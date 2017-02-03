Federal Court Basically Says It's Okay To... >>
Fri, Feb 3rd 2017 10:52am


Daily Deal: Cisco Complete Network Certification Training

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Give your IT career a big boost with the $59 Cisco Complete Network Certification Training. Through instructor-led videos, hands-on exercises and self-assessment tools, you'll learn everything you need to know about how to build and scale wireless networks, troubleshoot, and improve network resilience. The courses will help prepare you to take the Cisco CCNA, CCNP, and CCENT certification exams.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

