The Real Controversy Over The Non-Existent 'Bowling Green Massacre' Is That It Was The FBI's Own Plot
We've already made our views clear on the horrible nature of the Trump administration's ban on travelers who were born in seven predominantly Muslim countries. The administration has been trying to defend the program, but its talking points are (once again) falling apart. For example, the idea that this only "inconvenienced" a tiny percentage of people and was only temporary — government lawyers have now revealed that over 100,000 visas were permanently revoked. Permanently.
But the story that's gotten a lot more attention is how Trump aide Kellyanne Conway went on TV last night and tried to back up another talking point: that this is no different than what President Obama did with Iraqi visas. That's not true, but we'll get to that. Even if it were true, Conway seemed to literally make up a terrorist attack that didn't happen, calling it the "Bowling Green Massacre."
Of course, there was no such massacre. This has resulted in lots and lots of social media mocking about the "massacre" that didn't exist. Some of the mocking is actually quite funny. And, of course, you might want to go donate to the Bowling Green Massacre Fund to support the victims.
Conway, of course, has said that she merely misspoke and had meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" and then further pointed to a 2013 article about the two arrested Iraqis, claiming that it was a sign that "dozens" of terrorists could live in the US as refugees.
Even ignoring the ridiculous massacre claim, and accepting the idea that she just meant to say "terrorists", absolutely everything about this story fails to make her point unless you actively distort it. Let's dig in:
-
The two Iraqis were "terrorists" set to carry out a bombing plot. Nope. It turns out that the two guys arrested were involved yet another of the FBI's "own plots." If you're new to this, for years we've covered how the FBI (rather than actually taking on criminal activity) has been inventing its own fake terrorist plots, and then using undercover agents and informants to bully dupes into "joining" the non-existent, FBI-created, FBI-financed, FBI-supplied "plots." We've written about examples of this over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again (so don't go in the comments and ask why this story is on Techdirt...)
And the "Bowling Green Terrorists" story is the same exact thing all over again:
From that fall through the following spring, the FBI informant invited Alwan to participate in 10 operations to send weapons or money to Iraq.
-
There was no bombing plot against Americans. The FBI's "own plot" here didn't even involve attacks on America. It was just about sending (non-existent) money and weapons to Iraq:
...throughout their interactions with undercover FBI agents in 2010 and 2011, Alwan and Hammadi never discussed plans to attack anyone or cause destruction on U.S. soil. And while they were found guilty of attempting to provide material support to al Queda militants back in Iraq, the men never indicated that they were personally in contact with any militants, attempted to procure weapons for such individuals, or attempted to provide any of their own money to such individuals. Rather, they showed up when and where the FBI informant told them to and helped physically load decoy supplies into whatever they were allegedly being shipped from.
-
There was never any support for the claim that they were part of a larger cell of terrorist refugees: Again, this was a tiny "plot" manufactured by the FBI to send weapons and money to Iraq, not to attack the US. And while Conway has been blowing up Twitter by claiming this ABC story proves that other refugee "terrorists" were here, that article is from 2013, and not a single other person has been arrested, no other terrorist plots associated with refugees (real or fake) have been found or (more importantly) taken place.
Hell, even former DOJ spokesperson Matthew Miller pointed out that the ABC story "is garbage":
This speculative story was published more than three years ago, and since then not one additional refugee has been charged. This is garbage. https://t.co/i4KSEyaLGc
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 3, 2017
-
Conway claimed that the media didn't report on the Bowling Green situation... but her proof that it happened is pointing to an article from ABC. Enough said on that.
-
What Obama did in response to that was different: This has been a key talking point for those supporting the ban. They claim that no one complained about Obama "ban" for six months on people from Iraq in response to the Bowling Green "terrorists." Except that's simply false. As has been carefully reported in a ton of places, what President Obama did in 2011 was entirely different. There was no ban. There was no stoppage. A single type of visa just had more stringent vetting put in place that briefly slowed the throughput of applications. If you want the most thorough explanation I've seen for just how different the two situations are, read the analysis at Foreign Policy Magazine.
-
Even if President Obama had done the same thing, people should still be upset: Because banning all people from a certain country or set of countries without a specific reason or threat, and (in the process) wreaking havoc on the lives of tons of people, including permanent residents and American citizens, deserves to be condemned as simply cruel.
In summary, Kellyanne Conway is using a non-existent "Bowling Green Massacre" to defend an inhumane policy, based on falsely arguing that two refugees, who were ensnared in a plot created by the FBI to send fake money and fake weapons back to Iraq (and not to attack America), were the tip of the iceberg of a bunch of refugee terrorists (who didn't actually exist) planning to attack America (which never happened) and because of that fake plot, fake massacre and fake terrorists, President Obama similarly banned people from Iraq -- which was something he didn't do. Is that about the sum of it?
Fabulous Recap
Over and over all over again - 19 times
TradeMark violation.
But, I am sure it will not
take too long to reach the
'Perfect Season' of 20 links,
then 21, etc.
Fake News
Re: Fake News
Re: Re: Fake News
Re: Re: Re: Fake News
Re: Fake News
Re:
Look, it's really very simple:
If the story/facts support The Official Position = Real news. Double-Plus Good Real News at that.
If the story/facts contradict The Official Position = Fake news.
The 'Bowling Green Massacre' supports the official position, hence it's Real News. The people pointing out the insignificant details like a complete and total lack of supporting evidence undermining the Bowling Green Massacre story undermine Real News, and therefore are spreading fake news.
Re: Re:
If the answer is no then, by definition, it is not a massacre.
Why is this so difficult for some to accept?
They are working to undermine the freedoms of our homeland, using our own money & systems against us. This type of terrorism should be stopped. It is shameful that out leaders blindly supported these supposed allies who have created numerous plots we are aware of and quite possibly dozens more they hide from view, to maintain our financial and legal support while tearing the country apart.
Our leadership is willing to turn a blind eye to these events, hoping to score political capital at the expense of the safety & well being of citizens. What kind of monsters would risk the safety of the country they pledged to protect, to get good soundbites while ignoring real threats to further a political agenda.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Saudi Arabia - along with the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt and others - were left out of the ban because of heavy investment. Including Trump's own investments.
Syria is in fact predominantly Muslim. 87% of the population. And that's before the ethnic cleansing of recent years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In order to give the illusion of keeping his promise, it does not need to be effective.
Do not fool yourself. The only reason this is only 7 countries is because its just the first step on a plan to shut down all immigration. President Bannon isn't just a muslim hater, he's a brown person hater. He's literally on the record complaining that there are too many asians in silicon valley.
Muslims are the easiest target because the news has been hyping anti-muslim hate for 15 years now. Then there is the wall with Mexico. But they are coming for everybody. H1B restrictions are the next step. And as much as I have been complaining about H1B abuses for over 20 years, if I have to choose between H1B abuses and Bannon's goal to make america white again, I will have to reluctantly side with H1B abuse.
Pastor Martin Niemöller is as relevant today as he's ever been:
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Re:
Hey, genius, this isn't as difficult as you're trying to make it out to be. For this to be a Muslim ban, it need not ban EVERY Muslim. If the ban is selectively attempting to ban Muslims, even Muslims from a select group of countries, it's still an attempt to specifically ban Muslims.
Which is what this did. The countries banned are predominantly Muslim, and there are preferences carved out once the ban is lifted for non-Muslims. And, since you're a special kind of idiot, Syria IS not just predominantly Muslim, but it's OVERWHELMINGLY Muslim. They don't do census data any more since 1960 because the country can't be bothered to do basic civil services, nevermind actually conduct a fucking census, but at last count it was north of 90% Muslim. Unless you can cite something credible that shows a drastic change from that number, you clearly have no idea what the fuck you're talking about....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demographics_of_Syria#Religion
Re: Re:
Syria IS not just predominantly Muslim, but it's OVERWHELMINGLY Muslim.
And the way in which a predominantly Christian country got that way ought to give pause for thought - think grey squirrels and red squirrels.
http://www.rsne.org.uk/threats
And of course, just like with islam there is a grey squirrel apologist site.
http://www.grey-squirrel.org.uk/index.php
Re:
Mr masnick, in order for a lie to be effective, a victim cannot realize plot. Please make better next time. There is no Muslim ban.
Can you point out where I called it a Muslim ban? I did not.
But if you're down to the point where you're arguing semantics, you've already lost.
Re: Re:
Of course even an actual Muslim ban would have been pointless and ineffective. However I believe what he was trying to do was to send a signal that in future we would call a spade a spade when it comes to Islamic terrorism. (In sharp contrast to the words of even GWBush and many republicans - let alone Obama).
That would have been a good idea if he had found a better way of doing it.
Re: Re: Re:
he was trying to do was to send a signal that in future we would call a spade a spade when it comes to Islamic terrorism. (In sharp contrast to the words of even GWBush and many republicans - let alone Obama).
Do you know what they call "islamic terrorism" in muslim countries? Terrorism. Because the islamic part isn't relevant. It only looks relevant to people under the spell of correspondence bias.
Re:
He promised a Muslim ban and asked how he could legally ban Muslims, multiple times. Never mind that Mike didn't refer to it as a Muslim ban, but the automatic argument against calling it a Muslim ban is telling.
Re: Re:
Everything else is misdirection.
Re: Re:
Yes, Saudi Arabia,
What is the difference between IS and Saudi Arabia?
In IS women are allowed to drive - especially if it is a truckload of explosives!
Re:
Re: Re:
One of these FBI plots is going to go sideways
And you thought G.W.Bush was scary.
Looks like most of the brain power frequenting the White House will be from pigeons for a while to come.
Face Value.
I would assume that the administration evaluated the current vetting process in reaching their decision to try to implement extreme vetting, could you tell me in that evaluation what did you consider to be the weakest link in the current process, please describe what we current do and layout the changes you would implement to strengthen that weakness?
How will those changes be more effective in excluding likely terrorist while minimizing the impact on completely innocent refuge's who are simply trying to save their families and escape a war zone, people who i think most American's believe we can and should be helping?
Re:
Truthiness
Let's not lose sight of Kellyanne's intent here. She wants us to believe that we're being unfair to The Donald when we take him to task for evils that we forgave President Obama (well, okay - not actually forgave, but probably would have, according to Kellyanne's deluded, Fascist, internal monologue).
Truthiness - it's a Republican thing.
Re: Truthiness
"Fascist," yes - "deluded," maybe not so much much. She doesn't actually believe we'd have forgiven Obama. She wants us to believe we would have and to feel guilty enough about that to quit nagging Trump.
The Faithful don't need no stinking facts!
Those who want to believe that T.Rump is chosen by Gawd, to make Amerika Grate Again" will accept Conway's Bullshit, as 100% Gospel and no amount of facts or evidence to the contrary can ever convince such people that it's not.
The Bowling Green Massacre is now a part of their reality, regardless of evidence to the contrary, now, or in future.
Moreover, any evidence produced to prove her story is BS, will indeed, only convince such people that the "Librul Meedya" is lying to make their Saint Conway; chosen of Lord Rump, look bad.
When dealing with people of high faith and low to no intellect, one must realize that only those statements that reinforce their beliefs are ever given credence.
All else is the Devil's work.
To try and explain reality through evidence and facts to faith-based believers, is likely the single most futile exercise conceivable.
All that your correct and factual explanation has done, is given intelligent people around the world a giggle, while more firmly entrenching the faithful morons in their spoon-fed siege mentality and in fact, has given them "proof" that the "Librul Meedya" always lies.
After all, if you believe that Conway spoke the whole truth, then anything stated in contradiction must be a lie.
For those of us whose brains are not permanently located in heaven however, this was an excellent article.
Thanks.
---
Iraq WMD anyone ?
go big or go home
