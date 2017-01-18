LA Chargers Already Face Trademark Opposition... >>
<< Chinese Officials With Government Access To...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Jan 18th 2017 2:49pm


Filed Under:
chicago, imsi catcher, jerry boyle, stingray, surveillance



Chicago Lawyer Sues City, Police Department Over Stingray Cellphone Surviellance

from the messed-with-the-wrong-guy's-phone dept

Chicago attorney Jerry Boyle -- notably not representing himself -- is suing the city of Chicago and a number of police officials for constitutional violations stemming from the PD's Stingray use. It's a potential class action suit, but Boyle -- at least in his own case -- claims to have pinpointed exactly when his phone signal was intercepted by the police. Cyrus Farivar of Ars Technica points out this detail in the lawsuit's claims:

The 32-page lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Chicago on Thursday, specifically notes where and when the stingray was used, on January 15, 2015, “at approximately 8:00pm at the protest, near the 2200 block of West Ogden Avenue.”

However, the civil complaint does not explain exactly how the plaintiff knows this information.

“The evidence regarding CPD's use at that event is something that will be disclosed during the litigation,” Matt Topic, one of Boyle’s lawyers, e-mailed Ars.

The allegations [PDF] don't contain any clue as to what exactly Boyle used to determine his phone signal was being intercepted, but there are more than few choices available to the privacy-conscious who may want to know if and when their signal is being rerouted. Hackers have put together their own tools to detect fake cell towers and SRLabs has produced an app called SnoopSnitch that puts that power right in your cellphone.

What's undisputed is that the Chicago PD is in possession of regular IMSI catchers, as well as souped-up versions known as DRTboxes. Thanks to crowd-sourced FOIA activity, it's also known this equipment has been purchased with asset forfeiture funds in an effort to keep the PD's surveillance purchases from leaving as wide of a paper trail.

What can also be inferred from the allegations is that the Chicago PD deployed its surveillance equipment on participants in First Amendment-protected activity, which may only add to the Constitutional fallout of this lawsuit. This surveillance also occurred more than a year before state legislation was passed requiring court orders for Stingray deployments.

It will also be interesting to see what Boyle delivers as evidence his phone signal was grabbed by a Chicago PD Stingray. This will be essential to prove standing. Unfortunately, it will also have to be matched up with Stingray records held by the PD, which won't have much interest in turning those over to the court and possibly having them be made public.

There's also a chance the PD won't have any records of this deployment. If the Stingray was searching for a specific number or numbers, it could have been in "catch and release" mode where every nearby number was grabbed by the cell tower spoofer, but only data related to the targeted numbers retained.

Considering the years of opacity surrounding its Stingray use, this isn't going to be a fun legal battle for the Chicago PD. You can pretty much assume the FBI will take the lead in deciding what can or can't be presented in open court, as it has been granted this control with the non-disclosure agreement it makes every Stingray-purchasing law enforcement agency sign before it will allow them to deploy these devices.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 18 Jan 2017 @ 3:53pm

    interesting

    THe thing is the FBI and police can't simply dismiss charges. They won't have any recourse to not answering questions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2017 @ 5:07pm

      Re: interesting

      They can't drop the suit, and if "you have no evidence" is successfully refuted, then things may finally begin to fall apart.

      If he ahs evidence that he was tagged by a catcher, the police have records that one was deployed, and they have no other information to provide... what then? The FBI can't just redact everything and say that it's classified and inadmissible to court.

      If the FBI obstructs this investigation, does that make them culpable too? The equipment was used under their guidance, after all.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Jan 2017 @ 4:40pm

    I thought man in the middle attacks were considered illegal, but I suppose certain individuals have qualified immunity because they are special.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
LA Chargers Already Face Trademark Opposition... >>
<< Chinese Officials With Government Access To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

16:54 LA Chargers Already Face Trademark Opposition To Their Name Over The Term 'L.A.' (1)
14:49 Chicago Lawyer Sues City, Police Department Over Stingray Cellphone Surviellance (4)
13:14 Chinese Officials With Government Access To Every Kind Of Personal Data Are Selling It Online (14)
11:54 Trump's Plan Is To Gut All FCC Consumer Protection Powers (27)
10:47 Almost Every Word Of John McCain's Response To Chelsea Manning's Sentence Commutation Is Flat Out Wrong (31)
10:42 Daily Deal: Wireless Mobile Gaming Controller (0)
09:37 Dear Lawmakers: Five Years Ago The Internet Rose Up In Protest & We're Still Watching (6)
08:22 The Legal Netherworld Of Traffic Cam Tickets, Where Everything Is Both Civil And Criminal, While Also Being Mostly Neither (41)
06:25 Report: Verizon Considering Comcast Merger In Supernova Of Dysfunction (14)
03:23 Despite Trump's Pledge To Kill It, Some Still Hope TPP Will Live Again, As Rival RCEP Stumbles Too (6)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.