What The US Intelligence 'Russia Hacked Our Election' Report Could Have Said... But Didn't
Because the debate over this issue has gotten quite silly in some places -- and ridiculously political as well -- let's start with a few basic points: It is absolutely entirely possible that the Russians hacked into all these systems and that it was trying (and perhaps succeeding?) to influence the election. Nothing in what I'm saying here is suggesting that's not true. What I am concerned about is the evidence that's presented to support that claim -- mainly because I think we should all be terrified when we escalate situations based on secret info where the government just tells us to "trust us, we know." And, yes, governments (including the US) have done this going back throughout history. That doesn't make it right.
But here's the thing: there actually is some pretty good evidence that Russia was behind the hack. But here's the crazy thing: that evidence is not in this report, but presented elsewhere. If you keep reading below, I'll point out an example of some pretty compelling evidence that Russia was behind the hack -- and it's the kind of evidence that the US intelligence community could have easily provided, but did not.
And that's where the problems lie. Because very little in this new report provides any evidence at all of Russia doing anything. It certainly goes deep into the motivations for why Russia might want to influence our election. It's also not surprising that Russia might have the ability and expertise to do these things. But it would be nice to see actual evidence. As Lovenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai at Motherboard notes, there's really very little in the new report that we didn't know already:
But this report adds nothing we didn’t already know from public information. The only significant statement is that, yes, American spies are convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin himself directed the hacking and influence campaign—something they already stated in early October.Marcy Wheeler similarly notes that there's plenty of work on motives, but little on evidence:
What we see of it is uneven. I think the report is strongest on Russia’s motive for tampering with the election, even if the report doesn’t provide evidence. I think there are many weaknesses in the report’s discussion of media. That raises concerns that the material on the actual hack — which we don’t get in any detail at all — is as weak as the media section.The "media" section is actually pretty ridiculous. It basically notes that RT, the American-targeted TV station owned by the Russian government, has a history of pushing Russian-approved propaganda. Well, sure.
And just one more pointer on this. Former CIA analyst Patrick Eddington also has a really thorough analysis of the report and comes to basically the same conclusions:
While the report provides new and important details on the multifaceted Russian operation, its failure to include declassified primary source data for key claims ensures the controversy has not been put to rest.So, what kind of evidence could the intel community have provided? Well, Matt Tait, who used to work at the UK's GCHQ, and who now tweets at @pwnallthethings gave a pretty damn good example of digging down into publicly available data to present quite compelling evidence that Russian interests were behind, at the very least, the hack of John Podesta's emails. This is not 100% conclusive, certainly, but it's a hell of a lot more compelling than anything released by the US government:
So the actual email used to phish John Podesta ended up in the WIkileaks dump. It's here https://t.co/H6ACVvnOXH— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
This is a reconstruction of that phishing email. (All of the information is bogus - the mention of Ukraine isn't relevant here). pic.twitter.com/EvFhdYfZaI— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
You can't tell just by looking, but that "Change Password" link doesn't take you to Google. It takes you to Bit.ly. pic.twitter.com/e6Rm71YTfG— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
This link expands to a fake login page (note URL is for a .tk site). This is what Podesta saw when he accidentally gave creds to hackers. pic.twitter.com/3Cc8KxvjNf— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
But the hackers screwed up. The hackers weren't hacking one-by-one; so URL contraction wasn't done manually. It was done via the Bitly API.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
Using the Bitly API requires you create an account. So the hackers had to create an account. And they forgot to make their account private.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
It's no longer possible - the hackers have changed their settings - but before you could simple enumerate ALL of the contracted links.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
The Bitly link in John Podesta's email is visible in the Wikileaks dump here https://t.co/H6ACVvnOXH pic.twitter.com/PNEN96Cfq3— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
We can ask Bitly to expand it. This is what it says https://t.co/Qo9ZkkFGP0 pic.twitter.com/uEvg25shJA— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
Those gobble-de-gook strings aren't encrypted. They're Base64 encoded. In this case, it tells us the link was for john.podesta@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/ebLWQndneO— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
Why did the hackers include this info? Same reason they contracted links via API. Because they're not hacking 1-by-1. Are hacking at scale.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
This information lets their attack server populate fields to look more authentic (it's why it's able to pre-fill Podesta's name and picture)— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
But it also means this opsec screw up is bad. Bc we can see the links contracted by the account, we can see all of the spearphishing URLs— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
And the spearphishing URLs tells us the accounts that were targeted.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
How many accounts did this "14 year old" hack? About 1800. In 2015.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
Who were these accounts? Mil, govt personnel in the West, defence cos, journos critical of govt in Russia etc pic.twitter.com/NyZEkWLncf— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
Here's a pie chart of some of the accounts the 14 year old hacker hacked outside of Russian sphere of influence pic.twitter.com/AzdtL0Umbt— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
This 14 year old is apparently an avid reader, given how many authors they're hacking. What are their interests? Another pie chart. pic.twitter.com/TKSXePJViJ— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
(These pie charts by @SecureWorks I should add, from here: https://t.co/hQFtzWZrbx)— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
And which countries is our friendly 14 year old hacker interested in? These ones. Remember. This is 1800 gmail accounts *in 2015 alone*. pic.twitter.com/TZ2B2p6bw9— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
Is it possible this was all a 14 year old? Sure. Also possible I'm a bridge salesman, and boy have I got a great deal for you today.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
When hackers hack at scale, they reuse infrastructure. They make mistakes. This isn't unusual. You can piece the bits together.— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017
I've seen lots of people arguing that the intelligence community couldn't reveal more details because it would "burn sources and methods" that were used to determine the attribution of the hacks -- but Matt Tait did figure all that out with public information (ironically, some of it revealed via Wikileaks). Now, perhaps the intelligence community that hates Wikileaks doesn't want to use that as a "source" in its report. Or perhaps it's something else. And, yes, it makes sense that the intelligence community should not burn sources and methods to reveal stuff like this. But there are ways to present compelling details without compromising those things. But, of course, this is the US intelligence community we're talking about, and they're generally not fans of revealing anything at all. So I'm sure even the details in this report were like pulling teeth. And that's dumb.
Again, more and more of what happens in the world is going to happen via computer systems and networks. And we're not always going to know. But it's a serious problem when governments are escalating situations and making angry posturing moves against one another based on totally secret information where the best we're being told by the government is "trust us." Especially when that very same government has a long history of not being so trustworthy.
Reader Comments
Thanks, Mike; I think this is a pretty good rundown of the central dilemma here, which is that (1) Russia is probably responsible for the attacks but (2) the intelligence agencies have done a piss-poor job of providing evidence of that, and a reasonable person should not accept something as true just because the CIA said so.
(With a side dish of (3) saying that Russia attempted to influence the election is not the same as saying Trump won because of Russia, and (4) we should evaluate stories like this based on facts and not based on our own political leanings.)
So it could be stupidity. Or it could be the Govt not used to people questioning them and willing to take the "trust us" route that worked in the past. Or downright totalitarian impulses. Or it could be a comic albeit tragic mixture of all.
Re:
On a very unrelated note because I couldn't figure out where to satisfy my curiosity:
I'm itching to hear about it from you guys.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
I'm going to repeat what Norton said at Ars:
I hope this will finally be the straw that breaks the congame this guy has been running for the last 37 years.
There are plenty of people willing to help if TD decides to crowdfund the defense me included.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's putting it lightly. Gawker published someone's sex videos, and were sued over it as a privacy issue. Ayyadurai on the other hand has been telling a lie, and Techdirt merely pointed that out. It's a defamation issue.
And Ayyadurai lie is easily disproven. The history of email is well documented.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Thanks, Mike; I think this is a pretty good rundown of the central dilemma here, which is that (1) Russia is probably responsible for the attacks but (2) the intelligence agencies have done a piss-poor job of providing evidence of that, and a reasonable person should not accept something as true just because the CIA said so.
(With a side dish of (3) saying that Russia attempted to influence the election is not the same as saying Trump won because of Russia, and (4) we should evaluate stories like this based on facts and not based on our own political leanings.)
Re:
Whats so bad about that?
The US Intelligence community has been influencing elections in other countries for decades.
I don't understand why people are pissed off about Russia adopting some good old fashioned American Values!
Re: Re:
Covered in the article, dogg. Second paragraph, last two sentences.
Re: Re: Re:
Is this article extremely poorly edited, because that seems to refer to the sentence right before that, not what you said.
Also, do you know what bridge this guy is selling? I might be interested!
lol
regards ,
a once 14 year old hacker ...
Social engineering
...can still result in penetration.
(At least that's what my girlfriend tells me.)
Re:
I think we lost this argument a long time ago. "Hacking" used to mean coming up with a clever but unorthodox solution to a problem; then it meant unethically exploiting computer vulnerabilities. Now it just means doing something bad with a computer.
Hacking vs Penetration
To hackers, it still means cleverness and unorthodoxy to solve problems. But yeah, hacking in common parlance has turned into an obtuse bad (e.g. terrorism) but with a computer. In the old days, one would actually say computer hacking to differentiate it from, well, analog cleverness.
To be fair, all of the tools used in tech support are also hacking tools, and we have language (penetration, cooking, corruption, sabotage, etc.) for specific things that one does, for good or ill, to a computer, but thanks to the CFAA, many of them are criminalized even before intent is considered.
His password was password
Re: His password was password
You're parroting yet another Fox News claim aimed at those without - as you say - the sophistication of a 14 year old.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: His password was password
Trust...
As an American Citizen, what does this mean to me? Every nation is already trying to hack us for multiple reasons. I don't think a single election has ever gone down without someone trying to fuck with it internal or external. There is a high likely hood that they all wind up cancelling each other out, but that provides no comfort either.
How about we start telling the government that we cannot trust them anymore when we are called to jury duty and just start rendering not guilty verdicts until the government along with the so called "justice" system cleans its fucking act up?
Russia's hacking is a problem, but still second to the bullshit going on at home!
RT's Involvement
"Messaging on RT prior to the US presidential election In an effort to highlight the alleged "lack of (RT, 3 November) democracy" in the United States, RT broadcast, hosted, and advertised thirdparty candidate debates and ran reporting supportive of the political agenda of these candidates. The RT hosts asserted that the US two-party system does not represent the views of at least one-third of the population and is a "sham.""
"RT's reports often characterize the United States as a "surveillance state" and allege widespread infringements of civil liberties, police brutality, and drone use (RT, 24, 28 October, 1-10 November)."
"RT runs anti-fracking programming, highlighting environmental issues and the impacts on public health. This is likely reflective of the Russian Government's concern about the impact of fracking and US natural gas production on the global energy market and the potential challenges to Gazprom's profitability (5 October)."
The report seems to say things like "Russia has a Propaganda TV channel, which it uses to publish true things that embarrass us." They certainly don't accuse RT of fabricating any of the stories. RT's support of third party candidates, for instance, doesn't suggest those candidates were influenced in any meaningful way. I dunno. There *are* real issues around police brutality and the surveillance state in this country. There *are* health concerns around fracking. We can't just lump all this stuff together.
Re: RT's Involvement
RT is InfoWars with a political agenda.
Re: Re: RT's Involvement
Re: RT's Involvement
Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
These words... I do not think they mean what you think they mean.
Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
There *were* signs of DNC bias in the DNC primaries, but that's not the election. For all its importance, it's still a private function by a private organization. They're free to manipulate it the way the RNC manipulated their own primaries against McCain in 2000 and Ron Paul in 2012 an (more desperately, too late,) Trump in 2016. Fortunately the DNC didn't go anywhere near that far.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Next you'll "expose" that Hillary talked to Wall Street.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Then why all the fuss?
You brought it up - why don't you tell us?
The hacking is the problem. That's illegal, you know.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
He's made up with Priebus.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/04/13/trump-draws-rnc-rebuke-over-rigged-primary-charg e-missing-key-deadlines.html
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/275926-trump-lash es-out-at-rigged-disgusting-dirty-primary
http://www.politico.com/blogs/twelve-thirty-seven/2016/04/t rump-gop-primary-rigged-222376
Sorry if that pokes a little hole in your bubble. But that's right out of the orange horse's mouth.
I'm guessing the conversation's over.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Face it, the Democratic candidate was so bad she couldn't even beat Trump.
Neither could 16 republicans.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Whining about the most votes makes you look ignorant.
That wasn't whining.
It's a verifiable fact.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
And hey, Hillary still won the popular vote.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Can you explain how learning any more about the electoral college would change the fact that Hillary got more votes? I'm not seeing the connection...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
What is being left out of this equation that those emails were not written by the Russians and clearly show Hillary and the DNC doing real election rigging.
And I'd say WikiLeaks wouldn't be biased if they also released the emails of the RNC as well. Because bias is bad.
I heard there's some election rigging of their own going on. You won't hear that on MSM.
Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
It is out there, and if you're not going to do the legwork and find it, then sadly there is little hope for you.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2016/04/13/trump-draws-rnc-rebuke-over-rigged-primary-charg e-missing-key-deadlines.html
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/275926-trump-lash es-out-at-rigged-disgusting-dirty-primary
http://www.politico.com/blogs/twelve-thirty-seven/2016/04/t rump-gop-primary-rigged-222376
Unless you're arguing he's a liar.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Dipshit tool brings up election rigging on the DNC.
Dipshit tool gets shown where RNC does the same thing.
Dipshit tool predictably changes subject.
Just like every other post.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Despite winning, you're still retarded.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Re: Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Also, remember when Obama said he would have the most transparent administration in history? I guess Russia just helped him out with that promise.
Re: Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
Re: Hillary is a confirmed election hacker
"Came from Russia" ≠ Russian government is behind it
"Americans responsible for act terrorism against their own countrymen" accurately yet misleadingly describes what Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols did.
Re: "Came from Russia" ≠ Russian government is behind it
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2017/01/the-download-on-the-dnc-hack/
Smoke Screen detected
What if it was discovered that the English hacked the email accounts and framed the Russians?
What if it was discovered that the French hacked the email accounts on behalf of the English who then framed the Russians?
It still would NOT change the content of the email!!!
Does the source of the truth change the truth?
Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?
This is all smoke to cover up a look inside the truth inside a political machine.
Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
And just because you mashed a keyboard with your stubby fingers and clicked Submit doesn't mean a point was made.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Smoke Screen detected
Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?
No, but to argue that we should ignore the means by which it was obtained is problematic.
Unless you're arguing that hacking is perfectly fine. If that's the case I'll say be careful what you wish for.
Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
"Your Honor, he left his front door unlocked! It would have been a crime not to take everything that wasn't nailed down!"
"Excellent point, case dismissed!"
Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
To argue that we should ignore what was exposed because of the way it was exposed is even worse.
Except that's not what I said:
Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?
No, but to argue that we should ignore the means by which it was obtained is problematic.
Did you miss the No? - that was the first word of the sentence.
A little email hacking of what is a private organization and not a government entity is not the magnitude you would make it out to be.
Except that it had ramifications on a government entity.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
I'm sure that Ecuadorian Embassy's been getting a little tight for him, and since Trump was so easily played by Putin, I'm sure he's hearing opportunity knocking.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
So why are you such a supporter of maybe the most corrupt candidate ever?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Three million more people voted for Hillary than for Trump. Even in Electoral College terms, Trump's victory margin only ranks 46th among the 58 presidential elections. He didn't "beat the hell out of Hillary"; he squeaked by on a technicality.
Obama ran the country as a pre-2008 Republican, sticking to Republican policies. Pushing the Republican Party further to the extreme right, where it was hijacked by the Tea Partiers with Ted Cruz and others attacking traditional Republicans as RINOs.
That in turn was hijacked by an outsider, Donald Trump. Who many prominent Republican officials, governors and ex-White-House residents denounced before the election. And who - after getting the support of remaining prominent Republicans like Cruz, Romney and Christie - has systematically humiliated them.
Last week Trump yanked the leash on Republicans in Congress, stopping them from gutting the ethics office with one tweet.
It's not "the strongest Republican party in some time." It's the Trump party.
When the axe entered the forest, the trees said, "The handle is one of us!" - Turkish proverb
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
As for Trump holding the Republicans feet to the fire, I am all for it. The political class needs shaken up.
"Trump as a candidate beats Hillary hands down."
In what way, exactly?
In that he continuously changes his story to cover his own ass, and believes his own lies?
In that he is showing all signs of profiteering off his position as POTUS?
In that he's assigned to pretty much every official post someone who is ideologically opposed to the regulatory purpose of the agency they're running?
In that he's overtly prejudiced about every race, every marginalized minority?
In that he's completely abilist and can not exhibit pity, mercy or compassion for anyone who has gone through hardship?
That he is openly misogynistic and objectifies women as sex objects?
That he thinks he knows more than anyone about everything?
That he is eager about utilizing the United States thermonuclear arsenal?
That he is almost assuredly, one psychological evaluation away from a narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis? (Three if you want to be absolutely sure), and is with no doubt a danger to himself and others, now the whole world, as a nuclear-armed head of state?
For me, a couple of these would disqualify a candidate. What amazes me is that Trump openly has exhibited all of these characteristics, and some people still find him a valid candidate.
So you may need to ask yourself: how many people need to be deprived of life or liberty or wellbeing before you are going to accept that Trump is a disaster? How many before you will regret that Trump ever became President of the United States.
Because everything indicates that he is going to exceed my expectations of calamity. That I can't imagine how horribly he is going to wreck the United States.
And no, he won't be here to clean it up.
Re: "Trump as a candidate beats Hillary hands down."
The whole list of isms and ists you list are lies from the left and a big part of the reason the left is losing. Crying wolf only works for so long. The sooner you realize this, the sooner you can develop a winning strategy. Or not, and the Republicans will keep on winning.
Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Good thing nobody did that, then.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
[citation needed]
My side was Bernie Sanders. But yes, I'm mad that he lost. In fact, I'm absolutely furious with the DNC and the Clinton campaign. You think I'm arguing that we shouldn't pay attention to the contents of the leaks? Really? Me? Who do you think you're fooling?
Your problem is that you can't hold two separate thoughts in your head at the same time. You don't think it's possible to think that the Russian government attempting to influence our election is bad and Democratic insiders attempting to influence our election is bad.
Discussing foreign propaganda efforts against our electoral system is not the same thing as defending Hillary Clinton. Get a clue.
But mostly gerrymandering.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Smoke Screen detected
And back to my point is, if there was nothing to expose the hack would have been pointless. So I have a clue.
"You are mad because your side lost."
I wrote a blog piece about this particular line of thought. The TL:DR version is:
a) It presumes we had a side that could win. The issues important to me include copyright maximalism; mass surveillance; failing oversight, especially with our law enforcement; extrajudicial detention and torture; abuse of drone strikes and other messy targeted killings; whistleblower persecution; the pandemic technophobia in our administrations; corporate sovereignty; the futile-but-expensive wars on terror and drugs;
Guess which of our candidates is eagerly looking to address these concerns with massive reforms. (Hint, it's a trick question!)
and b) We wouldn't get to relax if our side won. The situation is massively divided. Obstructionism in the legislation is rampant. We have to activate, to get involved, to do anything to pressure officials to do the right thing. Because otherwise, they won't. Otherwise, others will get in the way. Otherwise things will move too slowly.
So, of course we're mad. But if we won we couldn't just sit down and let Ms. Clinton run our country for us.
Now, instead, we have to control the conflagration that Trump is about to set off. (Hopefully, it's not literal.)
Re: Smoke Screen detected
Re: Smoke Screen detected
Do we ignore the content of the email because of it's source?
Where did we say that we should ignore the content of the email? We never did. We fully support reporting on the contents of the email.
Re: Smoke Screen detected
The provenance of the e-mails is relevant.
It can be two things.
Re:
Re:
...you didn't read the article, did you.
Recursive lies biting themselves in the arse
When you traffic in lies for too long, how can anyone EVER trust you? Just ask #PresidentTweety about trust. We're going to have a presidential library with an entire wing dedicated to the great Twitter Wars.
Don't look at me. I'm so paranoid I'm convinced Snowden was a patsy. Sincere and even a patriot, but still a patsy. They spotted him and fed him what they wanted to leak, but Putin got in the way of the last step of making a right proper example out of him. Maybe Putin will now arrest Snowden as a little housewarming present for his puppet?
The CIA
Let me remind everyone, this is the same agency that thought their mandate would be best fulfilled by dosing unsuspecting US populations with LSD. Because, yes, THAT's in the best interests of americans.
On a more serious note, almost none of the coverage of this issue actually tackles the most substantial argument against the "blame the Russians" hysteria - namely that anything these leaks exposed would not have been a problem if the people who had their communications leaked were not engaging in shady/dodgy behavior. Saying that Assange or the Russians are the party at fault here is like a convicted criminal saying that the problematic results of his crimes are the result of the courts convicting him.
