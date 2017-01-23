Snowden's Favorite Email Service Returns... >>
<< Proposed CIA Chief Seems Happy To Spy On...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Jan 23rd 2017 1:08pm


Filed Under:
military, propaganda, south korea, video games



South Korea Joins The Club That Uses Video Game Footage To Proclaim Themselves Awesome At War

from the fake-it-til-you-make-it dept

This seems to be something of a regular occurrence now. In the recent past, several foreign countries have celebrated how stunningly real video game graphics have become by using them to pretend they are really great at war. The Egyptians did it to pretend that Russia was fighting ISIS, the Iranians did it to pretend that their forces could shoot people from a really long way away, and the North Koreans did it to pretend that they could deliver a nuclear ICBM to our soil.

Well, perhaps there is some synergy to be found over Korea's DMZ, because the South Koreans recently released footage detailing how super-awesome their new fighter jet program is, and that footage included several clips from both Battlefield 3 and Ace Combat.

The South Korean military has a new program to co-develop fighter planes. To show off the project, a web video was created with tax payers’ money. Oh, and unauthorized video game footage.

The Korea Times (via tipster Sang) report that the country’s Ministry of National Defense released the ten minute clip, which features a few seconds of Battlefield 3 and Ace Combat: Assault Horizon to show off the aircraft’s performance.

Here is a sample of a frame from the video and from the game footage it had been taken from, clearly showing that the efforts to disguise the unauthorized usage pretty much amounted to mirror-flipping the image and overlaying a few graphical filters.


It's one thing when a country with a shamble pile of an economy and an overinflated sense of its own power like North Korea does this sort of thing. We've come to expect it, on some level. But there is something really silly when a country with a real economy that is the ally of the United States sinks to the depth of playing make-believe to thump its chest. It's the kind of thing that calls into question the might and capability of the rest of the fighting force of South Korea, which is a terrible signal to send to its northern neighbor.

To induce even more head-shaking, it seems that everyone is blaming each other for all of this.

The military acknowledged that the footage wasn’t authorized and said it will cease using the clip. It also blamed the company that produced the video, and that company is, in turn, blaming the Agency for Defense Development and Korea Aerospace Industries, alleging that they had a say over everything.

One would hope that the game publishers in question won't stoop to the level of trying for a copyright claim over all of this. Instead, they ought to beam proudly that their game footage was deemed realistic enough to attempt to pass off as real-life warring. South Korea, meanwhile, will need to wipe that egg off of its face.

13 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Molly, 23 Jan 2017 @ 1:21pm

    The United States has been playing make-believe to thump its own chest for decades. No surprise if South Korea does the same!! We're supposed to listen to the UK and the US telling porkies and swallow it all up??? No thanks.

    It's only going to get worse with that liar Trump in charge. We Europeans are doing a lot of smiling, believe me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 23 Jan 2017 @ 1:38pm

    if only there had been some sort of document strengthening copyright protections.

    If only the TTP had been signed, it could have stopped all possible forms of infringement in the Pacific.

    Now we will never know :(




    /s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 1:42pm

      Re: if only there had been some sort of document strengthening copyright protections.

      Maybe the stealing of this footage was why south Korea wasn't included in the TPP?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 1:58pm

    Angle of descent

    Just from the look of it, I don't think the missile is going to hit anyway. So either way no on should really be that worried.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mr Big Content, 23 Jan 2017 @ 3:13pm

    Time To Nuke Kim-Jong Il

    These Koreans are totally out of touch with reality. Time for Trump to prove the superiority of our Democracy over there narsicistic personality cult and deal with them once and for all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 4:49pm

    One up them

    it's time to pick better video games.

    How about Eve Valkyrie or maybe just go straight to Star Wars and threaten to destroy the whole solar system.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:06pm

    Reading into the story..

    It seems that multiple people and agencies are blaming each other..
    The military REQUESTED it be made and supplied the script..
    The Agency MADE the script..
    The Military OK'd the advert..

    Funny? as in the MILITARY didnt SUPPLY VIDEO?? just a SCRIPT??

    Next time, HIRE DISNEY..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:32pm

    Actually a good thing

    It's probably actually a good thing that they're ripping off war footage from video games. It probably means there are no real wars to get footage from.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Jan 2017 @ 5:40pm

    Honestly, as someone who's been through conscription and worked under superiors who will charge you with insubordination for any perceived slight, I'm really more inclined to give the design company the benefit of the doubt here.

    Army and military personnel in general do seem to have a thing for power trips and making other hapless people shoulder the responsibility for their fuck-ups.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Snowden's Favorite Email Service Returns... >>
<< Proposed CIA Chief Seems Happy To Spy On...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

16:57 Arrested Flag Burner Sues Arresting Officers (29)
14:40 Snowden's Favorite Email Service Returns, With 'Trustful,' 'Cautious,' And 'Paranoid' Modes (7)
13:08 South Korea Joins The Club That Uses Video Game Footage To Proclaim Themselves Awesome At War (13)
11:42 Proposed CIA Chief Seems Happy To Spy On Americans, Even If Using Info Hacked By Russians (10)
10:46 US Is Officially Out Of The TPP, Though Not For Any Of The (Many) Good Reasons (20)
10:41 Daily Deal: 10 Ft. MFi Certified Lightning Cable 3-Pack (0)
09:40 FBI Decides It's Finally Time To Do A Terrible Job Of Defending Civil Asset Forfeiture (26)
08:39 California Man Brings Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple For Not Preventing Drivers From Doing Stupid Stuff (31)
06:35 Baltimore Ravens Owner Has Ingenious Solution For NFL Ratings Drop: Stop Annoying Fans With Too Many Ads (35)
03:30 CIA Slightly Scales Back Its Domestic Surveillance Powers In First Major Policy Update In Over 30 Years (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.