Techdirt's First Amendment Fight For Its Life
from the the-first-amendment-has-to-mean-something dept
As you may have heard, last week we were sued for $15 million by Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims to have invented email. We have written, at great length, about his claims and our opinion — backed up by detailed and thorough evidence — that email existed long before Ayyadurai created any software. We believe the legal claims in the lawsuit are meritless, and we intend to fight them and to win.
There is a larger point here. Defamation claims like this can force independent media companies to capitulate and shut down due to mounting legal costs. Ayyadurai's attorney, Charles Harder, has already shown that this model can lead to exactly that result. His efforts helped put a much larger and much more well-resourced company than Techdirt completely out of business.
So, in our view, this is not a fight about who invented email. This is a fight about whether or not our legal system will silence independent publications for publishing opinions that public figures do not like.
And here's the thing: this fight could very well be the end of Techdirt, even if we are completely on the right side of the law.
Whether or not you agree with us on our opinions about various things, I hope that you can recognize the importance of what's at stake here. Our First Amendment is designed to enable a free and open press — a press that can investigate and dig, a press that can challenge and expose. And if prominent individuals can make use of a crippling legal process to silence that effort, or even to create chilling effects among others, we become a weaker nation and a weaker people because of it.
We are a truly small and independent media company. We do not have many resources. We intend to fight this baseless lawsuit because of the principles at stake, but we have no illusions about the costs. It will take a toll on us, even if we win. It will be a distraction, no matter what happens. It already has been — which may well have been part of Ayyadurai's intent.
I am beyond thankful to the many of you who have reached out and offered to help in all sorts of ways. It is heartening to know so many people care about Techdirt. At some point soon, we may set up a dedicated legal defense fund. But, in the meantime, any support you can provide us will help — whether it's just alerting people to this situation and the danger of trying to stifle a free press through meritless lawsuits, or it's supporting Techdirt directly (or, if you have a company, advertising with us). As always, you can support us directly as a Friend of Techdirt, or check out some of the other perks you can get in our Insider program. You can also support us via Patreon.
If freedom of expression and the press is to actually mean something, it needs to be protected, not stomped on with baseless lawsuits that silence independent voices and opinions.
Reader Comments
Well now...
From his wiki page:
'Randazza filed an Anti-SLAPP motion in the under the California Anti-SLAPP law, despite the case being in Florida. The motion was granted, since one of the plaintiffs was from California. It was successful, and the federal court awarded Novella a victory in the case. "As a prevailing defendant, Novella is entitled to recover his attorney's fees and costs under the anti-SLAPP statute. Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 425.16(c)(1). He may seek to recover his fees and costs by separate motion."
So it is possible to make use of a state's anti-SLAPP law even if the case if filed in another state, so long as one of the parties is from the state with the law, which TD/Mike is.
Re:
the little shit needs to be kneecapped...
you know, metaphorically speaking...
Re: Re:
Loser must pay
amount of vexatious lawsuits.
Re: Loser must pay
Re: Re: Loser must pay
Perhaps they can get a change of venue?
Re: Re: Re: Loser must pay
Mike also lives in California, and it has really strong anti-SLAPP laws.
Is turnabout fair play?
Do you have a specific donation page to fund your defense?
Re: Do you have a specific donation page to fund your defense?
They don't have one yet, but it may be coming soon. From the next to last paragraph:
Re:
I hope you know what lax means.
Regardless, you sound like a bit of a Cee You Next Tuesday.
There does not appear to be anything lax about this publications relationship with the groups that you feel they should throw themselves at the feet of, and beg for their strength and protection.
By the way who are you Peter Thiel, or some dick from Comcast or Verizon?
Re: Re:
It's only my opinion but given the rumors about a certain buttugly hasbeen wrestler, wouldn't surprise me if they were buttin' uglies and thats why he chose THAT case to bankroll
Good luck, Mike.
Inertia Didn't Win
Hope TD wins. Freedom of speech is obviously not a principle that is taken seriously these days.
Step one - unblock ads
Re: Step one - unblock ads
Re: Step one - unblock ads
It's not much, but every bit helps, right?
Good luck fighting this, TD.
Re: Step one - unblock ads
I'll support you by unblocking the ads for the site
Yep. Me too.
Longer page loading times in exchange for more eyeballs on the ads and (hopefully) more ad revenue for Techdirt.
Re: Step one - unblock ads
What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Besides, this is always the wrong attitude to have. If you see one of your enemies fall, you shouldn't gloat, but be sad that things came to what they did, because it is always a shame to see a life go to waste.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Insulting someone is not grounds for a lawsuit. Defamation is about materially untrue statements being made as fact in such a way that it injures someone's reputation. Mike has never said anything that is untrue about Ayyadurai. The man did not invent email, and this is established historical fact. The lawsuit is baseless and the fact that you are championing it as just deserts shows how little respect you have for the 1st Amendment.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
You called him a fool. He's gonna sue!
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
And your proof of this is... what, exactly?
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
A flat 'You lied' is rather different than 'You lied and here's the proof demonstrating that'. Even if Mike was wrong he still based his claim upon what evidence was available to him, and if saying something that you think is correct based upon the facts you have is grounds for being sued by someone who thinks otherwise then there is a whole bunch of people that need to shut their mouths I'd say.
But I'm getting on a tangent, what exactly was Mike 'reckless about checking' in pointing out that the claims made were without factual basis?
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
I don't think it will work, but that in itself can cause a domino effect of trials, retrials, etc. that smacks of SCO. Mike doesn't have IBM's limitless pool of top notch lawyers to lean on; he's not going to be able to wait this legal attack out -- he's going to need judges and defense lawyers who see this for what it is and figure out some way to short circuit the proceedings to arrive at the eventual outcome sooner rather than later.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Leaving aside that it's questionable whether or not "you lied" is a strong enough criticism to qualify as defamation, Masnick provided ample sources and supporting information for his protected opinion.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Google search for reckless disregard for truth, first result: http://dictionary.findlaw.com/definition/reckless-disregard-of-the-truth.html
Uneducated or no, he's not actually wrong about reckless disregard for truth being a criterion for defamation.
But it doesn't apply here. Mike's posts about Ayyadurai are well-researched and have citations.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Yes, this is true, but in this case, the point isn't to file a lawsuit for defamation, it's to outspend a critic to make them shut down.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Not my problem.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Ah, Trope Three: "Not all speech is protected."
https://www.popehat.com/2015/05/19/how-to-spot-and-critique-censorship-tropes-in-th e-medias-coverage-of-free-speech-controversies/
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
As well, when people abuse the legal system to punish people that say things that they don't like, the punishment is...?
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Links, or it didn't happen.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
To put it another way, your schadenfreude is balanced by mild amusement at your ignorance.
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Amen. This has been long overdue. There's reasonable disagreement, and then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.
Mike's awesome business model is really coming together:
1. Cloaking his childish insults in the First Amendment? Check.
2. Begging for more money? Check.
3. Planning on selling more t-shirts to make ends meet? Check.
4. Taking no responsibility for any of the awful things he's done? Check.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
What part of "Links, or it didn't happen" did you not understand?
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
It contains quotations from numerous techdirt blogs, with specific titles and dates provided. Very thorough.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Define 'winning'. Winning on the facts, no, that is not going to happen. Winning through driving the other side into the ground through protracted legal fighting and the associated costs, such that they have no choice but to fold, that is a very real possibility, and almost certainly the true goal.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
There are certainly some personal attacks in there; he repeatedly calls Ayyadurai a liar, and makes it clear that he believes he's a scam artist (even if he doesn't use those exact words). That's pretty personal.
Childish? Yeah, sure, I'll grant that. The article where he kept repeating the phrase "Shiva Ayyadurai did not invent email" wasn't exactly the paragon of maturity.
Ridiculous? Well, that's a matter of opinion. I think his articles were perfectly reasonable. People are welcome to disagree.
But, fun fact: saying things that are personal attacks, childish, ridiculous, or even all three is not actually illegal.
Criticism is not defamation, even if it's mean or immature.
Regardless of his tone, Masnick stated (1) protected opinions that were based on (2) cited supporting evidence. This is a SLAPP suit, plain and simple; Ayyadurai and Harder don't have a case, they're just using the legal system to cause financial harm to someone who called them names. That's completely fucking despicable.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Stating "facts" should not be perceived as attacks, and if they are then something obviously isn't right...
TD should just write an article citing "extremely credible sources" that DT invented email and ask PEOTUS for comment...that should put an end to it...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Don't look at me; I never said that. I said it was a personal attack; I never said it wasn't the truth.
That was my entire point: there is not actually any law against "ridiculous and childish personal attacks". What Mike said wasn't very nice, but that doesn't make it defamation. Everything he said was either a factual statement which he provided evidence for, or an opinion based on facts which he provided evidence for.
No defamation occurred. Calling someone names is not defamation. Hurting someone's feelings is not defamation. Hurting someone's reputation is not defamation.
Defamation requires one of:
It's quite clear that Mike did none of those things. The factual statements he made are true, and have the citations to prove it; the opinions he expressed are based on those same cited facts.
Whether or not he engaged in "ridiculous and childish personal attacks" is irrelevant. There's no law against hurting Shiva Ayyadurai's feelings.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
I would more call them observations.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
And he just conveniently fails to address that the link he provided does not contain any childish and personal attacks.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
I quickly read through the complaint. I still don't understand what you are referring to as "childish personal attacks" myself, but whatever.
I did find this bit amusing though:
So Techdirt's articles created a "wave of efforts by others to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai". Of course, none of that was caused by Ayyadurai's own actions, right? Techdirt's influence on the greater internet is simply amazing!
And this part: "attacks on Wikipedia that remove reference to his contribution" is really good too. Techdirt has somehow brainwashed all the independent editors at Wikipedia, instead of them simply fact-checking entries like they always do. Funny stuff.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
On the other hand, I did a Google search on "History of Email." One of the "featured snippets" - quick related questions and answers that Google put between the search results - is "Who is called the creator of email?" This lists Ayyadurai as the answer.
I followed the "Search for: Who is called the creator of email?", followed by the "Feedback" link, and flagged it as incorrect. With the following comment:
I recommend that others do the same. Not to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai, but to correct the record and ensure accurate information.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
I think that quote would be more accurate if it read:
"These statements also resulted in a wave of efforts by others to correct the disinformation spread by Dr. Ayyadurai and correctly state his place in the history of electronic communications, edits on wikipedia that more accurately reflect the history..."
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Otherwise, you have no understanding of Freedom.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Last I checked, ridiculous and childish personal attacks weren't illegal.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
... or even qualitative. One person's ridicule is another person's incredulity. One person's childish is another person's innocence. One person's attacks are another person's stating the truth.
When we get to stating things that have been proven to be untrue with the intent of harming another person, then we've got to the territory of illegal. Mike was stating facts and opinions based on those facts, and wasn't trying to harm anyone; rather, he was standing up for those who were being harmed by the refuted claims of those bringing this suit.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
And once again, I was right.
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
You're assuming that isn't Shiva or his lawyer.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
Re: What goes around, comes around
That is not against the law. You may disagree with it, but that does not make what he does illegal (or punishable by a lawsuit).
"You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide."
If you do not like the "direction" in which this blog "leans" or the tone in which it is written, you are free to go read a blog that you think is more "objective" or "friendly". The site's editorial slant and tone are not illegal.
"But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about."
This lawsuit is about punishing Techdirt for lawful (and truthful) speech - about leveraging the judiciary against a media outlet for printing speech that is not defamatory.
The main gist of the lawsuit is that Techdirt defamed Ayyadurai by claiming he did not invent email. Techdirt has presented a coherent, factual, and easy-to-follow case as to why that claim is true. If you want to whine about how Techdirt presented that case, go ahead. But that whining does not change the underlying facts presented by Techdirt in its claim. If you can present a factual argument that counters Techdirt's claim, you may want to contact Mr. Ayyadurai yourself; he will probably need your help.
"If you can't afford the cost of your actions, then you probably need a better business model."
Techdirt is not being sued for defamation because they actually defamed someone. It is being sued for defamation because an asshole with a lot of resources at his disposal decided he wanted to silence critics with via lawsuits. Do you really believe Techdirt should pay the ultimate cost - bankruptcy and shutdown - for presenting factual, non-defamatory information?
Or do you just not give a damn about the First Amendment?
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
"I just don't give a damn about the first amendment."
Re: What goes around, comes around
So what? If people do things that make them worthy of being insulted (and TD has documented thousands of examples) then they deserve to be insulted. Of course, thin-skinned authoritarians like you perceive any accurate description you don't agree with as an insult, because how dare anyone publicly call you out!
"You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide."
Er, how is that not what happens? I read, I decide.
"But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about."
Not sure if you realise how ignorant that sounds, but this is a defamation case, which by definition is not about name-calling but about stating falsehoods. Feel free to refute any points Mike's actually made in this story that would legally quality as defamation. I note you've done nothing close to that yet. Just lots of blah, blah.
"I'm delighted that one of them finally decided to fight back."
You're delighted that the legal system is being abused in an attempt to stifle someone's constitutionally guaranteed right of free speech? Wow, that's a pretty sick attitude. You know there's no legal merit here, so you know this is a pure SLAPP case.
Re: Re: What goes around, comes around
squash his little head with his big ego
Who am I kidding no-one could be that stupid to misunderstand we aren't talking about his software program and instead are talking about E-mail for this long.
Good luck.
Re:
I can just imagine that laugh of hers when she did it.
Re:
Floor64, Inc.
370 Convention Way
Redwood City, CA 94063
Demons Run When A Good Man Goes To War
Fight the good fight!
Please, please, please let it be so. This couldn't have happened a more deserving fellow, Mike. Sow, reap.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Re:
Do you believe a media outlet should be destroyed if it publishes factually correct information to counter a false claim?
Re:
Re:
Re: Popehat
Re: Re: Popehat
Re: Re: Re: Popehat
Re: Re: Re: Popehat
And I don't read his twitter feed, because I don't do twitter or any other "social" media.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Popehat
"I think anyone who exercises the right to free speech should be silenced! Wait, why are you trying to silence me?"
The trolls will have to find a new forum to spout their corporatist nonsense if TD goes down.
It's a few months early but this certainly provides a solid reason to spring for a watercooler subscription this time around.
The most disgusting part of this, even more so than Shiva using the legal system to bully people who say mean things about him is the fact that even if he loses he still wins, since without a strong federal anti-SLAPP law on the books these kinds of lawsuits are basically no-risk affairs.
Re:
Re: Re:
Quite possible, I believe CA has a fairly strong anti-SLAPP law, and Shiva certainly doesn't want to face that. Bullying someone with the legal system becomes a lot less fun when the other person can fight back and make you pay after all.
Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.
I simply think that techdirt, if they cave in or lose, might be on its last legs because I don't think they do any research except generate a few quotes from people involved with the subject matter they are posting about.
This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.
Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.
Re:
This is pretty common to many tech sites and news in general. The value I see is the commentary and knowledge generalized publications lack.
Re:
Okay, you get a funny vote for that one.
Your complaint is that TD doesn't do enough 'original' research and simply 'quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from'? The First has nothing against that, so I'm failing to see how TD could or should be penalized for that.
As for presenting it's own content TD is typically really good about providing supporting evidence, so no clue where your first paragraphs is from either.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
I'm not sure that you know what you're talking about, here. The First Amendment does not require that you do independent research when commenting on public figures. It merely requires that you do not post facts that you believe are false. And to the extent that people have a right to not be defamed, I would say that's not a constitutional right - it's a right based in the law, which is not the same thing. If tomorrow your state abolished defamation as a tort, that would not violate your constitutional rights.
As far as the lawsuit goes, the plaintiff's argument seems to be that since TechDirt knew Gawker settled the lawsuit, they also knew that the underlying claims were true. That's ridiculous.
Re: Re:
What First Amendment are you reading? Wikipedia says the full text is "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
It doesn't say anything about "facts that you believe are false"; in fact, "free exercise" of speech requires that people be allowed to lie, although SCOTUS generally ignore that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unless you're Ruth Bader Ginsberg posting as an anon, in which case it's an honor to have you here.
Re: Re: Re:
Interesting thing here: the reason that there are copyright etc. lawyers is that the constitution was not written and then referred to out of context by each judge who wanted to decide future cases.
Every year, judging becomes more and more complex, as case law based on previous decisions becomes part of the deciding factors. This means that the current legal understanding of the 1st Amendment and associated torts and laws is not just the full text on Wikipedia; it fills multiple volumes, based on all the cases decided since the amendment was first signed, and changes to state laws that take these decisions into consideration.
There must be a compelling reason (I'd say even beyond the weak anti-SLAPP law) why they filed this in MA. It probably has to do with the case law on the subject and how they can believably interpret it, as well as a solid strategy for stringing this out into 10+ years of hearings, filings and trials.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: [first amendment requirements]
Malice is either knowing falsehood or reckless disregard. In other words, you can repeat something you heard, even if it is false, so long as you do not believe it to be false or avoid finding out that it is false.
There is a great body of work on this subject and I am summarizing, leaving out many nuances.
Re:
The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.
What the heck are you talking about here? The Constitution doesn't penalize, it enumerates the unalienable rights of the people and defines how the government is to be kept from infringing those rights.
Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.
This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.
Umm, yeah. This isn't a news site, it's an opinion blog. Kind of hard to give an opinion on something without giving background first.
Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.
Well yeah. As Mike stated in the article, this lawsuit might bankrupt them. What is your point?
Re:
Techdirt did in fact back up its information, providing many citations including the RFCs standardizing email long before Ayyadurai's system.
Re: Re: RFCs
Re: Re: Re: RFCs
Re: Re: Re: RFCs
Sorry; I'm not sure what you're saying here. By "actual filing" do you mean Shiva's actual filing? and by "giving him metaphorical reacharounds" you're referring to Shiva? Or did you mean you read Mike's response and are referring to Mike?
I'm pretty sure Mike's legal response will include the RFCs, as they pretty much sink the claims in the original filing, with not much room for argument. But given the lawyer retained here, there has to be some longer-term game being played, and Mike's lawyers will have to figure out what that is and counter THAT as well, or this will become a very long-term and expensive legal battle (even if it's done pro bono, this is going to take a LOT of man hours to counter Thiel's war chest -- at the expense of the lawyers taking the case in a state that may not reimburse the winners).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: RFCs
Re:
DAMN YOU TECHDIRT!!!
Re:
...and you wrote those four paragraphs of text, and clicked the Submit button, and at no point during that time did the irony that you cited not one single example occur to you?
Re:
Re:
Therein lies the rub: Techdirt did back up its argument with factual information. Thoroughly. There is plenty of documentation to back up the site's claims against Mr. Ayyadurai, which was linked to and acknowledged in the article which claims Mr. Ayyadurai did not invent email.
If Techdirt can be penalized for writing factual information in response to a false claim, what does that say about the First Amendment?
"Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from."
…so what? That has no bearing on this case.
"I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research."
Go read the article that demolishes Mr. Ayyadurai's claims that he invented email. If there is any bit of information that is neither sourced nor easily found via Google, you may want to contact Mr. Ayyadurai and help him with his case.
Mixed Feelings
While I regret the undue financial burden and distraction this will pose to Techdirt and it's staff, I also applaud your decision to fight and look forward to the discovery process which will place Ayyadurai's claims under a legal microscope.
counter suit
Re: counter suit
Re: counter suit
On a different topic, does Mike have somewhere to stay for free while attending court in MA? Seems like that's one way we could definitely help out if he doesn't already have a quiet and free place to stay with Internet access, and some reasonable transportation to/from the courthouse.
Re: Re: counter suit
I'm guessing that if Mike has to travel to MA for this it won't be for a long time, unless it's to meet his local lawyers.
Re:
Re:
Well now...
From his wiki page:
'Randazza filed an Anti-SLAPP motion in the under the California Anti-SLAPP law, despite the case being in Florida. The motion was granted, since one of the plaintiffs was from California. It was successful, and the federal court awarded Novella a victory in the case. "As a prevailing defendant, Novella is entitled to recover his attorney's fees and costs under the anti-SLAPP statute. Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 425.16(c)(1). He may seek to recover his fees and costs by separate motion."
So it is possible to make use of a state's anti-SLAPP law even if the case if filed in another state, so long as one of the parties is from the state with the law, which TD/Mike is.
Re: Well now...
Would an insider please bubble this up? This is a very useful tidbit to have going into court.
Re: Re: Well now...
Here, two of the defendants are from California (Floor64 and Mike) but the only plaintiff (Ayyadurai) is from Massachusetts.
Re: Well now...
Randazza, Randazza, Randazza...
*looks into the mirror to see if he appears*
Smithsonian
http://americanhistory.si.edu/press/releases/statement-national-museum-american-history-collection- materials-va-shiva-ayyudurai
that should be all a judge needs to see...
Re: Smithsonian
"The AUTODIN network, first operational in 1962, provided a message service between 1,350 terminals, handling 30 million messages per month, with an average message length of approximately 3,000 characters. Autodin was supported by 18 large computerized switches, and was connected to the United States General Services Administration Advanced Record System, which provided similar services to roughly 2,500 terminals.[23] By 1968, AUTODIN linked more than 300 sites in several countries."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email#history
He's maybe trying to play on words? He invented a program CALLED "email", not the generic term "Email"?
Re: Re: Smithsonian
All that may be true...but that's not email. I mean, I use pine and mail (unix) regularly - he may have very well invented the first "modern" email gui - but that doesn't mean he invented email in a technical (and hopefully legal) sense.
Re: Re: Re: Smithsonian
Yes. Pine post-dates Elm, which post-dates 1978.
Interestingly enough, I have tarballs of old V6 and V7 unix sources, which contain e-mail back in the late 1970s. Which is no surprise, if you consider that even as an undergrad at that time, I expected e-mail to be provided on pretty much anything calling itself a computer system.
I conclude that the plaintiff may be less than fully forthright in asserting a claim to have invented e-mail in late 1978.
Re: Re: Smithsonian
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That document was published before Mr. Ayyadurai was ever even working at the school where he created his email program.
Therein lies the problem with Mr. Ayyadurai's claim of fact: He may have written an email program, but he did not contribute to what would become the standards of email, many of which were already in place as part of the ARPANET messaging system well before he wrote his program.
If he were to win this lawsuit in a court of law (instead of by attrition), he would have overcome the best defense against defamation: the actual, factual truth.
Re: Smithsonian
The problem is that it can cost a lot to get a judge to see things.
This is concerning..
Of course he does. The actual history of the development of email is long, technical and complex. Ayyadurai's story is easy to digest and (if it were true) inspiring. Much of his success in pushing his fraud comes from his being a convincing showman. I'm seriously concerned with which way the jury could go.
Re: This is concerning..
That said, jury trials have more variables, and so can be dragged on for much longer, even when the judge is fed up. And this can also result in judges making mistakes, which results in a retrial with jury, opening up MORE opportunities.
When your goal is to cause harm and not to win, this tactic makes sense. But it's highly unlikely it will result in a win.
Re: Re: This is concerning..
Massachusetts has a tech establishment, but I doubt that anyone with any tech background would make it onto the jury due to the plaintiffs attorney disqualifying them.
Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..
Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..
Instead, what do we get? As my friend tends to put it, "Our juries are made up of people to lazy or stupid to get out of the job of jury duty. Sure, there are some people who want to be there to do their civic duty but they almost always get thrown out because they know something."
Re: Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..
Re: Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..
"It was not my class of people, there was not a producer, a press agent, a director, an actor."
- Zsa Zsa Gabor, judged by a jury after slapping a police officer for catching her with an expired license and an open bottle of liquor in her car
East Texas has a few spots open in a few months.
Re:
With you all the way Mike!
* - please note this is a personal opinion of Shiva given his actions in shaking down a legitimate news organization, not a statement of fact... i do not assert that i know personally whether or not he is a con artist. I don't want your litigious ass-hat of a lawyer to get any ideas...
Value of Your Work
Donation coming on Friday.
Well...
Time to get rid of Revisionist Historians
Re: Time to get rid of Revisionist Historians
Keep up the good fight!
Thank you for being consistently sane and vocal.
Added on Patreon
Google "Who invented email"
I'm not saying I'd like to see techdirt go but that website administrators often set themselves up for lawsuits like this.
With my website and forum communities, I have developed site policies designed for every possible occurrence and allow for content to be removed if either myself or my forum staff decide that the content is inappropriate for my community. I have to say that content is usually caught pretty quickly before it causes any damage.
Re:
Re:
Re:
So, I'm confused. Are you saying that your comment the other day,
should have been removed? Or did I miss the part where you provided peer-reviewed original research that backed it up? Something that would have satisfied "the community", at any rate.
It doesn't seem to me like it's much different at all from what Techdirt has written about this issue, and they've provided a ton of supplemental links with background information to go along with it.
If you want to take the approach that puts "avoid being sued" above other considerations then that's perfectly fine. But if Techdirt wants to emphasize the argument that "this is perfectly legitimate criticism and even if we do get sued that doesn't make us wrong" that's also fine. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that their approach is vital to all of us, and we should be lucky they take it.
Calling someone a liar when they're lying, especially when you can and do show why you say they're lying, isn't something that we should be trying to shy away from.
Re: Re:
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
But his victim-blaming "it's your own fault for not keeping your head down" attitude is bullshit.
Re:
AYFKM?
Are you seriously suggesting that this is Masnick's fault because his headlines weren't weak and noncommital enough? That if you get frivolously sued by a litigious douchebag, it's your own fault, because you shouldn't have criticized a litigious douchebag for being a litigious douchebag?
The First Amendment does not have an exception for controversial or offensive speech. If it did, there would be no point in even having a First Amendment; nobody needs a law protecting uncontroversial and inoffensive speech.
Masnick didn't break any laws. Somebody with a lot of money is taking advantage of a failure condition in our legal system in an attempt to silence him for legitimate criticism. Quit blaming the victim.
Re:
What you do seem intent on doing is promoting your website and how great is is.
You should go away... don't go away mad, just go away.
Do It
Of course they won't say who they are, because many of them have a personal axe to grind & are giddy at the idea of bad befalling TechDirt and who gives a fuck if establishes a shitty legal tactic that will be used more. They won't see it as a problem until someone uses the tactic on them, then they will be screaming how unfair it is & trying to understand why people are pointing and laughing saying they were asking for it.
This is a meritless case, brought to financially harm TechDirt. The plaintiff is a conman, who has been running this con for years. Dare to question the story, and you are a racist in the backpocket of the military industrial complex. He has a lawyer who worked on a strategy of finding enough people to complain to bankrupt a media outlet. (We could debate Gawker being media, but thats not the point). Now they move onto TechDirt & the real reason behind the case might be mentioning someone bankrolling this type of lawfare was gay in print again, its all it took the first time.
If you can help, please help. Make a stand today, even if you don't always agree with what TechDirt has to say. If you won't stand up for the rights of those you disagree with, don't be shocked when no one comes to help you.
Re:
I would be surprised if many of them didn't turn out to be Ayyadurai, his legal team, or people otherwise employed (marketing, SEO, etc) by Ayyadurai and/or any backers he may have.
legal defense
Re: legal defense
I first read that as meanlegal, which would bu much more fun ;)
Fucking people...
Re: Fucking people...
Where are the t-shirts?
Re: Where are the t-shirts?
Re: Re: Where are the t-shirts?
Re: Re: Re: Where are the t-shirts?
A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee
Hey, here's a funny idea. Why don't you TELL US how you want to use our money?
More concretely, why don't you follow this article with links to some "solution projects", probably projects to fight this stupid lawsuit in this case. The proposals should stand on their own merits and persuade is to donate enough money to fund the budget.
After the project has been completed, hopefully in accord with the schedule and budget included in the proposal, then you can tell us how it went, and maybe even ask us to donate to some more projects, too.
Actually, this is a more general model that could be used for OSS development or broader journalistic or even social purposes.
I really do wish you well, but right now I'd rather have the cup of coffee, and your just cause isn't fungible.
Details available upon request, even though I think they have become intuitively obvious to the most casual observer. Most obviously, the old business models of journalism are dead[, Jim].
Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee
The only relevant "solution project" would be to properly document the history of the development of email. This has already been done. Check the citations in the articles he's being sued over.
Re: Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee
Obviously you are not a lawyer, so I congratulate you on that. In ANY legal action, there are MANY possible approaches. Why don't you want to help pick the best one, especially if some of YOUR money was going to be involved?
Think of it differently, in terms of the wisdom of crowds. If they present three different defense strategies, just seeing which one gets the most sincere support is useful. You can even regard the willingness to donate as a metric of sincerity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
However, crowd sourced defense was quite successfully performed by PJ and Groklaw, when SCO and David Boies were attacking Linux. Horse of a different color though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee
Re: Re: Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee
Oh, like "Boaty McBoatface"?
No thanks. I'd rather see Techdirt win.
SLAPP them away.
Re: SLAPP them away.
Massachusetts does have an anti-SLAPP law. But it's very narrow - it only applies to things related to government affairs, more or less. (Although someone else in the comments section linked a case where California anti-SLAPP was used in a federal case because one of the parties was from there.)
Just went behind the curtain
http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/01/popular-tech-blog-sued-by-self-proclaimed-invent or-of-e-mail-hits-back/
Kick these fuckers in the ass, Masnick. Go for it!
Re:
For CRYING out LOUD.
I wonder how Shiva Ayyadurai would react if his bullsh*t claim of inventing the email was covered by jailface.com
I invented Fire when I was 13 weeks old.
And I'll sue anyone that says otherwise.
Shiva is lying
This is all you need to shut the stupid lying fraud down in court. The timeline alone does not match and thus he is a lying sack.
First Amendment doesn't apply
Re: First Amendment doesn't apply
https://www.popehat.com/2016/06/11/hello-youve-been-referred-here-because-youre-wrong-about-the-firs t-amendment/
Re: First Amendment doesn't apply
inventor of post its
Re: inventor of post its
He doesn't have a patent. He has a copyright on a specific piece of software that is a specific implementation of an email system created at least a decade after other implementations of email systems like the AUTODIN network referenced on the wikipedia article about email.
Keep us posted
Mike,
You're set... you're now the "Author of Email". Congrats!
Re: Mike,
.theinventorofemail
Typical Panty Ruffling
Just bought a 1 yr membership
Fight it
Next time my fingers hit the keyboard to write a quick email, I'll be saying FUCK YOU to Shiva Ayyadurai... and saying thank you to those who authored the RFCs that actually created email.
Mike, expose Shiva as the FRAUD he is. Take all of that evidence with you. Don't let this disgusting FAKE bottom feeder get another cent from false claims. And once the court is done humiliating him and proving him to be the LIAR he is, recoup your costs from him.
Good luck Mike. May justice be with you.
Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.
IANAL but can someone here tell me off the top of their head where the burden of proof resides as to whether there is any substance to this to begin with? (IE as to whether there is even a claim?) Is it up to the plaintiff to prove he invented email or the defendant to prove he didn't? I'd assume it's the former. (Yes, I know there's google but that's 1/2 hr for me and 10 seconds for someone who does this for a living so I'd appreciate a quick answer :)
I'll be supporting you however is possible, but I'm an outsourced IT worker so IDK at the moment!
This is nuts though.. The libel claim is based on you've knowingly posted lies.. and I don't know.. I don't see any evidence of that - especially when I see a load of crap. I "invented" some e-mail programs!
This is the first thing that's got me pissed off enough to register and if this (redacted) out-guns you I'll be pissed. I really hope someone puts up defense pro-bono.
Re: Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.
For Mr. Ayyadurai to win his case, he must prove that Techdirt made knowingly false statements of fact when the site printed articles that rebutted his claims of having invented email, and that the site did so with reckless disregard to whether those statements were true. His main hurdle in such a case will be the best defense against a charge of defamation: the factual truth. The history of the programs and standards that would become email as we know it today is well-documented. A lot of the work on those programs and standards predates Mr. Ayyadurai's work by several years, and his work had no real effect on their development.
Re: Re: Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.
Apparently I've got to get used to how threads/replies work here because my inbox just got hit and there's nothing in the threads :(
Re: Re: Re: Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.
The problem is, it's often not a case of winning or losing the legal argument.
The cost of trying to win the argument can be greater than you can afford, so often cases can be decided purely on the amount of funds available to either party. Sorta "whoever blinks first loses" where 'blinks' is "runs out of money".
It could cost several million dollars to defend such a suit.
That is one of the purposes behind various anti-SLAPP statuettes passed in some states, where they recognise that the mere act of defending oneself against a frivolous lawsuit can send you bankrupt before a judgement before a court verdict is even reached.
The bs lawsuit
If there is anything I can do--and encourage my small circle and their weirdly large concentric circles to do--please reach out to me and let me know. I am not wealthy but every little bit counts.
John Anker
Jcanker@hotmail.com
I was an insider for a while, and have several of your shirts.
Good hunting.
There is already a way to shut up TD if Ayyadurai wants
$100,000,001 SILENCE TECHDIRT
see Chery Jacobus v. Trump dismissal ruling
The judge said that context is the key.
She also noted the recent article called, How the Internet is Loosing our Grip on the Truth.
