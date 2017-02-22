The Ousting Of Trump's National Security Advisor Shows Just How Dangerous 'Lawful' Domestic Surveillance Is
Those who thought the domestic surveillance Ed Snowden exposed was perfectly acceptable and lawful are finding it much harder to stomach with Trump in charge. The Lawfare blog, which routinely hosts articles supportive of government surveillance activities, has taken on a new tone over the past few months. The lesson being learned: if a power can only be trusted in certain people's hands, then it really can't be trusted in anyone's. This belated realization is better than none, but one wonders if the drastic change in tone would have followed an election that put Hillary Clinton in the White House.
That's not to say the first month of Trump's presidency has borne any resemblance to a "peaceful transition of power." The federal government isn't just leaking. It's hemorrhaging. Underneath the recent ouster of Mike Flynn, Trump's former National Security Advisor, is something disturbing.
What's disturbing isn't the surveillance -- although in "normal" circumstances it might be. Flynn was dumped because recorded phone calls captured him discussing sanctions with Russian officials. This domestic surveillance isn't unheard of. The fact that this information -- including the content of the calls -- was leaked to the public is more notable.
Calls to foreign officials are fair game for US surveillance efforts. The last-minute removal of restraints on sharing unminimized US persons data/communications by the Obama administration just served to ensure Flynn's calls would end up in the hands of multiple federal agencies. The timing of the loosened restrictions is worth noting though, as Marcy Wheeler does in this post about the Flynn ouster.
Finally, remember that for a great deal of SIGINT, FBI wouldn’t need a warrant. That’s because Obama changed the EO 12333 sharing rules just 4 days after the IC started getting really suspicious about Flynn’s contacts with Russia. That would make five years of intercepts available to FBI without a warrant in any counterintelligence cases, as this one is.
But what Lawfare's Adam Klein is concerned with isn't the sharing of unminimized communications between agencies. As he points out in his post, all of that's perfectly legal. What he's more concerned with is the actions of the intelligence community, which has made all of this public.
[T]his case illustrates why surveillance law treats U.S.-person information with the same healthy fear we associate with nuclear waste and biohazard material—that is, with the vigilance reserved for things that are inherently dangerous if not closely guarded. As Eli Lake wrote this week in Bloomberg View, selective leaking of U.S.-person information “gives the permanent state” (or political appointees entrusted with the information) “the power to destroy reputations from the cloak of anonymity.” Even if not leaked to the press, such information can be misused: J. Edgar Hoover and his subordinates infamously used salacious information gleaned from FBI surveillance of Martin Luther King, Jr., to pressure King to retreat from public life.
That's what's happening and that's a cause for concern. The NSA and others have always had these powers, but we were assured they wouldn't be abused. In this case, the abuse isn't in the collection or dissemination (all of it now "lawful"), but in the use of leaked information to kick out a National Security Advisor.
Trump has made few friends in the intelligence community since he became president, comparing the CIA to Nazis and making comments about unprofessional behavior. The problem for Trump is he's fighting with agencies particularly well-armed to take him down. But that's not what we want from our intelligence agencies. They're not tools of government accountability. They're tools for totalitarianism restrained only by oversight and a rigorous set of rules. (I mean, in theory...) But the IC appears to be ignoring the checks and balances put in place to guard against the destruction of the government's head by its body.
It's one thing to cheer for the public flailing of a President you don't like. It's quite another to cheer on the dangerous, easily-abusable network of domestic surveillance that makes it possible.
So, the issue here is more the leaks than the surveillance. The surveillance has its own problems, but the willingness to leak information damaging to US persons -- even if it prevented someone who possibly shouldn't be a National Security Advisor from keeping his job -- is a disturbing indicator of just how much power these agencies (at least 16 of them) now wield, thanks to information sharing.
The other problem is the hypocritical way Trump and his supporters are dealing with the leaked info. Trump wants an investigation to uncover the source of the leaks. Fair enough (albeit somewhat hypocritical, given his love of Wikileaks...). But the House Oversight Committee and Trump himself have no interest in taking a deeper look into the allegations against Mike Flynn. Nonsensically, House Oversight Committee head Devin Nunes said the recording of the phone calls was itself "disturbing." This is something someone involved in intelligence oversight should already know is a perfectly lawful interception under statutes he helps shape and define.
It's a dangerous time to be a whistleblower, as the administration appears far more interested in going after leaks it doesn't like than potentially-illegal behavior by its own staff. And it's just as dangerous to be the target of intelligence committee animosity. No more dangerous than it's always been, but in recent days, we've been given a pretty clear picture of how quickly lawful surveillance can ruin a person's life.
Re: Awareness
Re: Re: Awareness
Re: Re: Re: Awareness
Which part? That Mr. Flynn thought that his actions were above reproach or that he thought that being above reproach would protect him?
I have not listened/read what was said on the calls, so I do not know if what he said actually is above reproach.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Awareness
What we do know is the law was broken when they leaked this info to the public, which makes it logical to investigate.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Awareness
Agreed, but there's a gray area between "above political reproach" and actual legal wrongdoing. If he said the word sanctions, or it was said and he should have heard it, some would argue that "sanctions were discussed on the call." While technically true, and that would technically make his later statements to VP Pence false, there is a gulf between the situation that sanctions were mentioned in passing and the situation that sanctions were discussed with any expectation that something would change. I think of it as the difference between "Nice weather we've having today / Yes, it is" and "We would appreciate if you would help us prepare for the incoming flood / I'll try to get some supplies ready." The former is small talk that no one realistically expects to mean much and is easily forgotten. The latter represents a request for action and an offer to take action.
If Mr. Flynn engaged in the former, he could've easily forgotten the small talk and thought he was speaking truthfully when he told VP Pence that sanctions were not discussed. However, particularly for partisan political purposes, even the former could be (mis)characterized as "He talked about the weather and then later said he never talked about the weather."
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Awareness
Conspicuous in its absence, I assume you are implying that no laws were broken in the making of that call - which is quite wrong.
https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=deep%20state
Re:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2006/mar/15/comment.labour1
This is an alarming situation, regardless of your politics. In a battle between Trump and the CIA, the loser is the American public.
"Retreat from public life" is a hell of a euphemism for suicide.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Gee, I wonder what changed his mind?
Re:
He hasn't changed. He still likes WikiLeaks. These leaks aren't being done through a well known and respected leaking organization like WikiLeaks, which is why these leaks are bad and leaks published by WikiLeaks are good. ;)
Re:
He was like a high school guy who "Loves" his girlfriend, as long as she puts-out.
She stopped giving him the sensational poon, he stopped "Loving" her...
Is that illegal? I don't think so, but it does infringe on the "one president at a time" tradition.
Trump doesn't seem to mind going against tradition, as his statements condemning the US refusal to veto the Israel UN wording showed.
Re:
"The Logan Act (1 Stat. 613, 18 U.S.C. § 953, enacted January 30, 1799) is a United States federal law that details the fine and/or imprisonment of unauthorized citizens who negotiate with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. It was intended to prevent the undermining of the government's position"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan_act
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Oliver north
we are so far past anything that resembles the rule of law and equal treatment none of you must have been paying attention for at least 30 years, if your in the right gang your fine if not your not, gang violence in this context isn't drive by's it's whole countries decimated and millions dead, it's just that it's going to come home to the people that allowed it in the first place, the American people, Karma's a bitch
Maybe playing devils advocate here..
The best thing to hope for here is that this will be a brute force awakening for many people so wiser choices can be made in the future, instead of the latest decades.
One can hope, but I fear that the chance is higher that nobody will have learned anything in the end.
Smoke, Mirrors and Anonymous Whisper Campaigns - Oh My!
But the House Oversight Committee and Trump himself have no interest in taking a deeper look into the allegations against Mike Flynn.
And what are the allegations?
That Flynn was speaking with the Russian ambassador around the time the Obama syndicate was nonsensically levying new sanctions on Russian persons, declaring dozens of other Russians persona non grata, deploying an armored brigade with thousands of soldiers on Russia's door step all the while our NATO allies were rattling their sabres in response to non-existent Russian aggression?
Flynn was doing his job. If he was not reaching out and speaking with foreign contacts as the Trump syndicate was preparing to take office he would have been negligent in his duties.
It's a dangerous time to be a whistleblower, as the administration appears far more interested in going after leaks it doesn't like than potentially-illegal behavior by its own staff.
This has absolutely nothing to do with whistle blowing. It was/is an anonymous political character assassination conducted via a whisper campaign aided and abetted by an all to pliant media looking to hamstring the incoming Trump syndicate in any way possible.
A whistle blower looks to put the interests of the nation first and foremost and liberates as much factual evidence as possible in order to shine copious amounts of sunlight onto the pitch dark underbelly of government malfeasance thus affording the once was republics citizens the ability to become knowledgeable in matters of national importance that are/were kept secret by criminals hiding behind their position within the US government.
Anonymous chair polishers (aka officials/authorities) conducting a fact free whisper campaign through their favorite stenographers in the media who then are trusted to transcribe the unsubstantiated leakers tale verbatim do not have the nations best interests at heart as they act to protect the criminals at the expense of the many.
All that has been disclosed in the media are anonymous chair polishers conducting a whisper campaign supposedly in response to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential circus and how Trump was/is a Russian stooge all based of course on zero evidence just whispers.
If the content of Flynn's conversation with the Russian ambassador was criminal why didn't the anonymous chair polishers leak the full unadulterated transcripts to their trusty stenographers in the media?
If there is hard evidence that Trump and members of his inner circle are Russian stooges publicly show the evidence.
Re: Smoke, Mirrors and Anonymous Whisper Campaigns - Oh My!
No he wasn't. Trump hadn't taken office yet.
We don't know that yet. Could be that they don't have any evidence of criminal conduct. Could be that they do but that they're waiting for an official investigation. Could be that they do and that they used it as leverage to force his resignation.
I find it very unlikely that we've heard the last of this story.
Re: Smoke, Mirrors and Anonymous Whisper Campaigns - Oh My!
Re: Re: Smoke, Mirrors and Anonymous Whisper Campaigns - Oh My!
I think the equivalent analogy is prospective candidate for position starts negotiating for the company on the strength that sometime soon the about-to-be CEO will become CEO and plans to give him a position that allows him to represent the company.
Although, it would seem that the National Security Advisor position is not the correct one to be talking to Ambassadors. Seems more like a Sec of State responsibility.
Re: Re: Re: Smoke, Mirrors and Anonymous Whisper Campaigns - Oh My!
That's not really analogous, though, because it doesn't involve intentionally undermining a sitting President's negotiations with a foreign government.
This is more like Reagan and Bush undermining Carter's negotiations during the Iran Hostage Crisis. (Allegedly. That's never been proven; the evidence is circumstantial.)
Re: Smoke, Mirrors and Anonymous Whisper Campaigns - Oh My!
Technically
Dangerous?
Dangerous?
Two way information
Re: followed an election that put Hillary Clinton
Re: Re: followed an election that put Hillary Clinton
Yes, that is actually out there. What a bunch of maroons, who think that words speak louder than actions.
Re:
