Trump Issues Executive Orders To Make A Safe... >>
<< Some New Techdirt T-Shirts (And Hoodies, And...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Feb 10th 2017 11:10am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Ethical Hacking For Beginners

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

As the world moves more and more data and communications to the Internet, the demand for ethical hackers and penetration testers is higher than ever. The $45 Ethical Hacking For Beginners is a demo-heavy and comprehensive course. You'll be immersed in the basics of ethical hacking, from installing the preferred penetration testing OS, Kali Linux, to the many varieties of network threats. Today is also the last day to get an additional 70% any of the courses in the Deals store with the code LEARN70.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Trump Issues Executive Orders To Make A Safe... >>
<< Some New Techdirt T-Shirts (And Hoodies, And...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
New And For A Limited Time
New Gear By Techdirt: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

14:01 Judge Nixes PS3 Linux Class Action Settlement As Class's Lawyers Victimize The Class A Second Time (0)
12:39 Ohio Arsonist Gets Busted By His Own Pacemaker (6)
11:15 Trump Issues Executive Orders To Make A Safe Nation Safe And Protect Cops Who Don't Need Protection (21)
11:10 Daily Deal: Ethical Hacking For Beginners (0)
10:00 Some New Techdirt T-Shirts (And Hoodies, And More...) (7)
09:38 Confirmed: TSA's Behavioral Detection Program Is Useless, Biased, And Based On Junk Science (14)
08:32 Court Says Microsoft Can Sue Government Over First Amendment-Violating Gag Orders (8)
06:32 Cyberbullying Bill Would Grant Power To Strip Online Anonymity Before Legal Proceedings Begin (13)
03:26 UK Train Operators Plan To Charge Passengers Using Their Biometrics (18)

Thursday

16:14 Court Unanimously Keeps Lower Court's Injunction Against Trump's Immigration Order In Place (200)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.