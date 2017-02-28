Daily Deal: CompTIA-IT Certification Career Advancement Bundle

If you'd like to learn more about careers in IT, the $59 CompTIA-IT Certification Career Advancement Bundle is a thorough introduction to the most relevant skills and certifications to succeed. Over 240 hours of content will help you prepare for the CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+ , CompTIA Security+ SYO-401, CompTIA Cloud Essentials, Cloud +, and CompTIA Cloud Essentials Professional certification tests.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.