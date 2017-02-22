The Ousting Of Trump's National Security... >>
Daily Deal: The Ultimate Android N Development Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

If you are looking to learn more about app development, the $39 Ultimate Android N Development Bundle has what you need to get started. The five courses start off with an introduction to the Android operating system and then progresses to more advanced topics. At the end of the 45 hours of instruction, you'll have the knowledge you need to start building your own Android 7 apps.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

