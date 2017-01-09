Daily Deal: Boombotix Boombot Bass Station >>
Failures

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Jan 9th 2017 9:44am


election, evidence, hacking, matt tait, russia, us intelligence



What The US Intelligence 'Russia Hacked Our Election' Report Could Have Said... But Didn't

from the why-didn't-it? dept

By now it's quite clear that many in the US intelligence community believe strongly that Russia tried to influence the US election, and part of that included hacks into the DNC's computer systems, a spearphishing attack on Clinton campaign manager John Podesta's emails and some exploratory surveillance hacking into the computer systems of state election systems (but not into the voting machines themselves). The US intelligence services said it back in October. And they said it again last month. And, they said it again on Friday with the release of an unclassified "incident attribution" report.

Because the debate over this issue has gotten quite silly in some places -- and ridiculously political as well -- let's start with a few basic points: It is absolutely entirely possible that the Russians hacked into all these systems and that it was trying (and perhaps succeeding?) to influence the election. Nothing in what I'm saying here is suggesting that's not true. What I am concerned about is the evidence that's presented to support that claim -- mainly because I think we should all be terrified when we escalate situations based on secret info where the government just tells us to "trust us, we know." And, yes, governments (including the US) have done this going back throughout history. That doesn't make it right.

But here's the thing: there actually is some pretty good evidence that Russia was behind the hack. But here's the crazy thing: that evidence is not in this report, but presented elsewhere. If you keep reading below, I'll point out an example of some pretty compelling evidence that Russia was behind the hack -- and it's the kind of evidence that the US intelligence community could have easily provided, but did not.

And that's where the problems lie. Because very little in this new report provides any evidence at all of Russia doing anything. It certainly goes deep into the motivations for why Russia might want to influence our election. It's also not surprising that Russia might have the ability and expertise to do these things. But it would be nice to see actual evidence. As Lovenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai at Motherboard notes, there's really very little in the new report that we didn't know already:
But this report adds nothing we didn’t already know from public information. The only significant statement is that, yes, American spies are convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin himself directed the hacking and influence campaign—something they already stated in early October.
Marcy Wheeler similarly notes that there's plenty of work on motives, but little on evidence:
What we see of it is uneven. I think the report is strongest on Russia’s motive for tampering with the election, even if the report doesn’t provide evidence. I think there are many weaknesses in the report’s discussion of media. That raises concerns that the material on the actual hack — which we don’t get in any detail at all — is as weak as the media section.
The "media" section is actually pretty ridiculous. It basically notes that RT, the American-targeted TV station owned by the Russian government, has a history of pushing Russian-approved propaganda. Well, sure.

And just one more pointer on this. Former CIA analyst Patrick Eddington also has a really thorough analysis of the report and comes to basically the same conclusions:
While the report provides new and important details on the multifaceted Russian operation, its failure to include declassified primary source data for key claims ensures the controversy has not been put to rest.
So, what kind of evidence could the intel community have provided? Well, Matt Tait, who used to work at the UK's GCHQ, and who now tweets at @pwnallthethings gave a pretty damn good example of digging down into publicly available data to present quite compelling evidence that Russian interests were behind, at the very least, the hack of John Podesta's emails. This is not 100% conclusive, certainly, but it's a hell of a lot more compelling than anything released by the US government:





















See? That's pretty damn compelling. Perhaps it's not conclusive, but it's a very, very strong argument for why the hack came from Russia. And it's a hell of a lot more compelling that what the US government put out.

I've seen lots of people arguing that the intelligence community couldn't reveal more details because it would "burn sources and methods" that were used to determine the attribution of the hacks -- but Matt Tait did figure all that out with public information (ironically, some of it revealed via Wikileaks). Now, perhaps the intelligence community that hates Wikileaks doesn't want to use that as a "source" in its report. Or perhaps it's something else. And, yes, it makes sense that the intelligence community should not burn sources and methods to reveal stuff like this. But there are ways to present compelling details without compromising those things. But, of course, this is the US intelligence community we're talking about, and they're generally not fans of revealing anything at all. So I'm sure even the details in this report were like pulling teeth. And that's dumb.

Again, more and more of what happens in the world is going to happen via computer systems and networks. And we're not always going to know. But it's a serious problem when governments are escalating situations and making angry posturing moves against one another based on totally secret information where the best we're being told by the government is "trust us." Especially when that very same government has a long history of not being so trustworthy.
Thanks, Mike; I think this is a pretty good rundown of the central dilemma here, which is that (1) Russia is probably responsible for the attacks but (2) the intelligence agencies have done a piss-poor job of providing evidence of that, and a reasonable person should not accept something as true just because the CIA said so.

(With a side dish of (3) saying that Russia attempted to influence the election is not the same as saying Trump won because of Russia, and (4) we should evaluate stories like this based on facts and not based on our own political leanings.)

—Thad

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:10am

    Remember how they kept treating information from public leaks (Snowden anyone?) as classified even if everybody else had already read it all? Well. This would explain why they aren't revealing these details.

    So it could be stupidity. Or it could be the Govt not used to people questioning them and willing to take the "trust us" route that worked in the past. Or downright totalitarian impulses. Or it could be a comic albeit tragic mixture of all.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:14am

      Re:

      On a very unrelated note because I couldn't figure out where to satisfy my curiosity:

      I'm itching to hear about it from you guys.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:16am

        Re: Re:

        They likely can't comment about it on the advice of their attorney.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:37am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I've dug through the filling and frankly the case seems weaker than Gawker. The lawyers conveniently left out tons of evidence TD presented at the time to make the basis of the arguments.

          I'm going to repeat what Norton said at Ars:

          I hope this will finally be the straw that breaks the congame this guy has been running for the last 37 years.

          There are plenty of people willing to help if TD decides to crowdfund the defense me included.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:04am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            frankly the case seems weaker than Gawker.

            That's putting it lightly. Gawker published someone's sex videos, and were sued over it as a privacy issue. Ayyadurai on the other hand has been telling a lie, and Techdirt merely pointed that out. It's a defamation issue.

            And Ayyadurai lie is easily disproven. The history of email is well documented.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:36pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Yeah he did invent e-mail. Got a copyright for that piece of software. However he didn't invent E-Mail the procedures and protocols to send digital mail with an @ symbol among other features.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Thad, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:11am

    Thanks, Mike; I think this is a pretty good rundown of the central dilemma here, which is that (1) Russia is probably responsible for the attacks but (2) the intelligence agencies have done a piss-poor job of providing evidence of that, and a reasonable person should not accept something as true just because the CIA said so.

    (With a side dish of (3) saying that Russia attempted to influence the election is not the same as saying Trump won because of Russia, and (4) we should evaluate stories like this based on facts and not based on our own political leanings.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:55pm

      Re:

      --Russia attempted to influence the election

      Whats so bad about that?

      The US Intelligence community has been influencing elections in other countries for decades.

      I don't understand why people are pissed off about Russia adopting some good old fashioned American Values!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:46pm

        Re: Re:

        Covered in the article, dogg. Second paragraph, last two sentences.

        And, yes, governments (including the US) have done this going back throughout history. That doesn't make it right.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:45pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Is this article extremely poorly edited, because that seems to refer to the sentence right before that, not what you said.

          we should all be terrified when we escalate situations based on secret info where the government just tells us to "trust us, we know."

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:21am

    Conclusive or not, the important thing is that it is _any evidence at all_.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Berenerd (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:21am

    This goes to show you, the higher echelons of the US government is way over paid.

    Also, do you know what bridge this guy is selling? I might be interested!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    waves, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:46am

    lol

    all you have shown is what i could have done in 1996 and in fact did and the mere mention that whoever also did , russians and other govts shows you it was a vulnerability move and they snagged a good one, my one example in 2001 before the trade centers nailed 3662 servers in 14 seconds...100% rooted....with process hiders and anti anti viri lol ( love that ) you effectively can sit back and scoop all kinds a nice stuff....and you can easily spread your vector over huge degrees , now remember this tech still works too....

    regards ,
    a once 14 year old hacker ...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:52am

    Social engineering is not hacking.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:33pm

      Social engineering

      ...can still result in penetration.

      (At least that's what my girlfriend tells me.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:48pm

      Re:

      I think we lost this argument a long time ago. "Hacking" used to mean coming up with a clever but unorthodox solution to a problem; then it meant unethically exploiting computer vulnerabilities. Now it just means doing something bad with a computer.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Uriel-238 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:55pm

        Hacking vs Penetration

        To hackers, it still means cleverness and unorthodoxy to solve problems. But yeah, hacking in common parlance has turned into an obtuse bad (e.g. terrorism) but with a computer. In the old days, one would actually say computer hacking to differentiate it from, well, analog cleverness.

        To be fair, all of the tools used in tech support are also hacking tools, and we have language (penetration, cooking, corruption, sabotage, etc.) for specific things that one does, for good or ill, to a computer, but thanks to the CFAA, many of them are criminalized even before intent is considered.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rocco, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:55am

    His password was password

    His password was password. Anyone might have tried his email address released by guccifer with a password of password and downloaded his emails. I don't think that even requires the sophistication of a 14 year old.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:59am

    Trust...

    I trust the American Government as much as I trust the Russian one. Two liars lying about who did or did not do what.

    As an American Citizen, what does this mean to me? Every nation is already trying to hack us for multiple reasons. I don't think a single election has ever gone down without someone trying to fuck with it internal or external. There is a high likely hood that they all wind up cancelling each other out, but that provides no comfort either.

    How about we start telling the government that we cannot trust them anymore when we are called to jury duty and just start rendering not guilty verdicts until the government along with the so called "justice" system cleans its fucking act up?

    Russia's hacking is a problem, but still second to the bullshit going on at home!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:15am

    RT's Involvement

    Is no one other than me troubled by some of the comments in the report about RT's "Involvement" in "influencing the election", including comments like:

    "Messaging on RT prior to the US presidential election In an effort to highlight the alleged "lack of (RT, 3 November) democracy" in the United States, RT broadcast, hosted, and advertised thirdparty candidate debates and ran reporting supportive of the political agenda of these candidates. The RT hosts asserted that the US two-party system does not represent the views of at least one-third of the population and is a "sham.""

    "RT's reports often characterize the United States as a "surveillance state" and allege widespread infringements of civil liberties, police brutality, and drone use (RT, 24, 28 October, 1-10 November)."

    "RT runs anti-fracking programming, highlighting environmental issues and the impacts on public health. This is likely reflective of the Russian Government's concern about the impact of fracking and US natural gas production on the global energy market and the potential challenges to Gazprom's profitability (5 October)."

    The report seems to say things like "Russia has a Propaganda TV channel, which it uses to publish true things that embarrass us." They certainly don't accuse RT of fabricating any of the stories. RT's support of third party candidates, for instance, doesn't suggest those candidates were influenced in any meaningful way. I dunno. There *are* real issues around police brutality and the surveillance state in this country. There *are* health concerns around fracking. We can't just lump all this stuff together.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:39am

      Re: RT's Involvement

      While RT may occasionally "publish true things that embarrass us", it also publishes every anti-US and pro-Russia conspiracy theory it can find as news.

      RT is InfoWars with a political agenda.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:56pm

        Re: Re: RT's Involvement

        "Occasionally"? Then why is this report largely complaining about RT publishing things like favoring Occupy Wall Street, and not focusing entirely on the bullshit conspiracy theories you mention?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Jim, 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:07pm

      Re: RT's Involvement

      Like we haven't tried?ever heard of VOA? Voice of the CIA, used to have some of the classic world music.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:15am

    Hillary is a confirmed election hacker

    What is being left out of this equation that those emails were not written by the Russians and clearly show Hillary and the DNC doing real election rigging. To say this should not have been uncovered is to say Watergate should not have been uncovered.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:31am

      Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker

      > Hillary and the DNC doing real election rigging.

      These words... I do not think they mean what you think they mean.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:35am

      Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker

      You have no idea what you're talking about.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:46am

        Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker

        Seems we have a couple deniers in our midst.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:56am

          Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker

          No, they're quite right. The emails did not show any evidence of election rigging.

          There *were* signs of DNC bias in the DNC primaries, but that's not the election. For all its importance, it's still a private function by a private organization. They're free to manipulate it the way the RNC manipulated their own primaries against McCain in 2000 and Ron Paul in 2012 an (more desperately, too late,) Trump in 2016. Fortunately the DNC didn't go anywhere near that far.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:50am

      Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker

      What is being left out of this equation that those emails were not written by the Russians and clearly show Hillary and the DNC doing real election rigging.

      And I'd say WikiLeaks wouldn't be biased if they also released the emails of the RNC as well. Because bias is bad.

      I heard there's some election rigging of their own going on. You won't hear that on MSM.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:18pm

      Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker

      That is right, comrade! Doh, sorry, I did not mean to say 'comrade' comrade.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    andy, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:22am

    twitter

    Why would anyone choose to release their analysis of this hacking incident via Twitter? It's far from compelling - it's difficult to follow in that format.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dave Cortright (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

    "Came from Russia" ≠ Russian government is behind it

    One point that I wish the media would make regarding this story: even if the source of the hack was Russian, that does not imply the Russian government was behind it, and it's misleading to imply the link when it hasn't been proven.

    "Americans responsible for act terrorism against their own countrymen" accurately yet misleadingly describes what Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols did.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DC Pathogen, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:25pm

    Smoke Screen detected

    What if it was discovered the the English hacked the email accounts?
    What if it was discovered that the English hacked the email accounts and framed the Russians?
    What if it was discovered that the French hacked the email accounts on behalf of the English who then framed the Russians?

    It still would NOT change the content of the email!!!
    Does the source of the truth change the truth?

    Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?

    This is all smoke to cover up a look inside the truth inside a political machine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re: Smoke Screen detected

      Yes, that is the point I have been making but its falling on deaf ears.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:35pm

      Re: Smoke Screen detected

      "The truth inside a political machine" was that like the RNC, the DNC showed some bias towards or against a candidate. Once again, the DNC was sometimes guilty of what's common practice in the RNC.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:53pm

      Re: Smoke Screen detected

      Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?

      No, but to argue that we should ignore the means by which it was obtained is problematic.

      Unless you're arguing that hacking is perfectly fine. If that's the case I'll say be careful what you wish for.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        DC Pathogen, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:20pm

        Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

        Failing to protect your systems against hacking should be a greater crime then hacking.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Kal Zekdor (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:20pm

          Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

          "Your Honor, he left his front door unlocked! It would have been a crime not to take everything that wasn't nailed down!"

          "Excellent point, case dismissed!"

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:41pm

        Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

        To argue that we should ignore what was exposed because of the way it was exposed is even worse. A little email hacking of what is a private organization and not a government entity is not the magnitude you would make it out to be.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:50pm

          Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

          To argue that we should ignore what was exposed because of the way it was exposed is even worse.

          Except that's not what I said:

          Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?

          No, but to argue that we should ignore the means by which it was obtained is problematic.

          Did you miss the No? - that was the first word of the sentence.

          A little email hacking of what is a private organization and not a government entity is not the magnitude you would make it out to be.

          Except that it had ramifications on a government entity.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:55pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

            Nice of you to admit it had ramifications because there was something to expose. :)

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:59pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

              Well why else would Assange leak it?

              I'm sure that Ecuadorian Embassy's been getting a little tight for him, and since Trump was so easily played by Putin, I'm sure he's hearing opportunity knocking.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:06pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

                Putin has played Obama like a fiddle. Obama has been impotent when it comes to Putin. Remember the hot mic incident where Obama told Putin he would have more flexibility after he was re-elected? Remember how Putin congratulated Obama on winning the election and called him afterward? Yet somehow one world leader calling another after winning an office is only bad when it is Trump. Look, only libs fall for that garbage, the rest of us have the internet and the internet never forgets.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                • identicon
                  Thad, 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:12pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

                  All your defenses of Trump seem to boil down to "butbutbut Clinton and Obama too!" Has it occurred to you that that's not actually a defense?

                  reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                  • identicon
                    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:15pm

                    Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

                    I am not defending Trump, he wasn't my top choice. But he beat the hell out of Hillary. That is the part you just can't come to grips with. As bad as you think Trump is, he beat her. But it is more than that, Obama's greatest accomplishment is to build the strongest Republican party in some time. That makes me happy.

                    So why are you such a supporter of maybe the most corrupt candidate ever?

                    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                    • icon
                      Roger Strong (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:00pm

                      Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

                      But he beat the hell out of Hillary.

                      Three million more people voted for Hillary than for Trump. Even in Electoral College terms, Trump's victory margin only ranks 46th among the 58 presidential elections. He didn't "beat the hell out of Hillary"; he squeaked by on a technicality.

                      Obama's greatest accomplishment is to build the strongest Republican party in some time.

                      Obama ran the country as a pre-2008 Republican, sticking to Republican policies. Pushing the Republican Party further to the extreme right, where it was hijacked by the Tea Partiers with Ted Cruz and others attacking traditional Republicans as RINOs.

                      That in turn was hijacked by an outsider, Donald Trump. Who many prominent Republican officials, governors and ex-White-House residents denounced before the election. And who - after getting the support of remaining prominent Republicans like Cruz, Romney and Christie - has systematically humiliated them.

                      Last week Trump yanked the leash on Republicans in Congress, stopping them from gutting the ethics office with one tweet.

                      It's not "the strongest Republican party in some time." It's the Trump party.

                      When the axe entered the forest, the trees said, "The handle is one of us!" - Turkish proverb

                      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                      • identicon
                        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:18pm

                        Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

                        Sorry for your misunderstanding, but I mean Trump as a candidate beats Hillary hands down. I was not referring to the number of votes.

                        As for Trump holding the Republicans feet to the fire, I am all for it. The political class needs shaken up.

                        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                        • icon
                          Uriel-238 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 4:24pm

                          "Trump as a candidate beats Hillary hands down."

                          In what way, exactly?

                          In that he continuously changes his story to cover his own ass, and believes his own lies?

                          In that he is showing all signs of profiteering off his position as POTUS?

                          In that he's assigned to pretty much every official post someone who is ideologically opposed to the regulatory purpose of the agency they're running?

                          In that he's overtly prejudiced about every race, every marginalized minority?

                          In that he's completely abilist and can not exhibit pity, mercy or compassion for anyone who has gone through hardship?

                          That he is openly misogynistic and objectifies women as sex objects?

                          That he thinks he knows more than anyone about everything?

                          That he is eager about utilizing the United States thermonuclear arsenal?

                          That he is almost assuredly, one psychological evaluation away from a narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis? (Three if you want to be absolutely sure), and is with no doubt a danger to himself and others, now the whole world, as a nuclear-armed head of state?

                          For me, a couple of these would disqualify a candidate. What amazes me is that Trump openly has exhibited all of these characteristics, and some people still find him a valid candidate.

                          So you may need to ask yourself: how many people need to be deprived of life or liberty or wellbeing before you are going to accept that Trump is a disaster? How many before you will regret that Trump ever became President of the United States.

                          Because everything indicates that he is going to exceed my expectations of calamity. That I can't imagine how horribly he is going to wreck the United States.

                          And no, he won't be here to clean it up.

                          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                          • identicon
                            Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 5:20pm

                            Re: "Trump as a candidate beats Hillary hands down."

                            Hilary said she had her public opinion and her private opinion. She sold pay for access while Secy of State and made 10's of millions for her foundation. She lied about the cause of Benghazi even after the YouTube story was disproven. The election rigging. The list goes on.

                            The whole list of isms and ists you list are lies from the left and a big part of the reason the left is losing. Crying wolf only works for so long. The sooner you realize this, the sooner you can develop a winning strategy. Or not, and the Republicans will keep on winning.

                            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:55pm

          Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

          To argue that we should ignore what was exposed because of the way it was exposed is even worse.

          Good thing nobody did that, then.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:01pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

            That is exactly what you are doing. You are mad because your side lost. Your side has been losing since 2010 to the tune of over 900 positions. Riots, looting, protests and general cry babying isn't how you change that. That is exactly how you got here in the first place. That and bad policy.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Thad, 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:10pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

              That is exactly what you are doing.

              [citation needed]

              You are mad because your side lost.

              My side was Bernie Sanders. But yes, I'm mad that he lost. In fact, I'm absolutely furious with the DNC and the Clinton campaign. You think I'm arguing that we shouldn't pay attention to the contents of the leaks? Really? Me? Who do you think you're fooling?

              Your problem is that you can't hold two separate thoughts in your head at the same time. You don't think it's possible to think that the Russian government attempting to influence our election is bad and Democratic insiders attempting to influence our election is bad.

              Discussing foreign propaganda efforts against our electoral system is not the same thing as defending Hillary Clinton. Get a clue.

              That is exactly how you got here in the first place. That and bad policy.

              But mostly gerrymandering.

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:21pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected

                So is it ok for the US to attempt to influence foreign elections? How can we take any moral high ground when our own tactics are used against us?

                And back to my point is, if there was nothing to expose the hack would have been pointless. So I have a clue.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • icon
              Uriel-238 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 5:03pm

              "You are mad because your side lost."

              I wrote a blog piece about this particular line of thought. The TL:DR version is:

              a) It presumes we had a side that could win. The issues important to me include copyright maximalism; mass surveillance; failing oversight, especially with our law enforcement; extrajudicial detention and torture; abuse of drone strikes and other messy targeted killings; whistleblower persecution; the pandemic technophobia in our administrations; corporate sovereignty; the futile-but-expensive wars on terror and drugs;

              Guess which of our candidates is eagerly looking to address these concerns with massive reforms. (Hint, it's a trick question!)

              and b) We wouldn't get to relax if our side won. The situation is massively divided. Obstructionism in the legislation is rampant. We have to activate, to get involved, to do anything to pressure officials to do the right thing. Because otherwise, they won't. Otherwise, others will get in the way. Otherwise things will move too slowly.

              So, of course we're mad. But if we won we couldn't just sit down and let Ms. Clinton run our country for us.

              Now, instead, we have to control the conflagration that Trump is about to set off. (Hopefully, it's not literal.)

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:16pm

      Re: Smoke Screen detected

      Makes total sense the English are trying to hack themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:43pm

      Re: Smoke Screen detected

      Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?

      Where did we say that we should ignore the content of the email? We never did. We fully support reporting on the contents of the email.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:54pm

      Re: Smoke Screen detected

      The content of the e-mails is relevant.

      The provenance of the e-mails is relevant.

      It can be two things.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Zarvus (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:39pm

    You're focusing exclusively on the DNC hack of Podesta's account (the report covers a lot more than just that one thing) and also forgetting who the intended audience for the intelligence report summary was for. It wasn't for techies or people who appreciate breakdowns like the one from pwnallthethings, it was for the general public who doesn't have classified access.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 4:05pm

      Re:

      Even the general public, and the journalists who are supposed to be the audience for this kind of report too, should have actual evidence of some kind to work with.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    kage (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:48pm

    I'm not completely convinced it was Russia. Sure, we have an IP address and a country listed, but it isn't difficult to hide behind a VPN or proxy and make it look like you're coming from any country in the world. A good hacker would know this and cover their tracks, which lead me to believe that the hacker responsible purposely left a trail of bread crumbs that point to Russia. But there is still no real evidence being presented.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    shanen (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:00pm

    Recursive lies biting themselves in the arse

    The layers of deceit are built upon layers of deceit, so where do you try to unravel the infinite loop?

    When you traffic in lies for too long, how can anyone EVER trust you? Just ask #PresidentTweety about trust. We're going to have a presidential library with an entire wing dedicated to the great Twitter Wars.

    Don't look at me. I'm so paranoid I'm convinced Snowden was a patsy. Sincere and even a patriot, but still a patsy. They spotted him and fed him what they wanted to leak, but Putin got in the way of the last step of making a right proper example out of him. Maybe Putin will now arrest Snowden as a little housewarming present for his puppet?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Oninoshiko (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:00pm

    The CIA

    The thing is, I don't trust the CIA. I don't trust the people who work for the CIA. I don't trust the motives of the CIA nor the motives of the people who work for them.

    Let me remind everyone, this is the same agency that thought their mandate would be best fulfilled by dosing unsuspecting US populations with LSD. Because, yes, THAT's in the best interests of americans.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Virtually Nonymous, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:13pm

    Look, this report is coming from the same people who gave us all that excellent information about Iraq's WMD programs. If you don't believe everything they tell you, you're probably a paranoid conspiracy-theorist.

    On a more serious note, almost none of the coverage of this issue actually tackles the most substantial argument against the "blame the Russians" hysteria - namely that anything these leaks exposed would not have been a problem if the people who had their communications leaked were not engaging in shady/dodgy behavior. Saying that Assange or the Russians are the party at fault here is like a convicted criminal saying that the problematic results of his crimes are the result of the courts convicting him.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


