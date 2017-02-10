Daily Deal: Ethical Hacking For Beginners

As the world moves more and more data and communications to the Internet, the demand for ethical hackers and penetration testers is higher than ever. The $45 Ethical Hacking For Beginners is a demo-heavy and comprehensive course. You'll be immersed in the basics of ethical hacking, from installing the preferred penetration testing OS, Kali Linux, to the many varieties of network threats. Today is also the last day to get an additional 70% any of the courses in the Deals store with the code LEARN70.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.