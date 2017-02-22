Federal Bill Introduced To Add A Warrant... >>
<< Another Free Speech Win In Libel Lawsuit...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Feb 22nd 2017 4:46pm


Filed Under:
dhs, homeland security, passwords, privacy, social media



Coalition Slams DHS Plans To Demand Social Media Passwords

from the isn't-that-a-cfaa-violation? dept

Starting last summer, we noted that the Department of Homeland Security had quietly tested the waters to expand the information it requested of travelers entering the United States, to "optionally" include social media handles. By December it was officially in place. And then, just days into the new administration, the idea was floated to expand this program even further to demand passwords to social media accounts.

In other words: that escalated quickly. We went from "hey, maybe we could ask people to volunteer what their social media profiles are" to "hey, let's demand all social media accounts, including passwords" in, like, six months.

In response, a ton of human rights and civil liberties organizations have posted an open letter condemning this dangerous plan.

This proposal would enable border officials to invade people’s privacy by examining years of private emails, texts, and messages. It would expose travelers and everyone in their social networks, including potentially millions of U.S. citizens, to excessive, unjustified scrutiny. And it would discourage people from using online services or taking their devices with them while traveling, and would discourage travel for business, tourism, and journalism.

Demands from U.S. border officials for passwords to social media accounts will also set a precedent that may ultimately affect all travelers around the world. This demand is likely to be mirrored by foreign governments, which will demand passwords from U.S. citizens when they seek entry to foreign countries. This would compromise U.S. economic security, cybersecurity, and national security, as well as damage the U.S.’s relationships with foreign governments and their citizenry.

Policies to demand passwords as a condition of travel, as well as more general efforts to force individuals to disclose their online activity, including potentially years’ worth of private and public communications, create an intense chilling effect on individuals. Freedom of expression and press rights, access to information, rights of association, and religious liberty are all put at risk by these policies.

The first rule of online security is simple: Do not share your passwords. No government agency should undermine security, privacy, and other rights with a blanket policy of demanding passwords from individuals.

There are lots of reasons why the proposal is bad -- but the security one is probably the biggest. People should never share passwords with anyone, but most especially foreign governments who have no interest in protecting them. And the letter is accurate that this will just encourage other countries to do this back to Americans (and others) and create a massive security nightmare. And that doesn't even touch on the chilling effects created by such promised surveillance.

Of course, one hopes that this kind of insane policy will get people to recognize that passwords suck as a security system. At the very least, it should encourage people to use multifactor authentication that can't just be handed over to some random border control person demanding your passwords. But that's no excuse for DHS going down this path in the first place. It's a bad proposal that won't help DHS protect us, but will cause tremendous harm and create serious security problems.

48 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 4:55pm

    *motions DHS around the corner to the back door*

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 5:11pm

    So, in order to obtain legal entry one needs to commit a felony - got it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:03pm

      Re:

      If it comes to that, you could simply wipe any evidence that you gave a foreign Customs agent your passwords.

      Just killdisk your PCs/laptops and factory reset your phones before coming back to the United States. Any evidence you let Customs in a foreign country access your accounts will be gone. US Customs will never have any clue of what you did.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:46pm

      Re:

      It is not a felony, yet, to give out your passwords, though they have tried to change the CFAA to make it that way

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 3:38am

        "Left Hand, could you at least send a LETTER to Right Hand every so often?!"

        So you've got one part of the government trying to make handing out passwords a felony, and another part talking about requiring those that wish to enter the country... hand over their passwords.

        Brilliant.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 5:07am

        Re: Re:

        There may be no law explicitly stating such ... however there is precedence.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 8:29am

        Re: Re:

        I believe most T&A require you to not share your passwords (maybe the phrase "[company employees] will never ask you for your account information online" rings a bell).

        Failing that, the CFAA criminalizes unauthorized access- which, unless you grant written permission, it would be trivial to argue that doing anything with said passwords would be unauthorized access.

        But honestly, the commit-a-felony-to-gain-ingress part is probably intentional. Commit crimes for the group so you'll be less likely to turn away from the group.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 5:54pm

    "one hopes that this kind of insane policy will get people to recognize that passwords suck as a security system. At the very least, it should encourage people to use multifactor authentication"

    while I understand your point and where you're coming from I can't help but think the grinding wheels of bureaucracy would just require the multi-factor authentication code as "part of" the account password

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 7:57pm

    Like I have said before, you give CBP a "dummy" account and hide your real account.

    And you do not given them ALL of your acounts. Just give one or two, and leave the rest OFF your Customs declaration form.

    Problem solved

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Vel the Engimatic, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:13pm

      Re:

      You do realize they will probably check for what all your social media accounts are based on your email, right?

      Most people use the same email for all those accounts.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:18pm

        Re: Re:

        You just give CBP/DHS a "dummy" Email address as well,

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:21pm

        Re: Re:

        For the ones you DO give to DHS/CBP, you just change the Email over to a "dummy" Email account. Just temporarily change the Email account to a diferent Email address to throw them off the trail.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 11:33pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Your are being just clever enough to be caught trying to fool them when you devices gives them you other email account, or when they request Internet history from your phone provider. Hint, reset and freshly installed devices give them a clue that you may be trying to hide something.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:30am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Your devices will not give then your other Email accounts if you do factory reset and wipe the phone before going through Customs.

            Wiping your phone before going through Customs is highly recommended and very wise. When I go on road trips all over North America, I always wipe my phone with factory reset before crossing the border into either Canada or the United States.

            Wiping your phone before going through Customs does not violate either Canadian or American law.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:32am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            As far as internet history on your phone provider, than can be taken care of by always using a VPN when surfing the Interenet on your phone. The only thing your phone provider will be able to tell them is that you connected to a VPN.

            As long as that VPN provider is not in the United States, it is not subject to American laws.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:43am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              There is also one provider right now, for 110 Euros a month, that provides a totally anonymous SIM card you can use.

              Jammerspro provides such anonymous encrypted systems, including an encrypted router that automatically routes through a VPN. You can connect to that through your phone's Wifi, and your phone provider will not have any records they can give you.

              This router connects to your normal home or business broadband service, and can be used to anonymize Internet on any device that connects to it.

              You just use this router with any VPN provider on the market, and any device that connects to it will go through the VPN, including your phone, leaving no internet connection history on your phone provider.

              Also, a mobile provider outside the United States is NOT SUBJECT to United States laws, and cannot be compelled to hand information over to the US government.

              Just do that, and then factory reset your phone before going through Customs, and CBP will n4ver figure out what you are up to.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Cowardly Lion, 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:34am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                All fine in theory. And for people who are comfortable with fairly advanced IT. But you've repeatedly talked about nulling your devices and using spurious online presences just to cross a border.

                Non of what you are suggesting is realistic for everyday people. The answer isn't to spend 110€ a month to avoid government sanctioned breaches of your security and privacy, it's to resist stupid laws. And in my case, not even contemplating entering the USA.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:25pm

    As far as them wanting to see what you are watching on YouTube, that can be taken care of right quick. YouTube does allow you to clear your watch history and search history. Just clear those, so CBP cannot find out what you are watching on YouTube.

    Also, a good idea, as I have said, is to killdisk your laptop and then reinstall Windows and and all your programs, so the forensic examination of your laptop will get nothing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:26pm

    A positive side to giving away your passwords

    You are no longer able to be legally held responsible for anything on any site you hand a password over for. Since you have no legitimate ability to stop a DHS agent from handing out that information to anyone, literally anyone could be in your account sending out threats, porn, etc...

    I see this as a win. Its all poisoned fruit. You can claim the DHS agent did it from that moment on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:30pm

      Re: A positive side to giving away your passwords

      One you get through Customs, you just change your password, so that that CBP/DHS cannot get into your account again after you have left Customs

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Paul, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:48pm

        Re: Re: A positive side to giving away your passwords

        The thing is you have no idea what they copied or if they installed some app on your facebook account or used SSO to get a long term refresh token to your data.

        Once they have this power they will learn all the tricks, install backdoors, create lists of your contacts and start going after friends of yours or friends of your friends the next time we need to root out communists.

        This is much worse if you understand security theory then you may think.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:54pm

          Re: Re: Re: A positive side to giving away your passwords

          Well, you can simply delete your Facebook account and make a new one, make all their apps and tokens useless. Once your facebook account is deleted, and all the tokens and backdoors to your account will no longer work.

          Then you just go and make a new facebook account, and DHS/CBP will not be able to get back on to.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Eldakka (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:05am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: A positive side to giving away your passwords

            Facebook accounts can't be deleted, only deactivated.

            If you suspend your facebook, all you (or anyone) needs to do to re-activate it is to login to it.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Eldakka (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:12am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: A positive side to giving away your passwords

              Oops my bad, it looks like you can delete your account permanently, although it appears to take 90 days.

              Is this a new feature? I swear that 12 months ago there wasn't that ability.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:58pm

          Re: Re: Re: A positive side to giving away your passwords

          This is one reason to give CBP a "dummy" facebook account and hide your real account, so CBP/DHS cannot do that.

          Just create a new Email address, the create "dummy" accounts for facebook, twitter, etc, and give the passwords for those to DHS/CBP and put those on your Customs form instead of your REAL accounts. CBP/DHS will never be the wiser.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 5:15am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: A positive side to giving away your passwords

            Your expert rationalizations and excuses for this outrageous behavior is quite inspirational ... here, have a cookie.

            Rather than finagling your way around stupid ridiculous laws and regulations, why not point out to your stupid ass government how they are being stupid ..... oh wait, because that will get you tossed in jail. And now they want to asset forfeiture your ass for "participating" in a "riot" if anyone suffers damaged property from protesters - even if they were just standing there ... idk, maybe reporting on it and stuff.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:40pm

    And the people tasked with this invasion of privacy, organizations like CBP and TSA, contain vast collections of some of the biggest knobs on the planet as personnel. (Of course, not all, everywhere, but odds are not good that these are the ones you deal with.)

    Yeah, I want the guys who steal underwear for no apparent reason looking though my email and chat or what have you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 8:44pm

      Re:

      As far as Hotmail goes, there is an option to delete all mail, so if they want to look in your Hotmail account, they will not see any emails before you deleted all Emails on your account

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    a swiss guy (profile), 22 Feb 2017 @ 10:59pm

    Shall I or not?

    As I see it, most comments revolve around ways to trick with accounts you might have to provide.

    At the moment I’m planning an extended vacation in the US for this summer. That means I first book a flight and hope we don’t get rejected by ESTA for whatever obscure reason. Then I book flights, hotels and cars in the US. And then I arrive at the immigration counter … with me comes my family with the usual assortment of phones and tablets and probably our complete digital trail.
    So, how much do I fake in advance and hope it fits together? How good an actor am I and what’s to expect from my co-actors?

    What’s at risk? Just a good time for the family and a lot of money? Or more?

    Why should we go through all that hassle? Canada seems to be a nice and interesting place, too. Maybe Costa Rica. Maybe … I’m sure there are many places, where we’re welcome.

    Is this still chilling or already quite cold?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 3:41am

      Re: Shall I or not?

      Yeah, I'd avoid the US if at all possible for the foreseeable future. Look at the sights online if you really want to, but do not try to come here in person, spend that money in some other country that will appreciate it more.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Cowardly Lion, 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:46am

        Re: Re: Shall I or not?

        Unfortunately for those of us with an astronomical bent, there's a total solar eclipse in the US in August. I'd really, really like to see it, but as you say...

        It's not ideal, but what with this, the TSA, Trump's new immigration policies, banning teachers from the UK, I'm seriously considering a boat off the Georgian coast. Maybe a cruise from Bermuda or the Bahamas.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Eldakka (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:07am

      Re: Shall I or not?

      I’m planning an extended vacation in the US

      There's your mistake right there.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 22 Feb 2017 @ 11:45pm

    This ought to end well....

    DHS Agent: "Hand over your Facebook password."

    Visitor: "I don't have a Facebook account."

    DHS Agent: "I don't believe you."

    Visitor: "Sorry."

    DHS Agent: "Look, it's well-established that one can be jailed indefinitely if they won't hand over a password we think they have."

    Visitor: "But I..."

    DHS Agent: "And that's an American citizens. You're not, so we can ship you to a third country for torture. We've done it before. A guy transiting New York on his way home to Canada, just to check on vague suspicions."

    DHS Agent: "Hand it over, and no dummy accounts. We'd better see lots of activity and friends on that account. We'll be examining your friends too."

    Announcer (Facebook commercial): And that is just one reason why everyone should be on Facebook. Get your mandatory account today!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 12:53am

    I am American, and I will be damned if I will let my privacy be invaded, as I will always wipe my devices before re-entering the United States.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 1:47am

    What if you are in a country that does not allow Facebook? Facebook is blocked in China and Iran, for sure,m and probably other countries.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 23 Feb 2017 @ 1:52am

    Well, that gives a standard defense for copyright infringement

    "Did anybody else have access to your account?"

    "Dozens of border agents."

    Case dismissed.

    What people don't seem to understand in all of the privacy discussions around handing over passwords is that passwords are not just something you use for _reading_ private account details. They are a handle to _tampering_ with a person's identity. They will naturally _massively_ be used for planting evidence.

    The CIA will be able to invent whole child pornography rings for people they don't like and plant all the evidence for it without using any hacking tool.

    This really beats slipping a satchel in someone's pocket.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 2:16am

      Re: Well, that gives a standard defense for copyright infringement

      That is one reason why you will want you delete your Facebook account after clearing Customs and creating a new one, so that the government can no longer have access to your Facebook account.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 2:18am

      Re: Well, that gives a standard defense for copyright infringement

      One way to solve this is give them the passwords to all your other social media accounts, but don't ever have a facebook account.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Cowardly Lion, 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:39am

      Re: Well, that gives a standard defense for copyright infringement

      It's even worse.

      https://xkcd.com/792/

      In essence, in modern times where we can have hundreds of passwords to access all kinds of things, there are people who use the same password and remember it, and there are people who use different passwords and use a password manager; paper even.

      If US.gov have some of your passwords or even one, they have an opportunity to expand.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 2:25am

    What about Facebook accounts that are only used for commenting on news articles? That is the only thing I use my Facebook account for, and that does not show up when you log on to your account.

    I only signed up for Facebook because some websites require it or commentary.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:09am

      Re:

      What about Facebook accounts that are only used for commenting on news articles?

      What about them? They are the best for figuring out your political leanings. And this makes it possible to correct your comments if they are unsuitable for someone entering the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.

      You don't need to thank us, we'll do it ourselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Eldakka (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:20am

      Re:

      Any website that went over to requiring a facebook account to comment on I stopped visiting. Perfect example was Techcrunch, when they went to requiring facebook I stopped visiting entirely. Even after they reversed that requirement 2(?) years later, I still don't visit the site , with the exception of reading the articles there about their policy reversal, but apart from that I've never been back. I don't trust the judgement of people who'd make such a stupid decision in the first place.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    timmaguire42 (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:52am

    Well, it would reduce a lot of the spam on the internet if Nigeria could just demand our bank passwords at the border.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 6:10am

    No Excuse?!

    "But that's no excuse for DHS going down this path in the first place."

    No excuse except terrorism, pedophilia, drugs, crime, Muslims, and Hitler! If we forget these basic, never-ending wars, the government might lose our willingness to pay the taxes they levy and might lose our support for the outrages they commit in our names with our money.

    I now feel a little un-American that I don't use Facebook.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    zarprime (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 6:28am

    I'm sure they'll do their "best" to secure this information.

    So we have DHS compiling a massive database of userids and passwords for e-mail and social media accounts. That's not a high-value target at all. Given virtually no government agency has managed to receive a passing mark for securing their systems it's only a matter of time (and probably not a lot of time) before at least one organisation (hackers, foreign gov't, et al) gets their hands on it.

    I expect you'd see lower distribution if you wrote your userid & password on a bathroom wall.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 8:23am

      Re: I'm sure they'll do their "best" to secure this information.

      I am sure they are all safe now. Trump ordered the cyber to be fixed. Don't you feel better?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Federal Bill Introduced To Add A Warrant... >>
<< Another Free Speech Win In Libel Lawsuit...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
New And For A Limited Time
New Gear By Techdirt: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

06:42 Missouri The Latest State To Let Telecom Monopolies Write Awful, Protectionist State Law (4)
03:42 China's Latest Target For Online Crackdown: Live-Streaming Foreigners (7)

Wednesday

21:43 Federal Bill Introduced To Add A Warrant Requirement To Stingray Deployment (10)
16:46 Coalition Slams DHS Plans To Demand Social Media Passwords (48)
14:42 Another Free Speech Win In Libel Lawsuit Disguised As A Trademark Complaint (5)
13:20 Techdirt's Readers Kept This German Comedian Out Of Prison (18)
11:23 Celebrate Fair Use Week With A New T-Shirt From Techdirt (4)
10:45 The Ousting Of Trump's National Security Advisor Shows Just How Dangerous 'Lawful' Domestic Surveillance Is (65)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Ultimate Android N Development Bundle (0)
09:24 Mashable Says You Shouldn't Own What You Buy Because You Might Hurt Yourself (45)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.