. Yet, again, the ultimate blame lies with a trademark office that saw fit to grant this trademark in the first place.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 6:18pm

    Ego

    I am not confused over "The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck" and "The Kitchen Cafe" in another state. The term 'kitchen', as in I'll meet you in the kitchen, exists in every restaurant in the world, and in most homes (some might be kitchenettes). So how much of these disputes have more to do with ego than actual confusion by potential customers?

    I know Wolfgang has a big one, now we know that Kimbal Musk also has a big one. Is this a contest to prove whose ego is bigger, or an attempt at gaining some money, that might hurt a competitor, or is it just about control?

    Control seems to be a most likely motivator in many IP related disputes. I don't think the system was supposed to include control (except in what were supposed to be very limited times (a concept lost to a large degree in 1976)).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 7:49pm

      Re: Ego

      No, it's none of those. It's about giving otherwise unemployed (and often unemployable) lawyers a job. The biggest problem society faces right now are lawyers CREATING jobs for other lawyers where none are needed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Mar 2017 @ 7:10pm

    it's all in the location

    If someone confuses Chicago with Colorado, they shouldn't be left unattended.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 7:23pm

    USPTO: "I didn't do it!"

    When the USPTO instead allows for laughably broad terms or words to be trademarked, it steals from trademark proponents the argument of utility.

    The USPTO isn't at fault here. In fact, TKC applied to register THE KITCHEN as a trademark for restaurant services and the Examining Attorney refused. TKC appealed and the Trademark Trial & Appeal Board affirmed the refusal. Don't blame the USPTO. This time.

    During that proceeding, TKC argued that there was no likelihood of confusion between THE KITCHEN and DA KITCHEN:

    Applicant respectfully argues that consumer confusion is unlikely because: (1) the Cited Mark is weak and entitled to minimal protection due to a crowded field of KITCHEN-formative marks used in connection with restaurant services; and (2) while the marks share the term “kitchen,” the inclusion of “da” in the Cited Mark gives it a different overall commercial impression from Applicant’s Mark, and consumers – who are already accustomed to encountering and distinguishing between many KITCHEN-formative marks – will likewise be able to distinguish between THE KITCHEN and DA KITCHEN.

    Sounds exactly like Wolfgang Puck's argument. Ouch.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 7 Mar 2017 @ 8:49pm

    The only thing confusing is the idiocracy of it all, including the USPTO

    My question for anyone engaged in any such stupidity as this: Just how stupid do you think your potential customers are?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


