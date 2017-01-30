The Massive Overreaction To Uber's... >>
Daily Deal: HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display

Keep your eyes on the road with the $49 HUDWAY Glass Heads-Up Navigation Display. This allows you to use any heads-up display (HUD) app on any mobile device in your car to see the road ahead completely clearly. The very first of its kind, HUDWAY Glass produces a 20% larger image from your phone, letting you see navigation, your speedometer, or any other HUD app with a more crystal clear picture that will prevent your gaze from wandering while driving.

    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 11:24am

    ".. a 20% larger image from your phone.."

    That's astounding technology: it already knows what size my phone's screen is, and I haven't bought it yet.

    PlagueSD (profile), 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:43pm

    20% is not a static number, so yes, you can say that not knowing the size of your phone. It's called "magnification". It takes whatever size display and magnifies it 120%. If you have a 3.5" display, it'll make it look 4.2" If you have a 4" display, it'll make it 4.8"

    Although, it doesn't say how large the actual display is anywhere on the website, so I doubt it'll make my 10" tablet display 20% bigger.

    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jan 2017 @ 12:58pm

    $49 for a cheap mirror?

    No, thanks.

