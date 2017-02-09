Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: Ethical Hacker And Pentester Pro Bundle

Learn how to find holes in online security systems and how to fix them with the Ethical Hacker And Pentester Pro Bundle. Pay what you want and get two courses covering the agile Go programming language and the Java offshoot Scala. If you beat the average price ($16.81 at the time of writing), you gain access to 7 other courses and over 125 additional hours of instruction covering Haskell, Django Unchained, Python, Kali Linux and more. Your purchase will also do some good in the world, as 10% of the proceeds go to charity.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.