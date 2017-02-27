 
Say That Again

by Glyn Moody

Mon, Feb 27th 2017 4:18pm


Filed Under:
children, culture, internet, russia



Top Russian Net Official Says Children Under 10 Shouldn't Go Online -- At All

from the changing-perceptions-of-reality dept

As Techdirt readers know only too well, doing things "for the children" is a perfect excuse to pass all kinds of ridiculous laws that would otherwise be thrown out without a thought. For example, back in 2013, we wrote about attempts to pass legislation in Russia that would ban swearing on the Internet. It was framed as an amendment to an existing law called "On the Protection of Children" that introduced a blacklist designed to block access to information on drugs, suicide and child pornography. Now the head of Roskomnadzor, the body that oversees website-blocking in Russia, has a bold proposal for protecting children from all the Internet's possible harms. It takes the "for the children" logic to its logical conclusion, as TorrentFreak explains:

In a Q&A session with AIF.ru, Alexander Zharov spoke on a number of issues, including online safety, especially for children. Naturally, kids need to be protected but the Rozcomnadzor chief has some quite radical ideas when it comes to them using the Internet.

"I believe that a child under 10-years-old should not go online. To use [the Internet] actively they need to start even later than that," Zharov said.

He went on to say:

"Some parents are proud of the fact that their three-year-old kid can deftly control a tablet and use it to watch cartoons. It is nothing good, in my opinion. A small child will begin to consider the virtual world part of the real world, and it changes their perception of reality."

This is presumably just Zharov's personal opinion, not a foreshadowing of official policy -- it's hard to believe the view that children under 10 years old should stay off the Net would ever be enshrined in a law. Then again, given some of the things that Russian officials have been suggesting, such as disconnecting Russia from the global Internet, you never know. And once people start invoking "for the children," common sense tends to go straight out of the window.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

8 Comments
Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 4:33pm

    For a personal opinion it's not bad advice. Actual implementation of a law would be impossible for obvious reasons to anyone who has used an age restricted website.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 4:46pm

    A small child will begin to consider the virtual world part of the real world, and it changes their perception of reality

    And this is the current generational gap. To the older generation there is the real world and the virtual world, and they are separate and distinct and one is more important than the other. To the younger, there is just the world and sometime you interact with it virtually and sometimes you don't and increasingly you interact with it both virtually and not at the same time and in the end it doesn't matter all that much which one is which.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 5:07pm

    "and in the end it doesn't matter all"

    Yup.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 27 Feb 2017 @ 5:19pm

    That's why they call it

    Windows 10

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 5:25pm

    Oh come on...

    "And once people start invoking "for the children," common sense tends to go straight out of the window."

    Lets not beat around the bush, common sense leaves well BEFORE the invocation of "for the children".

    We should all classify the phrase "for the children" as admitted proof that someone is forcing their beliefs on others.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 6:11pm

      Re: Oh come on...

      We should all classify the phrase "for the children" as admitted proof that someone is forcing their beliefs on others.

      Sometimes that's a good thing. For example, some people believe that child pornography should be banned and force their belief on those who do not. "For the children."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 27 Feb 2017 @ 6:54pm

        Re: Re: Oh come on...

        You have my apologies. Stupid is now common sense, and you have plenty of it. I have to keep checking my sanity at the door because it is generally unwelcome here.

        Banning CP is obvious for a safe and proper society, not JUST "for the children".

        "For the Children" is nothing but psychological warfare used to imply that anyone not signing up for your draconian bullshit is actually all for the wrong thing. People that have to do this to advance their position are up to no good. 100% of the time!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


