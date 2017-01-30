Daily Deal: HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display
Keep your eyes on the road with the $49 HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display. This allows you to use any heads-up display (HUD) app on any mobile device in your car to see the road ahead completely clearly. The very first of its kind, HUDWAY Glass produces a 20% larger image from your phone, letting you see navigation, your speedometer, or any other HUD app with a more crystal clear picture that will prevent your gaze from wandering while driving.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
".. a 20% larger image from your phone.."
Although, it doesn't say how large the actual display is anywhere on the website, so I doubt it'll make my 10" tablet display 20% bigger.
$49 for a cheap mirror?
