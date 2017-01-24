Trump Muzzles Federal Employees; Reporters Start Asking For Leaks
from the we'll-see-how-this-goes... dept
Reports started coming out this morning that the new Trump Administration had told the EPA that it needed to stop doing anything publicly without first getting approval from the White House (in addition to freezing grants and contracts). According to a memo that was sent around to EPA staff:
- No press releases will be going out to external audiences.
- No social media will be going out. A Digital Strategist will be coming on board to oversee social media. Existing, individually controlled, social media accounts may become more centrally controlled.
- No blog messages.
- The Beach Team will review the list of upcoming webinars and decide which ones will go forward.
- Please send me a list of any external speaking engagements that are currently scheduled among any of your staff from today through February.
- Incoming media requests will be carefully screened.
- No new content can be place on any website. Only do clean up where essential.
- List servers will be reviewed. Only send out critical messages, as messages can be shared broadly and end up in the press.
Of course, it quickly became clear that this was not just for the EPA. The USDA received similar marching orders. Same with the Department of Health & Human Services and possibly others as well, including the Department of Commerce, being told it can't even publish the basic research it releases for US companies.
It's possible to say that this is just the Trump administration hitting the pause button to figure out what's going on before moving forward again, but many in these agencies are quite worried that they're going to be muzzled for political reasons. Most of the people working in these agencies are civil servants, not political appointees, and their work is not at all political. The press releases and blog posts are generally to release new findings, research and data from taxpayer funded studies. This shouldn't be controversial or reviewed for political motives.
Of course, this kind of thing is hardly unprecedented. For many years, we wrote about the ridiculousness of then Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper gagging Canadian scientists from talking about factual research that was politically inconvenient (including a study on fish stock). This kind of gagging on "politically sensitive" but factual science was only lifted last year once Justin Trudeau came into office. Of course, just a few months before that, the UK similarly started muzzling scientists to stop them saying anything the politicians didn't like.
One hopes the Trump administration will not be putting in place similar policies.
Of course, if that is the plan, it should be a huge boon for investigative journalists. And they're already hunting for sources. As the reports on the gag order came out this morning, lots of reporters stepped up on Twitter with notes on how to contact publications with information:
Dear EPA employees, there are ways to reach AP investigative reporters confidentially, including https://t.co/JOGjUGz9Sm https://t.co/46lDilvkvo
— Frank Bajak (@fbajak) January 24, 2017
Here’s a list of dozens of news orgs with a @SecureDrop for any EPA whistleblowers out there: https://t.co/f9qoXnueCS https://t.co/oVNaOdkBGL
— Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) January 24, 2017
If you work for the government and are now banned from providing basic info to the public, know that journalists will protect your identity.
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) January 24, 2017
Reminder for federal workers getting silence orders this week: here's a secure way to reach the Washington Post https://t.co/nHKduDCZ2s
— Rebecca Sinderbrand (@sinderbrand) January 24, 2017
Here's how you can send us stuff anyway: https://t.co/gH0pfXLmar https://t.co/O2b6NBdzVO
— Amanda Cormier (@amandalcormier) January 24, 2017
So, perhaps this kind of gag order will lead to a golden age of whistleblowing. Unfortunately, it may also lead to further crackdowns on whistleblowers. Once again, as we've explained over and over again the past few years, the Obama administration was the most aggressive and proactive in cracking down on whistleblowers and the press, and they've now handed off that power and precedent to the Trump administration, which will have a pretty big opportunity to use it.
Reader Comments
Nobel Committee Asks Obama “Nicely” To Return Peace Prize
http://www.thefinaledition.com/article/nobel-committee-asks-obama-nicely-to-return-peace-prize. html
Fake news or not, he made the award meaningless and a joke. Well they clearly gave it to someone way, way to early in the hope for things Obama said in speeches that didn't come true.
made the First Word by audiomagi
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Inconvenient Truths
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Nobel Committee Asks Obama “Nicely” To Return Peace Prize
http://www.thefinaledition.com/article/nobel-committee-asks-obama-nicely-to-return-peace-prize. html
Fake news or not, he made the award meaningless and a joke. Well they clearly gave it to someone way, way to early in the hope for things Obama said in speeches that didn't come true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Badlands
Someone risked their job to do this.
The least we can do is have their back.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Badlands
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Badlands
There will be other elections. And in the meantime, there are many ways to exert pressure on elected leaders beyond the ballot box. Go to a rally, make a donation, volunteer, write your Congressman -- there are a lot of ways to make your voice heard.
Trump doesn't seem like a very good listener. But a third of the Senate and all of the House is up for reelection in two years. And that's before we get into state and local offices.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Badlands
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Badlands
the time to have their back is "always". Regardless of your feelings of both the previous and current administration.
pretty sure Edmund Burke has a few wise words on the subject. you may want to look em up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Badlands
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Badlands
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hm
While I'm not in favor of Trump's gag order, I do kind of wonder if I'd even notice if all of those agencies just disappeared from the face of the earth.
Of course, those who work for them, or are persecuted, or subsidized, by them, would notice.
But the rest of us? Maybe at the margin, a little. Mostly I think they just suck up tax money and turn it into hot air. At best.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hm
You may think you don't care about HHS. But consider that the operating divisions for HHS include, but are not limited to:
more here: https://www.hhs.gov/about/agencies/orgchart/
These all roll up under HHS, and are presumably all subject to this gag order, given HHS as the parent organization.
US Department of Commerce? Yeah. That includes:
Also all presumably under a gag order.
More here: https://www.commerce.gov/sites/commerce.gov/files/media/files/2015/docorgchartfinal.pdf
One or two of those might be important.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
It'd be hilarious if that was how the PTO interpreted it, and businesses started raising holy hell because they couldn't get any new patents or trademarks. Especially ones with huge sway with congress like the pharmaceutical companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
Most of the rest we'd be better off without (I have a deep familiarity with some of them).
Every cabinet-level department, no matter how worthless or even counterproductive, is so sprawling that it has a few good programs worth keeping.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
But at least it's there to throw its weight around when people actually do start to die.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hm
That would depend on how quickly the contaminated food, water, air, and medications killed you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
That has costs. But it also has benefits, the largest of which is that those who sell contaminated food, water or medications, or who pollute the air, can confidently expect to be sued for it. And to lose big.
It's not a winning business strategy - regulations or no.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
Yeah sure - like that has happened in that past ... even when they lose big in court they never pay. Has Exxon paid the fines for their valdez incident yet? Did BP pay any of the fines levied upon them?
How quickly we forget, or maybe some never knew to begin with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
I'll just leave that there.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
Hmm. What does that word imply? It certainly doesn't imply that those agencies that ostensible purpose is to keep us safe actually get the job done.
Not weighing in on the broader debate about the overall utility of the various agencies, but it's a mistake to accept the claims of any entity (whether government agency, company, private group, etc.) about what it does as evidence that it actually does those things, does them effectively, and does them without causing or exacerbating other problems. Beyond that, it's plain silly to assume that if the Agency of Good X didn't exist that we wouldn't have Good X.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
Since no one in this thread has stated that what happened in Flint is the reason to "abolish" the EPA, one needn't look further than your post for examples of inferences to which one might sarcastically refer as iron-clad logic.
Someone mentioned Flint as a counter to the suggestion that there are other mechanisms for dealing with certain problems than simply the government agencies whose names or ostensible missions is to deal with those problems. I don't think there is any logically fallacy in pointing out that Flint doesn't really illustrate the point. Especially since Flint is an example of municipal and state government agencies not doing the job they were supposed to. To think that federal agencies are immune from such failings is, IMO, folly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
1) EPA. Department of Health & Human Services. Department of Commerce.
While I'm not in favor of Trump's gag order, I do kind of wonder if I'd even notice if all of those agencies just disappeared from the face of the earth.
to which Thad replied:
That would depend on how quickly the contaminated food, water, air, and medications killed you.
OldMugWump then said:
We live in a highly litigious era.
That has costs. But it also has benefits, the largest of which is that those who sell contaminated food, water or medications, or who pollute the air, can confidently expect to be sued for it. And to lose big.
It's not a winning business strategy - regulations or no.
Then Wendy Cockcroft said:
OldMugwump, I've got one word for you: Flint.
I'll just leave that there.
Hmm. What does that word imply? It certainly doesn't imply that those agencies that ostensible purpose is to keep us safe actually get the job done.
then freedomfan:
Not weighing in on the broader debate about the overall utility of the various agencies, but it's a mistake to accept the claims of any entity (whether government agency, company, private group, etc.) about what it does as evidence that it actually does those things, does them effectively, and does them without causing or exacerbating other problems. Beyond that, it's plain silly to assume that if the Agency of Good X didn't exist that we wouldn't have Good X.
to which AC replied:
The city of Flint successfully hid their nefarious activity from the US government (EPA) for an extended period of time and therefore the entire EPA should be abolished - got it. What an amazing display of iron clad logic.
.... agreed - no one claimed that Flint was the reason to abolish the EPA
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
Personally, I don't want my family injured by unregulated corporate greed that knows absolutely no bounds.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
Randian nonsense. Here's a good explanation of why you're wrong:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hm
OldMugwump wrote:
I'm 46 years old and have lived in Los Angeles most of my life. I remember the 1970s when we regularly had days where it was unsafe to run and play outside due to smog.
Now? I can literally look out my window and see the positive effects of the existence of the EPA.
But this of course is anecdotal.
Fortunately, you don't have to take my word for it. We have science*! http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2015/03/150304-los-angeles-smog-children-health-environment/
*Funded in part by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, part of the NIH, which is also subject to the Trump administration's gag order
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
By the way, C.A.R.B, the California version of the Federal EPA with even stronger standers, have done really DUMB things in the past like requiring MTBE into the gas to supposedly make it cleaner burning. Even though warned by experts before hand, still did it. That crap got into the water supply and lest a bad taste in the water and polluted the water ways. They finally stopped that crap. Yet you put all your faith into them to do the right thing.
http://www.wnd.com/1997/07/3114/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MTBE_controversy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
Civil forfeiture is a perfectly apt way to control criminal behaviour as it only affects criminals.
Political campaign contributions are the best way to support all politicians because this can never be abused.
etc, etc, etc.
You example of smog is a furphey. For everything a government might get right, it gets magnitude of orders more things wrong. Until governments (politicians, judges, civil servants and law enforcement, etc) are open and are actually responsible to the citizenry then there will always be problems and abuses. Anything that they actually get right is a gift horse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
If the EPA disappeared, that would not prevent enforcement of existing laws, or private parties suing polluters in court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
In addition many parts of the law are highly technical and require a lot of science to bring a suit. Science the common man does not have access to.
It would become open season on ignoring air scrubbers and dumping waste, because firms would no there is no more cops to check.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
http://www.chaneylaw.com/tort-reform/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Hm
I suppose we could just get rid of all local police. If you get robbed, you could find out for yourself who did it, and sue them. If if a member of your family is murdered, you could figure out for yourself who did it, and sue.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump's Amerika
Most of the people working in these agencies are civil servants, not political appointees, and their work is not at all political.
When truth is the enemy, all statements not approved in advance are counter revolutionary and must be suppressed for the good of the state.
I'm not at all shocked or surprised by this policy except in that it took until today to leak. You should be looking for the suppression of "fake" or "irresponsible" news outlets next.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump's Amerika
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Trump's Amerika
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
But listening to the manufactured outrage one would've thought it quite the opposite.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hopefully Trump doesn't go after the AP like Obama did
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
This is one of those "alternative facts" Trump supporters are into, isn't it?
http://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2017/01/19/For-first-time-Affordable-Care-Act-more-popular-than-n ot/5961484833759/
That's more people who like it than don't. And that's "dislike", by the way, not "want to repeal"; the number who want to repeal is lower than the number who dislike.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It is a world full of liars proven to be liars, so which liar are we to believe? And it definitely does not look good to be someones stooge, so chillax Mr. Parrot McBuzzwords without a brain...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
In fact, I read that Obamacare is more popular than trump.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
What was the actual turnout? If only 40% actually voted and all of those voted for Trump, then you would still be correct and completely wrong at the same time.
If you aren't willing to cast a vote, you don't have the right (as a legitimate, bona fide right) to complain. If you did, then you do have a legitimate, bona fide right to complain.
If you won't pick up the responsibility, then you don't have the privileges that goes with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Only a few states have swing electoral power, only a few people have any real power over our current process. Because of that your vote does not really do any good in today's world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If the number of no-voters actually did vote, the results obtained will be different and may be the opposite of what is currently expected.
It is a privilege and a responsibility to cast your vote. So man up and vote (or if you are a woman, woman up and vote).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Ultimately the State Governments must be banned from writing federal Voting Laws.
It Only takes (1) one Rouge State Governor/Legislature Set to put in place a Gerrymander on that states federal seats.
This usurps the rights of Citizens in the Nation that live in that State to self-determination.
So States write state voting laws, Federals write Federal voting laws. Every citizen only needs to understand 1 set of consistent rules. State residents retain the enjoyment of their states voting rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I know of one state in Australia that the incumbent left-wing party used gerrymandering to great effect to ensure that they remained in power. However, the demographics changed over time (a few short years, where their voting base moved location for work purposes) and they lost power and the following right-wing party kept the gerrymander in place to maintain rule. That left-wing party over subsequent decades complained about the injustice of the gerrymander and blamed the ruling right-wing party of being the originator of it.
The current system of voting in the USA should devolve to a gerrymander. If you actually want this to change, you need to change how you vote.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Dear constituents, since your government am too damned lazy to correct their own screw ups - fix it yourselves - just pack up your crap and move. See? wasn't that simple?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
- the end
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Secondly, you could always arrange for a direct proportional representation system but this has the side effect of creating even more politicians. Then each politician directly represents a specific number of people and his vote has that same value. Pollie A represents 100,000 people he gets 1 vote. Pollie B represents 200,000 people, he gets 2 votes. If he direct support base falls below 10,000 he's no longer able to represent anyone.
Select base level representation based on population size. The moon is a harsh mistress.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
More fake news.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, that's why we're having this discussion. Do try to keep up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
You know most people didn't vote for the current President, right?
More fake news.
That part really chafes your ass, doesn't it, along with the abysmal inauguration numbers?
It's so irritating that such a bigly president can't just let it go.
Sad.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."
Given the first possible reason I can think of for such a gag-order is to keep the agencies from releasing anything that might be 'inconvenient' to the administration, either what they're doing or what they're saying, I'd say that after a move like this assuming they're going to be lying through their teeth in the near future at the very least would probably be a safe bet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."
Extras points for using facts rather than innuendo.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: "... and stay tuned for the hourly RealNews, the only Officially Sanctioned news agency on air..."
and what have the Trumpettes said that you would consider to be factual?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is a temporary measure until the press officers (political officers, for any Russians here) are appointed. Look at the last Republican presidency for examples.
Like the guy who Bush II appointed as press officer of NASA for having previously worked in the Bush II/Cheney election campaign. He immediately set about ensuring that NASA didn't contradict creationism or climate denial.
He ordered the NASA website designer to add the word "theory" after every occurrence of the phrase Big Bang, because it was a religious issue. He declared NASA climate scientists dishonest, while lying on his NASA résumé about having a college degree.
Other political appointees at the National Park Service removed any Grand Canyon literature that contradicted young-Earth creationism and replaced it with creationist literature and plaques.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
My God there's nothing there it's all just a Theory.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
For example the Theory of Relativity explained facts that could not be reconciled at the time. It also made predictions that could be and were tested at the time, and predictions that could not be tested until later. Despite how unintuitive relativity is, it is the best model of large scale reality that we have. Without relativity GPS would not work to make your in car navigation possible.
The theory of Quantum Mechanics explains existing observations and makes predictions. It is also weird. Without it we would never have had the transistor which is based on a quantum understanding of P-N junctions.
The Big Bang is a theory. But it explains all observable facts. The Big Bang would be the most brilliantly bright event in the universe. So why don't we see the brilliant bright light all over the universe today? We do! But it's the cosmic microwave background radiation. As per the big bang, space is still stretching, and as space stretches, all those 13.7 billion year old waves of bright light have been stretches as the space stretches. That names all those waves longer, and therefore lower frequency. Therefore no longer visible light but microwaves. And all of the math works out perfectly. And there is way more than this to back up the big bang.
If you want to have an alternate creation belief, fine. But it probably should include the big bang. If Adam and Eve cut down a tree, would the tree trunk have rings indicating years of growth? I believe it would, because the entire universe would have a back story full of things that happened just yesterday, last week, and 13.7 billion years ago. But that's not science. Not any more than my claim that the entire universe was created by my cat last Thursday, and it has a back story that includes all of our memories prior to last Thursday. (And all TechDirt posting history.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
- illegal facts
- terrorist activity
- felony arguing with The Donald
- criminal independent thought
- thought crimes
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
For everything else, a well supported Theory, IS the Truth until a better Theory comes along. After that it isn't.
Get over yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
a) "The Big Bang theory", backed by overwhelming evidence. Many different kinds of evidence, from many different sources, peer reviewed by many different scientists.
b) The invisible magic sky fairy did it. No evidence.
Very often a new model is an improved version of the old model, not a replacement. We still teach the Bohr model of the atom in grade 9. A more current, more detailed model gets taught in grade 12. Which doesn't so much replace the Bohr atom as build on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Presidential Authority
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Presidential Authority
They're part of the executive branch, so he does have the authority to do so. However, he will have trouble if he tries to fire people. In general, civil service employees at or below the pay level of GS-15 cannot be fired on a presidential whim. Those above that pay level can be and are political appointees. People at GS-15 are senior employees who know how the system works and have access to information before their politically appointed bosses do. Combine that with the gag order and leaks of "censored" information will probably become quite common. (Censored here referring to information that Trump's administration tries to prevent being published.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How to politicize the civil service
A few examples? Since it was hard to directly fire people for political reasons, they focused on encouraging the "wrong people" to quit. Obvious methods are by preventing promotions or by assigning them to unpleasant work under unpleasant bosses.
On the hiring side, they focused strongly on getting the right people into the filtering process. Again, the hiring process is supposed to be non-political, but as long as you have a good supply of applicants you're always looking for reasons to eliminate candidates. Much easier when you know what you want, and they did.
P.S. I briefly worked for the federal civil service, but never seriously considered it as a career. Sort of a disclaimer?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Presidential Authority
Manabi wrote:
Except... "House Republicans this week reinstated an arcane procedural rule that enables lawmakers to reach deep into the budget and slash the pay of an individual federal worker — down to $1 — a move that threatens to upend the 130-year-old civil service." From: https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/house-republicans-revive -obscure-rule-that-could-allow-them-to-slash-the-pay-of-individual-federal-workers-to-1/2017/01/04/4 e80c990-d2b2-11e6-945a-76f69a399dd5_story.html?utm_term=.943d63c2323d
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Presidential Authority
Oh, wait. You said 'authority' not power.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Foia request?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Foia request?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
's/Digital Strategist/Political Commissar/g'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I do believe that is how they Bradley/Chelsea Manning, in a way where the fourth amendment would not get in the way. They could break into the MySQL database backend, and get the data they needed, and Wikileaks would never know the Feds were there, because MySQL keeps no logs.
Also, breaking into the backend also means the Feds can ignore the fourth amendment, because they circumvent having to get a warrant.
So if you are affected by this, and intend to leak anything to the press, better get yourself a VPN, so that if the Feds break into the database backend on WikiLeaks, or wherever you post, the metadata they get will only show the IP address of the VPN. Just make sure the VPN, itself, you use does not keep any logs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Any real leaks will be done with private key encryption or more.
Many news outlets are setting up processes for just this
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Wikileaks made it a personal crusade to get Trump elected. It stretches belief that they would publish information to damage him now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I like to take road trips all over North America, and I do this with my laptops, before crossing the border into either Canada or the USA, so anything else I don't know about that might get me denied entry and/or put in the local jail cannot be recovered. And unlike EE, KillDisk does not leave any "telltale" evidence of its use.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
if some agency confiscates your stuff, well you know your clean, you only face the hard slog of having your property restored to you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
All disk-erasure software leaves behind evidence to allow recovery. The techniques have been know for at least a decade, if not two.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Your computer is already pre-compromised at the hardware level, before even the motherboard firmware is executed to begin the bloat loader process. And has been compromised for several years now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
*If do they do leak anything via Wikileaks, they better use a VPN to do so. Wikileaks does use a database backend that the Feds can break into to get the metadata and trace down any leaker.
I do believe that is how they Bradley/Chelsea Manning, in a way where the fourth amendment would not get in the way. They could break into the MySQL database backend, and get the data they needed, and Wikileaks would never know the Feds were there, because MySQL keeps no logs.*
FWIW, Manning was caught because she reached out to Adrian Lamo, thinking Lamo would be a kindred spirit. But Lamo immediately went to the feds and handed over Manning. https://www.wired.com/2010/06/leak/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Oh, I see you linked over to your compatriots at that moron-a-thon CIA-owned and operated, publication: Wired
Obama LOVED Wired! Remember when one of their bloggers wrote had a hissy fit about materials in the FBI libraries, well then Obama had the libraries PURGED of materials which Muslim terrorists might find offensive, and ordered intelligence personnel to undergo sensitivity training.
Yep, Obama, Wired...Mike Masnick....all impartial shills...don't mind me, go ahead use those VPN's suckers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Spamgourmet
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Spamgourmet
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Spamgourmet
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
SHUT UP ALL OF YOU
https://science.slashdot.org/story/17/01/24/2059242/usda-scrambles-to-ease-concerns-after-rese archers-were-ordered-to-stop-publishing-publicly-funded-science
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: SHUT UP ALL OF YOU
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: SHUT UP ALL OF YOU
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
@tracyanne
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: @tracyanne
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's how they "fix" things - just ignore them.
You really weren't expecting republicans to work on anything were you?
They've gotten so lazy over the last 8 years doing absolutely nothing, that they've become exactly the welfare, do-nothing bums that they and their followers can't stand.
Expect more of the same from this welfare republican congress. Perhaps making them take drug tests in order to serve would stimulate them a bit.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Make Whistleblowing Great Again
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Non-political, and unicorns are real...unsurprisingly 90%+ of these paragons of virtue contribute and vote for a single party.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Is this normal?
Is it really "possible" to say this? Did Obama or Bush II do this? If not, then I don't think it's a "pause button" as it is "censoring" and "controlling the message".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Is this normal?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You mentioned Obama once. Congratulations! You win a Pulitzer!
...by which point of course most of your readership gotten bored/jittery-from-opiod withdrawal/triggered and went straight to commenting about "science" and how this and that, and then patted themselves on the back on how knowledgeable they all were, and stupid poo poo head trump is dum dum.
However, none of this matters. I did CTRL + F and searched for Obama, and there it was! Good Job.
I congratulate you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You mentioned Obama once. Congratulations! You win a Pulitzer!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You mentioned Obama once. Congratulations! You win a Pulitzer!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
oschit!
Oh well, I guess even an alarmist nonsense-peddler deserves a pat on head...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment