Huntsville, Alabama Is Suddenly Awash In Broadband Competition, Showing Why Comcast Is So Afraid Of Municipal Broadband
For years, we'ved noted how incumbent ISPs have waged a not-so-subtle war on towns and cities looking to escape from the high prices and abysmal service of the country's broadband duopoly (which is actually quietly becoming more of a cable monopoly without many noticing). Many of these cities have taken to either building fiber networks themselves -- or striking public/private partnerships with companies like Google Fiber or Ting/Tucows -- because the private sector has failed to deliver the service and connectivity they want at prices they can afford.
This kind of grassroots revolution is precisely why large ISPs like Charter, Comcast and AT&T have spent the last decade lobbying for (and in most instances directly writing) protectionist bills across twenty different states banning local citizens from making these kinds of decisions for themselves. If you want to see precisely why these regional monopolists are so afraid, you need look no further than Huntsville, Alabama.
City-owned Huntsville Utilities has been building a fiber broadband network that should service the lion's share of the city's homes and businesses over the next few years. What's more, the network will be open access -- meaning that ISPs can come in and compete with each other over the regional infrastructure. Google Fiber has already signed up to be one of at least three ISPs taking advantage of the build, and should begin offering service there by the middle of this year.
FCC data has long noted that the open access model provides consumers with better service at lower prices, thanks to the miracle of competition. Obviously that's a nightmare for large ISPs used to doing the bare minimum while charging captive subscribers the absolute maximum. As such, the federal government consistently has treated open access networks like a plague, given that regulators and lawmakers are consistently terrified of upsetting some of the biggest campaign contributors in the country. For what it's worth, Google Fiber also walked back its original promise to run its network under the open access model.
But you only need to look to what's happening in Huntsville to understand why ISPs have spent so much time and money demonizing municipal broadband. With competition looming, incumbent ISPs have miraculously wasted no time in finally delivering the speeds locals have been clamoring for. Comcast this week announced that it will soon bring its cable-based gigabit broadband service to Huntsville, the company breathlessly insisting this deployment reflects Comcast's unwavering dedication to being, well, awesome:
"This launch reflects Comcast’s ongoing commitment to offering the fastest speeds to the most homes and businesses in Huntsville,” said Comcast Regional senior VP Doug Guthrie, also in a statement. “Soon, customers will leverage a new gigabit internet service that will deliver a truly unparalleled online experience."
Yes, only coincidentally inspired by the kind of community broadband networks Comcast has spent billions trying to kill in places like Chattanooga and elsewhere. Another regional incumbent, Mediacom, this week also miraculously began offering gigabit broadband service it claims simply reflects its unwavering dedication to the consumer:
"Since 1996, Mediacom has invested over $8 billion of private capital in its national network to ensure that hard-working families throughout the smaller markets we serve receive the same advanced communications services as America’s largest cities,” said Mediacom’s Senior Manager of Area Operations, Lee Beck. “As a result of these investments, we are extremely proud to add the cities and towns we serve in the Huntsville area to Mediacom’s rapidly expanding list of true gigabit communities."
And while that's great and all, again there's no mention of why they're suddenly interested in actually giving Huntsville-area residents what they want. It's important to note that competition isn't just improving speeds and prices. Both Comcast and Mediacom have consistently (ab)used the lack of last-mile competition to impose arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps and overage fees, which you can be sure will be nowhere to be found once they're forced to keep pace with uncapped ISPs like WOW! and Google Fiber riding over the Huntsville-area network.
ISPs and the consultants, think tankers, lobbyists, and politicians who love them have spent fifteen years demonizing municipal broadband as some kind of vile socialist evil straight from the maw of hell; usually focusing on claims that these networks are inevitable fiscal disasters that need to be thwarted before the big, bad government begins monitoring your porn consumption. The focus from these folks is that they're just worried about local taxpayers. Less of a concern, apparently, is the fact that we're quite literally letting giant companies write shitty state telecom law.
But claiming that municipal broadband is spend-crazy government run amok is a violent misread of what's actually happening in these towns and cities. Municipal broadband business plans are like any other business plan; some are good, some aren't. Ideally that should be up to the locals to decide, not billionaire CEOs and grumpy armchair partisans sitting half a world away in judgement. Municipal broadband isn't the devil, it's a genuine, grassroots, local reaction to market failure; one that can be avoided by ISPs doing one thing: actually delivering the kinds of services, prices and features locals have spent fifteen years clamoring for.
Open Access FTW
Personally, that is what should have been done from the start with fiber, rather than letting a single private entity own the entire pipe...
...Hindsight and all that....
Re: Open Access FTW
Quite frankly I think this Open Network thing should be done everywhere. You see what happens when there's real competition. Magically prices drop. Service gets better and the dumb CAP goes away. Funny how that works.
Re: Re: Open Access FTW
Re: Re: Open Access FTW
You can't say that here on TD, Government Regulation is a Religion here despite repeated claims to the contrary. Everything that is wrong is because of Capitalism PERIOD. No one cares that they don't know what they are talking about, they just care because it is the politically correct thing to do!
Re: Re: Re: Open Access FTW
Re: Re: Re: Open Access FTW
Re: Re: Re: Re: Open Access FTW
That is about all I have to say about that...
Re: Re: Re: Open Access FTW
There are few better examples of what Capitalism is NOT, than the US broadband industry. It's an industry that better serves as a cautionary tale as to what devastation befalls a country that allows industry to "self-regulate" too much and then fails to enforces meaningful consequences to those organizations whose belligerent pursuit of profit delivers ever increasing degrees of harm to the public good.
"Government Regulation" per se, should never be the crux of the discussion. The meaningful discussion concerns itself with 'good/effective-in-promoting-healthy-markets' versus 'bad/effective-in-promoting-rigged-markets' regulation.
Our contemporary problem with "regulation" in the US/Western markets is that big business and their wealthy benefactors have corrupted/gamed the regulatory process and the end result is that a boat load of very bad (i.e., nonsensical - unless it happened to be your lobbyist who wrote it up and bribed the politicians to pass it) regulation exists.
Re: Re: Open Access FTW
what'sTheproblem?
Who is "we" , Kimosabe ?
Government-politicians-for-hire did this (... not you or me)
Your real beef is with the 'government' ( that acts against the interests of the citizenry). These "giant companies" can not monopolize cable markets without the government backing them.
Municipal-Broadband is just 'more-government' into the current mess--- eventually these government-municipalities will be bought off & neutered by the giant cable companies.
If you can't correctly diagnose the problem -- you cant fix it !
Re: what'sTheproblem?
Unless you can correctly diagnose the problem, but despite your idealism have realized that true solutions are beyond the realm of your power to enact. And you've rightly decided to go with pragmatism to get something done to make things just a little bit better instead of waiting for some utopia where you can rewrite all of the laws just as they should be.
Bravo
umm...
I wouldn't say they failed at all. In order to fail, one must try to accomplish it in the first place.
Serving a need
Municipal broadband is developing for the exact same reason CATV did - to serve a need for the community that's not being met. Remember, CATV originally stood for Community Antenna TV.
Re: Serving a need
Municipal broadband depends a lot on how you do it. But digging holes in the ground is generally done better in coordination with other public investment, like water, electricity and other tubes. also, having private companies do it is likely too expensive because of the risks over a 30 year period of service.
How to Get It
Don't kevetch here! Get out and actually do something.
Everywhere you live (in the U.S.) there are at least two political parties and a horde of politicians who will do what you want (for a reasonable amount of money). So get out there and buy them! They are extremely cheap. Really. Yes. Cheap. Cheap. Cheap.
How to buy a (local) politician.
1. Call them up. Tell them what you want (nicely). Tell them why it s a good idea for their voters/city/county/state. Tell them why it will make all of their voters rich and the weather perfect (mostly). Communicate! Offer to give them a cheat sheet so they can pursuade other politicians. Incredibly, as a class politicians, especially local politicians, are capable of listening to actual human beings. Most of them actually like to do so.
2. Offer they money. a) Yes. Actual U.S Currency. No, DON'T CALL IT A BRIBE; its a 'campaign contribution'. Yes its really legal (consult your lawyers for legal advice). Don't condition it on how the politician votes (explicity), he/she/it is not dumb.
b) How much? They are incredibly cheap to rent/lease on an annual basis. Got 50 bucks? Go big, make it $100. Too much? OK, how about 1 month's cable bill? See below for your neighbor's checkbooks.
3. Talk to your neighbors. If you have any friends, talk to them. Get them to call said politician, or even other local pols. If you really want to motivate the local political establishment, get your neighbors/friends to make campaign contributions to whomever is most responsive to your/their pitch.
4. THE ULTIMATE PERSUADER: Free labor. Volunteer! Yes actually get out and meet real human beings in person. Or at least help stuff envelopes.
5. There is a group of extremely pursuasive politicians that you have never heard of. They are the local people who do the political scut work, the local party committee members. Many local Republican/Democratic committees have discovered electricty and have web sites. Look up who ever is listed as the committee member for your street/neighborhood and talk to them.
6. If after no. 3 above, your neighbors/friend are/is still talking to you, invite them over to meet said local politician and discuss why municipal open access broadband is good for him/her/it.
This is a democratic republic. If you don't do the democrating bit, the politicians can't do the representing bit. So shut up with the complaigning and get to work.
annoyed with you all.
Re: How to Get It
Wrong, This is a Constitutional Republic...
If you cannot even get that right... why should anyone pay attention to you? though everything you said is pretty much a good idea if for nothing other than to be involved with your communities.
