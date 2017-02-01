Daily Deal: Gypsy Wireless Night Vision Dash Cam

Record your car trips day or night with the $31 Gypsy Wireless Night Vision Dash Cam. This little camera records in 1080p and has night-vision to help you record what happens in the dark. The dash cam comes with a built-in screen so passengers can see what's being recorded in real time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.