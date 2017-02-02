Bad Idea Or The Worst Idea? Having The FTC... >>
by Daily Deal

Thu, Feb 2nd 2017 10:58am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn how to master Arduino with the 2017 Arduino Starter Kit and Course Bundle. You get the ARDX Arduino Starter Kit, which pairs a detailed, illustrated guide with all the parts you need to build your own circuits. Perfect for beginners, this kit requires no experience and teaches you to use Arduino to control lights, buzzers, and more. The $75 bundle also includes access to 9 ebooks and 15+ hours of instruction designed to help you master working with Ardunio.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    DannyB (profile), 2 Feb 2017 @ 12:33pm

    Arduino can't run a full blown OS

    If you want to blink an LED, then a Raspberry Pi is the way to go!

    Or, use a full blown tower PC with a serial or parallel port. It is possible in software to control the output of one or more pins of a serial or parallel port in order to blink an LED.

      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2017 @ 1:18pm

      Re: Arduino can't run a full blown OS

      But this one looks like it comes with the LED built right onto it. No wires! That makes the LED wireless!

      Anonymous Coward, 2 Feb 2017 @ 1:33pm

      Re: Arduino can't run a full blown OS

      It is a horses for course thing, where a Linux machine is goof for computational tasks, and Arduino is a better choice for control application, or any other machine programmed at a bare metal level. That is why £d printers are dominantly controlled by Arduino, or Arduino derivatives,. The more sophisticated ones add a Linux machine to run networking and sling, bt hand the G-code interpretation over to an Arduino
      Also, and Arduino is cheaper for simple control projects, even when a some form of networking Interface is thrown in. Further, the Arduino is easier to program for simple tasks, as you do not have to deal with the complexities od a multi-user operating system.

      Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 2 Feb 2017 @ 2:23pm

      Re: Arduino can't run a full blown OS

      But it can manage microsecond-level response, which the π cannot.

      The two are intended for operation at very different levels of the control stack, as an engineer would appreciate.

