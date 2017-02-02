Daily Deal: The 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle
Learn how to master Arduino with the 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle. You get the ARDX Arduino Starter Kit, which pairs a detailed, illustrated guide with all the parts you need to build your own circuits. Perfect for beginners, this kit requires no experience and teaches you to use Arduino to control lights, buzzers, and more. The $75 bundle also includes access to 9 ebooks and 15+ hours of instruction designed to help you master working with Ardunio.
Reader Comments
Arduino can't run a full blown OS
Or, use a full blown tower PC with a serial or parallel port. It is possible in software to control the output of one or more pins of a serial or parallel port in order to blink an LED.
Re: Arduino can't run a full blown OS
Re: Arduino can't run a full blown OS
Also, and Arduino is cheaper for simple control projects, even when a some form of networking Interface is thrown in. Further, the Arduino is easier to program for simple tasks, as you do not have to deal with the complexities od a multi-user operating system.
Re: Arduino can't run a full blown OS
The two are intended for operation at very different levels of the control stack, as an engineer would appreciate.
