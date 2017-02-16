Dangerous: Judge Says It Was 'Objectively... >>
Daily Deal: Linux/UNIX Certification Training Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn the tricks of the Linux systems administration trade with the $49 Linux/UNIX Certification Training Bundle. Gain the knowledge and skills to install, configure, and support Linux/UNIX servers, learn to control and troubleshoot the boot process, and test your progress with quizzes and exam simulators and more. This hands-on duo of courses will help you prepare for the CompTIA Linux+ and the Novell Certified Linux Professional certification exams.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

