Surprise: President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence
Well, here's a surprise. President Obama has just commuted the bulk of Chelsea Manning's sentence, meaning she will be freed this May, rather than having to spend another three decades in jail. Manning, of course, was sent to prison for sharing a large chunk of US diplomatic cables with Wikileaks. Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison nearly four years ago (with credit for the 3.5 years she'd already been held, often in solitary confinement). Many people were already outraged at the sentence, especially given that there was no evidence of any actual harm from the leaks.
There were two big campaigns going on over the past few months -- one to pardon Ed Snowden, and another to commute Manning's sentence. President Obama had already made it fairly clear that he had no interest in pardoning Snowden based on the totally false claim that he could not pardon Snowden prior to Snowden being convicted. In the past few weeks, however, there were at least a few hints and rumors that Obama was seriously considering commuting Manning's sentence, and that led to even more focus on the campaign. Ed Snowden himself also advocated for Manning, even ahead of his own case:And then, just a few days ago, Wikileaks tweeted that Julian Assange would agree to be extradited to the US if Obama "grants Manning clemency."And yes, commuting the sentence (which shortens the sentence, but is not a full pardon...) is a form of clemency. So now there's a separate question to ask: will Assange agree to be extradited to the US (or will he just come here voluntarily?). Perhaps after Trump takes over later this week, that won't be such a huge concern, since Trump has magically morphed into a huge Wikileaks/Assange supporter.
Unfortunately, though, it does appear that the likelihood of a Snowden pardon is also almost nil. In discussing today's commutation of Manning's sentence, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest basically argued that what Snowden did was much worse than Manning, because he "fled":
Either way, it's good that Manning's sentence has been commuted. It's been clear from many reports that Manning was unlikely to survive the full sentence given to her, and she's been treated horribly in prison as well. It's still too bad that President Obama is unwilling to also pardon Snowden.
Mr. President, if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning. You alone can save her life.— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 11, 2017
If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017
"Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing," he said. "Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy."While I agree that there was a difference in the types of documents revealed, one might also make the argument that Snowden's leaks revealed much more serious problems and the impact of his leaks were much more important in revealing to the American public abuses by our own government. Separately, the whole "fled into the arms of adversary" thing is silly as well. As has been explained multiple times, Snowden ended up in Russia after the US pulled his passport while he was traveling. And, at the same time, a big part of the reason Snowden left the US was the unfortunate treatment of Manning by the military judicial process. Snowden properly surmised that he would not be treated fairly. And apparently that continues to this day.
He also noted that while the documents Ms. Manning provided to WikiLeaks were "damaging to national security," the ones Mr. Snowden disclosed were "far more serious and far more dangerous." (None of the documents Ms. Manning disclosed were classified above the merely “secret” level.)
Thanks Obama!
I'm not saying I support Snowden going to prison, nor am I saying that what he did wasn't valuable. It was; but when he chose to flee the country rather than stand up and make his case here, he separated himself from Manning, and ceded at least part of the moral high ground civil disobedience stands on. That he ended up in Russia because his passport was yanked is of little concern; he was intending to flee somewhere that wouldn't send him back to the US, a list that is dominated by US adversaries.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: WRONG...
It just like the liberals who are all upset at Russia blaming them for Hilary's defeat. It's the not Russians fault that they behave the way they did and wrote the emails that they did, they just got caught. No different with Snowden, how many asshats stood up and predicted armageddon because the leak. No such disaster took place, they bent over backwards trying to denounce and deny the truth. The true turn-coats or the extreme unpatriotic are those asshats in our government that needlessly and recklessly spy on Americans in order to drink up the power.
Bravo Snowden.....for being smart about it.
Re: Re: WRONG...
As Patton said, "The object of war is not to die for your country but to make the other bastard die for his".
Re: Re: WRONG...
Well, it is Russia's fault that they only chose to leak information that was damaging to the Clinton campaign. You don't think they had dirt on Trump too?
I've said this before, but apparently it bears repeating: the content of those e-mails was in the public interest. The provenance of those e-mails is in the public interest too. It's possible to be outraged by the DNC and the Clinton campaign and also to be outraged that a foreign government strategically interfered with our election. It's okay to think two different things are bad.
Re: Re: Re: WRONG...
Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG...
Re: Re: Re: Re: WRONG...
Re: Re: Re: WRONG...
We have a long history of not only interfering in elections but of actively overthrowing (or at least helping others overthrow) Govts that we do not like.
We interfere with other countries more than anyone and then when somebody else does it we act all holier than thou.
Re:
Nobody is obligated to be a hero.
Re: Re:
Nobody is obligated to be a hero.
I do beg your pardon, but I differ with you on that. "When good men see evil and do nothing, evil triumphs."
I argue there every person has a duty to fight evil, injustice, poverty, and hate, and to do nothing about is, at best, moral cowardice.
I don't insist that people die for the fight, just do something constructive to combat it.
Re: Re: Re:
Snowden is a patriot, he knew about the shit-storm he was conjuring up and still stood tall and hard and did his part. If only half the cowards in this forum were just half the man Snowden is, I would not have to face an uphill battle with all of "it's not our fault for doing nothing to help prevent our government from going south, you are victim blaming, that quote applies to you too wah wah wah... There just is not enough cheese in the world for their whines!
Every citizen of every nation has some small part to play in what their country does. It is just a fact of life. Every time a cop gets away with murder, a politician that gets away with accepting bribes, every law and court that taxes the innocent of their life with false or unjust imprisonment or punishments... we all share a small part of that blame.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
like you?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
You do realize that Snowden has ended up under the Russian government, don't you? So that's what he deserved, eh?
Re: Re: Re:
That is not being a hero.
Doing your job, doing what is expected of any reasonable person, is not being a hero.
Being a hero is when someone goes above and beyond what is normal.
Re:
Ellsberg's trial was dismissed in 1973 after evidence of government misconduct against him, including illegal wiretapping, was introduced in court. Today the government actions that got the case thrown out of court are legal.
For the two years Ellsberg was under indictment he was free to speak to the media and at rallies and public lectures. Today Snowden would not be allowed out on bail. Instead, he would be in a prison cell like Bradley Manning, incommunicado, in total isolation conditions.
Speak the truth, then run.
- Polish proverb
Re: Re:
There's never been better advice. It's as true today as any time in history: kill the messenger of bad tidings.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
...he separated himself from Manning, and ceded at least part of the moral high ground ..."
Absolute rubbish
Re:
Re:
"...part of civil disobedience and protest is standing up and taking responsibility for your actions."
Can you show us where exactly in the rule book is says that? And besides, he has taken responsibility for it, he said he did it.
"Protesting an unjust law is all well and good, but doing it and then running away doesn't make you a hero."
Sacrificing your life in the country of your birth, not being able to see family and friends, and not being able to work in your field of expertise, all for the benefit of the everyone else, seems pretty heroic to me. Why do you have to be throw in jail be be called a hero?
"Yes, Snowden likely would have gotten the book thrown at him, and his life would be substantially worse if he'd stuck around, but that willingness to suffer is part of what makes us respect those who stand up against unjust laws."
That's your opinion only, many others don't require such an extreme level of personal sacrifice to award someone respect.
"...when he chose to flee the country rather than stand up and make his case here, he separated himself from Manning, and ceded at least part of the moral high ground civil disobedience stands on."
Well he was clearly smarter than Manning, because he knew exactly what would happen if he stuck around. Choosing to impale yourself on a manifestly unjust legal system doesn't give you any more moral high ground.
Re:
Yeah, Manning got caught (he didn't exactly turn himself in), but Snowden got away. And that REALLY pisses you off, doesn't it?
That'd be one of the four countries that offered Snowden permanent asylum: Ecuador, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Venezuela. The US trapped Snowden in Russia while enroute. They even intercepted and searched the president of Bolivia's plane to search it for Snowden.
Funny though, I hadn't heard that Bolivia was an adversary or undermined American democracy.
Snowden, on the other hand, revealed what the government was doing to us, the citizens. More of an embarrassment than life threatening. A true whistle blower.
Snowden deserves the "pardon" (I know I know, he just communicated the sentence) more than Manning.
Re:
Keep in mind that more than 3 million people had access to the diplomatic cables, including folks in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
If that information could put real peoples' lives in danger, the stupidity wasn't on Manning's part. I have to wonder if there was an intelligence agency on the planet that didn't already have a copy.
Re:
Re:
That's a pretty blase way of putting it.
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Mostly because there is no US Extradition. In fact, it's a funny thing, but 4 days prior to his entry into the Ecuadorian embassy, he had all but been assured that he could not, in any circumstances, be extradited to the US.
The only reason to have gone into that embassy at that time, would have been to avoid extradition to Sweden. Sweden has a prohibition on extradition for political reasons (they'd previously refused to extradite Edward howard who was being charged with Espionage after having defected to the Soviet Union). This is why on August 18 2010 (two days before the allegations were made) he had applied for residency there.
Second, under the Doctrine of Speciality the only way to have extradited him to the US, would be for Sweden to agree (which as I've just noted, they wouldn't) and then for the UK to also agree in accordance with the far stricter UK-Sweden treaty than the US-UK treaty.
Third, the UK was a strange place for someone to go to (especially for 20 months) if they're seeking to avoid US extradition because it has one of the easiest extradition treaties (probably cause is all that's needed).
The only way any of his actions through the 3 year period from September 1 2010 to September 1 2012 makes sense is if he knew full well that there is not, and never was going to be a US extradition. Of course, it kinda helps that the US DOJ has said as much a number of times. However, it's a great claim to play to the fans, and stoke the conspiracy theorists, and hide the fact that, yes, he is just trying to avoid going to trial on the sexual assault allegations, and nothing more.
Testicular Fortitude
Re: Testicular Fortitude
Re: Testicular Fortitude
Re: Re: Testicular Fortitude
I share your horror (and, presumably, most Techdirt readers') at his expansion of the surveillance state. But people are complicated, history moreso, and a President's legacy is usually not limited to just one thing.
Re: Re: Re: Testicular Fortitude
Oh, is that why he appointed Michele Leonhart and Chuck Rosenberg? Because he wanted to end or slow down the drug war?
Re: Re: Re: Testicular Fortitude
Serious question, what did he do? I can't think of anything off-hand.
Most of the progress I've seen has been by states legalizing medical or recreational marijuana.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Testicular Fortitude
let the world economic crisis crush this country
let millions die from lack of medical attention
start another war
allow corporate control of national parks for mining/drilling
privatize education
put social security in the hands of privateers
just add all the things Trump/GOP want
Re: Re: Re: Testicular Fortitude
Only Nixon goes to China.
Re: Re: Testicular Fortitude
Re: Testicular Fortitude
What Obama did
"We tortured some folks"
Pretty dickless to convict, imprison and torture someone for telling the truth. Good for Obama for doing one good thing during his tenure. He could have done better.
Re: "We tortured some folks"
So: no more opportunity to work for the government, period. Lots of opportunity for self-employment, motivational talking circuits, working for people who are anti-war, etc.
Re: Re: "We tortured some folks"
Re: Re: Re: "We tortured some folks"
She's got a tough road ahead of her. But at least it's not going to be as tough as prison.
Re: Re: Re: "We tortured some folks"
Pardoning or freeing Manning would lead to an outcry: "Why did Obama let that terrorist* go free?! Waaaah!" But commuting the sentence the way Obama did effectively frees Manning (just a few months to go!) while letting the public believe that the evil terrorist* has been punished for her crimes.
* Replace terrorist with your choice of buzzword as desired.
"...President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence"
Manning compared to Petraeus
Re: Manning compared to Petraeus
It's not so much what you do, but who you are.
Obama letting the terrorists out of goal.
