Not Only Is Steve Bannon Sitting In On National Security Meetings, The Usual Paper Trail Is Disappearing
from the THINK-BEFORE-YOU-PRINT-[reduce,-redact,-obfuscate] dept
The new boss is not the same as the old boss. While Obama was routinely terrible at keeping his promise to run the Most Transparent Administration, positive changes still resulted in the aftermath of the Snowden leaks. The intelligence community is more open than ever -- but then we're comparing a barely-cracked door to one that has been shut, locked, and bricked over for years.
Now that Trump's in charge, it looks as though transparency and accountability aren't ideals closely held by his administration. While Trump has portrayed himself as a populist, there's very little being done currently that suggests the public -- including members employed by the government -- is welcome to participate in the process. The public has outlived its usefulness. Post-election, it just doesn't have much to offer someone who appears to believe he was elected "Boss," rather than "Top Public Servant."
Executive orders and presidential directives are being issued without legal guidance or consultation with the agencies affected. And the national security framework is being heavily altered by a man best known for running a highly-partisan website. Steve Bannon, Trump's chief advisor and former head of Breitbart, is being given a seat at the "Adults" table for National Security Council meetings.
This isn't totally unusual. Obama often invited his advisors to these meetings. What Obama didn't do was guarantee them a spot at the head table, much less do so at the expense of actual national security officials. This is what National Security Council meetings look like now, under the new president.
Bannon's spot is guaranteed. (This, despite reports that Bannon must be approved by Congress. Nothing in the law says Council members need to be confirmed.) But the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are only invited if Trump feels they should be there. This is an incredibly odd -- and possibly dangerous -- situation. Two officials considered essential to national security decisions aren't guaranteed a chance to offer their insight in national security meetings.
Worse, Bannon's apparently permanent position in the NSC has resulted in him obtaining far more power than presidential advisors normally have. His efforts are further burying national security efforts under thick, black layers of opacity. The council meetings will continue. But it appears any record-keeping will not.
Even before he was given a formal seat on the National Security Council’s “principals committee” this weekend by President Donald Trump, Bannon was calling the shots and doing so with little to no input from the National Security Council staff, according to an intelligence official who asked not to be named out of fear of retribution.
“He is running a cabal, almost like a shadow NSC,” the official said. He described a work environment where there is little appetite for dissenting opinions, shockingly no paper trail of what’s being discussed and agreed upon at meetings, and no guidance or encouragement so far from above about how the National Security Council staff should be organized.
Bannon's paperless national security "office" appears to be the result of NSC officials doing what they've always done: share drafts and briefing notes with affected agencies and their employees. Bannon has put an end to that.
More stringent guidelines for handling and routing were then instituted, and the National Security Council staff was largely cut out of the process.
By the end of the week, they weren’t the only ones left in the dark. Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, was being briefed on the executive order, which called for immediately shutting the borders to nationals from seven largely Muslim countries and all refugees, while Trump was in the midst of signing the measure, the New York Times reported.
Cutting down on sharing is only part of the paper trail elimination. The second part ensures there's less paper than ever to share. As Kate Brannen of Just Security reports, NSC meetings have been memorialized for years with a "summary of conclusions (SOC)" -- basically minutes of the meetings, along with guidance resulting from it. Officials could refer back to these notes if they ran into issues directly addressed in those meetings. They were also given an opportunity to correct the record if they felt something has been misconstrued or misquoted. These SOCs are now just relics of the past.
During the first week of the Trump administration, there were no SOCs, the intelligence official said. In fact, according to him, there is surprisingly very little paper being generated, and whatever paper there is, the NSC staff is not privy to it. He sees this as a deterioration of transparency and accountability.
“It would worry me if written records of these meeting were eliminated, because they contribute to good governance,” Waxman said.
What appears to be happening (although there's been no confirmation yet) is that Steve Bannon is being given the job of putting together Trump-approved SOCs of NSC meetings. These will be the only official records of the meetings and they're in the hands of a person who has plenty of motivation to only memorialize what adheres to administration talking points or furthers its goals. With the administration in full control of NSC meetings and any resulting narratives, whatever paper trail survives this bizarre reshuffling of power will be mostly useless.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Doubleplus Good record keeping for the modern administration
What appears to be happening (although there's been no confirmation yet) is that Steve Bannon is being given the job of putting together Trump-approved SOCs of NSC meetings.
Yeah, that goes well beyond 'sitting in', at that point he might as well be running the things, deciding what is and is not written down. Someone brings up an issue that contradicts the WH position and/or statements? What issue, no records of it, so clearly it wasn't raised and doesn't exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Doubleplus Good record keeping for the modern administration
"Not wat I said, the media and the people in power are a cabal against me, bringing fake news and being dishonest! Without them I could make america sooo great, you would scream no!" as Trump would say...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Doubleplus Good record keeping for the modern administration
Bannon is actually the president. he just knew that no one would vote for him so he had Trump run as the figure head.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Also missing...
Formerly on the list.
Now no longer there.
I'm sure intelligence shouldn't be provided to anyone responsible for policy... nor should someone with a focus on science and technology interrupt the "adults at the table" with... facts.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Also missing...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Also missing...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Also missing...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perfect
the next president will build on top of the shit that Trump does.
The natural flow of government is towards tyranny, wisdom from an era now considered old and ignorant. My how histories wisdom is constantly scoffed at by the pseudo intellectuals.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Perfect
While I agree that each administration builds on the last, and that Obama continued and expanded many of Bush's policies that encroached on civil liberties, I think you're very, very wrong to suggest that this is just business as usual. This isn't just another case of the new guy doing the same stuff the other guys did; this is really unprecedented.
Unless you can think of another example of a presidential campaign being run by the former head of a publication representing the political fringe, and then, on assuming office, appointing that same campaign manager to a previously-nonexistent leadership post, then elevating him to a national security leadership position, removing actual national security heads from same, plus a number of other cabinet members, and deciding that records of the meetings will no longer be kept.
No, Anon, this is not normal. This is not "the natural flow of government". This has never happened before; at least, not in this country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Perfect
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Perfect
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Perfect
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Perfect
No, Anon, this is not normal. This is not "the natural flow of government". This has never happened before; at least, not in this country.
And the biggest villains here are the GOP, particularly Mitch McConnell and his naked pursuit of power for power's sake. When Nixon went off the rails, his own party was willing to hold him accountable. Now we are seeing exactly why George Washington warned about in his farewell address:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Facts, what Facts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Right Thing
It's better to run in through a filter first. I certainly couldn't be trusted with it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_public_disclosures_of_classified_information
These kinds of leaks will be unacceptable in the new administration. Which I applaud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Right Thing
Apparently we can't let the Director of National Security get his hands on this kind of information either.
If you think all public disclosures of classified information are inherently bad, then I think you may have clicked on the wrong website.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: The Right Thing
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: The Right Thing
It just goes to show how little arguments you have for anything when you have to resort to deception.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump is fuzz testing our political system
The shock here shouldn't be that Trump is doing things a different way for his own selfish advantage. The shock is that we don't have a system in place to prevent it from happening. Our job now is to fix that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
It is too late to secure the pipe when it has already burst. Unless congress miraculously starts to act against a president of their own party, or Trump starts to accept that he isn't infallable, democracy will be tested in areas nobody wants it to be tested on...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
And at some point I have to believe that even the Republicans have a line in the sand he's going to cross. Let hope the damage done by then isn't too much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
That depends on which way the conservative-leaning judges on the Supreme Court decide to fall on some of these executive orders as well as the judge he just nominated for the currently empty seat. If he gets too many judges on his side, there won't be anyone in his way anymore.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
Stopped reading at the above quote. Clean up your act man. Name calling is what got us into this mess.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump is fuzz testing our political system
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is he collecting a paycheck on the taxpayers' dime?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He has aspirations of becoming a dick-tator
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I share blame in this. I was one of those who mocked Trump for declaring that he was so smart that he didn't have to listen to security briefings.
Now he's putting Steve Bannon in charge of security briefings, and for all we know the briefings sound like idle chatter on Billy Bush's bus.
I should have considered the unintended consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someone run out to the dollar store and buy a crate of pink "My Sweet 16" diaries... with the little padlock... and surreptitiously pass them out to NSC staffers.
"Dear diary... today I heard the President call somebody a 'poop-head', but Mr. Bannon gave him a time out, and he promised to be good."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
TD really needs to start selling whatever code they came up with to force people to read articles that they didn't want to, with something like that in the store they'd make millions on a daily basis.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Truly amazing. It's probably also the same code that makes people forget all the articles critical of Google, Obama or Clinton whenever they decide the site's shilling for them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
All of techdirt (i.e., "Masnick") is always the shill of some random hoser's (sorry, i mean anonymous coward's) enemy, basher of their idols, and never writes about what he is supposed to write about. Also, he hates copyright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wow. Miss one little link and the whole thing goes wonky. Spent fifteen minutes going back to see what I missed because I was wondering WTF Harold Waxman had to do with anything! I almost had decided someplace had asked him since he used to be on Governmental Oversight committee. Finally found the original link and discovered it was Matthew! Actually, it still sounds like something Harold would have said. Eh, who knew?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: It seems like Trump has inherited a government full of people that are willing to work against him and his Party
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It seems like Trump has inherited a government full of people that are willing to work against him and his Party
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: It seems like Trump has inherited a government full of people that are willing to work against him and his Party
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You're showing your age by writing that
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You're showing your age by writing that
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You'd think a guy working at this level would fucking shave.
Sad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Donald
CNN and folks like you. Bonniedoerr@charter.net
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"It can always be worse"
Unfortunately I am having a tough time squaring that with the white supremacist website "Daily Stormer" where it was written:
"Just like everything else we hoped for, Bannon is going to be exactly where we want him: right next to Trump, all day every day."
I suspect the lack of a paper trail is going to be the least of our worries soon enough. Bannon is positioning himself to always be the last person Trump hears.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
insight to essentialness
I think what has been proven is that no set number of "officials' lead to wise national security decisions in the USA and that all they really do is perform a CYA function for decisions made by the President or his chosen top adviser.
Can anyone name a top NatSec official of the last 50 years that hasn't been a hack with a long list of errors?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: insight to essentialness
Certainly not Donald Trump or Steve Bannon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: insight to essentialness
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
look fools its like this
hahahahaa
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: look fools its like this
until those jack booted assholes stomp all over it, kick your ass and put you on the deportation train.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I hope the military will tell him to piss off when the pitch forks start appearing.
This could go down several ways, none of them are pretty. The GOP{ would do themselves a favor if they cut this off now before it gets really bad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Its goal is to front-load the term with a massive amount of absolutely horrible executive orders. If they go unchecked, they will continue unabated. if they get checked, they will pull back and spin stories to cover for their actions.
That is why they are limiting access. They all want plausible deniability. Everyone at the table is culpable, so nobody can point fingers if it blows up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I would call it something else
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Paralysis No More
This is exactly why nothing "gets done" in Washington, because it will probably take 10 years to do studies and get buy-in and legal guidance from everyone and each stakeholder and department. Even assuming that he gets a second term, he will finally be able to act exactly two years after he's out of office. In the meantime, the bureaucracy will continue to spiral out of control.
Instead, Trump is running things like a corporation, with a chain of command. Everyone in Washington dreams of being some kind of policy-maker, but Trump is going to change this. Instead, certain people that Trump trusts will develop the policy, while everyone else carries out the directives. It's probably going to make a bunch of the career bureaucrats very unhappy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nothing sadder than a bitter nard-kicked democrat rolling around in their own vomit to pick out "cherries". Sad.. just sad. Sad when a site, originally (and supposedly) about the "story", now nothing more than a container for the bitterness you pour over your viewers* heads daily.
Just.. go home and beat off to SNL.
*your "viewers" are spectators of sad spectacles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: now nothing more than a container for the bitterness you pour over your viewers* heads daily.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: now nothing more than a container for the bitterness you pour over your viewers* heads daily.
A Trumper like the AC you're responding to isn't a conservative. Trump is the figurehead of the Alt-Right, which by definition rejects mainstream conservatism. His "we will change everything" policy, for better or worse, is the polar opposite of conservative.
AC defines liberal as "someone he's told to disagree with", including most real conservatives.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Somebody hasn't read the Presidential Memorandum
The DNI and Chairman JCoS _are_ still mandatory members of the full National Security Council, with "shall attend" status. This is the full NSC where Bannon is one of five members who are not mandatory attendees, but have an open invitation.
The Principal's Committee, an interagency coordination committee (PC) is the one where the DNI and CJCoS are not required to attend _all_ meetings, but are still "shall attend" for anything in their bailiwick. Note that this is the exact same thing GW Bush did in _his_ realignment of the NSC (he did not, however, add anybody like Bannon to the PC).
It helps to read the actual document in question, instead of news and blog article ledes. To read this one, see
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/28/presidential-memorandum-organization-national -security-council-and
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Somebody hasn't read the Presidential Memorandum
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment