European News Publishers Still Believe They Have The Right To Make Google Pay For Sending Traffic Their Way
from the bad-arguments-and-bad-laws dept
The European Commission is still (slowly) moving forward with its plan to dump a link tax on service providers like Google, Facebook, etc. in hopes of propping up local news outfits. The plan has been in the works for a couple of years now and it's looking like the longer the planning goes on, the less likely it is to result in something that makes its advocates happy.
A long report from Politico details the current state of this doomed venture. And it is doomed. Even if implemented in a way that makes news outlets happiest, the end result will be less incoming traffic from some of the most-used sites in the world. Some news agencies aren't so sure this is the way forward.
“Other stakeholders are challenging the provision … questioning not only whether this is the best way of addressing concerns of press publishers vis-a-vis digital technologies, but also questioning whether the Commission proposal is adequately restricted to such concerns,” Therese Comodini Cachia, the Maltese rapporteur shepherding the proposal through Parliament, told POLITICO.
Translation: Opponents of the plan, including some small web publishers, worry it could choke traffic to their sites by creating a thicket of regulations that will dissuade Google and other platforms from driving users to them. These critics also argue that a publisher’s right will create a “link tax” (a phrase that supporters liken to a slur) but won’t achieve its backers’ main aim: to save the news sector’s broken business model.
That's the problem with short-sighted legislation like this: it fails to consider the options available to those hit with the link tax. And it's not as though there's no information available that indicates what the future would hold for supposed beneficiaries of the link tax. Past efforts in Spain and Belgium to institute a link tax (targeting Google) resulted in the search engine pulling out of the market by dumping any search results that might have resulted in tax liability.
Then there are the numerous ways it might affect the average computer user -- beyond finding fewer local articles on Facebook or fewer search results when Googling.
The plan’s loudest critic has been Green MEP Julia Reda. Originally elected as a member of the Pirate party, Reda’s encyclopedic knowledge of copyright has made her a respected adversary for the publishers. She’s shown a particular knack for condensing the legalese of copyright reform into alarmist soundbites. She has argued, for example, that the Commission proposal could affect how articles are shared on Twitter, something both the Commission and the publishers deny.
As is to be expected, the lack of forward progress is being blamed on Google. Proponents of the link tax are complaining about Google's lobbying efforts in Europe, as though the company should do nothing more than sit down, shut up, and start paying FOR DRIVING TRAFFIC TO THEIR WEBSITES.
Opponents of the tax say it's not up to the EC to force other companies to prop up struggling businesses. Those advocating for the tax say it's not up to the EC to question the soundness of their business decisions. It's about ownership… or so they claim.
The publishers counter that it’s not up to Parliament to analyze the merits of their commercial strategy. What’s at issue is a basic question of ownership, and the publishers say it is incumbent on legislators to protect their rights. In the pre-digital age, such protections weren’t necessary because news content didn’t fall victim to large-scale piracy. The internet, the publishers argue, has changed that because articles can be disseminated far and wide with a few clicks.
This attitude speaks directly to the concerns raised by Green MEP Julia Reda. The publishers view sharing as piracy -- a view not shared at all by millions of people who post links on social media and, again, help drive traffic to the sites. Very few people share news articles by taking entire posts and redistributing them through third parties. And Google -- the top target in the proposed legislation -- does nothing remotely approaching this bizarre definition of piracy with its links to sources and small snippets of article text.
That disconnect between what publishers feel is "right" and what the rest of the world believes is acceptable is yet another nail in this legislation's coffin. Even if it passes, it won't do what publishers hope it will. Google will stop linking to European content. People will find less and less local content being shared. And for all the complaining about Google's lobbying efforts, publishers have no problem touting their own as a reason the terrible proposed legislation might one day become law.
Despite the skepticism, the publishing lobby remains sanguine, confident that its deep political connections will ultimately see the legislation through.
“The news media sector is optimistic that policymakers agree on the need for a publishers’ right,” said Wout van Wijk, executive director of News Media Europe, a lobbyist for press publishers. “Such a right will create the legal certainty needed for further investments and innovation to guarantee a free and pluralistic media landscape in Europe.”
Granting this right won't fix publishers' problems. It might give them more ways to sue, but flagging new agencies can't be legislated back into fiscal health -- especially if it means levying taxes on US companies to prop up European entities. In the end, publishers may get what they THINK they want, but they won't be seeing any return on the lobbying investment. Anything that discourages the free (as in "open") dissemination of information tends to work out worst for those compiling the information. A link tax is just a band-aid to be applied to the internet's surface, unable to staunch the blood flow of the new publishing industry's internal wounds.
I would say *especially* if implemented in the way that (they think) will make them happiest. Google and others don't have to host their links, and history shows that they have no problem dumping them, leading them to whine about losing revenue.
"Translation: Opponents of the plan, including some small web publishers, worry it could choke traffic to their sites by creating a thicket of regulations that will dissuade Google and other platforms from driving users to them"
Shorter translation: "Erm, guys, we saw what happened in Spain, we'd rather have some traffic that's not monetised 100% than zero traffic from them".
"The publishers view sharing as piracy"
Don Quixote viewed windmills as giants. So what? They were still windmills.
Again, this is the problem - they're either not dealing with reality, or they know they've got major problems and would rather force Google to pay them instead of fixing their broken model. Nobody "pirated" a newspaper by sharing it with friends, co-workers or cutting out snippets to share around. In fact, it was so well known that this happened that they built in the assumption that each copy would be read multiple times into their business model.
They were successful - which is what happens when you build reality into your business model rather than fighting it off because you wish things worked differently. Now reality has changed again. Deal with it.
There is a trivial solution.
robots.txt, anyone?
Re: There is a trivial solution.
So, while robots.txt is indeed an easy solution to stopping Google from indexing their content, that's not what they want. They simply want to be paid for doing nothing.
Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
A strong news media sector is the basic condition for well-functioning democracy. You might not agree with a publishers'right as such, but please let's not say that the news media industry does "nothing" or their content is "priceless".
Instead, if you guys are happy with your alternative facts and kitten journalism, well - thats great news since this is what you going to get if we don't find a solution on how to monetise journalistic content online.
Re: Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
Yeah, finding a way for them to be profitable is no-one's problem but their's. That a robust press may serve a valuable service does not give them the right to shake down others in order to keep the profits up, if they want the money to keep rolling in it's up to them to figure out how, without turning a symbiotic relationship into an unsupportable, parasitic one as they're attempting here.
They're welcome to try different methods to keep the money rolling in, what they aren't welcome to do is try and screw over everyone else in the process.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
Enjoy your dose of alternative facts.
Best,
That other guy
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
Did you bother to read past the first sentence in my comment? Or did you somehow miss the whole 'just because they can serve a purpose doesn't give them the right to demand others step up to keep them profitable' bit?
Once more with emphasis:
They're welcome to try different methods to keep the money rolling in, what they aren't welcome to do is try and screw over everyone else in the process.
Re: Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
You miss the point. The cost and/or quality of the content is irrelevant to what's being pushed here.
You're also lying to yourself if you think that forcing Google and Facebook to pay for the content will have any bearing on whether or not users of those services continue to fall for and share the crap content. In fact, forcing them to do so will lead to more of the real journalism going to the wayside.
The industry has to work to adjust to the current reality of the marketplace - and demanding a tax from the people who help promote their content sure as hell isn't the way to do it.
Re: Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
A clue for you: if, after reading 5 sentence snippet, I do not go to read the rest, then the rest is worth nothing. No time here for click-baits.
Another clue for you: do you realize, how much work it was to upkeep the horse carts? And yet - people switched to cars. Maybe nobody cared?
I have given news outlets an easy solution: turn off indexing in robots.txt. All the problems gone - no google snippets, no "piracy". Why don't they?
Oh, and one more thing: it's news outlets who claim their contents is "priceless". Point in case - attempt at some stupid law in Germany.
Re: Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
Agreed. However, the proposed tax falls under the all-too-typical political approach:
Re: Re: Re: Re: There is a trivial solution.
and, apparently, you want government to assist in making it so ... this does not look right, what is wrong with this picture?
Re: There is a trivial solution.
less traffic to Techdirt?
Therefore this would also cost this site a few visitors.
Re: less traffic to Techdirt?
Depends on how idiotic they want to be.
If they go the Belgium/'Incredibly stupid' route and simply rule that excerpts aren't allowed unless they're paid for, then TD could easily hand out a 'Anyone can link to any of our stuff for free' blanket permission, and the problem with regards to TD is bypassed.
If they go the Spain/'My head just exploded due to how unbelievably stupid this is' route and make the payments mandatory, such that sites cannot simply give permission then yeah, that could be a problem.
While the latter is without a doubt the more boneheaded choice out of a pair of incredibly stupid ideas, it is the one that isn't trivial to bypass, which means it's likely that that is the one the publishers are going to be pushing to have implemented should this stunning display of shortsighted greed be put into law.
Ridiculous
Re: Ridiculous
Tim, you don't get it
And the headline is already right. The news publishers don't believe they have the right to make Google pay, they want the right to make Google pay.
Now every right and law comes with unintended consequences, so you cannot just make a law for letting Google pay publishers unconditionally: it would likely cause a lot of people to have to pay lots of other people unconditionally.
So Spain tried to link the payments to linking to websites, because linking is what Google does.
So Google stopped doing that. Which is sort of an obvious outcome, just not the desired one.
Basically the publishers are fighting for the right to point a gun at their feet and pull the trigger, in the expectation that this will put them in a position where they can sue the gun manufacturers for negligence. So they got the right in Spain to lawfully point a gun at their feet and pull the trigger and now Google refuses to sell them guns.
Naturally, that's not the end game. The end game is that everybody should point guns at their feet and pull the trigger so that Google will just hand over their guns as a present (and thus without liability).
However, Google apparently prefers the "molon labe" approach.
Re: Tim, you don't get it
That's not even half of it. The publishers are fighting for the right to point a gun at their feet, in the expectation that they will not end up with a tarsal-shattering hole, and someone else will have to suffer the agony and medical bill.
Let's look at what the media companies are giving up by making this request:
In short, everything that makes people want to click the link, or helps them discover that those articles exist. I wonder how they'll feel when they have to tell their advertisers that "social media engagement" is down 80-90%...
Re:
Ah but you see, if they can stop people from getting their news from that infernal 'internet' novelty then surely people will go back to buying physical newspapers, and their coffers will once more overflow with gold and jewels as people are once more forced to get their news from them or not at all!
It's foolproof, what could possibly go wrong?
Unfortunately, Eventual doesn't equal Imminent
