 
<< New Trump Executive Order Says Federal...
 tdicon 

Studies

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Jan 27th 2017 11:57am


Filed Under:
brad bushman, research, retraction, video games, violence



2012 Research Paper Linking Video Games And Violence Finally Retracted Over Massaged Data Accusation

from the boom,-headshot dept

For all of the studies that often appear almost fervent in their attempts to find any thread of a link between violent video games and real life tendencies to violence, one of the standouts in the crowd has been Brad Bushman. Bushman last graced our pages showing how some combination of candy and loud noises showed that teenagers who had played a violent video game ate more bad food and were aggressive towards others in the immediate aftermath. This was used to essentially claim that violent video games were bad for teenagers, despite longer-term studies involving more participants coming to the opposite conclusion.

More to the point for this post were accusations from Bushman's peers that his research methods were generally flawed and that he was known to pick and choose which results from his experiments he wanted to include in the final analysis. It seems the study we discussed in that last post wasn't the only study in which Bushman has done this, as a 2012 research paper Bushman authored, delightfully entitled Boom, Headshot!?: Effect of Video Game Play and Controller Type on Firing Aim and Accuracy, has finally been retracted by the journal Communication Research.

Now, the stated reason for the retraction is that there were some questions from peers about the data used in the paper and that Bushman could no longer produce that data for analysis, hence the retraction. That's a barely accurate description of what actually happened regarding the paper.

The two outside researchers mentioned in the notice are Patrick Markey, psychology professor at Villanova University and Malte Elson, a behavioral psychology postdoc at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. They began questioning the results when Markey noticed some statistical inconsistencies that suggested the data were positively skewed. Bushman has claimed that the push to retract the paper was a smear campaign. But, ultimately, he agreed with the retraction.

It stretches credulity that research done a mere few years ago and the resulting data would disappear in this way, and only after criticism of it arises. And Bushman's agreeing to the retraction should tell you the whole story here. But what's crazy about this is that Markey and Elson have been lodging complaints against Bushman's paper for years. That the paper was allowed to stay in its published form for all this time doesn't say much for Communication Research's standards. Elson, in particular, appears to be happy, but exasperated.

I am pleased to see the paper is finally retracted almost 3 years after the authors were first notified of the concerns (and 2 years after it was first reported to the Ohio State University). The public record has now been corrected, which is the only thing Patrick and I ever wanted after we found evidence of severe errors in the data on which the now retracted paper was based.

Who knew the peer review process actually took so long?

2 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Jan 2017 @ 12:07pm

    Of course the problem is the copies out there that will not be updated with the retracted notice, people will still cite it as a reason to make their pet project happen.

    Retraction really isn't the powerful tool it once was as the information expands outwards at a fast pace. Look at Wakefields research & the number of people who willfully ignore the retraction, explained problems, & his financial motive behind publishing it.

    Perhaps it is time they tighten up the review process so that it is no longer a system of trying to put the genie back into the bottle. Or having to carry a notification that its not been reviewed yet so shouldn't be reported as gospel.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 27 Jan 2017 @ 12:22pm

    8 years

    It took them EIGHT YEARS to test Usain BOlt's team for drugs...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< New Trump Executive Order Says Federal...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:57 2012 Research Paper Linking Video Games And Violence Finally Retracted Over Massaged Data Accusation (2)
10:50 New Trump Executive Order Says Federal Agencies Should Exclude Foreigners From Privacy Protections (15)
10:45 Daily Deal: Flux 6 Lifetime License (0)
09:37 Verizon Eyes Charter Megamerger, Because Who Likes Broadband Competition Anyway? (8)
08:30 Copyright Trolls Overplay Their Hand In Finland, Bringing A Government Microscope To Their Practices (9)
06:30 New Attorney General Loves Him Some Encryption Backdoors, Which Should Pair Up Nicely With FBI Director's Plans For The Future (48)
03:23 The Gates Foundation Emerges As A Leader In The Fight For Full Open Access And Open Data (24)

Thursday

17:16 Germany Finally Dumps Law That Says It's A Crime To Insult Foreign Leaders (14)
14:53 One More Time With Feeling: 'Anonymized' User Data Not Really Anonymous (11)
13:16 Judge Says Lawsuit Over PACER Fees Can Continue... As A Class Action (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.