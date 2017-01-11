Florida PD's Stingray Documents Oddly... >>
Techdirt

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Jan 11th 2017 11:55am


Filed Under:
defamation, first amendment, free press, free speech, techdirt

Companies:
floor64, techdirt



Techdirt's First Amendment Fight For Its Life

from the the-first-amendment-has-to-mean-something dept

As you may have heard, last week we were sued for $15 million by Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims to have invented email. We have written, at great length, about his claims and our opinion — backed up by detailed and thorough evidence — that email existed long before Ayyadurai created any software. We believe the legal claims in the lawsuit are meritless, and we intend to fight them and to win.

There is a larger point here. Defamation claims like this can force independent media companies to capitulate and shut down due to mounting legal costs. Ayyadurai's attorney, Charles Harder, has already shown that this model can lead to exactly that result. His efforts helped put a much larger and much more well-resourced company than Techdirt completely out of business.

So, in our view, this is not a fight about who invented email. This is a fight about whether or not our legal system will silence independent publications for publishing opinions that public figures do not like.

And here's the thing: this fight could very well be the end of Techdirt, even if we are completely on the right side of the law.

Whether or not you agree with us on our opinions about various things, I hope that you can recognize the importance of what's at stake here. Our First Amendment is designed to enable a free and open press — a press that can investigate and dig, a press that can challenge and expose. And if prominent individuals can make use of a crippling legal process to silence that effort, or even to create chilling effects among others, we become a weaker nation and a weaker people because of it.

We are a truly small and independent media company. We do not have many resources. We intend to fight this baseless lawsuit because of the principles at stake, but we have no illusions about the costs. It will take a toll on us, even if we win. It will be a distraction, no matter what happens. It already has been — which may well have been part of Ayyadurai's intent.

I am beyond thankful to the many of you who have reached out and offered to help in all sorts of ways. It is heartening to know so many people care about Techdirt. At some point soon, we may set up a dedicated legal defense fund. But, in the meantime, any support you can provide us will help — whether it's just alerting people to this situation and the danger of trying to stifle a free press through meritless lawsuits, or it's supporting Techdirt directly (or, if you have a company, advertising with us). As always, you can support us directly as a Friend of Techdirt, or check out some of the other perks you can get in our Insider program. You can also support us via Patreon.

If freedom of expression and the press is to actually mean something, it needs to be protected, not stomped on with baseless lawsuits that silence independent voices and opinions.

228 Comments | Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

 

Well now...

From his wiki page:

'Randazza filed an Anti-SLAPP motion in the under the California Anti-SLAPP law, despite the case being in Florida. The motion was granted, since one of the plaintiffs was from California. It was successful, and the federal court awarded Novella a victory in the case. "As a prevailing defendant, Novella is entitled to recover his attorney's fees and costs under the anti-SLAPP statute. Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 425.16(c)(1). He may seek to recover his fees and costs by separate motion."

So it is possible to make use of a state's anti-SLAPP law even if the case if filed in another state, so long as one of the parties is from the state with the law, which TD/Mike is.

—That One Guy

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:05pm

    Good luck, folks. I hope you successfully defend your First Amendment rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:07pm

    Loser must pay

    That would certainly reduce the
    amount of vexatious lawsuits.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:06pm

      Re: Loser must pay

      Many states have some version of this. It's provided in something called anti-SLAPP statutes.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:43pm

        Re: Re: Loser must pay

        Sadly, the state this was filed in has shitty anti-SLAPP statutes.

        Perhaps they can get a change of venue?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:00pm

          Re: Re: Re: Loser must pay

          Supposedly, the lawyer suing him has another case where, even though the suit was brought against his client in Florida, he successfully filed an anti-SLAPP suit in California because that's where his client resided.

          Mike also lives in California, and it has really strong anti-SLAPP laws.

          Is turnabout fair play?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Michael Barclay (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:09pm

    Do you have a specific donation page to fund your defense?

    Mike, do you have a donation page specifically to fund your defense? As opposed to the general membership pages (Friends of Techdirt, etc.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Manabi (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:18pm

      Re: Do you have a specific donation page to fund your defense?

      They don't have one yet, but it may be coming soon. From the next to last paragraph:

      At some point soon, we may set up a dedicated legal defense fund.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Zarvus (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:09pm

    If you win (I hope), maybe you can get his "theinventorofemail" website replaced with a picture of a sad kitten. I hope you find a well-funded third-party (EFF?) to represent you, takes money to fight money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    sorrykb (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Whatever help I can provide, it's yours.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Best of luck and hope you emerge absolutely victorious. thoughts are with you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Why not ask the EFF or another firm for pro bono representation? Given Techdirt's lax and cozy relationship with some groups, it wouldn't be that hard to get a deal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      AricTheRed (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:20pm

      Re:

      "lax and cozy relationship with some groups..."

      I hope you know what lax means.

      Regardless, you sound like a bit of a Cee You Next Tuesday.

      There does not appear to be anything lax about this publications relationship with the groups that you feel they should throw themselves at the feet of, and beg for their strength and protection.

      By the way who are you Peter Thiel, or some dick from Comcast or Verizon?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:46pm

        Re: Re:

        I dont think Thief would be posting comments on techdirt. he has his hands/mouth/other orifices full most of the time to bother.

        It's only my opinion but given the rumors about a certain buttugly hasbeen wrestler, wouldn't surprise me if they were buttin' uglies and thats why he chose THAT case to bankroll

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mikeisaac (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Just donated.

    Good luck, Mike.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    alphadogg (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:16pm

    Inertia Didn't Win

    So, I have persued this site off and on for years, don't always agree, but that turd of a man made me finally donate to TechDirt.

    Hope TD wins. Freedom of speech is obviously not a principle that is taken seriously these days.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

    Step one - unblock ads

    OK, I'll support you by unblocking the ads for the site...it's a start

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:21pm

    What goes around, comes around

    Mike, you have literally made a living for years by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree. You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide. But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about. I'm delighted that one of them finally decided to fight back. If you can't afford the cost of your actions, then you probably need a better business model. Try selling more t-shirts.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      CK20XX (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Except there's a high chance that no judge will see it that way... though, we do, admittedly, live in a post-truth era now.

      Besides, this is always the wrong attitude to have. If you see one of your enemies fall, you shouldn't gloat, but be sad that things came to what they did, because it is always a shame to see a life go to waste.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Franklin G Ryzzo (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me...

      Insulting someone is not grounds for a lawsuit. Defamation is about materially untrue statements being made as fact in such a way that it injures someone's reputation. Mike has never said anything that is untrue about Ayyadurai. The man did not invent email, and this is established historical fact. The lawsuit is baseless and the fact that you are championing it as just deserts shows how little respect you have for the 1st Amendment.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:46pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Or he doesn't understand it in the first place. Also possible that he is the guy funding the whole thing and his comments on the site will be used against him in a court of law.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Except if the insult is "you lied" and you didn't lie, and Mike was reckless about checking whether you, in fact, lied. Then it IS defamation.

        Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          metalliqaz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:23pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          uhmm, no it's not. "you lied" or "liar" and similar descriptions are classic examples of protected statements of opinion. go back and read about defamation, fool

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 8:44pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            > go back and read about defamation, fool

            You called him a fool. He's gonna sue!

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Except if the insult is "you lied" and you didn't lie, and Mike was reckless about checking whether you, in fact, lied. Then it IS defamation.

        Sorry, folks, but the 1st Amendment doesn't excuse people just because you like what they say.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:06pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          > Then it IS defamation.

          And your proof of this is... what, exactly?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:11pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          A flat 'You lied' is rather different than 'You lied and here's the proof demonstrating that'. Even if Mike was wrong he still based his claim upon what evidence was available to him, and if saying something that you think is correct based upon the facts you have is grounds for being sued by someone who thinks otherwise then there is a whole bunch of people that need to shut their mouths I'd say.

          But I'm getting on a tangent, what exactly was Mike 'reckless about checking' in pointing out that the claims made were without factual basis?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:09pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Oh, I'm betting that they'll be moving into the territory of using third party comments on the site against Mike, and trying to remove his safe harbor protections.

            I don't think it will work, but that in itself can cause a domino effect of trials, retrials, etc. that smacks of SCO. Mike doesn't have IBM's limitless pool of top notch lawyers to lean on; he's not going to be able to wait this legal attack out -- he's going to need judges and defense lawyers who see this for what it is and figure out some way to short circuit the proceedings to arrive at the eventual outcome sooner rather than later.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:19pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Except if the insult is "you lied" and you didn't lie, and Mike was reckless about checking whether you, in fact, lied. Then it IS defamation.

          Leaving aside that it's questionable whether or not "you lied" is a strong enough criticism to qualify as defamation, Masnick provided ample sources and supporting information for his protected opinion.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:58pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Funny you hide behind the protection of the 1st admentmend AC, but you don't know shit about it.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:59pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Show me anywhere that a "reckless disregard for fact checking" is defamation. Otherwise blow it out your uneducated ass.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        John85851 (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:57pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        *Insulting someone is not grounds for a lawsuit.*
        Yes, this is true, but in this case, the point isn't to file a lawsuit for defamation, it's to outspend a critic to make them shut down.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      alphadogg (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Lame. If you are American and respect the First Amendment, you would know that name-calling and insults are not reasons for legal retribution. Maybe you and Ayya should learn how to defend Freedom, not kill it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      jupiterkansas (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      The only name calling I see for Shiva is "a very bright kid."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      > by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree

      Links, or it didn't happen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      metalliqaz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Insults are not defamation, dumbass.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      killthelawyers (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:35pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Calling someone names isn't libel. Claiming something factually untrue is. This case is about TD's claim that the plaintiff did not invent email and that he has lied or misled people by representing that he did so. Legally speaking, if Mike merely insulted the guy this wouldn't even be a case.

      To put it another way, your schadenfreude is balanced by mild amusement at your ignorance.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:36pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Is that you Janice?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
      identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      "Mike, you have literally made a living for years by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree. You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide. But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about. I'm delighted that one of them finally decided to fight back. If you can't afford the cost of your actions, then you probably need a better business model. Try selling more t-shirts."

      Amen. This has been long overdue. There's reasonable disagreement, and then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.

      Mike's awesome business model is really coming together:

      1. Cloaking his childish insults in the First Amendment? Check.
      2. Begging for more money? Check.
      3. Planning on selling more t-shirts to make ends meet? Check.
      4. Taking no responsibility for any of the awful things he's done? Check.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        > then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.

        What part of "Links, or it didn't happen" did you not understand?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          AC, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:58pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Here is the link to the Complaint (that Mike didn't link to): https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3252883-Techdirt-Emaillawsuit.html

          It contains quotations from numerous techdirt blogs, with specific titles and dates provided. Very thorough.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Except that nothing in there would seem to qualify as a "ridiculous and childish personal attack". If anything, they seem to be fairly accurate statements. Feel free to point out what parts are, for example, childish.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:15pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

              Reading through it, I honestly can't understand why the lawyer thought this case has any chance of winning. They reference multiple articles and stories, but don't ever disprove the statements. This is clearly an attempt to bankrupt someone through a vindictive lawsuit but if Mike is able to make it to the trial, he will win in a landslide and hopefully the judge will impose sanctions on the prosecution for wasting everyone's time and money.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:29pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                Define 'winning'. Winning on the facts, no, that is not going to happen. Winning through driving the other side into the ground through protracted legal fighting and the associated costs, such that they have no choice but to fold, that is a very real possibility, and almost certainly the true goal.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • icon
                  Natanael L (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:05pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                  Unless the judges are rational and looks up a legal way to deny appeal (likely possible on technical grounds, i.e. faults in the details of the lawsuit). Basically declaring the lawsuit entirely invalid.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  RR, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:43pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                  For Ayyadurai it's not just about "winning this case". It's about making an example of TD that he can point to when he wants to shutdown the next site. Just like the Gawker win. Look at the various news sites reporting on this lawsuit, they are all already being careful not to call him out on his bullshit claims.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • icon
                Chris ODonnell (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:26pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                They don't care if they can win. They are trying to harass Techdirt into permanent silence or a settlement to make the suit go away. They are bullying via the legal system.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:34pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

              There are certainly some personal attacks in there; he repeatedly calls Ayyadurai a liar, and makes it clear that he believes he's a scam artist (even if he doesn't use those exact words). That's pretty personal.

              Childish? Yeah, sure, I'll grant that. The article where he kept repeating the phrase "Shiva Ayyadurai did not invent email" wasn't exactly the paragon of maturity.

              Ridiculous? Well, that's a matter of opinion. I think his articles were perfectly reasonable. People are welcome to disagree.

              But, fun fact: saying things that are personal attacks, childish, ridiculous, or even all three is not actually illegal.

              Criticism is not defamation, even if it's mean or immature.

              Regardless of his tone, Masnick stated (1) protected opinions that were based on (2) cited supporting evidence. This is a SLAPP suit, plain and simple; Ayyadurai and Harder don't have a case, they're just using the legal system to cause financial harm to someone who called them names. That's completely fucking despicable.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:01pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                Claiming to invent something and then selling that story to make money off of it is ... not a scam? It's not a lie if you believe it enough?

                Stating "facts" should not be perceived as attacks, and if they are then something obviously isn't right...

                TD should just write an article citing "extremely credible sources" that DT invented email and ask PEOTUS for comment...that should put an end to it...

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:10pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                  Claiming to invent something and then selling that story to make money off of it is ... not a scam?

                  Don't look at me; I never said that. I said it was a personal attack; I never said it wasn't the truth.

                  That was my entire point: there is not actually any law against "ridiculous and childish personal attacks". What Mike said wasn't very nice, but that doesn't make it defamation. Everything he said was either a factual statement which he provided evidence for, or an opinion based on facts which he provided evidence for.

                  No defamation occurred. Calling someone names is not defamation. Hurting someone's feelings is not defamation. Hurting someone's reputation is not defamation.

                  Defamation requires one of:

                  1. making factual statements that are knowingly false,
                  2. making factual statements with reckless disregard for whether they're true or false, or
                  3. expressing opinions that imply 1 or 2.

                  It's quite clear that Mike did none of those things. The factual statements he made are true, and have the citations to prove it; the opinions he expressed are based on those same cited facts.

                  Whether or not he engaged in "ridiculous and childish personal attacks" is irrelevant. There's no law against hurting Shiva Ayyadurai's feelings.

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 8:55pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

                > There are certainly some personal attacks in there;

                I would more call them observations.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            kallethen, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Stating facts are childish personal attacks?

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:27pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            Notice how this "AC" loser dodges the fact that he's completely incorrect and just pretends the link he gives validates his shitty opinion.

            And he just conveniently fails to address that the link he provided does not contain any childish and personal attacks.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Gwiz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:57pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

            I quickly read through the complaint. I still don't understand what you are referring to as "childish personal attacks" myself, but whatever.

            I did find this bit amusing though:

            These statements also resulted in a wave of efforts by others to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai and erase him from the history of electronic communications, attacks on Wikipedia that remove reference to his contribution,...

            So Techdirt's articles created a "wave of efforts by others to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai". Of course, none of that was caused by Ayyadurai's own actions, right? Techdirt's influence on the greater internet is simply amazing!

            And this part: "attacks on Wikipedia that remove reference to his contribution" is really good too. Techdirt has somehow brainwashed all the independent editors at Wikipedia, instead of them simply fact-checking entries like they always do. Funny stuff.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Roger Strong (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:42pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

              On the other hand, I did a Google search on "History of Email." One of the "featured snippets" - quick related questions and answers that Google put between the search results - is "Who is called the creator of email?" This lists Ayyadurai as the answer.

              I followed the "Search for: Who is called the creator of email?", followed by the "Feedback" link, and flagged it as incorrect. With the following comment:

              While Shiva Ayyadurai claims to have invented email, it's well documented that email systems were around long before he created his own version named "EMAIL." This should be clarified or the answer changed to "Ray Tomlinson and others."

              I recommend that others do the same. Not to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai, but to correct the record and ensure accurate information.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Eldakka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:13pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

              These statements also resulted in a wave of efforts by others to discredit Dr. Ayyadurai and erase him from the history of electronic communications, attacks on Wikipedia that remove reference to his contribution,...

              I think that quote would be more accurate if it read:

              "These statements also resulted in a wave of efforts by others to correct the disinformation spread by Dr. Ayyadurai and correctly state his place in the history of electronic communications, edits on wikipedia that more accurately reflect the history..."

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Here come the sock puppets.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        alphadogg (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Again, by the First Amendment, you may not like Mike's opinion, name-calling or attacks, but those don't constitute libel/slander. If you can point to quotes where he knowingly fabricated facts to character assasinate, then by all means post'em!

        Otherwise, you have no understanding of Freedom.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:21pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        There's reasonable disagreement, and then there's Mike's ridiculous and childish personal attacks.

        Last I checked, ridiculous and childish personal attacks weren't illegal.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:20pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Last I checked, ridiculous and childish personal attacks weren't illegal.

          ... or even qualitative. One person's ridicule is another person's incredulity. One person's childish is another person's innocence. One person's attacks are another person's stating the truth.

          When we get to stating things that have been proven to be untrue with the intent of harming another person, then we've got to the territory of illegal. Mike was stating facts and opinions based on those facts, and wasn't trying to harm anyone; rather, he was standing up for those who were being harmed by the refuted claims of those bringing this suit.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:06pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        I've been saying for years that karma would catch up to Masnick.

        And once again, I was right.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:12pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          You mean like having a spurious lawsuit like this against him ending up propelling him further than ever before? Karma isn't the same from all viewpoints and I have a feeling that you will not be happy with the results.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:00pm

          Re: Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

          Karma, huh? Is that you call douche-baggery?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:04pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      Give Shiva a call. I'm sure he could use the help of the one other person besides his lawyer that thinks like him.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:35pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        You're assuming that isn't Shiva or his lawyer.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Dan Audy, 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:10pm

        Re: Re: What goes around, comes around

        Given that this is Charles Harder we are talking about I'm pretty confident that Shiva's lawyer either knows he is full of shit or has been reckless negligence in his duty as a lawyer to ensure his client has a valid claim. Either way he will continue to be an example of everything that is wrong with the legal profession while laughing all the way to the bank with the buckets of cash he is being paid.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:45pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      How's your John Steele defence fund going bro?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Stephen T. Stone, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:35pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      "[Y]ou have literally made a living for years by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree."

      That is not against the law. You may disagree with it, but that does not make what he does illegal (or punishable by a lawsuit).

      "You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide."

      If you do not like the "direction" in which this blog "leans" or the tone in which it is written, you are free to go read a blog that you think is more "objective" or "friendly". The site's editorial slant and tone are not illegal.

      "But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about."

      This lawsuit is about punishing Techdirt for lawful (and truthful) speech - about leveraging the judiciary against a media outlet for printing speech that is not defamatory.

      The main gist of the lawsuit is that Techdirt defamed Ayyadurai by claiming he did not invent email. Techdirt has presented a coherent, factual, and easy-to-follow case as to why that claim is true. If you want to whine about how Techdirt presented that case, go ahead. But that whining does not change the underlying facts presented by Techdirt in its claim. If you can present a factual argument that counters Techdirt's claim, you may want to contact Mr. Ayyadurai yourself; he will probably need your help.

      "If you can't afford the cost of your actions, then you probably need a better business model."

      Techdirt is not being sued for defamation because they actually defamed someone. It is being sued for defamation because an asshole with a lot of resources at his disposal decided he wanted to silence critics with via lawsuits. Do you really believe Techdirt should pay the ultimate cost - bankruptcy and shutdown - for presenting factual, non-defamatory information?

      Or do you just not give a damn about the First Amendment?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JMT (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:21pm

      Re: What goes around, comes around

      "Mike, you have literally made a living for years by blogging personal attacks and insults against people with whom you disagree."

      So what? If people do things that make them worthy of being insulted (and TD has documented thousands of examples) then they deserve to be insulted. Of course, thin-skinned authoritarians like you perceive any accurate description you don't agree with as an insult, because how dare anyone publicly call you out!

      "You could have chosen to present your arguments and let the reader decide."

      Er, how is that not what happens? I read, I decide.

      "But you chose, over and over, to call people names. THAT is what this case is about."

      Not sure if you realise how ignorant that sounds, but this is a defamation case, which by definition is not about name-calling but about stating falsehoods. Feel free to refute any points Mike's actually made in this story that would legally quality as defamation. I note you've done nothing close to that yet. Just lots of blah, blah.

      "I'm delighted that one of them finally decided to fight back."

      You're delighted that the legal system is being abused in an attempt to stifle someone's constitutionally guaranteed right of free speech? Wow, that's a pretty sick attitude. You know there's no legal merit here, so you know this is a pure SLAPP case.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    bob, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:22pm

    squash his little head with his big ego

    Is it that Shiva is mad because he thinks you are saying he didn't invent his software named email?

    Who am I kidding no-one could be that stupid to misunderstand we aren't talking about his software program and instead are talking about E-mail for this long.

    Good luck.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    Getting dumped by Fran Drescher must sting but this guy is really venting his frustration in all the wrong places.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:03pm

      Re:

      > Getting dumped by Fran Drescher must sting but this guy is really venting his frustration in all the wrong places.

      I can just imagine that laugh of hers when she did it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    I'd be glad to toss in extra $ for this purpose but I don't want to donate a grand and have $70 of it shaved off by payment processor fees. Any alternate method of donation that avoids the payment processor fee that works for you, Mike?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    Please allow me to support you with a payment processed through Amazon just like I do Wikipedia.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:26pm

    Please allow me to support you with a payment processed through Amazon just like I do Wikipedia.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JP (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

    Demons Run When A Good Man Goes To War

    Techdirt has been frequent bookmarked stop for me for well over a decade. This bs was the final piece of the CwF+RtB needed to push me to become a watercooler insider.

    Fight the good fight!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

    Awwww, Shiva is all butt hurt ... Wah, wah, wah!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:31pm

    "And here's the thing: this fight could very well be the end of Techdirt, even if we are completely on the right side of the law."

    Please, please, please let it be so. This couldn't have happened a more deserving fellow, Mike. Sow, reap.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Sean L. (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:33pm

    Popehat?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

      Re:

      II would be very curious to see if Ken White would represent them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      killthelawyers (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

      Re:

      As far as I know, Ken White of Popehat is based out of California and this case was filed in Massachusetts. While the Popehat Signal may find a lawyer willing to take on this case, there are going to be a lot of costs (regardless of attorney's fees) that have to be covered.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gorshkov (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:04pm

      Re: Popehat

      I just send an email to Ken White with a link to this story - hopefully it'll get his attention

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:09pm

        Re: Re: Popehat

        You don't have to bug Ken about every First Amendment case. If you read his Twitter feed, you'd know that he was aware of the case before this article was even published.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:24pm

          Re: Re: Re: Popehat

          He was aware of this case before the Ars article was even published.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Gorshkov (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:24pm

          Re: Re: Re: Popehat

          I don't. I've been reading both Popehat and Techdirt since they started, and this is the first time I've ever felt the *need* to send Ken a note about anything.

          And I don't read his twitter feed, because I don't do twitter or any other "social" media.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 8:23pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Popehat

            You might not like social media, but it really is the best way to keep up with people like Ken & the rest of the Popehat team.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Andres (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

    Keep fighting the good fight!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

    The irony of internet trolls gloating when someone is shut down (Gawker) or threatened to be shut down (Techdirt) over what they've said that others disagree with is both sad and humorous.

    "I think anyone who exercises the right to free speech should be silenced! Wait, why are you trying to silence me?"

    The trolls will have to find a new forum to spout their corporatist nonsense if TD goes down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

    It's a few months early but this certainly provides a solid reason to spring for a watercooler subscription this time around.

    The most disgusting part of this, even more so than Shiva using the legal system to bully people who say mean things about him is the fact that even if he loses he still wins, since without a strong federal anti-SLAPP law on the books these kinds of lawsuits are basically no-risk affairs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      metalliqaz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:53pm

      Re:

      No doubt the filing in Massachusetts was intentional because they have a very weak anti-SLAPP law. It only protects cases that involve speech directed at the government. However, it is possible that Techdirt could fit into a broad interpretation of the guidelines since they usually are talking about government-related topics like lawsuits and policy making.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:05pm

        Re: Re:

        Quite possible, I believe CA has a fairly strong anti-SLAPP law, and Shiva certainly doesn't want to face that. Bullying someone with the legal system becomes a lot less fun when the other person can fight back and make you pay after all.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    kenichi tanaka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:47pm

    Personally, I don't agree with techdirt's assessment. The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

    Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.

    I simply think that techdirt, if they cave in or lose, might be on its last legs because I don't think they do any research except generate a few quotes from people involved with the subject matter they are posting about.

    This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.

    Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:56pm

      Re:

      "Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites"

      This is pretty common to many tech sites and news in general. The value I see is the commentary and knowledge generalized publications lack.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:01pm

      Re:

      Okay, you get a funny vote for that one.

      Your complaint is that TD doesn't do enough 'original' research and simply 'quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from'? The First has nothing against that, so I'm failing to see how TD could or should be penalized for that.

      As for presenting it's own content TD is typically really good about providing supporting evidence, so no clue where your first paragraphs is from either.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:07pm

        Re: Re:

        I agree. I have not seen anything yet that doesn't have supporting links unless it is so blatantly obvious, that only a disturbed person would question the statement in the first place. You can disagree with Mike all you like, but that doesn't make anything said wrong or illegal. I plan on supporting the defense fund monthly for as long as this farce takes to work itself out.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:02pm

      Re:

      Which is the entire point of it being financed in the first place. A billionaire with hurt feelings and a legal team that is willing to be as evil as he asks is all it takes to ruin lives. Hopefully he has a change of heart soon and either stops this dumb stuff or has it done to him until he no longer has the ability to ruin lives through vindictive litigation.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:04pm

      Re:

      "The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information."

      I'm not sure that you know what you're talking about, here. The First Amendment does not require that you do independent research when commenting on public figures. It merely requires that you do not post facts that you believe are false. And to the extent that people have a right to not be defamed, I would say that's not a constitutional right - it's a right based in the law, which is not the same thing. If tomorrow your state abolished defamation as a tort, that would not violate your constitutional rights.

      As far as the lawsuit goes, the plaintiff's argument seems to be that since TechDirt knew Gawker settled the lawsuit, they also knew that the underlying claims were true. That's ridiculous.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:35pm

        Re: Re:

        The First Amendment does not require that you do independent research when commenting on public figures. It merely requires that you do not post facts that you believe are false.

        What First Amendment are you reading? Wikipedia says the full text is "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

        It doesn't say anything about "facts that you believe are false"; in fact, "free exercise" of speech requires that people be allowed to lie, although SCOTUS generally ignore that.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:45pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Fun fact: the SCOTUS's opinions about the First Amendment are legally-binding. Yours aren't.

          Unless you're Ruth Bader Ginsberg posting as an anon, in which case it's an honor to have you here.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:36pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          It doesn't say anything about "facts that you believe are false"; in fact, "free exercise" of speech requires that people be allowed to lie, although SCOTUS generally ignore that.

          Interesting thing here: the reason that there are copyright etc. lawyers is that the constitution was not written and then referred to out of context by each judge who wanted to decide future cases.

          Every year, judging becomes more and more complex, as case law based on previous decisions becomes part of the deciding factors. This means that the current legal understanding of the 1st Amendment and associated torts and laws is not just the full text on Wikipedia; it fills multiple volumes, based on all the cases decided since the amendment was first signed, and changes to state laws that take these decisions into consideration.

          There must be a compelling reason (I'd say even beyond the weak anti-SLAPP law) why they filed this in MA. It probably has to do with the case law on the subject and how they can believably interpret it, as well as a solid strategy for stringing this out into 10+ years of hearings, filings and trials.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            killthelawyers (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:04pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Well, the plaintiff is a resident of Massachusetts. I'm not sure how much homecooking that buys him, but it's as good of a reason as any.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Tanner Andrews (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 8:59pm

          Re: Re: Re: [first amendment requirements]

          First Amendment does not require research, nowhere in its text will you find such a thing. The US Supremes, in Times v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 254 (1964), said that an action by a public figure will only lie if there is what they term malice.

          Malice is either knowing falsehood or reckless disregard. In other words, you can repeat something you heard, even if it is false, so long as you do not believe it to be false or avoid finding out that it is false.

          There is a great body of work on this subject and I am summarizing, leaving out many nuances.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Gwiz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:05pm

      Re:

      The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

      What the heck are you talking about here? The Constitution doesn't penalize, it enumerates the unalienable rights of the people and defines how the government is to be kept from infringing those rights.

       

      Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.  

      This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.

      Umm, yeah. This isn't a news site, it's an opinion blog. Kind of hard to give an opinion on something without giving background first.

       

      Unfortunately, techdirt could lose just from the attrition of this lawsuit.

      Well yeah. As Mike stated in the article, this lawsuit might bankrupt them. What is your point?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:10pm

      Re:

      The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

      Techdirt did in fact back up its information, providing many citations including the RFCs standardizing email long before Ayyadurai's system.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Tim R (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:55pm

        Re: Re: RFCs

        Yeah, about that. I read the actual filing. I see a lot of people giving him metaphorical reacharounds, but I did a text search, and I do not see the letters RFC anywhere in that document.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:08pm

          Re: Re: Re: RFCs

          Shiva doesn't want to reference the RFC because it would prove he doesn't get credit for making the email protocols and standards.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:46pm

          Re: Re: Re: RFCs

          > Yeah, about that. I read the actual filing. I see a lot of people giving him metaphorical reacharounds, but I did a text search, and I do not see the letters RFC anywhere in that document.

          Sorry; I'm not sure what you're saying here. By "actual filing" do you mean Shiva's actual filing? and by "giving him metaphorical reacharounds" you're referring to Shiva? Or did you mean you read Mike's response and are referring to Mike?

          I'm pretty sure Mike's legal response will include the RFCs, as they pretty much sink the claims in the original filing, with not much room for argument. But given the lawyer retained here, there has to be some longer-term game being played, and Mike's lawyers will have to figure out what that is and counter THAT as well, or this will become a very long-term and expensive legal battle (even if it's done pro bono, this is going to take a LOT of man hours to counter Thiel's war chest -- at the expense of the lawyers taking the case in a state that may not reimburse the winners).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          ottermaton (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:29pm

          Re: Re: Re: RFCs

          Of course they're not in the filing. That would be undermining their own argument (weak as it is). Roger strong was referring to the fact the TD linked to the relevant RFCs in their original articles.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:34pm

      Re:

      Wow... tech news sites covering the same topics. Whoda thunk.

      DAMN YOU TECHDIRT!!!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:39pm

      Re:

      Personally, I don't agree with techdirt's assessment. The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information.

      Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from.

      I simply think that techdirt, if they cave in or lose, might be on its last legs because I don't think they do any research except generate a few quotes from people involved with the subject matter they are posting about.

      This is why I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research.

      ...and you wrote those four paragraphs of text, and clicked the Submit button, and at no point during that time did the irony that you cited not one single example occur to you?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:42pm

      Re:

      So, following YOUR OWN RULES, please provide sources and research or IT DIDN'T HAPPEN amirite?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Stephen T. Stone, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:47pm

      Re:

      "The same constitutional rights that protect techdirt's first amendment claim are also the same constitutional rights that can penalize sites like techdirt from running articles without backing up its information."

      Therein lies the rub: Techdirt did back up its argument with factual information. Thoroughly. There is plenty of documentation to back up the site's claims against Mr. Ayyadurai, which was linked to and acknowledged in the article which claims Mr. Ayyadurai did not invent email.

      If Techdirt can be penalized for writing factual information in response to a false claim, what does that say about the First Amendment?

      "Far too often I see techdirt running articles that are first posted by other sites, quoting the same quotes that those other sites are quoting from."

      …so what? That has no bearing on this case.

      "I have policies set in place on my site that prevent registered members from posting messages without any sources or research."

      Go read the article that demolishes Mr. Ayyadurai's claims that he invented email. If there is any bit of information that is neither sourced nor easily found via Google, you may want to contact Mr. Ayyadurai and help him with his case.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gwiz (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 12:48pm

    Mixed Feelings

    While I regret the undue financial burden and distraction this will pose to Techdirt and it's staff, I also applaud your decision to fight and look forward to the discovery process which will place Ayyadurai's claims under a legal microscope.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    NeghVar (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:03pm

    counter suit

    If you win, could you file a counter suit to reclaim all legal costs?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:05pm

      Re: counter suit

      American legal system: with few exceptions, each party bears the cost of their attorneys (which is the bulk of the cost in a suit).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:51pm

      Re: counter suit

      I've been wondering if this meritless lawsuit, if not quashed by anti-SLAPP law, could be held up as defamation by Shiva, as he is asserting something that's false in the court of law with the intent to harm Mike. Shouldn't be hard to prove, as he's actually filed the documents, and both sides of this "argument" are well laid out already, as is his lawyer's MO.

      On a different topic, does Mike have somewhere to stay for free while attending court in MA? Seems like that's one way we could definitely help out if he doesn't already have a quiet and free place to stay with Internet access, and some reasonable transportation to/from the courthouse.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:16pm

        Re: Re: counter suit

        No. There's something called litigation privilege. You can't sue someone for defamation based on what they claimed in a court filing. (They could be convicted of perjury if they are knowingly making false claims, but that is very rare.)

        I'm guessing that if Mike has to travel to MA for this it won't be for a long time, unless it's to meet his local lawyers.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:10pm

    Wikipedia says "Randazza is licensed to practice law in Massachusetts"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:13pm

      Re:

      And if memory serves with regards to previous articles on TD he's pretty gung-ho on lawsuits that impact the First, promising...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:26pm

      Re:

      As the saying goes, murum aries attigit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:38pm

      Well now...

      From his wiki page:

      'Randazza filed an Anti-SLAPP motion in the under the California Anti-SLAPP law, despite the case being in Florida. The motion was granted, since one of the plaintiffs was from California. It was successful, and the federal court awarded Novella a victory in the case. "As a prevailing defendant, Novella is entitled to recover his attorney's fees and costs under the anti-SLAPP statute. Cal. Civ. Proc. Code § 425.16(c)(1). He may seek to recover his fees and costs by separate motion."

      So it is possible to make use of a state's anti-SLAPP law even if the case if filed in another state, so long as one of the parties is from the state with the law, which TD/Mike is.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:53pm

        Re: Well now...

        Would an insider please bubble this up? This is a very useful tidbit to have going into court.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          TechDescartes (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:10pm

          Re: Re: Well now...

          "...since one of the plaintiffs was from California..."

          Here, two of the defendants are from California (Floor64 and Mike) but the only plaintiff (Ayyadurai) is from Massachusetts.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:24pm

        Re: Well now...

        I'm not afraid to do it...

        Randazza, Randazza, Randazza...
        *looks into the mirror to see if he appears*

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:16pm

    Smithsonian

    "Exchanging messages through computer systems, what most people call “email,” predates the work of Ayyadurai. "

    http://americanhistory.si.edu/press/releases/statement-national-museum-american-history-collection- materials-va-shiva-ayyudurai

    that should be all a judge needs to see...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:23pm

      Re: Smithsonian

      In furtherance of your post...

      "The AUTODIN network, first operational in 1962, provided a message service between 1,350 terminals, handling 30 million messages per month, with an average message length of approximately 3,000 characters. Autodin was supported by 18 large computerized switches, and was connected to the United States General Services Administration Advanced Record System, which provided similar services to roughly 2,500 terminals.[23] By 1968, AUTODIN linked more than 300 sites in several countries."

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Email#history

      He's maybe trying to play on words? He invented a program CALLED "email", not the generic term "Email"?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:52pm

        Re: Re: Smithsonian

        "Ayyadurai maintained that EMAIL was the first electronic mail system to integrate an easy-to-use user interface, a word processor, a relational database, and a modular inter-communications protocol "integrated together in one single and holistic platform to ensure high-reliability and user-friendliness network-wide."

        All that may be true...but that's not email. I mean, I use pine and mail (unix) regularly - he may have very well invented the first "modern" email gui - but that doesn't mean he invented email in a technical (and hopefully legal) sense.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Tanner Andrews (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:04pm

          Re: Re: Re: Smithsonian

          [use Pine and unix mail]
          Yes. Pine post-dates Elm, which post-dates 1978.

          Interestingly enough, I have tarballs of old V6 and V7 unix sources, which contain e-mail back in the late 1970s. Which is no surprise, if you consider that even as an undergrad at that time, I expected e-mail to be provided on pretty much anything calling itself a computer system.

          I conclude that the plaintiff may be less than fully forthright in asserting a claim to have invented e-mail in late 1978.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:56pm

        Re: Re: Smithsonian

        Nope; his filing specifically backs his claim by stating that his software was the first to use specific email headers... which is demonstrably false, as those same headers show up in an ARPA electronic messaging RFC that predates his software by 2 years.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Stephen T. Stone, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:04pm

          Re: Re: Re: Smithsonian

          And as pointed out by Techdirt, RFC 733 - https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc733 - contains the details about the standards that email would eventually take on.

          That document was published before Mr. Ayyadurai was ever even working at the school where he created his email program.

          Therein lies the problem with Mr. Ayyadurai's claim of fact: He may have written an email program, but he did not contribute to what would become the standards of email, many of which were already in place as part of the ARPANET messaging system well before he wrote his program.

          If he were to win this lawsuit in a court of law (instead of by attrition), he would have overcome the best defense against defamation: the actual, factual truth.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:17pm

      Re: Smithsonian

      > that should be all a judge needs to see...

      The problem is that it can cost a lot to get a judge to see things.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:32pm

    This is concerning..

    Page 30 of the complaint: "Plaintiff demands trial by jury."

    Of course he does. The actual history of the development of email is long, technical and complex. Ayyadurai's story is easy to digest and (if it were true) inspiring. Much of his success in pushing his fraud comes from his being a convincing showman. I'm seriously concerned with which way the jury could go.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:00pm

      Re: This is concerning..

      How many potential jurors would argue with the Smithsonian? Sure, he's got a better chance with a jury than with a judge, but he still has virtually no chance of winning.

      That said, jury trials have more variables, and so can be dragged on for much longer, even when the judge is fed up. And this can also result in judges making mistakes, which results in a retrial with jury, opening up MORE opportunities.

      When your goal is to cause harm and not to win, this tactic makes sense. But it's highly unlikely it will result in a win.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:06pm

        Re: Re: This is concerning..

        This makes me think about how many actual jurors (in this case) would know what an RFC actually is. Then, once they know, what the implications of an RFC would be?

        Massachusetts has a tech establishment, but I doubt that anyone with any tech background would make it onto the jury due to the plaintiffs attorney disqualifying them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:44pm

          Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..

          > it says here you are in the tech world, the defendant in this case has "tech" in the "url" (pff, whatever voodoo that is) of his "blog"; i move to dismiss this juror!!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:49pm

          Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..

          I've always hated how a 'jury of your peers' is in no way taken as an actual fact. I once thought it meant the defendant would at least get someone in the jury box that would/could understand the depth of the case. A trial about computers, one would think you'd get people who had some background in computers. Maybe not all PhDs in Electrical Engineering, but at least people who can turn a computer on.

          Instead, what do we get? As my friend tends to put it, "Our juries are made up of people to lazy or stupid to get out of the job of jury duty. Sure, there are some people who want to be there to do their civic duty but they almost always get thrown out because they know something."

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:38pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..

            One of the greatest moments of my civic life has been to swing a jury to the verdict of not guilty in municipal court, regarding a traffic violation case in which the defendant represented himself pro se and put his wife on the stand. We're talking high comedy there. Defendant was an immigrant, who still had some faith in the USA. I feel a tinge of pride to know I kept his faith alive just a little longer. Ticket never should have been issued and state did a particularly poor job litigating. Police officer and witness were both not credible (at least in my eyes, and those of fellow jurors once I pointed out specific examples). Judge was very forgiving of defendant's lack of decorum due to naivete of the procedures. This was the only time I've ever been selected, but don't knock serving on a jury until you've tried it.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 7:26pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: This is concerning..

            "It was not my class of people, there was not a producer, a press agent, a director, an actor."

            - Zsa Zsa Gabor, judged by a jury after slapping a police officer for catching her with an expired license and an open bottle of liquor in her car

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:37pm

    Here's to hoping many patent trolls, reading this article, finds a new target in the "inventor" of email, who clearly violated many patents to ensure his claim is valid.

    East Texas has a few spots open in a few months.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:02pm

      Re:

      Unfortunately, you can't claim damages based on false claims, and the statute of limitations ran out on any actual product Shiva produced years ago.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:39pm

    With you all the way Mike!

    I really hope that this gets knocked down on anti-SLAPP but I expect that bc of the entire Gawker fiasco, this will be forced to go to trial.... Best of luck Mike and team! You guys are on the right side of history and it will be a shame if a butt-hurt con artist* sinks this amazing ship.

    * - please note this is a personal opinion of Shiva given his actions in shaking down a legitimate news organization, not a statement of fact... i do not assert that i know personally whether or not he is a con artist. I don't want your litigious ass-hat of a lawyer to get any ideas...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tommygilley (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:49pm

    Value of Your Work

    I visit your site multiple times a day, and it's one of the first I visit. I value your work, and I hope it continues. If you're life was a movie then this would be the beginning of the second act. It parallels so much of the topics you cover, and I hope this movie has a happy ending.

    Donation coming on Friday.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    timlash (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:55pm

    Well...

    ...this is a particularly sickening development. Best wishes, and be sure to share any defense fund info if need be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    383bigblock (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:59pm

    Time to get rid of Revisionist Historians

    I think most folks who follow Techdirt would be up for donating to the cause even if its just a few bucks. There is a lot at stake here given that one individual can use the courts to change history and ignore the facts. They say if you repeat someothing often enough and get enough others to do the same that we can change everyone's reality. Bullshit, this has to end and this guy needs to be taken to the matt. Also, I think there is an opportunity for an anti-SLAPP suit to take back all of his false winnings from other suits. We'll support you. put up a gofundme account.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Scott Yates (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:02pm

    Keep up the good fight!

    Mike, This really needs to be fought hard. I hope you are able to come out on top and not have it drag the site down. You are an important voice in the tech wilderness.

    Thank you for being consistently sane and vocal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    noisyparker (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:04pm

    Added on Patreon

    Added to my Patreon list... best of luck with the case.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Teamchaos (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:05pm

    Google "Who invented email"

    Mike, can't you get your friends at Google to fix this one? You have to dig quite a bit to find the real (true) store. If you setup a legal defense fund, I'll donate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    kenichi tanaka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:07pm

    The point I was trying to make is that website owners and administrators need to force themselves to adopt policies to prevent things like this. Posting articles with titles designed as click-bait, i.e., provocative headlines, then you deserve what you get.

    I'm not saying I'd like to see techdirt go but that website administrators often set themselves up for lawsuits like this.

    With my website and forum communities, I have developed site policies designed for every possible occurrence and allow for content to be removed if either myself or my forum staff decide that the content is inappropriate for my community. I have to say that content is usually caught pretty quickly before it causes any damage.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      sorrykb (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:17pm

      Re:

      Section 230.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:20pm

      Re:

      Those are what we like to call 'chilling effects', and run counter to the core values of the First Amendment. It bears pointing out that Techdirt would be one of the first to not give in to such suppression.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:29pm

      Re:

      So, I'm confused. Are you saying that your comment the other day,

      HRD Software, nothing but a company full of idiots.

      should have been removed? Or did I miss the part where you provided peer-reviewed original research that backed it up? Something that would have satisfied "the community", at any rate.

      It doesn't seem to me like it's much different at all from what Techdirt has written about this issue, and they've provided a ton of supplemental links with background information to go along with it.

      If you want to take the approach that puts "avoid being sued" above other considerations then that's perfectly fine. But if Techdirt wants to emphasize the argument that "this is perfectly legitimate criticism and even if we do get sued that doesn't make us wrong" that's also fine. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that their approach is vital to all of us, and we should be lucky they take it.

      Calling someone a liar when they're lying, especially when you can and do show why you say they're lying, isn't something that we should be trying to shy away from.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:44pm

      Re:

      You really have no idea what you're talking about.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:01pm

      Re:

      In other words, you have been tricked into becoming the thought police.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:15pm

        Re: Re:

        Well, no; he's a private entity and he's allowed to run his comment section however he wants.

        But his victim-blaming "it's your own fault for not keeping your head down" attitude is bullshit.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:25pm

      Re:

      Posting articles with titles designed as click-bait, i.e., provocative headlines, then you deserve what you get.

      AYFKM?

      Are you seriously suggesting that this is Masnick's fault because his headlines weren't weak and noncommital enough? That if you get frivolously sued by a litigious douchebag, it's your own fault, because you shouldn't have criticized a litigious douchebag for being a litigious douchebag?

      The First Amendment does not have an exception for controversial or offensive speech. If it did, there would be no point in even having a First Amendment; nobody needs a law protecting uncontroversial and inoffensive speech.

      Masnick didn't break any laws. Somebody with a lot of money is taking advantage of a failure condition in our legal system in an attempt to silence him for legitimate criticism. Quit blaming the victim.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:39pm

      Re:

      So.... you really don't much like T.D. or Mike, and you certainly don't appear to actually understand the First Amendment.

      What you do seem intent on doing is promoting your website and how great is is.

      You should go away... don't go away mad, just go away.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Matt P., 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:14pm

    Do It

    Fight like hell, Techdirt!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:21pm

    There is some irony to be found on those who are taking pot shots are doing so anonymously, as is recognized by the 1st Amend. as being important.

    Of course they won't say who they are, because many of them have a personal axe to grind & are giddy at the idea of bad befalling TechDirt and who gives a fuck if establishes a shitty legal tactic that will be used more. They won't see it as a problem until someone uses the tactic on them, then they will be screaming how unfair it is & trying to understand why people are pointing and laughing saying they were asking for it.

    This is a meritless case, brought to financially harm TechDirt. The plaintiff is a conman, who has been running this con for years. Dare to question the story, and you are a racist in the backpocket of the military industrial complex. He has a lawyer who worked on a strategy of finding enough people to complain to bankrupt a media outlet. (We could debate Gawker being media, but thats not the point). Now they move onto TechDirt & the real reason behind the case might be mentioning someone bankrolling this type of lawfare was gay in print again, its all it took the first time.

    If you can help, please help. Make a stand today, even if you don't always agree with what TechDirt has to say. If you won't stand up for the rights of those you disagree with, don't be shocked when no one comes to help you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Eldakka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:48pm

      Re:

      There is some irony to be found on those who are taking pot shots are doing so anonymously, as is recognized by the 1st Amend. as being important.

      I would be surprised if many of them didn't turn out to be Ayyadurai, his legal team, or people otherwise employed (marketing, SEO, etc) by Ayyadurai and/or any backers he may have.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    simp (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:22pm

    legal defense

    IP litigation attorney and Berkeley Law grad (2002) with BigLaw experience. Would be willing to assist with defense on a heavily discounted basis. alan.engle[at]meenlegal[dot]com.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Tin Samuel, 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:45pm

    Fucking people...

    Just seems like an absolutely retarded thing to sue someone over. How is an opinion piece that sights evidence of a claim that someone did or did not invent email going to affect his standing or reputation? Are you not entitled to an opinion? Is his claim so weak that he has to resort to the legal system, rather than posting a rebuttal? People are damned idiots...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard Bennett (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:49pm

    Where are the t-shirts?

    I'm down with buying a t-shirt praising the first amendment and/or bashing Ayyadurai. Crank up the t-shirt press, Masnick, I'm with you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:02pm

      Re: Where are the t-shirts?

      T shirts directly referencing the pending lawsuit would possibly be deemed improper. If however he made some with the verified history of email.....

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:11pm

        Re: Re: Where are the t-shirts?

        I'd buy a T-shirt sporting a timeline of email on the front and links to verified sources on the back....

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Eldakka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:52pm

          Re: Re: Re: Where are the t-shirts?

          Could put a lot of links if QR codes were used, then people could take photos of the codes with their phones to get right to the references.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Padpaw (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:52pm

    wouldn't popehat or one of those other lawyers you guys are always writing about that help people being sued to shut them up not because of any real law issue.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Padpaw (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:54pm

    So thiel is behind this, good luck then. I hope this site wins, when it comes to what is good and right versus criminals with lots of cash. IT's not in your favour the banana republic justice system the US has going for it

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    shanen (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 2:58pm

    A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee

    I, too, believe that your cause is just and that you should prevail. If I were filthy rich, I'd even toss you some money on the principle, but... I'm not so rich, so I have to think about what I do with my money.

    Hey, here's a funny idea. Why don't you TELL US how you want to use our money?

    More concretely, why don't you follow this article with links to some "solution projects", probably projects to fight this stupid lawsuit in this case. The proposals should stand on their own merits and persuade is to donate enough money to fund the budget.

    After the project has been completed, hopefully in accord with the schedule and budget included in the proposal, then you can tell us how it went, and maybe even ask us to donate to some more projects, too.

    Actually, this is a more general model that could be used for OSS development or broader journalistic or even social purposes.

    I really do wish you well, but right now I'd rather have the cup of coffee, and your just cause isn't fungible.

    Details available upon request, even though I think they have become intuitively obvious to the most casual observer. Most obviously, the old business models of journalism are dead[, Jim].

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:28pm

      Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee

      He HAS told us how he wants to use the money: To defend against this vexatious lawsuit. That takes money. What part of this was unclear?

      The only relevant "solution project" would be to properly document the history of the development of email. This has already been done. Check the citations in the articles he's being sued over.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        shanen (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:23pm

        Re: Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee

        Typo in original: "is to" should have been "us to".

        Obviously you are not a lawyer, so I congratulate you on that. In ANY legal action, there are MANY possible approaches. Why don't you want to help pick the best one, especially if some of YOUR money was going to be involved?

        Think of it differently, in terms of the wisdom of crowds. If they present three different defense strategies, just seeing which one gets the most sincere support is useful. You can even regard the willingness to donate as a metric of sincerity.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:55pm

          Re: Re: Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee

          What sensible defendant to litigation would want to air their legal strategy in public or subject it to the "wisdom" of the crowds? Seems rather silly what you are suggesting.

          However, crowd sourced defense was quite successfully performed by PJ and Groklaw, when SCO and David Boies were attacking Linux. Horse of a different color though.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 7:34pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee

            Aw, c'mon. Don't shoot down his dream of watching Randazza battle a case using the medium of interpretive dance.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:28pm

          Re: Re: Re: A just cause and a couple of bucks will buy a cup of coffee

          > Think of it differently, in terms of the wisdom of crowds.

          Oh, like "Boaty McBoatface"?
          No thanks. I'd rather see Techdirt win.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Brian Solis, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:11pm

    Just donated.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gothenem (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:12pm

    SLAPP them away.

    Could this potentially be and Anti-SLAPP suit??

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:24pm

      Re: SLAPP them away.

      Massachusetts does have an anti-SLAPP law. But it's very narrow - it only applies to things related to government affairs, more or less. (Although someone else in the comments section linked a case where California anti-SLAPP was used in a federal case because one of the parties was from there.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:16pm

    The attack on the truth continues. I wish you guys the best of luck.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rick Battle (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 3:42pm

    Just went behind the curtain

    I know $15 per month isn't a lot when facing a $15 million threat, but you now have my recurring support.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:10pm

    Expected antidirt and Whatever's masturbatory sockpuppets to show up, was not surprised when they did.

    Kick these fuckers in the ass, Masnick. Go for it!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    danhalen (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:10pm

    For CRYING out LOUD.

    Rest in peace FREEDOM OF SPEECH. It was nice knowing ya.

    I wonder how Shiva Ayyadurai would react if his bullsh*t claim of inventing the email was covered by jailface.com

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:12pm

    I want a t-shirt saying:

    I invented Fire when I was 13 weeks old.
    And I'll sue anyone that says otherwise.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    The Insightful One, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:13pm

    Shiva is lying

    Shiva was born in 1963. First e-mail was sent in 1971 by Ray Thomlinson. Shiva claims he invented e-mail in the later 70s when in high school.

    This is all you need to shut the stupid lying fraud down in court. The timeline alone does not match and thus he is a lying sack.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    raptureRaptor, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:42pm

    First Amendment doesn't apply

    First Amendment is to protect US citizens from US government for their ability to share their opinion. This is a citizen suing another citizen. First Amendment does not apply.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    caroline gerardo, 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:47pm

    inventor of post its

    When Shiva registered his email patent in 1982 I already worked on an inter-office email system at Great Western Bank for years. We didn't call it email, it was DOS based message sending. This is not his first claim to fame lawsuit. Anyone can sue, I hope you counter- sue him for damages. My advice: do not call your attorney, limit his (I say male because...) budget.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Eldakka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:59pm

      Re: inventor of post its

      He doesn't have a patent. He has a copyright on a specific piece of software that is a specific implementation of an email system created at least a decade after other implementations of email systems like the AUTODIN network referenced on the wikipedia article about email.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    madasahatter (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 4:49pm

    Keep us posted

    Mike keep us posted (as best you can). Also, remind us how to donate to you to help out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glenn, 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:21pm

    Mike,

    Write a book. Title it "Email" (any length, any topic is fine). Publish it (copyright included n/c). Setup a domain: theauthorofemail.com (trademark it if you like).

    You're set... you're now the "Author of Email". Congrats!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul Williams, 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:32pm

    Typical Panty Ruffling

    Foreclosurepedia stands with you folks. I'm a common blogger, but look I get great stuff from y'all. Set that fund up. I'll donate and encourage all my people to donate as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    kmo12345 (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:34pm

    Just bought a 1 yr membership

    Best of luck in court. Hope you pwn this guy and set the record straight once and for all..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 5:39pm

    Fight it

    Oh boy. That case filing makes me really angry.

    Next time my fingers hit the keyboard to write a quick email, I'll be saying FUCK YOU to Shiva Ayyadurai... and saying thank you to those who authored the RFCs that actually created email.

    Mike, expose Shiva as the FRAUD he is. Take all of that evidence with you. Don't let this disgusting FAKE bottom feeder get another cent from false claims. And once the court is done humiliating him and proving him to be the LIAR he is, recoup your costs from him.

    Good luck Mike. May justice be with you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    burnindaylight (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:03pm

    Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.

    OK this is just crap first and foremost, and I've written a few e-mail programs myself a few years later.

    IANAL but can someone here tell me off the top of their head where the burden of proof resides as to whether there is any substance to this to begin with? (IE as to whether there is even a claim?) Is it up to the plaintiff to prove he invented email or the defendant to prove he didn't? I'd assume it's the former. (Yes, I know there's google but that's 1/2 hr for me and 10 seconds for someone who does this for a living so I'd appreciate a quick answer :)

    I'll be supporting you however is possible, but I'm an outsourced IT worker so IDK at the moment!

    This is nuts though.. The libel claim is based on you've knowingly posted lies.. and I don't know.. I don't see any evidence of that - especially when I see a load of crap. I "invented" some e-mail programs!

    This is the first thing that's got me pissed off enough to register and if this (redacted) out-guns you I'll be pissed. I really hope someone puts up defense pro-bono.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Stephen T. Stone, 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:27pm

      Re: Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.

      In the United States, the burden of proof in a defamation case falls upon the plaintiff. They must prove that the party being sued made factual statements that were knowingly false and did so with reckless disregard as to whether those statements were false.

      For Mr. Ayyadurai to win his case, he must prove that Techdirt made knowingly false statements of fact when the site printed articles that rebutted his claims of having invented email, and that the site did so with reckless disregard to whether those statements were true. His main hurdle in such a case will be the best defense against a charge of defamation: the factual truth. The history of the programs and standards that would become email as we know it today is well-documented. A lot of the work on those programs and standards predates Mr. Ayyadurai's work by several years, and his work had no real effect on their development.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        burnindaylight (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:41pm

        Re: Re: Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.

        Thanks for your quick & informative reply - always appreciated from somebody who knows & can just tell you as opposed to me searching and figuring it out. There's no chance that's gonna happen IMHO. (In my professional opinion? I've probably written more e-mail programs/interfaces than this guy LOL)

        Apparently I've got to get used to how threads/replies work here because my inbox just got hit and there's nothing in the threads :(

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Eldakka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 7:08pm

          Re: Re: Re: Wow.. Most redic crap I've seen in a while.

          The problem is, it's often not a case of winning or losing the legal argument.

          The cost of trying to win the argument can be greater than you can afford, so often cases can be decided purely on the amount of funds available to either party. Sorta "whoever blinks first loses" where 'blinks' is "runs out of money".

          It could cost several million dollars to defend such a suit.

          That is one of the purposes behind various anti-SLAPP statuettes passed in some states, where they recognise that the mere act of defending oneself against a frivolous lawsuit can send you bankrupt before a judgement before a court verdict is even reached.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John, 11 Jan 2017 @ 6:22pm

    The bs lawsuit

    I have just shared your post and the Link to the Fortune article. I am no celebrity but I will force this news into my circles endlessly.

    If there is anything I can do--and encourage my small circle and their weirdly large concentric circles to do--please reach out to me and let me know. I am not wealthy but every little bit counts.
    John Anker
    Jcanker@hotmail.com

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 7:38pm

    I normally block ad's but I am turning it off for this site.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Phoenix84 (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 8:01pm

    Techdirt is the first, and only site, I have unblocked ads for.
    I was an insider for a while, and have several of your shirts.
    Good hunting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 8:35pm

    Do Mike / techdirt have a significant presence of business in Massachusetts? (and no, running a website that can be viewed in thay state, or talks about someone from that state doesn't count) IANAL, but I've heard that a lawsuit should be filed in the location the defendent's supposed actions took place, which seems like that would be California. It's irrelevent if the plaintiff Shitstain Ayyadurai lives in MA, it's improper venue and not within MA's jurisdiction.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Eldakka (profile), 11 Jan 2017 @ 9:33pm

    There is already a way to shut up TD if Ayyadurai wants

    $100,000,001 SILENCE TECHDIRT

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jan 2017 @ 10:36pm

    see Chery Jacobus v. Trump dismissal ruling

    The recent ruling on the dismissal of the Trump defamation case has some good pointers.

    The judge said that context is the key.

    She also noted the recent article called, How the Internet is Loosing our Grip on the Truth.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


