Trump Orders The Cyber To Be Fixed In The Next Sixty Days
from the all-power-to-C:-drive dept
No one likes it when a new boss takes over the office and starts acting like the entire operation can be turned around in a matter of days, if not hours. A "can do" spirit is overrated, especially when it's possessed by someone who knows almost nothing about the day-to-day business or, indeed, anything about this sort of business in general.
But that's what we have going on here. Within days of taking over the job, the new President has unleashed multiple orders and directives to FIX EVERYTHING… with details to follow sometime between "shortly" and "never." The plan to "make America great again" involves:
- Telling Americans you're going to "fix" all of these things.
- Telling government agencies and officials that they're going to fix all these things
- Right now
- ????
Today, the Washington Post published what appears to be a draft of an executive order to be signed by President Donald Trump. The order, entitled “Strengthening US Cyber Security and Capabilities,” puts flesh on the bones of the “cyber review” promised by Trump during the campaign. It spells out who will conduct the review and what its specific goals are. The order also sets a brisk pace for the review, calling for initial recommendations for the security of “national security systems” and critical infrastructure within 60 days. The review also has a 60-day deadline to provide the president with a list of “principal cyber adversaries.”
While fire in the belly proclamations aren't unique to the new president, the expectation that multiple officials and agencies will be able to come up with what's required in the next 60 days borders on ridiculous. There's also a 100-day window for recommendations on how to draft the private sector into the government's cyberwar. At this point, multiple agencies are still fighting over who gets to be the top cyberwarrior, as well as whose particular data silo gets to be the biggest. Expecting something coherent in the next couple of months is delusional.
This administration-ordered time crunch -- as unrealistic as it is -- isn't limited to President Trump. As Ars Technica's Sean Gallagher points out, President Obama did the same thing. His 2015 cybersecurity "sprint" order was just as misguided. In the end, all Obama got out of it was some agency head resignations. Government systems are still, for the most part, as insecure as they've been since before the "sprint," when the Government Accountability Office reported that 23 out of 24 agencies surveyed failed to meet information security standards.
But this sort of speedy order is swiftly (no pun intended) becoming a Trump trademark. America's problems can apparently be solved with presidential "to do" lists fired off to a variety of agencies. He appears to believe that if he orders it, it will be done. How do you win the War on Terror, currently in year 16 of ∞? Easy. Come up with a plan to win and then win.
(ii) Within 30 days, a preliminary draft of the Plan to defeat ISIS shall be submitted to the President by the Secretary of Defense.
(iii) The Plan shall include:
(A) a comprehensive strategy and plans for the defeat of ISIS;
It's breathtaking in its simplicity. It's a shame no previous presidents had the forethought to demand a plan to defeat ISIS. And it's doubly-shameful no one involved in the War on Terror could be bothered to formulate a plan for beating terrorists until the president demanded one. Trillions of taxpayer dollars could have been saved if only George W. Bush had demanded a "comprehensive strategy for the defeat of [current top terrorist organization]" to be delivered to him by the end of 2001, AT THE LATEST.
And here's what's going into these orders and directives. Not much. Not even a legal review by White House lawyers.
NBC is reporting that the document [immigration/visa order] was not reviewed by DHS, the Justice Department, the State Department, or the Department of Defense, and that National Security Council lawyers were prevented from evaluating it. Moreover, the New York Times writes that Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, the agencies tasked with carrying out the policy, were only given a briefing call while Trump was actually signing the order itself. Yesterday, the Department of Justice gave a “no comment” when asked whether the Office of Legal Counsel had reviewed Trump’s executive orders—including the order at hand. (OLC normally reviews every executive order.)
This process is a reflection of Trump's personality, and it's not a good look for someone in the most powerful office in the world. The federal government often has trouble accomplishing the mundane. Now, its new boss wants it to deliver miracles and is only willing to wait a couple of months for them to be delivered. At some point, realism has to set in, but we're still at the point where the new president believes mountains can not only be moved, but have always been able to be moved at the slightest notice. All that's been missing is someone willing to order the mountain's relocation.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Easy fix
There = 99.9999% of all cyber security issues are now dealt with. :D
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Easy fix
This can only be achieved by turning off and destroying every single computer powered device in the US. Problem solved!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Easy fix
Would that I was kidding....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Easy fix
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Easy fix
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/profit
So basically, we have a president with a South Park level ability to create a plan.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
Given that quite a lot of his campaign rhetoric boiled down to getting rid of deadwood, I can't really disagree with the method.
YES, it'll be abused. So will anything else. This *is* government we're talking about.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
Which might work if you know that what you're asking for isn't likely to be accomplished in the time frame provided, even if they can work towards it, but whether or not Trump knows and is willing to admit that remains to be seen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
This kind of management never produces good results.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
Outfits like those described do not deserve two weeks notice, just mail in your badge.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
So, you kept the dumb ones. Congratulations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "My plan is to make you come up with a plan... that I will then take credit for if it works."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Educate yourself and your family on practical privacy and security hygiene.
https://securityinabox.org/en/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well, maybe not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If the same were to happen to President* Trump, one can only imagine the disruptive Executive Orders issued the following day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
*runs off to buy pretzels before it's too late*
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Genius idea! A case of slightly oversized Doritos, gifted to a Pennsylvania Avenue address... in each bag, 121 chances to meet President Pence!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
2 days tops. And 58 days lolling in the sun with a margarita.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
On the 11th Day
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
2 days tops. And 58 days lolling in the sun with a margarita.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 2 days tops. And 58 days lolling in the sun with a margarita.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He'd need to fire the V.P. first, then resign.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The first Invertebrate-American President! Take THAT, lib'ruls!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Trump is president and is doing a decent job so far. Deal with it Snowflakes!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
smells like victory!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Internment camps, concentration camps, I wonder what they will call them this time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Agency created/bought malware
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Agency created/bought malware
Who knew that spy-v-spy meant NSA v. FBI?
We're going to get US agencies hacking one another!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny
No, wait. I meant tragic.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I like this plan
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I like this plan
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I like this plan
He got that little 'black book' right.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You can do that?!
(ii) Within 30 days, a preliminary draft of the Plan to defeat ISIS shall be submitted to the President by the Secretary of Defense. (iii) The Plan shall include: (A) a comprehensive strategy and plans for the defeat of ISIS;
Forget ISIS, I had no idea the president could simply order a problem to be solved like that, and in a single month at that.
Might I suggest he get on a few of the following?
World-Hunger
Homelessness
Poverty
Violence
Bigotry
Disease
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can do that?!
Corruption
Greed
Stupidity in Business
Bailing out Stupidity in Business (oh wait, he has counted upon that in the past)
Hatred
Misogyny
Sexism
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can do that?!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can do that?!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNfGyIW7aHM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You can do that?!
Please guys, keep it in the realm of Tech.
He needs to solve whether P = NP
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You can do that?!
If P = NP, then P == NP by definition, unless you're running in parallel and assignment is not atomic. Then if P = NP we still need to decide if P == NP. Maybe what you really meant was NP = P. That would/could be good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: You can do that?!
I was using the mathematical equals which anyone who doesn't have a background that includes programming would read more naturally.
But yes, your statement is correct.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cyber enemies list.
China.
North Korea.
A few others, but those are the main players.
Okay, that took 45 seconds. Damn, I should be famous.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cyber enemies list.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cyber enemies list.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Cyber enemies list.
If you define 'enemies' not just as 'groups that would like to attack us' but 'and those that would like to make it easier for them to do so', you could tack on several USG agencies and more than a few politicians to that list too. Like say, anyone who advocates for crippling encryption.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not getting the Trump bashing
Unlike most politicians he is actually trying to do what he said he would do.
Ordering any government agency to do anything within 60 days is like asking to move a mountain. But that just highlights how inefficient government is at doing anything. Maybe some changes could make government more efficient, maybe Trump is simply wasting paper, time will tell.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not getting the Trump bashing
I beg your pardon! I realize that it sometimes takes hours for the government to screw things up, but I'm absolutely certain, with a job this big, and this much pushing behind it, they can screw it up in seconds!
Moving a mountain is easy. Finding that damned lever and a proper fulcrum are the parts that're a pain in the ass!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Not getting the Trump bashing
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who gives a rat's ass whether you're getting the Trump bashing or not?
President "grab 'em by the pussy" ran his mouth off before the vote. Now is when he gets to make good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Who gives a rat's ass whether you're getting the Trump bashing or not?
---
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Give him a chance
There are few things that he will be incapable of doing. And this idea that you're pushing about how security is difficult to fix is absurd. Security is one of the easiest things to do when it comes to computers.
What we need to do is all sit down like intelligent people and pick from this list below.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_antivirus_software
Or better yet, I think it would be a good idea if Trump demanded that the tech companies write a new government approved piece of software and force that to be included in all new installs of computers.
Done.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Give him a chance
Donald Trump has one of the best security advisors in the history of cybersecurity.
You forgot the /s
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Ignorant as a Child"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not order, but draft.
Not fix but provide recommendations.
And yes, bezos disclaimer missing also. He stands to lose a few billion $$ a year he gets by postal service providing free express mail from China for Amazon small packages.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the biggest vulnerability
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TRUMP CAN DO IT-move that mountain, nothing to hard for him...American workers built Manhattan
TRUMP should do it again, "You're fire," and hire those dedicate hard workers who were let go from the last administration back with pay, benefits, all...
a Unites States of American worker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: TRUMP CAN DO IT-move that mountain, nothing to hard for him...American workers built Manhattan
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
corp MENTALITY
FIX IT NOW..
I dont have any idea HOW to do it..
BUT, you FIX IT..
Figure out HOW to deal with ISIS...
there are a few ways..
RESTRICT ALL ACCESS to ALL MUSLIM NATIONS..
TAKE everyones pictures with TRUE ID, and place it in a data base..(sounds like drivers lic/ID cards)
PUT UP A FENCE..monitor ALL BORDER(hmm, (Sounds like No mans land in Korea)
BOMB EVERYTHING...and piss off every other Muslim and other religions in the Area..(hmm, sounds like Vietnam)
HOW about the Mexican Fence...you REALLY want to IMPACT CORPS in the USA?? DROP all tariffs, and FORCE CORPS to only CHARGE EQUAL PRICES for the goods...it would PISS THEM ALL OFF..Paying for a Headlight system at $200-300 and marking it down to $50 would REALLY put a dent in CORPS ideas..
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have the plan Trump is looking for
1) Kill all of the members of ISIS
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have the plan Trump is looking for
If you have that as step 1, then:
2) Kill everyone who was providing material support to ISIS.
3) Kill everyone with views and beliefs similar or identical to those of ISIS (to be identified by prediction software).
4) Kill everyone who protests against the previous killings, they're probably sympathizers (again, identify targets using prediction algorithms).
5) Repeat Step 4 ad infinitum until there are no more targets.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I have the plan Trump is looking for
Most of the ISIS members who wear masks are actually White Rental Mercenaries and US Corporate Kill Squads, and killing them all would place ISIS squarely at the feet of The 5 Eyes nations where they actually live. That would be bad PR.
ISIS is the Boogeyman. If you kill the Bogeyman, you remove the thing that creates fear among your peasants.
If your peasants are not afraid, they will become overly interested in exactly how their peace-time taxes are spent by those who are trusted with such things.
That would be bad for the billionaires.
When they are frightened, like in times of war, they never question where their taxes are spent. Status Quo restored. Rich richer, and poor fukt.
---
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Spelling error in headline: It's "the Siber".
You thought Trump was having trouble understanding and saying "the cyber". Not at all. Just his terror of the Freudian slip.
Give my love to Putin, eh?
P.S. I'm not saying that Comey is a Russian mole. I'm saying that there is a high probability that there is at least one mole in the FBI office in NYC and you should start looking in the cabal of FBI agents who threatened Comey back in October... And have a super-nice day!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We all know how this is going to end....
People that want to keep their jobs and get promotions regardless of their professional integrity (and people who call it "the cyber") will give a plan they think will please with unrealistic estimates, damaging practices and a solid plan for completely destroying what is left...
Guess who will be getting a raise and who will be listened to.
Looking at it with an understanding of the subject and from outside the US, it seems to be a very scary time we are facing in IT.
As with Trump and his other policies, I really hope that I will be proven the fool and somehow it will turn out to be good ideas. If that day comes I will be glad to admit my faulty viewpoint and wear a big sign that tells everyone that I was wrong, because being right in these cases, is so much worse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Seems Like This Has Been Canned
The Register is reporting that Trump’s signing of this Executive Order has been cancelled.
Maybe somebody has finally found a big enough clue-bat...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Did anyone actually read the order?
Here's an example: "A review of the principal U.S. cyber adversaries (Adversaries Review) shall commence immediately".
I have no idea what that means, because I don't know what a cyber adversary is or how we're supposed to determine who they are. A decent argument could be made that MI6 is a "cyber adversary" since they spy on the US just like every other nation with the capability does. But since they're a political, military, and economic ally...are they an adversary?
Attribution is hard. REALLY hard. Even when there are obvious clues, it's still hard -- because it's trivial to plant those. We don't actually know who the really good adversaries are because they're the ones we can't identify. And while the three-letter agencies may think they know: I sincerely doubt it. (Consider: countries infiltrate each other's intelligence agencies routinely. So if there's a hack that appears to be coming from China, is it Chinese intelligence or a plant in Chinese intelligence?)
The reports that are generated as a result of this order are going to the same kind of word salad with a generous topping of platitudes and generic recommendations, because to actually, seriously tackle the problem of figuring out who the adversaries are is a 10-year project. So nobody's going to do that. They're going to spout the usual BS and maybe make some stuff up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
except a day on pluto is about 50 years
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some perspective: Trump just fixed the F-35.
Before Trump's inauguration:
10 days after Trump's inauguration:
He'll defeat ISIS the same way. By tweeting that he's done so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ban windows
2)ban windows
3)fix all other problems
sorry
1)do nothing real
2)??
3)profit!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Maybe everyone should just acquiesce to bureaucrats
There was a time in this nation when hard problems were just SOLVED. People got off their asses and did something instead of passing around some memos and declarations and wondering who was going to actually take care of things.
This guy may be crazy, but telling Washington to get off their asses and fix stuff THEY KNOW IS BROKEN, with consequences for them personally if they don't sounds like a damn good idea to me.
I work in IT, I know you can't wave a wand and fix this stuff, but the answer IS NOT "it hard, we have think 'bout 'pooter too much to make safe' sitting on their thumbs. This stuff does NOT fix itself.
The private sector sees a security problem? They fix it like their asses and hair are on fire. The US Gov't sees a security problem, they argue who gets to be the boss over the project and allow for a 10 year bid process. If they can build surveillance systems quickly that adapt to the modern computing environment regularly, they can sure damn fix the stuff they have. It's a matter of motivation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: There was a time in this nation when hard problems were just SOLVED.
Was the 2008 financial crisis just SOLVED?
Was Israel just SOLVED?
Was civil rights just SOLVED?
Was the Vietnam War just SOLVED? Or did the US basically give up?
Was the Korean War just SOLVED? Or is it in fact technically still in progress?
Was the Depression just SOLVED?
Please let me know when you think this wonderful time was.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment