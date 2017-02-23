 
<< German Regulators Urge Parents To Destroy WiFi...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Feb 23rd 2017 4:19pm


Filed Under:
grand theft auto, gta 5, lindsay lohan, publicity rights

Companies:
take two interactive



Lindsay Lohan Won't Put Her GTA5 Lawsuit Out Of Its Misery

from the game-not-over dept

Here is something you, the dear Techdirt reader, may not have known about me: I had always thought that there was only one proper spelling for the name "Lindsey." I'm not sure why I thought that, but I was certain that name was only spelled with an "e" before the "y." But, it turns out, spelling it as "Lindsay" is a perfectly common and accepted alternate spelling for the name. And the only reason that I now know that is because Linsday, with an "a," Lohan will not let her lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive -- for appropriating her likeness for several characters, which didn't actually happen -- die its final death.

First, a refresher. Lohan decided that a side quest character in Grand Theft Auto 5, which was actually an amalgam of several Hollywood starlet tropes, violated her publicity rights. She also claimed that an entirely different character that was used on some of the game's marketing and packaging was also her and also violated her publicity rights. The case wove its way through the past half-decade, largely with the court and Take-Two casting narrow eyes at the mountains of paperwork Lohan's legal team was able to produce while somehow maintaining an inability to come up with claims that were in any way credible, before the court finally tossed the lawsuit entirely. The court at the time made it clear that Take-Two's characters weren't direct appropriations of Lohan's likeness and that the parody amalgam starlet it had created was clearly protected by the First Amendment.

But, for some reason, it appears that LiLo's legal team was, like, "nuh uh!"

Lindsay Lohan has been granted an appeal in her lawsuit against the maker of the Grand Theft Auto video games. Last year, the Appellate Division Courthouse of New York State tossed the case, stating it was without merit. Her appeal was accepted by the New York Court of Appeals on 16 February.

It must be nice to have the kind of money required to keep the legal team going on a lawsuit that's been a loser at every turn. Still, it's perplexing that this lawsuit hasn't been put out of its misery at this point. The nature of the characters and their status as protected speech seems as clear cut as it gets. And, perhaps more importantly, the character that Lohan is desperate to associate herself with for the purposes of this lawsuit is one that is depicted engaging in sex acts in a public setting and being photographed doing so. I'm struggling to understand why one would want to engage in this kind of legal reach under those circumstances.

Her legal staff should be informing her that it's time to give this whole thing the Ol' Yeller treatment. Why they aren't doing so is beyond me.

6 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 3:55pm

    Catastrophic removal of a likeness

    I think it might be better if somebody, anybody appropriated Lindsay (with an a) Lohan's likeness and did something destructive to it. Not that Lindsay (with an a) hasn't already done many destructive things with her likeness. Lindsay (with an a) would be better off (well maybe not her bank account) and the world would be better off, (most certainly their bank accounts).

    Before Lindsay (with an a) Lohan's lawyers get all litigious on anyone else, this is an OPINION, no matter how much the target deserves like opinions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TKnarr (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:26pm

    Her legal staff should be informing her that it's time to give this whole thing the Ol' Yeller treatment. Why they aren't doing so is beyond me.

    Telling her it's time to quit would mean the end of their being paid for the case. They're confident the courts won't penalize them for aiding in the pursuit of a meritless case, so they won't put their paychecks at risk.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 23 Feb 2017 @ 4:43pm

    She’s Not The ...

    ... only Lindsay.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Feb 2017 @ 5:57pm

    Out of all topics in the world, your notions on spelling and update on Lindsay Lohan?

    You've reached depths where can be fined for calling yourself a "writer".

    These few lame stories ain't gonna cut the ketchup. Get out now, Geigner, Techdirt is sinking.

    Here's one infinitely more important off Drudge: GOOGLE SUES UBER OVER DRIVERLESS TECH!!! -- OMFG! Masnick's head is going to explode!

    But it's just another story to ignore. He/you are already busy ignoring that AdRoll this week broke contract with InfoWars specifically to suppress its political opinions. You only support "free speech" that you agree with.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tux, 23 Feb 2017 @ 6:11pm

    LiLo

    Thanks Timothy. You've just replaced my boot loader with the likeness of a Hollywood starlet, and now I can't boot my computer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Feb 2017 @ 6:17pm

    I'm still somebody!!!
    Pay attention to me!!!
    My whole they made me remove my headscarf makes me a posterchild for muslim intolerance!!!
    Oh that didn't work??
    Fire up that lawsuit again!!!

    While her entire suit is pretty much meritless, it pretty much sums up the uncontrolled IP rights expansion.
    Someone might think this is me, so I have the right to get paid for it.
    I have the right to control anything that I imagine has to do with me, despite all of the evidence to the contrary.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< German Regulators Urge Parents To Destroy WiFi...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
New And For A Limited Time
New Gear By Techdirt: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

16:19 Lindsay Lohan Won't Put Her GTA5 Lawsuit Out Of Its Misery (6)
14:32 German Regulators Urge Parents To Destroy WiFi Connected Doll Over Surveillance Fears (8)
13:02 Judge Blocks California's IMDb-Targeting 'Ageism'' Law, Citing Free Speech Concerns (9)
11:49 Another 'Terrorist' Swept Up By The FBI, Which Had To Purchase $20 Of 'Terrorist' Supplies To Keep The 'Plan' In Motion (30)
10:48 Google Report: 99.95 Percent Of DMCA Takedown Notices Are Bot-Generated Bullshit Buckshot (33)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Python Power Coder BONUS Bundle (0)
09:43 Sen. Wyden Wants Answers From New DHS Head, Introducing Legislation To Create Warrant Requirement For Border Phone Searches (15)
08:41 Why The DMCA's Notice & Takedown Already Has First Amendment Problems... And RIAA/MPAA Want To Make That Worse (12)
06:42 Missouri The Latest State To Let Telecom Monopolies Write Awful, Protectionist State Law (8)
03:42 China's Latest Target For Online Crackdown: Live-Streaming Foreigners (7)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.