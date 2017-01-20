 
<< US Government To Start Working On NAFTA 2.0...
 tdicon 
 
<< FCC's Wheeler May Need To Stick Around If...
 

Broadband

by Karl Bode

Fri, Jan 20th 2017 11:53am


Filed Under:
ajit pai, broadband, fcc, net neutrality, privacy

Companies:
at&t, comcast, verizon



Report: President Trump Picks Former Verizon Lawyer Ajit Pai To Head FCC

from the populism-schmopulism dept

As many expected, Donald Trump has chosen former Verizon lawyer and current FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai to head the FCC, according to a report by Politico. According to two anonymous insiders "familiar with the decision," Pai, who met with Trump on Monday, should be formally announced as FCC boss in short order. Pai recently proclaimed that net neutrality's "days are numbered" under Trump, while stating that the reformed FCC would be taking a "weed whacker" to "unnecessary regulations" like the FCC's net neutrality rules and its new consumer broadband privacy protections.

Politico rather soft sells the controversy that Pai will represent to those who don't think technology policy should be dictated by Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter Communications:

"Pai is already a familiar name in tech and telecom policy debates. He’s a fierce and vocal critic of many regulations passed by the commission's Democratic majority, including the 2015 net neutrality rules that require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally and are opposed by the major broadband companies."
Let's be clear here. Pai has supported the incumbent duopoly providers on nearly every issue of substance. He has vilified net neutrality to an often-comic degree, falsely claiming the rules encouraged dictators in North Korea and Iran and led to a massive slowdown in industry investment. He has consistently refused to even admit the U.S. broadband market has a competition problem. He's made it abundantly clear he wants to eliminate every FCC consumer protection function, and, alongside fellow Commissioner Mike O'Rielly, has even repeatedly voted down holding AT&T accountable for outright fraud.

If you're looking for somebody who will rubber stamp every Comcast request shoveled in his general direction, Pai is certainly your man. If you're looking for an FCC leader who's going to care about consumer issues or the plight of the startup or small business in a word dominated by massive, ever-consolidating telecom conglomerates, you're about to get a master class in disappointment. The irony, of course, is that Pai is about as far from the "populist" rhetoric President Trump leaned on to get elected as one can get:

Yes, nothing quite says "man of the people" like a former Verizon lawyer who has fought tooth and nail against every single effort to hold large ISPs accountable to the public. On any given day, if the wind is right and with enough pressure, Pai may just be convinced to occasionally do the right thing. But as the leader of an agency tasked with keeping Comcast from viciously savaging both consumers and the competition, it's not really physically possible to make a more controversial and uninspired selection.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jan 2017 @ 11:58am

    sad day for anyone using the network.

    Maybe we should start a petition at www.whitehouse.gov.

    I looked today. It's still up. All the old petitions and accounts have been cleared out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    clemahieu (profile), 20 Jan 2017 @ 12:24pm

    Remember how people said the FCC would succumb to regulatory capture? This is regulatory capture.

    It's be nice if people didn't have goldfish political memories.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 20 Jan 2017 @ 12:28pm

    With all that could be done, that they chose this, to be the first is very telling of what's to come in the next 4 years.


    Are we great yet?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TruthHurts (profile), 20 Jan 2017 @ 12:32pm

    You seem to have forgotten something important...

    On January 21, 2010, with its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, the Supreme Court ruled that corporations are persons, entitled by the U.S. Constitution to buy elections and run our government.

    So see, Trump really is for government of the people, by the people and for the people.

    The only issue is that he, Trump, aka PotUS, only considers corporations as people.
    To Trump, human beings are just bags of mostly water waiting to be stepped upon by the psychophantic imbeciles that he's selected to head up the federal agencies he's allowed to muck with.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ryunosuke (profile), 20 Jan 2017 @ 12:59pm

      Re: You seem to have forgotten something important...

      or rather, bags of mostly water to be sprayed on other bags of mostly water for gratification.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 20 Jan 2017 @ 1:03pm

    The patients are now running the asylum.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< US Government To Start Working On NAFTA 2.0...
 tdicon 
 
<< FCC's Wheeler May Need To Stick Around If...
 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:53 Report: President Trump Picks Former Verizon Lawyer Ajit Pai To Head FCC (8)
10:45 US Government To Start Working On NAFTA 2.0 Immediately; What Will It Do On Corporate Sovereignty? (6)
10:40 Daily Deal: Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle (1)
09:32 Copyright Has A Real & Serious Free Speech Problem (8)
08:29 Struggling Canadian News Agencies Ask Government For A 'Google Tax' (19)
06:30 Through Price Hikes And Annoyance, AT&T Still Waging War On Unlimited Data Users (16)
03:24 Is A 'Fattened' Version Of A Famous Jorge Luis Borges Story Artistic Re-Creation, Or Copyright Infringement? (7)

Thursday

19:57 EU MEPs Call Again For 'Robot Rules' To Get Ahead Of The AI Revolution (44)
16:51 What the Five Year Anniversary of the SOPA/PIPA Blackout Can Teach Congress About Tech (19)
14:44 Chicago Mayor Promises To Turn Over Emails From His Private Accounts Following Courtroom Losses (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.