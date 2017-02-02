Daily Deal: The 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle

Learn how to master Arduino with the 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle. You get the ARDX Arduino Starter Kit, which pairs a detailed, illustrated guide with all the parts you need to build your own circuits. Perfect for beginners, this kit requires no experience and teaches you to use Arduino to control lights, buzzers, and more. The $75 bundle also includes access to 9 ebooks and 15+ hours of instruction designed to help you master working with Ardunio.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.