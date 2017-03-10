How To Improve Online Comments: Test Whether People Have Read The Article Before Allowing Them To Respond
from the probably-asking-too-much dept
For a while now, Techdirt has been writing about the decision by some sites to stop allowing readers to make comments on articles. We've pointed out that's pretty regrettable, especially when it's couched in insulting terms of "valuing conversations" or building "better relationships." Dropping comments is a lazy response to a real and challenging problem: how to encourage readers to engage in meaningful ways.
As well as a natural tendency for people to write hurtful or insultings things that they probably wouldn't say to each other face-to-face, there's another problem: the rise of Internet troll factories whose entire purpose is to flood sites with propaganda in the form of comments that espouse a particular viewpoint. As we noted recently, Google is looking to use machine learning technology to help identify and then deal with toxic comments:
a publisher could flag comments for its own moderators to review and decide whether to include them in a conversation. Or a publisher could provide tools to help their community understand the impact of what they are writing -- by, for example, letting the commenter see the potential toxicity of their comment as they write it. Publishers could even just allow readers to sort comments by toxicity themselves, making it easier to find great discussions hidden under toxic ones.
As Google itself admits, the issue is "about more than just improving comments. We hope we can help improve conversations online." A rather clever way to do that has been devised by NRKbeta, the technology site of the Norwegian government-owned radio and television public broadcasting company, NRK. Here's the basic idea (via Google Translate):
a small [on-screen] module is presented to you as a reader with three questions from the article that you must answer in order to be able to contribute to the discussion.
Actually reading the article before you comment on it -- pretty revolutionary, no? NRKbeta realizes that it's not a perfect solution:
We know of course that it is possible to "cheat" with these questions by searching the text above [the on-screen module], and that using this approach it cannot be guaranteed that everyone actually read the article, but we still think it's worth the experiment.
It's hard not to agree, because it tries to tackle one of the root causes of comments that add nothing to the conversation -- a failure to read what the article said -- by making it a pre-requisite before you can add your own thoughts. It also has the virtue of being extensible in various ways. For example, there could be more than three questions in the pop-up box, and your comment's place and prominence in the conversation could be determined by how many you get right. This might allow the thoughts of more engaged readers to bubble naturally to the top of the conversation. The fact that the code for the feature has been released as free software makes experimentation even easier. NRKbeta's idea certainly seems a better approach than simply giving up and removing comments altogether.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And in response to the obvious question...
I do think it's really interesting though! I'll be curious to watch how it works and if other sites adopt it. But I fear that it also adds a level of friction to comments that may frustrate and annoy many otherwise useful and insightful commenters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And in response to the obvious question...
Though you have no First Amendment necessity to allow certain comments, the negative aspects of such a system would devastate commenting in general. I think that the current system of flagging inappropriate comments is a more appropriate system. In fact, I find it the best of all the systems I have experienced.
Now, if we could find a way to punish those that feed trolls, even those who do so for fun. They fail to realize that the rest of us are subjected to the detritus left on these pages, often when we would be otherwise inclined. If only we could talk the community into flagging troll feeders as well, maybe a new flag category.
Find a way to stop the troll feeders, I might be with you. I do not think that algorithms are the answer, at least not yet, and when they become 'good enough' they will be questioned. There are too many false claims of censorship already, and I know for sure that you do not censor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
Might as well just ask them to provide an echo chamber. I have seen more than enough people here called trolls only because they said something they hive mind did not like.
You might as well just shut down the comments section because it will only lead to a dead forum. But hey, lets give it a shot anyways! It's not like we have not seen this happen anywhere before huh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
I report people for making comments that either add nothing to a given conversation or are clearly trollish in their intent. My disagreeing with someone does not mean I believe their comment automatically worsens a conversation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
That clearly proves my point. One mans trash is another mans treasure. You think yourself a mighty judge of intentions when you cannot possibly know.
the only things I ever report are people spamming the forum with ads for products. I always read flagged comments because I want the whole story and not someone biased opinion of the matter. If I cannot trust media in general, then I sure cannot trust a bunch of crybabies in a forum flagging comments just because they got butt-hurt.
People that hate trolls are too thinned skin. I follow the viewpoint that anyone offended by something not meant to offend them are fools, and anyone offended by something meant to offend them are even greater fools! If you are so shallow that words can do that to you, then you are not likely to be contributing anything of substantive value to any conversation. In essence you will only become a foil of the trolls and likely descend into that which you despise.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
I can feel reasonably sure that the anonymous commenter who has been posting nonsense about Hamilton and dogs and setting things on fire — a commenter who might even be Shiva Ayyadurai — is doing that with the intent to troll Mike.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
As surely as standards differ, so does mental acuity and a facile imagination. If you invite me to your home to have dinner, there is a baseline of courtesy that needs must be observed. If we were in Asia, I would loudly slurp my noodles and not silence my eructation. If we were in the middle east, I would never point the sole of my foot toward you or cross my eating utensils. And so on and so on.
For instance, you say it is foolish to take exception to being provoked. Carried to its ridiculous logical extension, using that argument, then no one has the right of self defense, because what is an attempt at mayhem but a provocation? (And unbelievably unwise to try to do to me.)
No sir. Being rude and intentionally provoking people is the equivalent of defecating in the living room while a guest at your house. It is unspeakably rude, inconsiderate, a mark of a boor, and childish. I see no reason to treat such people with anything but the contempt and loathing they deserve.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
And don't think that applies here? Try again, I know we have commenters from all around the globe here. So whose standards are we to use to determine what is rude/trollish and what is not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
…Alabama?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
But I digress. A good number of persistent trolls openly and proudly refuse to read the articles posted here. out_of_the_blue is a prime example. (Aka Football, a pseudonym based on Tor, or whatever multiple IP addresses he's spoofed to spam from.) And when he does post it's to whine about Google or pirates regardless of relevance.
This is the intellectual discourse you want placed on a pedestal merely because it counts as dissent? Or the newcomer who profeeses a psychological obsession with Masnick and has lengthy conversations with himself? What benefit will this blind inclusivity give aside from affirming these lunatics?
To be fair, including a questionnaire before commenting would be a bitch, but not an issue since I actually read the articles. I think it's not unfair for posters to prove their cognitive ability before we give them the benefit of doubt that they will behave rationally. Or is competence testing something you disagree with
I can only presume by your spirited defense that you have chosen to argue on their behalf because a nerve was hit. Which, in your terms, would make you a fool. But then I'm not the one prudishly dictating terms on whether or not people should be allowed to feel offended.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
You think yourself a mighty judge of intentions when you cannot possibly know.
No, he thinks himself one vote in a crowd that will ultimately determine whether a comment is deemed trollish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
You can disagree with the broadly-held ideologies of this site's commenter community without getting your comment flagged. Insulting other commenters, posting a shitload of nonsense, and otherwise being a detriment to the comments sections of Techdirt articles are ways to rush toward a flagging.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
If your dumb comments are such a treasure what are you doing here? Where is your successful blog? Who are you to tell everyone else that their valuation of your really dumb comments is wrong. You have the freedom to say what you want and everyone has the freedom to express their opinion of your dumb comments by downmodding it.
Much better than the anti-free speech pro-IP shills that either don't allow comments at all on their blogs or they premoderate their blogs only allowing comments they want. I will never hear you mention that at all, instead, you complain that you get down-modded for saying stupid things and wondering why no one cares about what you have to say.
If you don't like how Techdirt is moderated do better. Start your own blog. Who are you to tell someone else how they should moderate their own blog.
But no, no one wants to listen to your nonsense if you had your own blog so you must come here and derail this blog instead. Get lost.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You are a tiring individual.
Since I suspect you are Shiva Ayyadurai (or someone working on his behalf), I would ask you this one last question, then leave you be: What did Shiva Ayyadurai have to do with inventing, developing, or popularising the electronic messaging system that became email?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You are a tiring individual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You are a tiring individual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You are a tiring individual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You are a tiring individual.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You keep using that term...'
Free speech
(As a side note, I can't help but bask in the hilarity of someone that spams the comment section ranting about those darn socialists and comparing hidden comments to dead dissenters calling someone else's comment 'lunatic speech' and asking why it's allowed. And of course the delightful bit where you claim that you 'value' debates and are just so very oppressed when you have your comments reported and hidden, only to crow about how you'd happily pay money to see TD shut down. Gotta love that glaring hypocrisy.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'You keep using that term...'
Understanding that much of Techdirt is built on outlier opinions of business and social interactions can help you to understand why many people scoff at the stories. Contrarian economic theories are wonderful to explore, but it should also be expected that some people will disagree. Using the flag to shut down those opinions is juat plain wrong.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 'You keep using that term...'
So trying to shut down discussion of those theories and ideas by insulting them (e.g., "outlier", "wacko", "contrarian") is a moral and ethical good?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: 'You keep using that term...'
Pointing out that something us a contrarian point of view is not an insult. Its an attempt to frame the expressed opinion for what it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'You keep using that term...'
To put a fresh spin on an old phrase used around here:
Shiva Ayyadurai hates it when other people's speech about him is protected by the law.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
Where did he ever say that? Post a single example. Just one. And what does this have to do with the topic of this post?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
You hypocrite.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
Think of Russia, that's a country that pretty much shares everything
Ohhhhhh now I get it. This AC has been on high on acid and smashing his head into the walls of a CIA black site since 1967. Frankly I don't know why they gave him a computer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
Part of what hurt Russia is the fact that their government does cater to big business and limit competition. Which is what IP does. The whole premise behind Adam Smith's book On the Wealth of Nations is that monopolies are generally bad and against free market capitalism and should only be exercised with great care. IP supporters are not in favor of capitalism at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
-30 Heifers Agree
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
Why not both? ¯_(ツ)_/¯
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
Straight in with the negative reinforcement? Sounds a bit heavy handed.
I think that particular problem could be solved easily by choice. I.e. amend the comment engine so you can collapse a comment tree or sub-tree entirely to choose not to read it.
The number of times I've given up on reading comments entirely because I can't be bothered to scroll past the 15 pages of Monty-Python-Style-Argument with a troll.... ("But this isn't an argument; it's just contradiction", "No it isn't!"). Just as people should have the choice what to post, it'd be nice to be able to skip entirely past what you choose not to read to get to what comes after.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Like for like
Serious comments are more likely to get serious responses.
Hostile comments are more likely to get sarcastic or equally heated responses(or just reported).
Long, rambling strings of replies to replies(to replies), written by the same person and laced with vitriol and just plain 'What the hell did I just read?' are more likely to get mockery and sarcasm in response, because they don't deserve serious responses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And in response to the obvious question...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yawn ... Typical Trump Attack
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Huh
Note, I did not read the article.... ;-)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Huh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Huh
I hope this gets a spot in "Funniest Comments of the Week".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Huh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Huh
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whatever...
This only ends one way... abused. People will never get over their desire to punish or silence people they disagree with. Often times, those screaming the loudest are the ones wanting to silence or punish others the most. We will never learn from history, and as we despise our enemies for smiling in our faces with a dagger behind their backs, we too, wait for our enemies to face away so that we may strike first!
All of this is called a self fulfilling prophecy. Technology will be used to suppress the people under the guise of protecting them. And low do the people cry yet again for a savior to spare them from themselves! It is a sorry lot indeed that runs to the slaughter thinking they shall escape it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Whatever...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Patents - for a LIMITED TIME!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sure, you claim to be in favor of capitalism but you probably also favor laws that give corporations the IP laws and broadband monopolies they ask for. Laws that prohibit me from buying out of state insurance and restrict taxi cab medallions. Some capitalist. You only want capitalism for big corporations to do what they want, you want socialism for them to get what they want and fascism for the rest of us when we are subject to the laws they negotiate and write in secret.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But what if I see the title and WANT to say something based on it?
I wouldn't want to have to skim the whole article just to answer a few questions when there's already ideas brewing in my head.
...Hmm...maybe, what if we just had posters mark their post as 'supportive', 'having a jest', 'voicing disapproval', 'offering ideas', or so forth? And include viewing options to filter in or out those categories? So people can choose to skip over the 'this is awesome' and 'lol you suck' comments to get to the ones with funny quips and insightful ideas?
Alternatively, you could go the XKCD route and have that one with users being asked to rate other comments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
users being asked to rate other comments
not good. factory already floods places with potential voters. every post would be a scrum, which is what trolls are hoping to have happen. ball everything up so a place has no value and is thus silenced.
the fact this site is so infested is testament to its value.
i think you are going to have to have comments moderated across the board. you guys determine what has value for the conversation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
i think you are going to have to have comments moderated across the board. you guys determine what has value for the conversation.
TD already has that in a way, it's just the moderation is up to the community.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
tripped and fell
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Whatever!
Really, For a site like Techdirt to bring up the subject is a very bad sign that they are giving in to voodoo psychology. I wouldn't even post here if I did not have reasonable assurances that I was not being profiled. Profiling is a very real threat. What door one chooses for public bathrooms is only important to the kind of person who struggles with how their plumbing is supposed to work.
If civil war starts over the poo-poo debate, I won't feel a bit of remorse over those who would meddle in my relationships.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Whatever!
If Techdirt or any other website prevents you from posting a comment, that is not censorship. You can go to a different website and say the same damned thing if they will let you. No one, including you, can force a platform to host your speech — and a refusal to host your speech does not equal government censorship.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Whatever!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Simple partial solution - eliminate ACs
Just eliminate ACs - if you want to comment, create an account and log in.
People can still comment "anonymously" by commenting under a different account than their usual one. (Don't prevent people from having multiple accounts.)
Then set a threshold: If > (say) 30% of your comments get flagged, your account is automatically banned for 30 days.
Trolls could still create new accounts to get back in, but the extra effort will be a big discouragement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In person vs Online
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: In person vs Online
Context has more to do with communication than the words themselves. Perception is greater than reality!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
well, I will be Honest
one law of humanity that is universal is people are basically lazy and only think of themselves first. not saying that this is bad but it seems true, any effort put forth is because it helps "self".
Comments are no different if it makes one "feel" good then it's a good comment.If it makes one feel bad it's, therefore, a bad comment. Some folks feel good complaining, some folks feel good laughing.
Everyone gets trolled at some point in life, it's part of humanity...... (and everyone has been a troll)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Carefull...
As for a test before commenting it's an interesting idea, but i could see a couple of issues.
1. Are you testing solely on the language as used in the article? Cheating would be trivial and troll's don't die easily.
2. Are you trying to test comprehension? we all process things thru our own filters and it could create an unintended bias in the expected answers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Step 1: Don't write an article full of shit. Most these places dropping comments were constantly being called out in the comments for being factually incorrect, or people calling the author out for their cruelty.
Other than that though, I've got no solution for every other brand of asshole in the comment section other than moderation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
I propose that dropping comments is a lazy socialist response
Ah, so you did just change your IP address in order to spam again, I was wondering about that. You almost had me thinking for a bit there that a second person had popped up to play 'Why is everyone picking on the poor old spammer?', pity you gave yourself away with your tell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
Well, the "arrows" he shot at Shiva Ayyadurai were pretty on point. So…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
Because you just never know when one of those little arrows might hit someone that's rich, prideful, vindictive, talented, and relentless, like, hundreds of years relentless. He should be more respectful of others, because you just never know who you are going to run into, and when you show no respect, it may come back to haunt you, forever.
So watch what you say lest you anger some loser with money to burn who will try to ruin you for saying mean things about them. Oh yeah, that's not completely and utterly cowardly at all, and certainly isn't the sort of position that brings about massive chilling of free speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nobody needs to track your IP address, Shiva.
Your particular writer's voice — the rhythm and structure of your sentences, the particular wording you (over)use, the way your usage of English reads as though you learned it as a second language, and other minor typographical tics — combined with your incessant need to keep replying to yourself with further nonsense makes IP tracking unnecessary.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nobody needs to track your IP address, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Nobody needs to track your IP address, Shiva.
That guy is a troll. Politeness of any kind is a gift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Nobody needs to track your IP address, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Might not want to celebrate filing a SLAPP suit, Shiva.
Some people are doing that here. You are not one of them.
Yes. Yes, I do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Nobody needs to track your IP address, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your wording gives you away, Shiva.
You know, for someone who claims not to be Shiva Ayyadurai, you sure do harp on about "truth speakers" like he does.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Your wording gives you away, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your lack of humility gives you away, Shiva.
At this point, you may as well just admit who you are. I mean, even when it comes to people whose work I admire, I do not describe them as if I am writing a love letter to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Your lack of humility gives you away, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mentioning Massachusetts gives you away, Shiva.
Son, just give up. Mike is never going to respond to your rambling incoherency. The best you will ever get here are people either mocking you, ignoring you, or — in my case — wasting their time by telling you how much you are wasting yours.
Fawning over Shiva Ayyadurai as if he were the actual god Shiva, mentioning the state where he filed the SLAPP action against Techdirt, and continuing to write in your specific writer's voice (which is unique amongst the Techdirt commentator community) give away your identity, Mr. Ayyadurai. Why should Mr. Masnick ever respond, outside of court proceedings, to someone who is trying to sue him into both silence and homelessness?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Mentioning Massachusetts gives you away, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Mentioning Massachusetts gives you away, Shiva.
Are you referring to the deity, or the guy who falsely claimed to have invented email? Because one is an all-seeing, all-knowing, omnipotent being capable of doing anything, and the other is Shiva Ayyadurai.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Mentioning Massachusetts gives you away, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Mentioning Massachusetts gives you away, Shiva.
Druids?
That's funny, Shiva — you don't look Druish.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Mentioning Massachusetts gives you away, Shiva.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
I could tell you how I figured out that you were the same person posting under different IP addresses, but where would be the fun in that? If you can't figure it out I'm certainly not going to help you, as it's much more entertaining to watch you jumping at shadows and spinning complex plots while waxing on(and on and on) about how so very persecuted you are when the truth is much simpler.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
Awww, let the guy who thinks himself a god have his fun.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Makes Sense
And you are doing a shitty job of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Have a burial vote.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And if Techdirt were operating as a government entity, you might have a point. But Techdirt is not a government entity. You cannot force Techdirt into hosting your speech, nor can you force Mr. Masnick into responding to your comments here.
We can discuss Shiva Ayyadurai's false claims of having invented email all the live-long day. But all you want to do is talk nonsense about dogs and cemeteries and Nicolas Cage, and that is when you are not worshipping Ayyadurai as one would worship a religious deity, anyway. You refuse to address any of the facts presented by Mr. Masnick in his articles. You refuse to answer direct questions about Ayyadurai's involvment with the development of ARPANET's messaging system (which would become the basis of modern email) or the development of modern email post-ARPANET.
You have been given multiple chances to address that subject — opportunities which you have refused by way of posting more stream-of-consciousness bullshit. You deserve no respect, Shiva Ayyadurai, and you will get none here. The only reason I have not yet resorted to base insults and excessive vulgarity is because you do not even deserve that.
You deserve only to be asked one question until you answer it: What factual evidence shows that Shiva Ayyadurai had anything to do with the development and widespread public adoption of the electronic messaging system that we currently call email?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment