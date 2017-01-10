Verizon Cracks Down On Unlimited Data Users... >>
<< Destined For Failure: Woman Sues Search...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Jan 10th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Cyber Threat Analysis Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn the tricks of cyber intelligence and security with the $44 Comprehensive Cyber Threat Analysis Bundle. You'll learn how to hunt for malware and other threats using a variety of tools. The courses also cover understanding and practicing how to dissect the most sophisticated and advanced persistent threats.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Verizon Cracks Down On Unlimited Data Users... >>
<< Destined For Failure: Woman Sues Search...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

10:42 Verizon Cracks Down On Unlimited Data Users, Claims Nobody Wants Unlimited Data Anyway (2)
10:39 Daily Deal: The Comprehensive Cyber Threat Analysis Bundle (0)
09:39 Destined For Failure: Woman Sues Search Engines Over Revenge Porn Search Results (4)
08:27 ISPs Get Right To Work Pushing For Elimination Of New FCC Broadband Privacy Rules (11)
06:22 Backpage Kills Adult Ads On The Same Day Supreme Court Backed Its Legal Protections, Due To Grandstanding Senators (26)
03:23 Turkey Is Building Domestic Replacements For Gmail and Google (20)

Monday

17:06 Tanzanian Farmers Face 12 Years In Prison For Selling Seeds As They've Done For Generations (81)
14:49 Prosecutors Looking Into $2 Field Drug Tests After Investigation, Figure Defense Attorneys Should Do All The Work (26)
13:15 National Police Union President Says Asset Forfeiture Abuse Is A 'Fake Issue' Generated By The Media (29)
11:59 Bulgarian Public Radio Forbidden To Play 14 Million Pieces Of Music By Copyright Collection Society (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.