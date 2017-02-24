 
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Feb 24th 2017 2:49pm


Filed Under:
california, los angeles county sheriff's department, police, transparency



California Law Enforcement Union Sues To Block Police Accountability

from the we'll-take-the-power...-hold-the-responsibility dept

Because there's just not enough opacity shrouding police misconduct and not enough slanting of the criminal justice system against defendants, California police unions have decided to get involved in a judicial dispute over lists of law enforcement officers whose half of "our word against yours" isn't quite as bulletproof as is normally assumed.

A Los Angeles sheriff is trying to do the right thing, but he's running into opposition from his own supposed "representatives."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has collected the names of about 300 deputies who have a history of past misconduct — such as domestic violence, theft, bribery and brutality — that could damage their credibility if they testify in court.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell wants to send the names to prosecutors, who can decide whether to add them to an internal database that tracks problem officers in case the information needs to be disclosed to defendants in criminal trials.

I don't imagine prosecutors are exactly thrilled to be the recipient of information that damages the credibility of their favorite witnesses, but it's probably better than having your witness destroyed in open court by a defense attorney. But prosecutors may never see this information, thanks to the police union's belief that officers shouldn't be held accountable for anything.

The union that represents rank-and-file deputies strongly opposes providing the names to prosecutors and has taken the department to court. The Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs argues that the disclosure would violate state laws protecting officer personnel files and draw unfair scrutiny on deputies whose mistakes might have happened long ago.

The union is wrong. Officers' misconduct records are a crucial part of their trustworthiness. Burying these just makes the union look like a willing enabler of bad behavior. There would be no "unfair scrutiny" of deputies. Judges and juries are perfectly capable of determining whether past misconduct is relevant to the case at hand. The union's lawsuit seeks to place the determination of officers' credibility solely in the union's hands. And in its hands, all officers are credible until proven otherwise -- something that will be almost impossible to do with exactly zero information on hand.

The union's move is a preemptive Brady violation. Brady material is exculpatory evidence and information prosecutors are statutorily required to turn over to the defense. That would include misconduct records, which might point to a testifying officer's lack of credibility, or show a pattern of relevant misconduct. These files would not be made public, which undercuts the union's "privacy violation" claims. True, some of the files' contents would be made public during court proceedings, but it's not as though the sheriff is asking the DA's office to post the contents of the list on its website.

The union wants law enforcement officers to have more rights than the people they serve. The body of a person killed by an officer hasn't even begun to cool before department press liaisons are pushing the dead person's criminal background check results into the hands of every reporter covering the incident. No one expresses any privacy concerns when a 20-year-old arrest is used to alter the public's perception of a police shooting victim. But when it comes to cops themselves -- public servants with immense power, layers of immunity, and publicly-funded opacity that separates them from the consequences of their actions -- privacy is of utmost concern.

6 Comments
Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 3:59pm

    Sue the union trend set in motion.

    This might be a good thing, in a certain way. It could make the union liable for law suits if they don't disclose the dirtiness cops testifying, who are then found to be committing perjury. The discovery in that suit would be a real bitch.

    If the union gets to make the decision to not release relevant information, it would not only be a Brady violation, as mentioned in the article, but it could open their very deep pockets up to victims and their lawyers in a way the membership really won't like.

    On the whole, and since I despise public employee unions, it would be better to give the list to the DA. Better still would be to give the list to all the defense lawyers, which would be nearly the same as making it public, which isn't such a bad idea. They are employees of the public, after all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 4:18pm

    "Mistakes"

    The Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs argues that the disclosure would violate state laws protecting officer personnel files and draw unfair scrutiny on deputies whose mistakes might have happened long ago.

    "Mistakes" made by these deputies include "domestic violence, theft, bribery and brutality".

    Because who hasn't slipped up and totally accidentally brutalized someone. oops!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 4:22pm

    Keep in mind

    Remember that this particular controversy is about allowing prosecutors access to a list of "problem officers" so that they don't have to rely on their testimony in court.

    It has nothing to do with ridding the sheriff department of deputies who have a record of domestic violence, brutality, theft, falsifying reports, etc. Nope, their jobs are entirely safe, regardless of how this lawsuit turns out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Football, 24 Feb 2017 @ 4:52pm

    California Law Enforcement Union Seeks To Bring Order Back To Its Rightful Place

    Because tighter law enforcement would allow police to go after PIRATES, Masnick is unhappy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Feb 2017 @ 5:02pm

      Re: California Law Enforcement Union Seeks To Bring Order Back To Its Rightful Place

      Your trolling and/or shilling has given me a thought. We ought to have a three-strikes rule for police misconduct.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 24 Feb 2017 @ 5:04pm

      Re: California Law Enforcement Union Seeks To Bring Order Back To Its Rightful Place

      Police don't go after pirates, they are the purview of the Coast Guard and the Navy.

      You seem to be saying that cops with disciplinary problems make for tighter enforcement. The article, which was not written by Mr. Masnick (highlighting your MOST EXCELLENT reading skillz) is about the rule of law and those rules that make the law work. Like telling the defense about issues with the reliability of witnesses for the prosecution. As the Brady rule requires. Which makes law enforcement more about feelz than facts. Like your writing.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


