What The US Intelligence 'Russia Hacked Our Election' Report Could Have Said... But Didn't

So the actual email used to phish John Podesta ended up in the WIkileaks dump. It's here https://t.co/H6ACVvnOXH — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

This is a reconstruction of that phishing email. (All of the information is bogus - the mention of Ukraine isn't relevant here). pic.twitter.com/EvFhdYfZaI — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

You can't tell just by looking, but that "Change Password" link doesn't take you to Google. It takes you to Bit.ly. pic.twitter.com/e6Rm71YTfG — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

This link expands to a fake login page (note URL is for a .tk site). This is what Podesta saw when he accidentally gave creds to hackers. pic.twitter.com/3Cc8KxvjNf — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

But the hackers screwed up. The hackers weren't hacking one-by-one; so URL contraction wasn't done manually. It was done via the Bitly API. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

Using the Bitly API requires you create an account. So the hackers had to create an account. And they forgot to make their account private. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

It's no longer possible - the hackers have changed their settings - but before you could simple enumerate ALL of the contracted links. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

The Bitly link in John Podesta's email is visible in the Wikileaks dump here https://t.co/H6ACVvnOXH pic.twitter.com/PNEN96Cfq3 — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

We can ask Bitly to expand it. This is what it says https://t.co/Qo9ZkkFGP0 pic.twitter.com/uEvg25shJA — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

Those gobble-de-gook strings aren't encrypted. They're Base64 encoded. In this case, it tells us the link was for john.podesta@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/ebLWQndneO — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

Why did the hackers include this info? Same reason they contracted links via API. Because they're not hacking 1-by-1. Are hacking at scale. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

This information lets their attack server populate fields to look more authentic (it's why it's able to pre-fill Podesta's name and picture) — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

But it also means this opsec screw up is bad. Bc we can see the links contracted by the account, we can see all of the spearphishing URLs — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

And the spearphishing URLs tells us the accounts that were targeted. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

How many accounts did this "14 year old" hack? About 1800. In 2015. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

Who were these accounts? Mil, govt personnel in the West, defence cos, journos critical of govt in Russia etc pic.twitter.com/NyZEkWLncf — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

Here's a pie chart of some of the accounts the 14 year old hacker hacked outside of Russian sphere of influence pic.twitter.com/AzdtL0Umbt — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

This 14 year old is apparently an avid reader, given how many authors they're hacking. What are their interests? Another pie chart. pic.twitter.com/TKSXePJViJ — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

(These pie charts by @SecureWorks I should add, from here: https://t.co/hQFtzWZrbx) — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

And which countries is our friendly 14 year old hacker interested in? These ones. Remember. This is 1800 gmail accounts *in 2015 alone*. pic.twitter.com/TZ2B2p6bw9 — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017

Is it possible this was all a 14 year old? Sure. Also possible I'm a bridge salesman, and boy have I got a great deal for you today. — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) January 4, 2017