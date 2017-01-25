Daily Deal: The Swift 3 Master Coder Bundle >>
by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 25th 2017 9:42am


Filed Under:
donald trump, keep america great, trademark, trump campaign, uspto



Trump Campaign Wants To Trademark 'Keep America Great'

from the will-be-watched-closely dept

It appears that Donald Trump -- or, more specifically, whatever remains of the organization that was his Presidential campaign -- has asked the US Patent and Trademark Office (US PTO, which Donald Trump now controls, as President) to give the campaign a trademark on the phrase "Keep America Great!" for use on bumper stickers, signs, placards, pamphlets, clothing, campaign buttons and more. One imagines that they are already gearing up for the expected campaign slogan of the 2020 re-election campaign. Of course, as Paul Levy at Public Citizen points out, someone else had already tried to trademark that phrase last year, and had it rejected by the PTO on the (correct) grounds that a "slogan" can't be taken out of the public domain and trademarked. Indeed, the rejection letter notes many examples of the slogan already in widespread use, recognizing that giving one guy the trademark on it wouldn't make any sense.

And therein lies the big question: now that the PTO is technically controlled by Trump, will it suddenly now allow the Trump campaign to register that very same trademark that it rejected from someone else two months ago? Or will it (properly) reject it on the same grounds that the phrase is already in widespread use and a political campaign can't just snatch it from public use and claim it as its own? One hopes that the PTO will do the right thing and reject this trademark application as well. Many of us will be watching.

 

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 25 Jan 2017 @ 9:52am

    Are we great yet?™

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2017 @ 10:06am

    Out of all the tech dirt to come out during the election that techdirt.com didnt cover...

    this is what you finally decided to write up?


    ive read techdirt for a long time and agreed with many of the articles but now im done with this cucked website.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2017 @ 10:13am

    Ahhh Trump - the fuckstick just took office and I've been laughing like hell every single day. I haven't had this much to laugh about since Bush II. I'm not going to be able to take much more of this - he's just so patently stupid, that the jokes write themselves.

    That he'd use a phrase from The Purge: Election year is beyond priceless:

    http://mashable.com/2017/01/18/the-purge-trump-2020/#TukY1UEFQmqK

    Oh Trump, you big twatwaffle, you - "I'm laughing at the superior intellect." - James Kirk

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2017 @ 11:01am

    #KAGA

    Not quite the same ring as #MAGA but it beats the alternative miles.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jan 2017 @ 11:34am

    #kag

    Hmmm....Keep America Great would be #kag for short.

    Urban dictionary offers these few definitions of kag that I found completely appropriate:

    kag

    To trip someone quickly and make them fall to the ground. To sweep the leg. Possibly used exclusively in a ghetto in West Alabama.

    Trying to register something that was already denied kagged that dude up!

    or....even better:

    Kag

    A disgusting being; rude and hated; found disturbing and ugly; hated and unwanted; considered socially awkward.

    The orange, small-handed man was considered a kag to all the other children.

    Maybe the PTO should reconsider just because it would be fucking funny as hell?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stan (profile), 25 Jan 2017 @ 11:59am

    Great Again?

    I saw a video clip of Pres. Ronald Reagan using this phrase during one of his campaigns.

    If phrase like this a "trademark-able", then doesn't that imply that Donald used Reagan's material, presumably without permission?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 25 Jan 2017 @ 12:28pm

      Re: Great Again?

      I know you're joking and I'm reading way too much into it, but:

      Trademarks can lapse without becoming generic, and somebody else can buy a lapsed trademark. Marvel Comics, for example, launched several superheroes in the 1960's who had the same name as superheroes who had previously been published by now-defunct competitors, the most famous of which are probably Captain Marvel and Daredevil.

      That said, though, I'm pretty skeptical that "keep America great" can be trademarked. Then again, McDonald's has a trademark on "Smile" and Microsoft has a trademark on "Windows", so obviously the law doesn't always line up with my personal opinion on what is and isn't a generic term.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 25 Jan 2017 @ 2:10pm

    Why bother?

    The likelihood of infringement from outside the Trump campaign would appear minuscule.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


