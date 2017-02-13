A Little Something Called Competition Forces... >>
Mon, Feb 13th 2017 10:41am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Virtual Training Company Single User Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Keep your skills sharp and stay up to date on new developments with the Virtual Training Company Unlimited Single User Subscription for $89. With courses covering everything from MCSE certification training to animation, graphic design and page layout, you'll have unlimited access to the entire catalog. They have over 1,000 courses, add more each week, and each course comes with a certificate of completion.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

