San Francisco Police Department Kicks FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force To The Curb
from the thanks,-but-no-thanks dept
In the wake of President Trump's travel ban, the San Francisco Police Department has offered up an unprecedented response: it's breaking up with the FBI.
On Wednesday, San Francisco officers took a bold stance against Trump’s new immigration laws. In response to Trump’s Muslim ban, they are cutting ties between the police department and an FBI task force.
The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) has worked with the FBI on a Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) since 2007, with the purpose of investigating terrorism threats, collecting intel, and making arrests.
Generally speaking, federal partnerships are forever… especially in Forever Wars. Local law enforcement agencies have been working side-by-side with federal agencies since the Drug War began. The same goes for the War on Terror. Wars keep government agencies in good health, awash in perpetual funding and repurposed military gear. Local governments are seldom interested in ending these lucrative arrangements, whether or not the underlying activity is productive.
But San Francisco already sees its supply of federal funding drying up. President Trump has made it clear he'll cut off this flow to cities that care more about immigrants than he does. So, there's some gamemanship in this move -- one that sends a message to Trump while expressing some resignation to the eventual fiscal punishment to come. The city of Austin, Texas is doing the same thing, but fighting the battle on two fronts, as its decision to call itself a "sanctuary city" has also earned it the displeasure of the state's governor.
But the SFPD's rejection of the FBI's "assistance" in the War on Terror suggests a couple of things -- neither of them complimentary -- about the federal agency's usefulness in this "war."
The first is explained in the Think Progress article.
[T]he SFPD will no longer work with the JTTF on the grounds that the federal agency will likely increase efforts to surveil Muslims, following Trump’s recent executive order to prevent Muslims from entering the county.
The other part is implied. By telling the feds to beat it, the SFPD is suggesting the FBI isn't doing much to acutally make San Francisco safer. The Joint Terrorism Task Force seems to be more about expanding surveillance and obtaining perpetual funding than preventing terrorist attacks or uncovering their conspiracies.
This much can be ascertained by the FBI's counter-terrorism efforts to date. For the most part, the FBI's terrorism busts have relied heavily on FBI informants being the brains, muscle, and wallet behind supposed future acts of terrorism. Undercover agents have pushed some of the weakest humans in the nation towards acts of violence -- acts which would likely never have materialized on their own. The FBI has poked and prodded easily-influenced people -- some elderly, some with mental problems -- into professing their support for [Current Top Terrorist Organization], helped them plan trips to [Top Terrorist-Associated Foreign Country], and purchased everything from duct tape to latex gloves to weapons for would-be terrorists that seemingly would have difficulty opening a savings account, much less coordinating an act of terrorism.
The SFPD feels it will be fine without the FBI's dubious assistance, which appears to be mostly limited to trampling civil liberties and ever-expanding surveillance with minimal oversight. The city can apparently handle the terrorism threat without federal intervention -- suggesting it's not much of a threat… and the FBI isn't much of a counter-terrorism agency.
What the city's rejection says about President Trump's orders and directives is pretty damning. What it says about the FBI and its counter-terrorism efforts is even worse.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I remember...
I did not care much for Arizona's case on this and I do not care much for SF situation either. I am just noting the obvious double standard I am perceiving here.
TD has made itself clear that it is pro Democrat, but please stop being hypocritical.
"The SFPD feels it will be fine without the FBI's dubious assistance, which appears to be mostly limited to trampling civil liberties and ever-expanding surveillance with minimal oversight."
O yea... I am very sure SFPD has a sterling reputation as well. The Police state was here before Trump and even before Obama, now we are just negotiating how hard and where the jackboots come down differently. Not so fun when it hovers over your head huh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I remember...
What the San Francisco police are doing here is clearly not the same thing, and it's not a double standard.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I remember...
The previous posted said "the opposite". They didn't say what Arpaio was accused of so I'll take your word on it. The opposite of abusing power and misusing funds—i.e, not doing those things—is OK by me. (And in general, police leaving people alone is much more acceptable, legally, than harassing them.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I remember...
Since the Drug War the SFPD has been cooperating with the FBI to commit all manor of unconstitutional acts against civilians like civil forfeiture, harassment, gun running and drug smuggling, but it is all of a sudden not okay when an immigrant is caught in the crossfire? When did they start becoming more important than actual citizens?
come back when you can figure out how the dots connect...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I remember...
The way I am seeing it is that when an actual police department gets fed up, instead of taking more power to harass people to themselves, things are pretty bad.
Whose double standard are you noting?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I remember...
But if a police dept. changes from abusing human rights to not abusing human rights, I'm not going to complain and call it a double standard. I'm going to praise them for getting better, whatever the reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I remember...
I hate to break it to you, but everyone in the US is either an immigrant or the offspring of an immigrant. What the latest travel ban highlighted for many was the fact that it didn't matter if you were a US citizen... if you were born* in one of those countries, you could be denied access to the country where you were a citizen.
Ever hear of "the straw that broke the camel's back?" I'd guess that this active trampling of people's rights based on nothing more than country of birth/visitation was that straw. Things get to a point eventually where the number of unconstitutional acts begins to affect enough of the citizens you're trying to protect (not the ones you're trying to arrest) that it's time to call a halt.
*North American Aboriginals migrated to the US too, although they did so before the US became a nation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I remember...
In SF's case, they're just choosing to end voluntary partnerships because they believe the FBI will not help make people safer and are likely to engage in racial profiling trampling over people's rights.
Techdirt is pro the rights of the people. If you think that means they are pro-democrat, then that seems odd to me that you would reserve being pro-rights for democrats implying that non-democrats aren't?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I remember...
The double standards is over the REASONS they split the bed sheets even though I like that they did.
I am not a fan of Joe either, I just do not subscribe with cheering one asshole on because they hated another asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cheering one asshole when they hate on another...
Techdirt policy as much as I've observed it has been to cheer on assholes when they do something commendable and censure them when they do something despicable.
Just because people behave poorly sometimes, enough to be regarded as a jerk even, doesn't mean they don't do some things right from time to time.
Things are not only shades of gray, but grays evident are merely other shades of gray dithered together.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I remember...
TD has made itself clear that it is pro Democrat, but please stop being hypocritical.
I think @theDonald has made it clear that it is a proponent of police states, curtailing civil liberties, and a perpetual state of fear.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I remember...
But regardless of trumps own bullshit, I call bullshit on the reasons here. I want to know why the ever honorable SFPD were okay with fucking citizens left and right up until now, drawing the line at fucking over immigrants?
Immigrants are not even afforded constitutional protections but no qualms on fucking over actual citizens? What the fuck is this?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I remember...
what I got from the article was Cali is pushing back against the Trump admin.
This brings up another point though, Republicans are all for those state rights, except when those state's rights run counter to the republican platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I remember...
With the drug war/smuggling/etc. the SFPD could at least argue that they were upholding the law (even if they disagreed with it) and let themselves sleep at night knowing that their constitutionally questionable actions helped put "bad" people behind bars.
Swap out "average" for "bad" and it's got to leave a really sour taste in their mouths.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I remember...
Wow! Who knew that states have authority over immigration when business is affected? For the last eight years, every time a state like Arizona tried to enact some kind of immigration-affecting law in the face of complete federal inaction, we were told in no uncertain terms that immigration is solely a federal issue, per the Constitution, and the states have no say about the matter at all.
I'm sure Arizona could make a decent case that the virtually unchecked flow of illegals over its border affects business in that state, but they were told no over and over again. Now suddenly the leftists have discovered the wonders of states rights and federalism. Now suddenly states have a seat at the immigration table after all. Now suddenly it's not solely a federal issue that the states should stay out of.
The same goes for the mayors and councils of all these "sanctuary cities". Amazing how they went from "immigration is federal only" to "we have a right to have our own immigration policies" almost overnight.
As for Mr. Cushing:
> President Trump has made it clear he'll cut off this flow
> to cities that care more about immigrants than he does.
More like, "...cities that care more about illegal immigrants who have committed additional crimes while in the US then he does."
No charge for the correction.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I remember...
btr1701 wrote:
If you don't understand the distinction between a state (e.g. Arizona) being prevented from violating the rights of its people and a state (e.g. Washington) defending the rights of its people, I don't see the point in even continuing a discussion with you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: I remember...
> (e.g. Arizona) being prevented from violating the rights
> of its people and a state (e.g. Washington) defending
> the rights of its people, I don't see the point in even
> continuing a discussion with you.
If you don't understand that none of that is relevant with regard to what the Constitution says and the powers it delegates vis-à-vis the state and federal governments, then there's no point in continuing this discussion until you take a remedial Civics class and learn the basic functions of your government.
Oh, and not all the laws that were passed by the border states violated people's rights, unless, of course, you're an open-borders radical who defines anything that controls or hinders illegal immigration as a "violation of rights".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: I remember...
Here. Have fun learning about the Incorporation Doctrine.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I remember...
From your own link:
"The incorporation doctrine is a constitutional doctrine through which selected provisions of the Bill of Rights..."
This has nothing to do with the Bill of Rights. It has to do with the enumerated powers of the federal government found in Article I, Section 8.
Go back to school.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I remember...
You're delusional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I remember...
Of course, that didn't stop them from railing against Obama when he did things against digital civil liberties.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I remember...
I'll bite.
Explain how the two things are remotely similar.
And explain it to me like I'm a Maricopa County native. Because I am.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Maybe there's more than one issue at play.
Sure, maybe it's a case of state's rights good/bad or red/blue president good/bad, but perhaps not everyone's political inclinations can be neatly pigeonholed into one of two options consistently across all topics.
...Hmm, I guess that is pretty far fetched.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You're just quibbling over terminology. The principles of federalism are front and center here, as is the bald-faced hypocrisy of those government officials at the local and state level who are now claiming to have some sort of legal authority over the immigration issue.
During the Obama Administration, the southern border states (AZ, NM, TX), frustrated over the complete lack of meaningful federal immigration enforcement, attempted to enact various state laws dealing with the problem. Those laws were immediately challenged by open-borders activists who claimed that immigration is solely a matter of federal jurisdiction, per the Constitution. (A claim which does have legal merit, unfortunately.) And time after time after time, the federal courts agreed and invalidated the state laws which encroached on a power reserved exclusively to federal government.
Fast-forward to 2017, and the "progressives" have lost the White House and Congress, something they thought would never happen when they were making those "federal-only" legal arguments in court during Obama's term. Now they've suddenly done a complete 180-degree reversal in their arguments.
Now "progressives" in the Washington State government claim that immigration isn't solely a matter of federal jurisdiction after all, and the fact that the Constitution says it's so is merely an inconvenient legal speed bump to be "interpreted" around.
Now "progressives" claim that if a state suffers a negative impact on its business climate because of federal immigration action, it has standing to sue to stop that federal action. (Not only do they now claim to have power in the realm of immigration, they're claiming that state power *exceeds* federal power if they can show a negative impact.) Never mind they were shooting down those very arguments from the border states as little as three years ago, calling them absurd and without legal merit.
The blatant hypocrisy on this issue is truly stunning to behold. Politicians have always been hypocrites but they usually don't parade it around quite so nakedly like this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sanctuary cities do nothing to help legal immigrants. When did being pro-immigrant include those who violated our laws?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Many in law enforcement -- including police chiefs in major cities -- as well as mayors and others concerned about public safety agree that when victims of or witnesses to crime are afraid to come forward (as they might be if they or their family members are undocumented), the community suffers. Cities are made less safe.
This affects everyone.
L.A. Times: LAPD will not help deport immigrants under Trump, chief says
Washington Post: Big city police chiefs, mayors troubled by Trump immigration order, police union and sheriffs untroubled
NPR: Why Sanctuary Cities are Safer
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"those who violated our laws"
You understand that you likely violate more US and state laws than undocumented immigrants do, yes? That by implying they are illegal you are being completely, if unwittingly, hypocritical.
They may get deported for being here without proper documentation (what is not required of those of us who appear to belong) But if some of the laws you've broken were enforced, you'd be in prison for twenty-five years plus. More likely they'll let you plead to five.
Remember that prosecutory discretion is still a thing, that our attorneys general choose what laws to enforce, and when to enforce them. And it is only by their grace that you (and the rest of us) remain free. If one of them doesn't like you (say if you're the wrong color), then it's off to Sing Sing for you.
So do be careful when invoking law for law's sake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You make a great point. When did New York or San Francisco ever do anything for legal immigrants?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Also...
In the case of Miami, FL undocumented inhabitants make up about 11% of the city's economy, which documented immigrants would certainly feel, if they were all rounded up and deported.
And that's before regarding that some legal Americans and legal non-American immigrants are related to undocumented immigrants, and breaking up families is very messy.
There are good reasons that most major cities are sanctuary cities, and some of them are obvious enough to regard Trump's contempt for them as direct aggression on urban America.
You might want to read up a bit on why the law's the law doesn't work very well when (as Madison put it) the laws be so voluminous that they cannot be read, or so incoherent that they cannot be understood.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
ugh. Dangling participles.
In the case of Miami, FL undocumented inhabitants make up about 11% of the city's economy, which documented immigrants would certainly feel, if all those undocumented people were all rounded up and deported.
I'm sure I could rewrite this to be clearer still, but I'm lazy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I believe that should read "...cities that care more about ILLEGAL immigrants than he does".
Somehow, that one adjective keeps getting left out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The order did not even bother about immigration, either: it just declared every citizen of a number of countries as undesirables in the U.S., never mind whether they had acquired legal papers, a job, work or visiting visas or whatever else.
A move unparalleled since the internment camps for Japanese in WWII.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The build-a-wall (expensive, porky, complete failure, economic and environmental disaster) conversation is somewhere else.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
It takes foreskin to prevent this kind of attack on American core values. You can't let the bad people win. Just ask the Native Americans how immigration worked out for them.
Orange is the new red.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nope, pretty sure it's fine the way it is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
> > about ILLEGAL immigrants than he does".
> Nope, pretty sure it's fine the way it is.
And you'd be wrong about that. My city is fighting against cooperating on the deportation of *criminal* illegal aliens. Not just illegals who came across the border illegally, but who committed other crimes once they got here-- gang crime, robbery, rape, even murder.
Who the hell fights tooth and nail to keep a rapist or a home invasion burglar in the country? What kind of mental illness is that, where you think such people are so desirable that you're going to spend taxpayer money fighting to keep them from deportation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who Kicked Whom?
> Terrorism Task Force To The Curb
Since the JTTFs are run by the FBI out of FBI offices, it would be kind of hard for the local PD to "kick them to the curb". More like they packed up their desks and kicked themselves to the curb.
Of course not being on the JTTF means they won't be in the loop anymore regarding intel sharing. It'll be interesting the next time something significant happens in SF and the mayor starts screaming about why she wasn't informed, etc. etc. And the FBI says, "Well, you picked up your ball and went home in a snit, so you only have yourselves to blame."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Who Kicked Whom?
btr1701 wrote:
Yes, poor SFPD is going to be so sad when the FBI leaves it out of its next FBI-initiated, FBI-planned, FBI-executed "terrorist plot".
And did you miss this part of the article?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Who Kicked Whom?
> The other part is implied. By telling the feds to beat
> it
Which they didn't do. As I pointed out above, the SFPD was working out of the FBI's offices. They didn't "tell the feds to beat it". At most the mayor's office told the SFPD to beat it and they walked out, probably to a chorus of yawns and "whatevers" from the FBI and the other federal, state, and local agencies on the task force.
> the SFPD is suggesting the FBI isn't doing much to
> acutally make San Francisco safer. The Joint Terrorism
> Task Force seems to be more about expanding surveillance
> and obtaining perpetual funding than preventing terrorist
> attacks or uncovering their conspiracies.
Well, they'd have to say that or something similar, wouldn't they? Funny how the city never had a problem with any of that for decades until their precious illegal alien-coddling programs were threatened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment