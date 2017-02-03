This Week In Techdirt History: January 29th -... >>
<< Good News: Nevada's Strong Anti-SLAPP Law...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Feb 3rd 2017 7:39pm


Filed Under:
super bowl, superbowl, the big game, trademark control

Companies:
nfl



HowStuffWorks Attempts To Explain Why Advertisers Use Super Bowl Euphemisms, But I Have A Simpler Explanation

from the the-big-lame dept

It's common knowledge at this point why advertisers start to go wonky after the new year. We've long talked about how all kinds of groups and companies suddenly begin playing the euphemism game when it comes to the Super Bowl, America's annual celebration of brain trauma. Everyone, from comedians to beer makers to tech companies, goes to great lengths to wink at everyone as they all refer to the Super Bowl by any name other than its own. Why? Well, because the NFL has a trademark on the term, which allows it to restrict the user of the phrase only to its sponsorship partners... except that that's not remotely true and isn't how trademark law works at all. Instead, the only real prohibition is on the implication that a company is an official sponsor of the NFL when it isn't. Beyond that, simply calling the game what it's called isn't trademark infringement.

But this is confusing enough that this year the website HowStuffWorks has done an entire piece to explain to an almost certainly confused public why companies are pretending that nobody knows what they're talking about when they say "the big game" instead of "the Super Bowl." It's a post that deserves a rebuttal, which I will helpfully provide.

The Super Bowl is a registered trademark of the NFL. And the football league also owns the copyright to the telecast of the game. That's why advertisers use unregistered phrases like "the Big Game" or "the football championship" when hawking a furniture sale or happy hour, for instance. The NFL allows the Super Bowl sponsors and the network airing the game that year to use the phrase, but they pay heavily for it.

Not true. Those advertisers pay to be official sponsors, not to simply use the phrase. Anyone can use the phrase Super Bowl as a means for accurately describing the name of the game about which they are talking. They just can't claim to be sponsors, nor imply a relationship with the NFL. If Best Buy advertises a big screen television as the "preferred TV on which to watch the Super Bowl," that's a no-no. But if it says it is running a sale on big screen TVs and to get yours before Super Bowl Sunday, that ain't trademark infringement.

So, the explanation for why advertisers don't say "Super Bowl" in that manner isn't because the NFL has the intellectual property rights to it, it's because the NFL is a duplicitous money-monster that has perpetrated a farce in pretending trademark law is something that it isn't.

"The NFL wants to make sure they keep their sponsorships the way they want to control who has use of the phrase," says Anderson. "That way people can know what's directly connected to the NFL and their product." Trademark infringement occurs when someone uses a trademarked term (like "Super Bowl") in a way that may cause a person to wrongly infer an official connection between the company the trademark belongs to and the product advertised.

The NFL absolutely wants that, and it regularly bullies anyone who uses the phrase in a nominative manner in any kind of advertising or social media. But the "how" part of HowThatWorks isn't answered by trademark law. It's a combination of the aforementioned misleading of the public along with the NFL's regular practice of being a protectionist idiot.

Because the NFL should want the term said as often as possible by as many people, and companies, as possible:

It’s unnecessarily stupid for the NFL, which should want “Super Bowl” said as often as possible, because until 100% of TVs new and old are tuned to the Big Game, the league has not accomplished its goal of complete domination of American consciousness. Best Buy wants to have a Super Bowl sale? Great! That’s a free ad for the NFL, which should thank a non-sponsor for promoting their product.

This is not, however, how the NFL thinks. This is the same league that banned its own teams from posting GIFs of game highlights, ostensibly to protect its TV partners, as if any GIF-worthy play isn’t being turned into a GIF by a thousand different people and going viral anyway. Shouldn’t the league want its teams to reap the benefits of all those clicks, which convert to social media followers, which convert to deeper embedding of the product, through official channels, in the minds of consumers?

Nah, the league would much rather play language cop in a silly game it has made out of trying to alter trademark law simply by out-jackass-ing the Olympics. And, hey, it's worked! By simply pretending trademark law is something that it isn't, the NFL has managed to get the world's advertisers to play pretend along with the league. And what a victory it is, what with every advertiser using barely-disguised euphemisms for the game that we all know they're talking about. Victory!

So, how does this work? Not in the way HowStuffWorks describes. The NFL acts as a protectionist lie-geyser bully through a legal team on more figurative steroids than the league's field-hands. That's how it works.

23 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 3 Feb 2017 @ 7:57pm

    On the plus side.... "lie-geyser". :-)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    James Petro, 3 Feb 2017 @ 10:46pm

    Deliver unique happiness within the heart of your sweetheart interwoven with eternal love

    This Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on 14th February in order to make the people happy. The flowers are composed of Roses, Gerberas, Asiatic Lilies, Gerberas and many other varieties. The flowers are sent with a motive to make the dear ones happy and in this season people Send Valentine’s Day Flowers to Indonesia to make this place a gaudy one. On this Valentine’s Day people also delivers awesome gifts like Truffle Chocolates, Teddy Bears, Freis Orange, Assorted Biscuit Wonderland, Good day, Nissin Longer Stick, Dinner Set, Crackers, Mini Crepe Vanilla, Coffee, Waferstick Biscuit, and many other commodities. In Indonesia people seldom send these items to the people whom they love. This day is cordially celebrated all across the globe with full splendor and happiness, so people Send Valentine’s Day Gifts to Indonesia to make this environment happy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Mick Sterbs, 4 Feb 2017 @ 5:13am

      Re: Deliver unique happiness within the heart of your sweetheart interwoven with eternal love

      This year for Valentine's Day I will be mostly spanking one off to vintage Top Gear episodes on Dave...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 7:18am

      Re: Deliver unique happiness within the heart of your sweetheart interwoven with eternal love

      and this is on topic because .....

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Monday (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 11:39am

      Re: Deliver unique happiness within the heart of your sweetheart interwoven with eternal love

      What the fuck are you talking about?!?!?!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Feb 2017 @ 11:54pm

    Grasping IP smokedancers

    I've a very simple solution to the NFL, Sony, AT&T, and others like them - Totally banned. I don't do business with them in any way that I can help. Sony is one that slides under the toilet lid now and again because their IP is on many motherboard (in some chips) and all blue-ray (which I won't buy).

    As for the NFL, I have not watched a game in more than a decade - that's when I decided that I like my integrity and dignity more than I like their games. I don't go in person, I don't watch on TV, and I could not care any less what the teams are doing. I don't own anything with their IP and I don't refrain from telling others that the NFL in my opinion should be a criminal organization. And before you ask - why, yes, I do get odd looks. That is until I start recounting news stories of their antics. Funny looks soon turn to disgust.

    One thing I've noticed - the less people like the NFL understand and connect with fans, the more they are grasping fools, intent on destroying their franchise when they think they are "defending" it. The tighter their grip, the more runs through their fingers, leaving them with their just deserts - nothing at all.

    I wish them the joy of it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 1:37am

      Re: Grasping IP smokedancers

      And how would we refer to such a laudably wise individual as yourself, who has chosen the true path of integrity based on accurate insights into the nature things? Thanks to Stephen Cobert, we know - you're a "Superb Owl."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 2:09am

    the NFL has managed to get the world's advertisers to play pretend along with the league

    A lot of them enjoy the same game. Or their business relations do.

    Look, you can't say your prices are low than Best Buy! That's our trademark! Look, we don't even utter the The Game Which Must Not Be Named when we speak of the Big Game. It's like uttering god's true name, and you wouldn't do that, would you?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 5:20am

    Soup Bowl

    I prefer a soup bowl over the Super Bowl. Ad-free content ;)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    4thDown, 4 Feb 2017 @ 5:23am

    \

    "If Best Buy advertises a big screen television as the "preferred TV on which to watch the Super Bowl," that's a no-no. "



    ....it's not a strict legal violation... because that supposed 'Best Buy' wording says absolutely nothing about "Who" prefers to watch the Super Bowl on their TV's.


    If BestBuy claimed that their TV's are: " the NFL preferred TV on which to watch the Super Bowl" --- then that would be a legal no-no.

    If I own a bar in Nebraska and advertise that it is "The best bar in town to watch the Super Bowl" --- there's nothing legally actionable there.

    (of course, NFL lawyers can sue a ham sandwich if they feel like it or just want to intimidate people ... but winning the case is a different story)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 2:52pm

      Trademark infringement

      Proving Trademark Infringement in court can be difficult.


      NFL lawyers must prove that the defendant's (Best Buy here) use of the "Super Bowl" trademark causes a likelihood of confusion about product source or affiliation with the NFL.

      Are consumers likely to understand that that TV's sold by Best Buy may come from sources other than the trademark owner (NFL) ?? You betcha -- nobody would think the NFL is actually supplying television sets to Best Buy... merely by seeing the term Super Bowl in a Best Buy ad.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    art guerrilla (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 5:31am

    puppy bowl on at 3...

    shot in october, 100 hours of rescue puppies from all over the country edited down to a couple hours... (not to mention all the poop wranglers efforts edited out)
    supposedly, does the scoring on the up-and-up...
    wonder what the betting action in vegas is for the puppy bowl...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    CharlesGrossman (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 7:01am

    "The Big Game" is a registered trademark too

    There are so many trademark registrations for "The Big Game" that I'm surprised there don't seem to be any lawsuits about advertisers infringing that trademark yet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Paul Alan Levy (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 3:11pm

      Re: "The Big Game" is NOT a registered trademark too

      There have been a large number of APPLICATIONS to register "The Big Game" but none of them are live.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 7:28am

    stupor bowl. stupor league.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 1:37pm

      Re:

      stupor bowl. stupor league.

      Featuring concussion induced stupors. Brought to you by the Nasty Foolball League.

      If they don't want us to use their names, then lets make up our own. (more appropriate than the original names anyway)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 8:36am

    Very obvious

    Authoritarians are susceptible to jedi mind tricks, that is the whole reason they are in the military, fbi etc they have an iq of 110 max and no creativity

    these are disgusting, violent sociopaths and should be excluded form civilized society

    why yes I hate sports

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      art guerrilla (profile), 5 Feb 2017 @ 4:46am

      Re: Very obvious

      'why i hate sports...'
      then you are a fool...
      that people take issue with the multifarious ways modern pro (and some big time amateur) sports are 'bad' is fine; that you condemn all of sports because of a minor subset is foolish...
      (FAR MORE amateurs participate in ALL sports then the totality of the pros...)
      keeping the meat machine in shape to support the wet ware is important; sports are a very good way to do that, regardless of the excesses of pro sports versions...
      sports *can* impart MANY important life lessons and provide great means of teaching kids all sorts of generally desired behaviors...
      (i would only add one other confounding point: do you believe in freedom ? IF you say you do (actually, you probably don't), then you would have to allow people the freedom to make 'stupid' (one person's stupid...) decisions, such as playing a game where you might incur a concussion(s) with lasting effects... damn that freedom thing, it is so-o-o-o annoying to get in the way of a perfected world ! ! ! *snicker*)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Monday (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 11:50am

    Application of "what you wrote up there"

    So, does this apply to most things, If, one used the event, any event, precisely as explained above?

    ie. Grey Cup/World Cup/a World Famous Marathon/Davis Cup/Wimbledon/PGA???

    And, if so, why don't more businesses and companies use this knowledge to their advantage? It seems like they're sitting in El Dorado and they don't even realize it.

    Just sayin'

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    David (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 1:57pm

    How about a hashtag?

    Does #SuperBowlJerks conflict? I don't think so, but I know the NFL are jerks. Beyond a doubt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Feb 2017 @ 5:39pm

    Honest question: Does anyone care which is the official, NFL-preferred TV on which to watch the Super Bowl? Or, y'know, the official beer, chip, etc? Why would the fact that a company gave the NFL a bunch of cash make you want to buy their product?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 Feb 2017 @ 6:12pm

      Re:

      The same way all other drones are taken in by advertising. I saw it on TV!!! It was one of those Super Bowl commercials one is not allowed to miss!!! See the press coverage of the commercials. They told me I am not allowed to miss them.

      Oh...wait...I am going to miss the Super Bowl altogether...shame on me, save my soul, but I do believe I will continue to exist and will be better for not having seen either the Super Bowl or their commercials.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    peter, 5 Feb 2017 @ 4:22am

    really simple

    "Because the NFL should want the term said as often as possible". Sure, if you are looking at the big picture and long term

    However, there is some executive in charge of monetizing "valuable IP", and his/her's annual bonus depends on this year's takings. Therefore when they should be leaning back in their armchairs with the satisfaction of all that free publicity, there are lawyers, legal threats and lawsuits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
This Week In Techdirt History: January 29th -... >>
<< Good News: Nevada's Strong Anti-SLAPP Law...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: January 29th - February 4th (2)

Friday

19:39 HowStuffWorks Attempts To Explain Why Advertisers Use Super Bowl Euphemisms, But I Have A Simpler Explanation (23)
16:01 Good News: Nevada's Strong Anti-SLAPP Law Is Constitutional (1)
13:55 Recent Law School Grad Sues Twitter Because Someone Made A Parody Twitter Account (70)
12:02 The Real Controversy Over The Non-Existent 'Bowling Green Massacre' Is That It Was The FBI's Own Plot (45)
10:57 Federal Court Basically Says It's Okay To Copyright Parts Of Our Laws (54)
10:52 Daily Deal: Cisco Complete Network Certification Training (0)
09:42 How Is 'Non-Literally Copying' Code Still Copyright Infringement? (17)
06:42 How Comcast's Growing Broadband Monopoly Is Helping It Temporarily Fend Off The TV Cord Cutting Threat (19)
03:36 Denmark Says Tech Giants Affect It More Than Entire Countries, Decides To Appoint Official 'Digital Ambassador' To Them (21)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.