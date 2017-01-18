Almost Every Word Of John McCain's... >>
<< Dear Lawmakers: Five Years Ago The Internet...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jan 18th 2017 10:42am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Wireless Mobile Gaming Controller

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

You're probably used to playing games on your smartphone or tablet with the limited functionality of your fingers on the touchscreen, but with this Wireless Mobile Gaming Controller you can sync and play games with a full-scale, multi-buttoned controller. Play more advanced games at more advanced levels by simply pairing the controller with your device with Bluetooth. You want the high score? Here's where you start. Available in the Deals store for only $52.95.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Almost Every Word Of John McCain's... >>
<< Dear Lawmakers: Five Years Ago The Internet...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

16:54 LA Chargers Already Face Trademark Opposition To Their Name Over The Term 'L.A.' (1)
14:49 Chicago Lawyer Sues City, Police Department Over Stingray Cellphone Surviellance (4)
13:14 Chinese Officials With Government Access To Every Kind Of Personal Data Are Selling It Online (14)
11:54 Trump's Plan Is To Gut All FCC Consumer Protection Powers (27)
10:47 Almost Every Word Of John McCain's Response To Chelsea Manning's Sentence Commutation Is Flat Out Wrong (31)
10:42 Daily Deal: Wireless Mobile Gaming Controller (0)
09:37 Dear Lawmakers: Five Years Ago The Internet Rose Up In Protest & We're Still Watching (6)
08:22 The Legal Netherworld Of Traffic Cam Tickets, Where Everything Is Both Civil And Criminal, While Also Being Mostly Neither (41)
06:25 Report: Verizon Considering Comcast Merger In Supernova Of Dysfunction (14)
03:23 Despite Trump's Pledge To Kill It, Some Still Hope TPP Will Live Again, As Rival RCEP Stumbles Too (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.