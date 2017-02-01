Trump Advisor Pens Almost Totally Clueless... >>
Daily Deal: Gypsy Wireless Night Vision Dash Cam

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Record your car trips day or night with the $31 Gypsy Wireless Night Vision Dash Cam. This little camera records in 1080p and has night-vision to help you record what happens in the dark. The dash cam comes with a built-in screen so passengers can see what's being recorded in real time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Any moose cow word, 1 Feb 2017 @ 11:36am

    Looks just like the one my dad got. The camera on his has a really narrow field of view, which makes it less than useful for a dash cam. I've been looking for a wide-angle lens I can stick on it, or something to get a better view of the road. Any ideas?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


