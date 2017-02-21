European News Publishers Still Believe They... >>
<< Court To Cop: You Took 80 Days Away From A...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Glyn Moody

Tue, Feb 21st 2017 10:44pm


Filed Under:
body cameras, body cams, privacy, schools, surveillance, uk



UK Schools Experiment With Police-Style Body Cameras To Tackle 'Low-level Background Disorder'

from the bringing-taser-technology-to-a-classroom-near-you dept

Techdirt has written dozens of stories about US police forces deploying body cameras, with all sorts of interesting consequences. Their use for school police means that body cameras are also turning up in US schools, but the next logical step of putting body cameras on the actual teachers has been taken not in the US, but in the UK, as the Guardian reports:

Teachers in two UK schools are trialling using body cameras in class because they are "fed up with low-level background disorder", a criminal justice academic has revealed.

The former Home Office researcher said the three-month pilot scheme, started within the last month, securely stores footage on a cloud platform like ones used by police forces.

Although only two UK schools are currently involved, a survey carried out by the Times Educational Supplement revealed that a third of the teachers who were asked said they would be willing to try wearing a body camera; two thirds said they would feel safer wearing it; and a tenth even thought it would eventually become compulsory for all UK teachers to use them. Another article in the Guardian responding to this news pointed out the many pitfalls of taking this approach, and noted:

as teachers we want children to be accountable for their behaviour. But increasing the spread of surveillance in schools isn't going to help us do that. Classrooms will be transformed from spaces cultivating inquiry, in all its forms, to centres wary of the threat of being caught out by an all-seeing eye. Ellis [the criminal justice academic who revealed the existence of the UK trial] is at pains to point out that the cameras will not be on all the time; only "where there is a perceived threat to a member of staff or pupils" will they be used. Quite how this will be decided, and how their use will not gradually become routine, is not clear.

One constraint on the routine use of body cameras by all teachers is the sheer quantity of footage that would be produced, and the near-impossibility of reviewing it all. However, that may not be a limiting factor for long if a move by Taser International, which controls around three-quarters of the body camera business in the US, bears fruit:

Taser International, the military hardware company that essentially owns the police body-worn camera market, believes the solution lies in artificial intelligence. It has acquired a startup called Dextro to build an AI research lab focused on developing tools that make it easier for police to search and analyze the massive video libraries hosted by Taser.

Once it gets easier and cheaper for the police to search through their vast video libraries, it will also become easier and cheaper for others to do the same. At that point, it might not be just schools that start deploying body cameras, but everyone interacting with the public in some way. What could possibly go wrong?

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

7 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    anti-antidirt (profile), 21 Feb 2017 @ 10:33pm

    Keep 'em home then.

    Private schools? Let the parents decide by choosing where their children go.

    Government schools? Better start home-schooling.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    charliebrown (profile), 21 Feb 2017 @ 10:51pm

    MCMLXXXIV

    Isn't this the plot of "Metropolis"?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 21 Feb 2017 @ 11:39pm

    I have to wonder how many of the teachers in favor of this would be okay if the students turned the tables and started recording them. Just set up simple stands so that their phones were constantly recording every move and word the teacher makes, 'just in case'.

    For some reason I can't imagine that going over very well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 12:42am

    Pupils will adapt

    Pupils will adapt to the cameras, experiment which behaviour gets detected by the camera and teacher and which not.

    Then pupils will bully others as usual. But now it's even worse as 'Computer says no', nothing happened.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    horkus (profile), 22 Feb 2017 @ 5:29am

    "fed up with low-level background disorder" is a chilling phrase that could only be produced by a tone deaf autocrat.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Uriel-238 (profile), 22 Feb 2017 @ 6:20am

    Low Level Background Disorder

    Whatever this phrase is supposed to mean, I can't parse it. It sounds like a mental illness that renders someone catatonic (or otherwise sparks episodes) when not given enough stimulus.

    Are UK schools boring their students to death?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 6:42am

    How about automatic recording...

    triggered by facial recognition? Say, those with darker complexions? Completely justified by statistics, of course.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
European News Publishers Still Believe They... >>
<< Court To Cop: You Took 80 Days Away From A...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
New And For A Limited Time
New Gear By Techdirt: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

06:20 If New FCC Boss Ajit Pai Is So 'Pro Consumer,' Why Does The Telecom Industry Need To Pay People To Say So? (3)
03:17 European News Publishers Still Believe They Have The Right To Make Google Pay For Sending Traffic Their Way (22)

Tuesday

22:44 UK Schools Experiment With Police-Style Body Cameras To Tackle 'Low-level Background Disorder' (7)
16:46 Court To Cop: You Took 80 Days Away From A Person's Life With A Baseless Warrant, So We're Taking Your Immunity (31)
14:47 After Losing 10,000 Viewers Per Day, ESPN Finally Buckles To Offering Standalone Streaming Video Service (10)
13:15 Techdirt Podcast Episode 110: Luck In Silicon Valley, With Robert Frank (0)
11:52 Appeals Court Says Filming The Police Is Protected By The First Amendment (14)
10:51 Cogent Accidentally Blocks Websites In Global Ham-Fisted Piracy Filtering Effort (7)
10:46 Daily Deal: Computer Science Programming Languages 2017 Bootcamp (0)
09:40 Rep. Sensenbrenner Thinks We Can Pay For The Border Wall With More Asset Forfeiture (39)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.