 
<< Amidst Increased Government Surveillance...
Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Jan 30th 2017 4:15pm


Filed Under:
carla hayden, copyright, copyright office, maria pallante, register of copyright



Last Chance To Tell The Librarian Of Congress What's Important For A New Register Of Copyrights

from the go-for-it dept

The (still) new Librarian of Congress created a bit of a fuss last year in effectively forcing the existing Register of Copyrights, Maria Pallante, (the head of the US Copyright Office) out of a job. Pallante has since (of course) found a new gig heading up an industry trade group, the Association of American Publishers, with a fairly long history of being against the public, against the internet, against the blind and against fair use.

The removing of Pallante kciked off a bunch of ridiculous conspiracy theories that made little sense and had almost no basis in reality. It's pretty clear that Pallante was removed from her job because she had actively, and publicly, reached out to Congress to ask that she no longer have to report to Hayden. That seems like fairly basic insubordination and a fairly standard reason why a boss might fire you.

Either way, the fuss over Pallante losing her job resulted in Hayden promising to listen to all stakeholders about who should replace Pallante. To that end, she launched an online survey asking people what they'd like to see in a new Copyright Office boss. Frankly, this... feels kind of gimmicky and silly. Hayden got the job she got because she actually understands a lot of these issues. Yes, she should absolutely be listening to the public and weighing lots of thoughts, but an online survey... just feels like the wrong mechanism. And, of course, such things are prone to ballot stuffing (from all sides). If you look around, it's not hard to find some fairly crazy and "not-quite-in-touch-with-reality" groups and individuals who are telling people just how to stuff the ballot box, including some nonsense that completely misrepresents the role.

So I'm not going to tell anyone how they should fill out the survey, but I would suggest that people think carefully about what role the head of the Copyright Office should play. Should it be a job where the focus is on protecting the interests of a few gatekeepers who have spent years sucking up the copyrights of actual creators while claiming to represent artists? Or should it be someone who is focused on the actual job of the Copyright Office, such as modernizing the role of the copyright office, making it easier to research who holds copyrights on what works, and who is actually focused on the core principles of copyright law -- that it promote the progress of science -- as laid out in the Constitution?

The online survey closes tomorrow, Tuedsay January 31st (possibly today by the time you're reading this), so please get your thoughts in sooner rather than later.

Reader Comments

    mermaldad (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 6:24pm

    "Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside a dog, it's too dark to read."

    -Groucho Marx

    I'm hoping we won't be able to see anything in a new copyright office boss.

    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 7:37pm

    "resulted in Hayden promising to listen to all stakeholders about who should replace Pallante."

    Show of hands... anyone else been lied to by a politician?

    TripMN, 30 Jan 2017 @ 8:25pm

    Removing duplicates in e-text is easy

    I spent some time working for a Professor who was working on a system that helps when surveys (or any online response by the government) were used. One of the things that became apparent was that ballot stuffing was usually by copy/paste. It became really easy to build a system that deduplicates for exact or nearly exact duplicate text. You quickly go from 200,000 responses to like 25,000 unique responses with another 25,000 semi-unique where you just have to read the small parts that were slightly edited. It makes it a lot easier to get around the wads of e-paper and actually see who took the time to write their own thoughts down and send them in.

    BTW, I did fill out the survey. It's not that long.

      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 8:40pm

      Re: Removing duplicates in e-text is easy

      One of the things that became apparent was that ballot stuffing was usually by copy/paste.

      I'm sure the copyright office wouldn't allow such blatant copying.

      /s

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.