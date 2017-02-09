President Trump's White House Reaching New... >>
<< Trump Says There's 'No Reason' To...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Feb 9th 2017 10:46am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: Ethical Hacker And Pentester Pro Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn how to find holes in online security systems and how to fix them with the Ethical Hacker And Pentester Pro Bundle. Pay what you want and get two courses covering the agile Go programming language and the Java offshoot Scala. If you beat the average price ($16.81 at the time of writing), you gain access to 7 other courses and over 125 additional hours of instruction covering Haskell, Django Unchained, Python, Kali Linux and more. Your purchase will also do some good in the world, as 10% of the proceeds go to charity.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
President Trump's White House Reaching New... >>
<< Trump Says There's 'No Reason' To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

14:38 Wyden, Other Senators Warn That Net Neutrality Repeal Will Make SOPA Backlash Look Like A Fireside Snuggle (4)
13:10 The Met Goes Public Domain With CC0, But It Shouldn't Have To (4)
11:55 UK Search Engines Will Sign Up To A 'Voluntary' Code On Piracy -- Or Face The Consequences (5)
10:51 President Trump's White House Reaching New Lows In Accountability And Transparency (42)
10:46 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: Ethical Hacker And Pentester Pro Bundle (0)
09:43 Trump Says There's 'No Reason' To Scale Back Asset Forfeiture; Threatens Career Of Senator Backing Forfeiture Reform (19)
08:41 DHS Secretary Says Agency Is Planning On Demanding Foreigners' Social Media Account Passwords (41)
06:39 Tom Wheeler: Trump, GOP Plan To 'Modernize' The FCC A 'Fraud' (41)
03:36 Landmark Court Decision Means Canada Has Now Joined The 'Right To Be Forgotten Globally' Club (22)

Wednesday

20:48 Iowa Appeals Court Doubles Down On Curbing Police Abuse Of 'Inventory Search' Warrant Exceptions (13)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.