Body Cameras Used By UK Local Government To Catch People Dropping Litter And Walking Dogs
We've just written about the use of body cameras in UK schools. One reason these trials are taking place is probably because the technology is now relatively cheap, which lowers previous barriers to deploying it. So it should perhaps come as no surprise to learn from a new report from Big Brother Watch that body cameras are also widely used by UK local government departments (pdf). Here are some of the figures Big Brother Watch gathered using Freedom of Information requests to over 400 UK councils:
54% of all local [government] authorities across the UK are equipping members of staff or contractors with body worn cameras at a cost of £1,791,960.81 [about $2.2 million].
66% of local authorities are failing to completing Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs) before deploying the technology and
21% of councils are holding non-evidential footage for longer than 31 days; the time limit adhered to by police forces.
The report has details about how many body cameras each local authority has -- one in London has 202 -- how much has been spent, and with which suppliers. It also offers some information about the kind of uses to which the cameras are being put:
the decision by some councils to equip staff with the cameras in order to film people dropping litter, walking dogs, parking or to monitor people's recycling, in order to use the "evidence" to issue a fine, we would argue is a disproportionate use of an intrusive surveillance capability and a potential breach of the privacy of law abiding citizens.
Many local government officials would doubtless disagree. After all, we know that UK councils are using highly-intrusive surveillance powers supposedly needed to fight terrorism in order to spy on excessively barking dogs and illegal pigeon feeding. It's a natural, if worrying, extension of that approach to start using body cameras for similarly trivial purposes.
(bonus points if you got the reference from a certain game *wink*hint*wink*)
The only rights you have are the ones they allow, and if they can't be bothered to make sure they aren't breaking the law why should you care.
How long until they use the CIA's code to give everyone a free tv preloaded with spyware so they can monitor better inside homes and transmit important messages to the people. It would make it easier to spread word of our great victory in Eastasia.
Wtf. Don't they have better things to do?
The same Local Authorities
Seems to me that the moment a sexy new technology for controlling people is on the agenda all the talk of spending constraints and "living within our means" goes out of the window.
Re: The same Local Authorities
Those damn terrorists - their damn barking pigeons are pissin' me off!
Evil Flock
I'm not seeing the problem. These are body-worn cameras. So, it can be assumed, there is a person wearing this camera. Having recorded footage to go with their eye-witness testimony relating to a fine sounds great to me. We now have some additional evidence to go along with their word that someone needed to be issued a fine.
Nothing indicates that the cameras are somehow going where these agents have not been going in the past. The people being filmed are in public places or at least places in which the agents are allowed/able to go (and if this is not the case, we have the agent recorded doing something illegal).
The only issues I really see here are a failure to complete the privacy impact (is there a law requiring this?) and holding the footage longer than the police do. The second item only seems like an issue if the police are limited to 31 days by law - if not, someone should propose a law to limit the time footage may be kept by authorities.
Re:
So what's the deal? TD has multiple articles denigrating the authorities and their perceived over zealous actions, and waxing about how NOT dangerous their jobs are, but when they are equipped with cameras to ensure they don't overstep their authority, we get an article about how stupid they are for doing their job correctly and enforcing laws.
Re: Re:
Re:
You can't blame this one on the US.
