(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Glyn Moody

Wed, Mar 8th 2017 3:15am


Filed Under:
body cameras, littering, privacy, uk



Body Cameras Used By UK Local Government To Catch People Dropping Litter And Walking Dogs

from the illegal-pigeon-feeders-beware dept

We've just written about the use of body cameras in UK schools. One reason these trials are taking place is probably because the technology is now relatively cheap, which lowers previous barriers to deploying it. So it should perhaps come as no surprise to learn from a new report from Big Brother Watch that body cameras are also widely used by UK local government departments (pdf). Here are some of the figures Big Brother Watch gathered using Freedom of Information requests to over 400 UK councils:

54% of all local [government] authorities across the UK are equipping members of staff or contractors with body worn cameras at a cost of £1,791,960.81 [about $2.2 million].

66% of local authorities are failing to completing Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs) before deploying the technology and

21% of councils are holding non-evidential footage for longer than 31 days; the time limit adhered to by police forces.

The report has details about how many body cameras each local authority has -- one in London has 202 -- how much has been spent, and with which suppliers. It also offers some information about the kind of uses to which the cameras are being put:

the decision by some councils to equip staff with the cameras in order to film people dropping litter, walking dogs, parking or to monitor people's recycling, in order to use the "evidence" to issue a fine, we would argue is a disproportionate use of an intrusive surveillance capability and a potential breach of the privacy of law abiding citizens.

Many local government officials would doubtless disagree. After all, we know that UK councils are using highly-intrusive surveillance powers supposedly needed to fight terrorism in order to spy on excessively barking dogs and illegal pigeon feeding. It's a natural, if worrying, extension of that approach to start using body cameras for similarly trivial purposes.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 8 Mar 2017 @ 2:36am

    It's amazing how the UK has become 100% crime free and law enforcement can now go after angry babies crying too loudly.

    (bonus points if you got the reference from a certain game *wink*hint*wink*)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 8 Mar 2017 @ 3:30am

    Well its worked so well fixing everything else, we can just keep deploying it for all of the ills of society.

    The only rights you have are the ones they allow, and if they can't be bothered to make sure they aren't breaking the law why should you care.

    How long until they use the CIA's code to give everyone a free tv preloaded with spyware so they can monitor better inside homes and transmit important messages to the people. It would make it easier to spread word of our great victory in Eastasia.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Mar 2017 @ 3:52am

    Spying, great British hobby, second only to gardening.

    Wtf. Don't they have better things to do?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard (profile), 8 Mar 2017 @ 4:39am

    The same Local Authorities

    Are these the same local authorities who are compalining that they cannot afford to provide proper care for the elderly and disabled - yet they can splash out £2M for this.
    Seems to me that the moment a sexy new technology for controlling people is on the agenda all the talk of spending constraints and "living within our means" goes out of the window.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Mar 2017 @ 4:40am

    "... needed to fight terrorism in order to spy on excessively barking dogs and illegal pigeon feeding"

    Those damn terrorists - their damn barking pigeons are pissin' me off!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Mar 2017 @ 5:04am

    Evil Flock

    Jay-walkers, litter-bugs, terrorists...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 8 Mar 2017 @ 5:18am

    "the decision by some councils to equip staff with the cameras in order to film people dropping litter, walking dogs, parking or to monitor people's recycling, in order to use the "evidence" to issue a fine, we would argue is a disproportionate use of an intrusive surveillance capability and a potential breach of the privacy of law abiding citizens"

    I'm not seeing the problem. These are body-worn cameras. So, it can be assumed, there is a person wearing this camera. Having recorded footage to go with their eye-witness testimony relating to a fine sounds great to me. We now have some additional evidence to go along with their word that someone needed to be issued a fine.

    Nothing indicates that the cameras are somehow going where these agents have not been going in the past. The people being filmed are in public places or at least places in which the agents are allowed/able to go (and if this is not the case, we have the agent recorded doing something illegal).

    The only issues I really see here are a failure to complete the privacy impact (is there a law requiring this?) and holding the footage longer than the police do. The second item only seems like an issue if the police are limited to 31 days by law - if not, someone should propose a law to limit the time footage may be kept by authorities.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Mar 2017 @ 5:30am

    So these are manned cameras operating in public? What's the big deal?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Mar 2017 @ 6:32am

    something else the UK has picked up from the USA! sooner or later the whole planet is going to be one massive police state, all started by the way the USA treats it's own people and even more so under the new President!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 8 Mar 2017 @ 6:52am

      Re:

      Actually, the UK has been pretty far ahead of the US when it comes to putting cameras everywhere.

      You can't blame this one on the US.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


