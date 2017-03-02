 
Free Speech

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Mar 2nd 2017 5:16pm


criticism, defamation, free speech, jim sterling, reviews, steam

digital homicide



Digital Homicide's $10 Million Lawsuit Against Game Critic Gone

from the bang-bang dept

Update: We've made some corrections to this piece to clarify that, while this is a victory for Jim Sterling, it's a result of Digital Homicide agreeing to a settlement, rather than the court tossing the lawsuit, as the original suggested.

The saga of game developer Digital Homicide whipped through our pages like an idiotic windstorm. This gust of blustery nonsense started with the company's lawsuit against a game critic, Jim Sterling, then moved on to it suing Steam users over reviews they wrote, before twirling into the stage where Valve banned Digital Homicide games from Steam entirely and the company stated it planned to shut down operations. All of that happened in the span of six months, which would be impressive if it weren't so sad.

Still, the resolution of the threats against Steam users wasn't the end of the story. The lawsuit against Sterling was still out there, a $10 million dollar anvil hanging over the game critic's head. Until this week, that is, when the court in which the suit had been filed dismissed it with prejudice as part of a settlement agreement between the two parties.

Pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), the parties hereby stipulate and agree to the dismissal of all claims in this action, including the claims raised in the Amended Complaint of February 3, 2017, with prejudice with each party to bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees.

Plaintiff agrees to forever refrain from directly or indirectly filing against Defendant any cause of action arising from the same facts or circumstances alleged in the Amended Complaint. Plaintiff also agrees to refrain from taking action against Defendant’s business, such as sending DMCA takedown notices, without first considering whether Defendant is engaged in fair use of a copyright under 17 U.S.C. § 107, as required under federal law and Lenz v. Universal Music Corp., 801 F.3d 1126 (9th Cir. 2015).

And that will be the end of that. But Sterling wasn't the only one casting a wary glance at this lawsuit. Many in the game-critiquing world watched on, wondering whether or not a court was going to allow a critic to be punished for doing his job. Were it to have happened, that would have sent a chilling effect through the gaming industry. Fortunately, it didn't.

Which isn't to say that this all ends without any blood being drawn.

What’s particularly disturbing about lawsuits like this is that, even in cases where they are clearly frivolous, as this was, they can force critics to spend significant amounts of money on legal defenses. Sterling had to hire a lawyer, Bradley Hartman, who helped convince the court to dismiss this case, which, in Sterling’s words, involved “series of allegations that were difficult to comprehend even for the one accused of them.”

“Not all threats from the Internet are idle ones, and I wouldn’t recommend anybody brush them off,” Sterling concluded.

Which is again why this country is desperately crying out for strong Anti-SLAPP laws at the federal level. Having to fend off these vacuous lawsuits with no recourse at the end is a burden without justification.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2017 @ 5:43pm

    Mr. Sterling also talked about a comment he caught shortly before it was deleted of an anonymous person claiming that this was only the start and that they and other independent developers were going to band together to bring multiple similar lawsuits against him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2017 @ 6:10pm

      Re:

      I wonder if a certain so-called "inventor of email" is one of them. I mean, technically, he is an independent developer, and he has filed multiple lawsuits, so…

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2017 @ 6:22pm

      Re:

      Well, hopefully this failure to succeed against him acts as a sufficient deterrent.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 2 Mar 2017 @ 6:54pm

      Re:

      A barrage of lawsuits designed to silence someone that you don't like? Now where have I run across that tactic before...

      In the comment section where someone asked why he didn't countersue he noted that he was 'nice' this time around in letting the lawsuit die 'amicably', and that anyone who tries the same will not get the same treatment. As such, if anyone tries it I imagine the gloves will come off immediately, and there will be no 'nice' to be seen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2017 @ 6:27pm

    each party to bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees.

    ".... each party to bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees."

    This is the hard part, when Digital H should be responsible for paying ALL expenses.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 2 Mar 2017 @ 7:00pm

      Re: each party to bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees.

      DH struggled to pay his own legal fees, and in fact as far as I know he went entirely pro-se(one of the 'claims' that he demanded money for was the 'thousand'-ish hours spent looking up the laws) after not one but two attempts to crowd-fund his defense utterly failed(no-one was interested in funding the lawsuit of someone who attacks people who are 'mean' to him, go figure).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 2 Mar 2017 @ 7:15pm

    For the curious

    Jim Sterling has several videos covering the whole thing, with a final forty minute long video covering the whole epic tale, from the original 'review the reviewer' tantrum, clearly bogus copyright strike, the 'damages'(and oh are some of them gems), all the way up to how it wrapped up by Sterling's lawyer basically informing the other party just how bad things would go if it actually went to court.

    It's a lengthy video, but it gives you a good idea of just how completely and utterly insane the whole thing was.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Wow, 2 Mar 2017 @ 8:21pm

    Wut?

    Have you lost your mind? A stipulation is not a court order. It is an agreement between/among the parties. They have stipulated = they have agreed. The court part is just approving of the fact that they've said it (not even what they said).

    This was not tossed, this was a settlement (of sorts). An agreement.

    You guys are better than this. I think you need to refresh your law learnings.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 2 Mar 2017 @ 10:29pm

      Re: Wut?

      This was not tossed, this was a settlement (of sorts). An agreement.

      You're right. I've added a correction to the post, and have reminded both the writing and editorial staff to be much more careful in writing about lawsuits like this. In the end, I should have caught this myself before it was published, though, and unfortunately missed it. My apologies.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 2 Mar 2017 @ 10:41pm

    gee, whole day without mentioning djt!

    propaganda fatigue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


