Trump Campaign Wants To Trademark 'Keep America Great'
from the will-be-watched-closely dept
It appears that Donald Trump -- or, more specifically, whatever remains of the organization that was his Presidential campaign -- has asked the US Patent and Trademark Office (US PTO, which Donald Trump now controls, as President) to give the campaign a trademark on the phrase "Keep America Great!" for use on bumper stickers, signs, placards, pamphlets, clothing, campaign buttons and more. One imagines that they are already gearing up for the expected campaign slogan of the 2020 re-election campaign. Of course, as Paul Levy at Public Citizen points out, someone else had already tried to trademark that phrase last year, and had it rejected by the PTO on the (correct) grounds that a "slogan" can't be taken out of the public domain and trademarked. Indeed, the rejection letter notes many examples of the slogan already in widespread use, recognizing that giving one guy the trademark on it wouldn't make any sense.
And therein lies the big question: now that the PTO is technically controlled by Trump, will it suddenly now allow the Trump campaign to register that very same trademark that it rejected from someone else two months ago? Or will it (properly) reject it on the same grounds that the phrase is already in widespread use and a political campaign can't just snatch it from public use and claim it as its own? One hopes that the PTO will do the right thing and reject this trademark application as well. Many of us will be watching.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The Newsroom "America is not the greatest country in the world anymore" 2012 TV series
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
this is what you finally decided to write up?
ive read techdirt for a long time and agreed with many of the articles but now im done with this cucked website.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Then you SHOULD know this is the EXACT thing TD covers.
"Out of all the tech dirt to come out during the election that techdirt.com didnt cover."
Like what? Citation needed.
Tell us oh cranky one... What would you like to see more or less of?
Done be shy bruh.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tinkle Tinkle Little Czar
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Leave TD for greener grass
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
/sarc
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"... but now im done with this cucked website."
TD and cucumbers... what a combo! Make cucumbers great again!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ahhh Trump - the fuckstick just took office and I've been laughing like hell every single day. I haven't had this much to laugh about since Bush II. I'm not going to be able to take much more of this - he's just so patently stupid, that the jokes write themselves.
That he'd use a phrase from The Purge: Election year is beyond priceless:
http://mashable.com/2017/01/18/the-purge-trump-2020/#TukY1UEFQmqK
Oh Trump, you big twatwaffle, you - "I'm laughing at the superior intellect." - James Kirk
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Well, the electoral college did, anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Ba dum tsss!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV2ViNJFZC8
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
#KAGA
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
#kag
Hmmm....Keep America Great would be #kag for short.
Urban dictionary offers these few definitions of kag that I found completely appropriate:
kag
To trip someone quickly and make them fall to the ground. To sweep the leg. Possibly used exclusively in a ghetto in West Alabama.
Trying to register something that was already denied kagged that dude up!
or....even better:
Kag
A disgusting being; rude and hated; found disturbing and ugly; hated and unwanted; considered socially awkward.
The orange, small-handed man was considered a kag to all the other children.
Maybe the PTO should reconsider just because it would be fucking funny as hell?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Great Again?
If phrase like this a "trademark-able", then doesn't that imply that Donald used Reagan's material, presumably without permission?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Great Again?
Trademarks can lapse without becoming generic, and somebody else can buy a lapsed trademark. Marvel Comics, for example, launched several superheroes in the 1960's who had the same name as superheroes who had previously been published by now-defunct competitors, the most famous of which are probably Captain Marvel and Daredevil.
That said, though, I'm pretty skeptical that "keep America great" can be trademarked. Then again, McDonald's has a trademark on "Smile" and Microsoft has a trademark on "Windows", so obviously the law doesn't always line up with my personal opinion on what is and isn't a generic term.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Why bother?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment