Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Mon, Jan 9th 2017 6:43am


Filed Under:
fbi, geek squad, informants, searches, warrants

Companies:
best buy



The FBI Is Apparently Paying Geek Squad Members To Dig Around In Computers For Evidence Of Criminal Activity

from the maybe-these-are-the-'smart-people'-who-can-fix-Comey's-encryption-&# dept

Law enforcement has a number of informants working for it and the companies that already pay their paychecks, like UPS, for example. It also has a number of government employees working for the TSA, keeping their eyes peeled for "suspicious" amounts of cash it can swoop in and seize.

Unsurprisingly, the FBI also has a number of paid informants. Some of these informants apparently work at Best Buy -- Geek Squad by day, government informants by… well, also by day.

According to court records, Geek Squad technician John "Trey" Westphal, an FBI informant, reported he accidentally located on Rettenmaier's computer an image of "a fully nude, white prepubescent female on her hands and knees on a bed, with a brown choker-type collar around her neck." Westphal notified his boss, Justin Meade, also an FBI informant, who alerted colleague Randall Ratliff, another FBI informant at Best Buy, as well as the FBI. Claiming the image met the definition of child pornography and was tied to a series of illicit pictures known as the "Jenny" shots, agent Tracey Riley seized the hard drive.

Not necessarily a problem, considering companies performing computer/electronic device repair are legally required to report discovered child porn to law enforcement. The difference here is the paycheck. This Geek Squad member had been paid $500 for digging around in customers' computers and reporting his findings to the FBI. That changes the motivation from legal obligation to a chance to earn extra cash by digging around in files not essential to the repair work at hand.

More of a problem is the FBI's tactics. While it possibly could have simply pointed to the legal obligation Best Buy has to report discovered child porn, it proactively destroyed this argument by apparently trying to cover up the origin of its investigation, as well as a couple of warrantless searches.

Setting aside the issue of whether the search of Rettenmaier's computer constituted an illegal search by private individuals acting as government agents, the FBI undertook a series of dishonest measures in hopes of building a case, according to James D. Riddet, Rettenmaier's San Clemente-based defense attorney. Riddet says agents conducted two additional searches of the computer without obtaining necessary warrants, lied to trick a federal magistrate judge into authorizing a search warrant, then tried to cover up their misdeeds by initially hiding records.

The "private search" issue is mentioned briefly in OC Weekly's report, but should be examined more closely. Private searches are acceptable, but the introduction of cash payments, as well as the FBI having an official liaison with Best Buy suggests the searches aren't really "private." Instead, the FBI appears to be using private searches to route around warrant requirements. That's not permissible and even the FBI's belief that going after the "worst of worst" isn't going to be enough to salvage these warrantless searches.

As Andrew Fleischman points out at Fault Lines, the government's spin on the paid "private search" issue -- that it's "wild speculation" the Best Buy employee was acting as a paid informant when he discovered the child porn -- doesn't hold up if the situation is reversed. AUSA Anthony Brown's defensive statement is nothing more than the noise of a double standard being erected.

Flipping the script for a minute, would an AUSA say it was “wild speculation” that a man was a drug dealer when phone records showed he regularly contacted a distributor, he was listed as a drug dealer in a special book of drug dealers, and he had received $500.00 for drugs? Sorry to break it to you, Mr. Brown, but once you start getting paid for something, it’s tough to argue you’re just doing it for the love of the game.

In addition to these problems, the file discovered by the Best Buy tech was in unallocated space… something that points to almost nothing, legally-speaking.

[I]n Rettenmaier's case, the alleged "Jenny" image was found on unallocated "trash" space, meaning it could only be retrieved by "carving" with costly, highly sophisticated forensics tools. In other words, it's arguable a computer's owner wouldn't know of its existence. (For example, malware can secretly implant files.) Worse for the FBI, a federal appellate court unequivocally declared in February 2011 (USA v. Andrew Flyer) that pictures found on unallocated space did not constitute knowing possession because it is impossible to determine when, why or who downloaded them.

This important detail was apparently glossed over in the FBI's warrant application to search Rettenmaier's home and personal devices.

In hopes of overcoming this obstacle, they performed a sleight-of-hand maneuver, according to Riddet. The agents simply didn't alert Judge Marc Goldman that the image in question had been buried in unallocated space and, thus, secured deceitful authorization for a February 2012 raid on Rettenmaier's Laguna Niguel residence.

Courts have shown an often-excessive amount of empathy for the government's "outrageous" behavior when pursuing criminals. The fact that there's child porn involved budges the needle in the government's direction, but the obstacles the FBI has placed in its own way through its deceptive behavior may prevent it from salvaging this case.

The case is already on very shaky ground, with the presiding judge questioning agents' "odd memory losses," noting several discrepancies between the FBI's reports and its testimony, and its "perplexing" opposition to turning over documents the defense has requested.

In any event, it appears the FBI has a vast network of informants -- paid or otherwise -- working for both private companies and the federal government. Considering the FBI is already the beneficiary of legal reporting requirements, this move seems ill-advised. It jeopardizes the legitimacy of the evidence, even before the FBI engages in the sort of self-sabotaging acts it appears to have done here.

Underneath it all is the perplexing and disturbing aversion to adhering to the Fourth Amendment we've seen time and time again from law enforcement agencies, both at local and federal levels. Anything that can be done to avoid seeking a warrant, and anything that creates an obfuscatory paper trail, is deployed to make sure the accused faces an even more uphill battle once they arrive in court.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 6:50am

    Works for me...

    People will begin to see the value of their computers and NOT turn them over to a bunch of shady nerds in a store.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 6:55am

      Re: Works for me...

      What kind of dumb shit is this? Not everyone is a computer technician.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:00am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        Don't care if you're a tech or not, if you hand over any device, folder, or piece of paper with all the personal info about yourself that your home computer probably has to someone, not know exactly who is going to have access to it, give unrestricted access, and then not be there watching over the shoulder of whoever is viewing this data, you are an idiot.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:03am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          Be prepared to pay a LOT for the service.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:54am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          I know several people who repair PCs and they would not mind you shoulder surfing. They are not the typical geeksquad ass clown either.

        • identicon
          Smokin, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:33am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          Problem is anyone with even a little bit of computer knowledge could extract the data right in front of you and you would not have a clue.
          So yeah if your going to trust your personal data to someone you should have trust in that person. However just watching will do nothing in stopping that data from being taken.
          Better to have a neighbor kid with computer skills fix your box in front of you than the Geek Squad. Pilfering data is nothing new to the Geek Squad and its well known. I'm sure a Google search would turn up info on that.
          .
          Trust me, I'm an IT Network Specialist. :-)

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:03am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        You need to be careful *who* you let work on your computer. There are probably people out there who would plant stuff on a computer for $500.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:05am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          And probably a lot less.

          • identicon
            Will Moments, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:40am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

            Yes. I have had direct exposure to the "technicians" in these cases and its a tough, not very well paying job in many places. Many times I find people who are out of rehab, battling alcohol and other drugs, etc.They tend to be marginally tied to any employer, so loyalty is low.

            Not trying to know computer technicians (used to be one), but the people I worked with would *jump* at such money.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:24am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          Not only that but I hear that what some techs might do is they may try and steal ram from an unsuspecting computer illiterate person and return their computer with less ram.

          Basic computer literacy, along with basic literacy in how to handle money, should be taught in high school. Handing over your computer that may have all sorts of confidential information to a random Best Buy nerd (ie: bank statements and transactions, names, addresses, etc...) is risky.

          Then again having malware on your computer is also risky. Either way you can get personal information stolen and be subject to identity theft. The solution is for people to be educated about how to use Windows.

          Luckily I noticed that the younger generation is more proficient than older people (but not always).

          It's funny when I was taking one of my chemistry classes our chemistry teacher was really old. He was very sharp for his age, had a very good memory and was very well spoken and competent. He worked for NASA in the past and he helped develop the fuel that put the first man on the moon. Yet he could barely work Windows and it was his students that were showing him how to do what he wanted (ie: he partly used powerpoint and whatnot). I think he's probably retired by now. This guy knew everything there was to know about chemistry but couldn't operate or troubleshoot Microsoft Windows very well. He's not the first old brilliant teacher I've had that couldn't work Microsoft Windows. The younger professors have no problems working their computers and are themselves very proficient. So part of it is a generational thing I guess.

          • identicon
            ferb, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:01am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

            I used to work for geek squad. I wouldn't worry about them stealing physical hardware out of your computer. People used to bring in computers that were not that old all the time and recycle them. If you wanted to steal some hardware that is where you could steal it. At the store I worked for never knew anyone that did though. I would be more worried about the people from foreign countries who do all the actually work on the computers. This process is called Agent Johnny Utah. Dozens of virus and malware infected computers are connected to the same local network and put on the internet to connect to geek squad agents in third world countries who make far less money than American Workers.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:41am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        might be time to learn

    • identicon
      JC, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:49am

      Re: Works for me...

      Funny part is, people don't realize that they don't "fix" your computers in the store. They either plug them in and some guy from India remotes in to your PC and "fixes" it or it is shipped off somewhere else for a 3rd party to work on.

      • identicon
        Brice Jones, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:09am

        Re: Re: Works for me...

        They actually fix quite a few things in house. I worked as a GS manager for a couple years.
        Best buy has a proprietary software tool for diagnostics and repair. If the problem is hardware it's almost always returned to a service center however.

        On another note.. this article about dumb as shit.
        The biggest "spying" that goes on is dumb people with naked pictures on their machines. The store employees will gather and laugh at you.
        If you wanted to spy and keep it secret you definitely would NOT use unskilled workers making hourly wages at best buy

        • identicon
          I.T. Guy, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:39am

          Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

          So as a manager you knew your employees looked through things they were not supposed to and let them keep their jobs?


          "If you wanted to spy and keep it secret you definitely would NOT use unskilled workers making hourly wages at best buy"
          John "Trey" Westphal, an FBI informant.

          Apparently BB/GS managers need not possess reading comprehension skills.

          I have had a GS boot disk and there is nothing proprietary about them. A bunch of readily available virus/malware/HW test tools and some command line scripts for the 10/hr "tech" to run.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:53am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

            The people who bring their computers in to Geek Squad are clueless.

            I first of all have no sympathy for perverts getting dimed out by a GS agent. I've never seen anyone get a reward when I worked there, but that's great if the FBI is paying some people for it.

            Rule of thumb, if your computer has content on it, that you know could get you sent to prison for having, don't take your computer in to get fixed.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:48am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

              No you idiots...People have no right to search for things that aren't pertaining to what they are doing. That is a violation of the 4th amendment. If you make it a habit to peruse peoples private photos when they bring in their computer YOU are a criminal. Now the fact that that every so often there is somebody with some shit that they shouldn't have on there like child porn that is wrong no doubt. But YOU are wrong too if you are searching through peoples photos...How many people might have very private pictures not related to child pornography on their computer and you take it upon yourself to search through it because your going to be a snitch for the gov....that is a justification to be a pervert yourself and you are no better then the supposed criminals your trying to catch... IMO if your secretly snooping through trying to find that type of shit YOUR probably into that shit and your the sicko.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:01pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Works for me...

              In theory it would be okay, BUT that is if you don't take into account that no matter where you work and how "good" a workplace is, there will be greedy and bad people there. This picture that was found had been deleted and there is no way to determine when and how it was placed.
              It could be that the owner had downloaded it on purpose or maybe the computer had been bought used with a formatted drive. Maybe it was downloaded by accident with other files. Maybe it was the GS guy who was one of the bad or thoughtless ones, that just wanted to make $500 and didn't have enough brains (or simply didn't care) to see that it would devastate a persons life.
              I don't know the rate of good vs bad people in GS, but I would guess that shifts when money is involved and with the FBI's eagerness to prosecute no matter how little actual evidence there is and the general public's thirst for blood when facing such things, we would be facing more false accusations than if it weren't there.
              It is not only the fact that the falsely accused will be labeled during the trial, but even if they are judged to be innocent (which they should if all they have is a deleted picture) there is the court of the public that don't always take things such as "innocent in a court of law" serious. This persons life will be worse afterwards which is why it is not worth the cost of using these methods.

    • identicon
      Possible corruption in future, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:33am

      Re: Works for me...

      Reporting it is one thing getting paid is another. My concern would be some geeksquad member planting something so he can make another $500.00.

  • icon
    scotts13 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 6:50am

    Missed opportunity

    Wait, wait - You mean I could have gotten PAID to snoop through customer pictures back when I ran a camera store?!

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:00am

    IS this why it takes so long to get repairs done? There are spending time looking at all images and videos just in case...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:02am

      Re:

      I assume the same about my mechanic, must be off joyriding in my car. Or my plumber, must have been taco night last night. These things make way more sense than maybe they're busy, and ffs it's retail, you know they pay low and staff less. Lets not be so quick to assume everyone on the planet has some evil agenda against you.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:23am

        Re: Re:

        Did you even read the article? No one is saying the people in Best Buy have any kind of evil plot against anyone. The FBI has ADMITTED TO PAYING Best Buy employees to look through computers.

        It's not paranoia to believe proven, uncontested facts.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:36am

          Re: Re: Re:

          "It's not paranoia to believe proven, uncontested facts."

          ^Tell that the the morons who still don't think that Trump won the election and Russia won it for him. I'll believe Assange - who said the only hacking that happened was by our own government - over the FBI under the Obama administration any day. The state of Georgia's election commission traced intrusion on their computers to Obama's Department of Homeland Security.

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:13am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            The key word in the original quote is "uncontested". The political example you gave is definitely not an uncontested claim or fact.

          • icon
            Sugar Daddy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:33pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Leave it to a progressive snowflake to bring up the election in a tech article. Tissue paper?

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:09pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            Tell that the the morons who still don't think that Trump won the election and Russia won it for him.

            It's OK snowflake. It's OK. There'll be an article where you can whine about this shortly.

            This one isn't it, though.

            Try the Bulgarian Public Radio one next. Now THAT'S a test of being able to insert this political bullshit where it doesn't belong.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:06am

    How much do they pay to get an image planted?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:39am

      Re:

      I would guess $500? Really goddamn troubling that they pay for finding stuff. There is really nothing stopping technicians from just planting CP when they want to. Being behind on your bills or in serious debt can make someone really desperate. Not a good combo

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:32am

    Violation of the 4th Amendment through the Exclusionary Rule. It is one thing if the Geek Squad members discover a crime through inadvertent discovery but since they are being paid to actively seek out crime the Geek Squad members would be acting as agents of the FBI. Unconstitutional.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:05am

      Re:

      Its the same twisting of the third party exception:-
      because its legal for a third party to voluntarily pass on information, we can demand that they give us information when we want it.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:48am

    STASI 2.0

    I fully agree that child porn scums should be punished, but methods like described in the post are STASI 2.0. It could give informants an incentive to plant evidence for some extra income, besides circumventing law. If an IT service tech finds something by accident he's obliged to report it anyway.

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

      Re: STASI 2.0

      I was thinking about it. Was it a single picture? Was it saved in a collection or in the download folder? Was it a cache pic? Is there enough trust that the employee didn't plant the evidence to make a few bucks?

      I wouldn't say this is Stasi 2.0. Yet. It's the framework being put in place.

      • icon
        CrystalRivers (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:40am

        Re: Re: STASI 2.0

        It was found in "unallocated space" on the drive which means it was not accessible to the user of the computer - it was a deleted file and I have to wonder if maybe the drive maker recycles hard drives they put in their computers too - that's a loophole for the defense you could drive a Mack truck through

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:47am

      Re: STASI 2.0

      Except it was no accident. You don't just happen to find things in unallocated space. My thinking is these little turds know damn well users will delete things if capable and go looking for it.

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:49am

    And this is why, ladies and gentleman, you encrypt anything you don't want snooped. I was honestly shocked when I needed to ask for maintenance under warranty and the tech person asked for my password. I was like, what? Make it turn on and then if you need to check the configurations you'll do while I'm looking. Sure this guy may have had CP on his machine but it could be pictures of his family, pictures of him and his girl in the nudes etc.

  • identicon
    Bert Darrell, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:51am

    FBI in the Obama era

    One more disaster in Obama's FBI history and one more reason why January 20 can't happen soon enough. Done with 8 years of abject lies, constant deception, blatant violation of numerous laws and, worst of all, stepping all over the U.S. CONSTITUTION.

    • icon
      jupiterkansas (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:10am

      Re: FBI in the Obama era

      Try 16 years, or longer. This isn't just an Obama thing, and it's not going to change just because there's a new president.

      • icon
        Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:14am

        Re: Re: FBI in the Obama era

        That. And Trump doesn't seem to be worried with restoring Constitutional rights as well.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:33am

          Re: Re: Re: FBI in the Obama era

          I struggled with that fact in this election. I saw no reason to believe Trump or Clinton would slow down the dismantling of our privacy rights, so I just had to try to ignore the issue. It's a pity too, because that's close to the top of my list of priorities.

          • icon
            Ninja (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:35am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: FBI in the Obama era

            Indeed. I'm talking about Trump because he won but Clinton would be as bad at least in this issue.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:12pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FBI in the Obama era

              Well if there is one good thing it is that Trump seem to be more forward on what he intends even if it ends up being the same things the other guys did.
              It will be interesting to see if people will react differently when instead of the typical backdoor dealings and shady agreements, they will just be told directly "Hey, I am going to make things crappy for you. Deal with it". I consider these next years a science experiment in human psychology.

              • icon
                Sugar Daddy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:40pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: FBI in the Obama era

                I think we already witnessed an interesting experiment in human psychology on election night, with massive meltdown of idiots embarassing themselves who never contemplated the possibility that their corrupt candidate could actually lose.

  • identicon
    Mark John, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:53am

    Perhaps we need HIPAA like laws for our electronic devices. And Tech-security compliance requirements punishable by jail, fines, or extremely large civil awards.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:29am

      Re:

      We don't need another law for this. It's already unconstitutional.

      I would also not look at HIPAA regulations as a good way to do anything except increase costs for companies involved. They do not seem to have done much to protect our medical information.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

      Re:

      Unfortunately, the ACA pretty much destroyed HIPPA. Those protections don't mean much when health care providers are now required to turn over just about everything to the government. In fact, the ACA mandated the government to create far more detailed files on Americans than just their medical records. It basically required a low-mid level FBI file to be opened on every American. Just try to sign up for Obamacare, and see how much they know about your personal life. I only did it to check prices, and I quit because it was so disturbing.

      Yes, it's still illegal to divulge most medical information to private third parties. But as much as I despise Monsanto, I just don't see how they could cause me as much grief as the government could.

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:56am

        Re: Re:

        That sounds like utter, made up bullshit.

        So mind tell me how the FBI is getting info on patients at my healthcare location?

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:17am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Are you really that naïve?

          http://www.medicalrecords.com/physicians/electronic-medical-records-deadline

          http://www.medicalrecord s.com/consumers/who-has-access-to-my-electronic-medical-records

          "As for any type of information, your electronic patient records can be released if ordered by a court or by health agencies or law enforcement agencies with a valid subpoena or legal order, and may be required in certain situations."

          Note that they specify a subpoena OR legal order. Not even a warrant. Just a law enforcement agency saying they need it.

          • identicon
            Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:23am

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            So? You can have any information handed over if ordered by a court. Why is it just healthcare? Google, Twitter, etc would have to do the same?

            Keep movin goalposts, you're almost the Atlantic.

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:43am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

              Your reading comprehension is seriously deficient. Re-read the direct quote I put in the previous message. No court order is required.

              And that's just from the first legitimate looking website I came across, in a 30 second search. If you're actually interested in the subject, why don't you look in to it yourself? I did, several years ago. I can't quote the specifics of things I read in 2010, off the top of my head. I'm sorry, my memory just isn't that good. But I suspect your disbelief is based on politics rather than knowledge, so I see no reason to dig through thousands of pages again, just to provide you with evidence you'll dismiss out of hand.

              When did people who describe themselves as liberal become so pro-establishment? What happened to questioning The Man? This article is explicitly about The Man looking for creative new ways to deny you your rights. Do you really believe this is an isolated case?

              Seriously, please try to sign up for an ACA plan. Don't actually do it, just go through the process. You'll be disgusted at how much they tell you about yourself, and how little of it the government has any right to know about a presumably law abiding citizen. Then ask yourself if you really believe they're just ignoring all that medical data they've required to be put into electronic form.

              I'm done. Peace.

              • identicon
                Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:51am

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                And in the 10 years at my healthcare facility, 0 requests by the FBI to access our med records.

                • identicon
                  Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:11pm

                  Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:

                  > And in the 10 years at my healthcare facility, 0 requests by the FBI to access our med records.

                  Why should they ask when they already have them?

        • icon
          Sugar Daddy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:07pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Obama signed an executive action last year instructing all shinks to report their patients. Not a peep from their association. Shrinks are now government snitches.

    • identicon
      SamanthaCruz, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:04am

      Re: HIPAA

      Hipaa is hardly a model for a solution to government snooping; that law basically REQUIRES health providers to turn over their medical records to the government.

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:24am

        Re: Re: HIPAA

        Not without a court order.

        Can you point to the HIPPA portion that says this?

        If so, my healthcare facility isn't compliant as we do no such thing.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:12am

          Re: Re: Re: HIPAA

          I don't know anything about HIPPA, specifically. But in the ACA, section 3015 states:

          "The Secretary shall collect and aggregate consistent data on quality and resource use measures from information systems used to support health care delivery to implement the public reporting of performance information..."

          And later gives him the power to:

          "...determine the type of information that is useful to stakeholders and the format that best facilitates use of the reports.."

          Also in the same section:

          "Such information shall be tailored to respond to the differing needs of hospitals and other institutional health care providers, physicians and other clinicians, patients, consumers, researchers, policymakers, States, and other stakeholders, as the Secretary may specify."


          If you're looking for the section that says "The NSA can spy on citizens at will," that's not how governments write laws. But if you understand legalese, this clearly spells out that the secretary, presumably of HHS, has the authority to determine the scope of his own data collection powers, and to name stakeholders. Beyond that, States, researchers, and policy makers are already explicitly listed as stakeholders. He can collect any medical data he wants, and share it with whomever he chooses. It's right there, in the text of the law.

          • identicon
            Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:31am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: HIPAA

            So this is for the sign up for health care exchange sites. Big difference from getting medical records at clinics/hospitals/doctor offices.

            Woo hoo, you made it to the Atlantic! Marianas Trench next?

  • identicon
    AnonCow, 9 Jan 2017 @ 7:58am

    In what scenario does a service technician need to view specific, individual image files that are stored on my hard drive to effect the repair of the machine?

    That would be the equivalent of a plumber going through your bedroom drawers as part of his "job" of unclogging your drain.

  • identicon
    Shae Mac, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:03am

    RULE 41

    All of you fuckers who ignored RULE41 fucked us all.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:10am

    Bust or blackmail the customer at best buy.

    So $500 to bust a customer, or a couple thousand to claim something was on the laptop and offer to get rid of it. Hmmmm.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:41am

      Re: Bust or blackmail the customer at best buy.

      And become an accessory to child porn? Being registered as a sex offender for life? No thanks.

  • identicon
    Steven Moshlak, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:12am

    When you are busted...

    Guess what I do for a living, folks, for over 20 years? Computer forensics, especially criminal defense. I do a fair share of "kiddie porn" cases, for the defense. If and when you do get busted, please be so kind as to pick-up the telephone, to retain my services.

    Confidential informant or not, it looks like there will be a heck of a lot of dismissals, on the horizon, for these types of cases.

    I had a recently like case, dismissed / terminated.

    Steven Moshlak President, Computerlegalexperts.com http://www.computerlegalexperts.com 202-262-0225

  • identicon
    Johnny Doh, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:14am

    $500 dollars a pop

    I would be copying porn on to every laptop I fix.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:28am

      Re: $500 dollars a pop

      Till another employee found out you were doing that and get $500 for turning you in.

      • icon
        Sugar Daddy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:27pm

        Re: Re: $500 dollars a pop

        Not if I plant kiddie pr0n on their own computers first and rat them out as soon as they make a claim against. This Stasi crap has a life if its own. That's how "Democratic" Germany worked. Survival of the filthiest.

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:22am

    Nice... so instead of actually fixing your PC they are running a utility to recover deleted files then lying about how they found them.

    "According to court records, Geek Squad technician John "Trey" Westphal, an FBI informant, reported he accidentally located on Rettenmaier's computer"

    "the image in question had been buried in unallocated space"

    It's like trying to say to your girlfriend/wife... "I accidentally had sex with that woman."

    I bet the tech in question saved a copy for himself before turning the guy in. I'd be curious if a warrant were issued to search John "Trey" Westphal's PC how many customer pictures, MP3's, and Movies would be found on his PC.

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:49am

      Re:

      The customer could have asked for recovery of deleted images.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:36pm

        Re: Re:

        Yes, but recovery of files from unallocated space doesn't automatically show the images to the user of the tool. Most tools I've ever used only give you a number of files it was able to recover. It would still be beyond the scope of recovery for the employee to go look at the image(s) they recovered.

        • icon
          Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:04pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          He could have just checked a couple images after recovery, as a spot check, to make sure that the recovery had completed successfully. It could be that just by chance one of the images he checked turned out to be CP.

  • identicon
    Marc W, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:23am

    Stoopit People

    If people are so stupid as to think the NSA/CIA/FBI doesn't already have access to any computer they want almost anytime it's on and connected to the internet thru the documented Windows and Mac Opsystem BACK DOORS --then this story should piss them off.

    DO NOT EVER TRUST THE GOVERNMENT. IF YOU EVEN THINK THEY CAN DO IT --THEY ARE.

  • identicon
    Anon Cow, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:24am

    So now the geeks have a financial incentive to place child porn on your PC if you take it to them.

    • icon
      Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:09pm

      Re:

      Maybe so, but that could easily be overturned in court by suggesting that it had been planted by the GeekSquad guy. This would put enough doubt in the minds of the jury that they would probably acquit. And then the investigation would turn to the GeekSquad guy, because if in fact he had planted it, then that means he knowingly had it in his possession, which makes him guilty of possession of CP. So the GeekSquad guy would end up serving hard time.

      And the GeekSquad guys know this. That's why they never would do something so STUPID as planting CP on somebody's computer, no matter how greedy they were for that FBI reward money.

  • identicon
    will, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:34am

    Computer search

    It's not even that the technician is rooting around your system looking at files. They are running a set of "standard" utilities that on the surface are "looking for computer viruses". But the FBI has seeded these programs with the digital signatures of child porn they have already identified. This happens online with Microsoft, Google, Dropbox, Box, Facebook, etc. So anything you store "in the cloud" is getting this treatment as well, to "look for viruses".

    Now this has been weaponized, they can search for anything. In some countries a copy of the US constitution would be considered a prohibited "virus", though it appears the Fed's have found the antidote.

    This is similar to the NSA revelations a few years ago. Some smart person paid to "find a work around" always will. It's this attitude which the judges are responsible for stopping.

    I am not defending child porn, terrorists, or even drug dealers. It's just that these are hot button issues to deploy the techniques and socialize them in the courts, the population, etc.

  • identicon
    Totally_Disillusioned, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:38am

    Dangerous Territory...

    FBI contracts computer services and delivery people to "spy" and report on Citizen's activities. In the case of "accidentally stumbling on child pornography" on Rettenmaier's computer yet the Podesta brothers actually have nude adolescent girls displayed in their homes?

    Yet, FBI had Santiago in November, handed him off to psych interview and returned his firearm. Month later he shoots up Ft Lauderdale airport baggage claim area.


    The CIA is politically engaged, the FBI can't seem to catch terrorists yet they can justify Geek Squad/UPS spying on citizens? This is VERY DANGEROUS territory and points to a govt that is off the rails.

    • icon
      Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:15pm

      Re: Dangerous Territory...

      Big difference between nude art (even if the subject is underage), and child porn. The courts have constantly ruled that nudity without a sexual element (like a lewd pose, or the genitals being the obvious main point of the photo) is not child porn. In fact, you can see nude photographic art of children in the Guggenheim art museum in New York City.
      https://www.guggenheim.org/artwork/artist/sally-mann

  • identicon
    Big Bill, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

    Simple Workaround

    All Best Buy has to do is offer a "free service" as part of their "standard maintenance package" to "help recover lost files" or "do a full hard drive search for viruses". Bingo! Any rooting around in unallocated space is now justified as "standard operating procedure" and not some kind of special snooping for the Feds.

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:43am

    Worst of the Worst is just an excuse

    As with the Apple terrorist iPhone battle last year, this is not about what it appears to be. It is about something different.

    The FBI wanted Apple to build a universal back door so the FBI could access any phone at any time without supervision. In the name of Terrorism.

    In this instance, the FBI wants to work around the warrant requirement by involving a third party. All in the name of Think Of The Children.

    What they seem to want is a warrantless way to snoop into anyone's computer or smartphone.

    I would suggest that this is what their NIT (network investigative technique) is all about. The NIT is a euphemism for hacking into computers around the globe. Under cover of a local search warrant from an easily fooled judge.

    Imagine this. Use NIT to find someone you want to bust, by hacking their computer. You can't nail them on some other charge. So plant illegal pr0n on their computer. Then make their computer unbootable (but easily fixable) so that they take it in to Best Buy.

  • identicon
    Not my real name, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:46am

    Perhaps the FBI can step in and catch the Best Buy employees hoarding all the new Classic NES' and selling them on eBay.

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Fuk Nigers, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:46am

    Laws

    EXTERMINATE NIGERS---SPICCKS---MUSLUMS and LIBERAL FAGGOT===
    Then HUMANS can PROSPER

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:56am

      Re: Laws

      Drumpf is that you?

      • identicon
        Hitlary, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:12am

        Re: Re: Laws

        Naw, it's me, the lying traitor lesbian.
        -H.C.-

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:45am

        Re: Re: Laws

        Random, completely non-political question. What are people referencing when they call Trump, Drumpf? Is it an allusion to "harrumph?" Or is it something completely different, that I'm missing. I understood most of the derogatory Obama misspellings. They usually referenced either his race, or some specific action Obama took that someone disagreed with. I see Drumpf all over the place, but I just don't get it. Could someone let me in on the joke?

        Thanks in advance.

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:22pm

          Re: Re: Re: Laws

          This is the origin. The video is from John Oliver - Last week Tonight and is 3:47 long: link

          It says that Trump used to have the last name Drumpf but he changed it, and since he probably didn't like it, we should start calling him that.

  • icon
    Anon E. Mous (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 8:52am

    Here is what I would like to know, who at the FBI brought the idea forward and approached the folks at Best Buy HQ's and proposed this idea?

    Who at Best Buy HQ thought this would be great that the employees would get $500.00 for the info, so if the employee was getting $500.00 what was Best Buy's cut then? No way they were doing this to be a good citizen and how did they think violating their customers privacy was a-ok to do?

    Several people at Best Buy HQ are responsible for having their staff act as agents for the FBI under teh guise of fixing someone computer issues, but yet it seems onlt the geek squad employees are taking the hit.

  • identicon
    jack thompson, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:00am

    Bustbuy Geeksquad snooping on customers.

    That's why I encrypt everything in 448 Blowfish just to drive them crazy.

  • identicon
    SM, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:04am

    Disturbing

    What seems most disturbing? Is it that the FBI has a number of child porn sites which it runs? (I guess it works to catch child pornographers.)

    Or when the article alludes to "suspicious amounts of cash it can swoosh it and seize"?

    They can decide to take property. Beware civil forfeiture. No crime, no judge involved.

    • icon
      Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:24pm

      Re: Disturbing

      FBI doesn't run CP websites. That would be illegal, as it would require possessing actual CP to put on those sites. Instead they are fake sites, who's contents are text or pictures that merely IMPLY that if you click the next link there will be real CP. Of course there's no CP when you click the next link. Instead it logs your IP address, and you get a knock on your door from the authorities. I've read about that tactic before. So no, the FBI is NOT running any actual child porn website.

  • identicon
    It Hz when IP, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:06am

    I didn't realize that anyone at Geek Squad knew how to do anything other than a factory restore or tell you that you need to buy a new computer.

  • identicon
    Vox Veritas, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:14am

    Geek $quad?

    ...or Peek Bod?

  • identicon
    Tin-Foil-Hat, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:14am

    Always Insert Clean Drive

    You should always put a clean drive into your computer when it is turned over to someone else or traveling. Most computers are an identity thief's treasure trove of personal information. If you lose your computer or it's confiscated your valuable personal information is likely gone forever. Encrypt your computer. The FBI is generally the least of your worries. Even crappy encryption is better than none for the more typical situation of theft by a common criminal.

  • icon
    afn29129 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:23am

    So that's why.....

    So that's why it takes the Geeks so damn long to fix a person's PC... It takes quite it bit of time to scan every sector on their PC for elicit images.

    • identicon
      me, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:38am

      Re: So that's why.....

      Well just use the democrat argument. Lets be disgusted with the Geek Squad and ignore the child porn.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

        Re: Re: So that's why.....

        Well just use the stupid argument. Lets be disgusted with people who don't think it is right for people who are supposed to repair your pc do a deep scan.
        Because the ends always justify the means and there is no way a deleted picture with no metadata could ever be falsely placed for money or from a previous owner.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:16pm

        Re: Re: So that's why.....

        Well just use the democrat argument.

        Or they could use the republican argument and refuse to do their jobs.

  • identicon
    Yes, I know I'm commenting anonymously, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:28am

    Soon..

    The logical net step is for the FBI to pay for `anonymous' tips. (and as a bonus, anonymous tips are easier to obfuscate.)

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:31am

    The Mafia has known this for decades

    "Unsurprisingly, the FBI also has a number of paid informants. Some of these informants apparently work at Best Buy -- Geek Squad by day, government informants by… well, also by day."

    In the 1950's, the Mafia wives constantly complained that they weren't allowed to get their refrigerators and washing machines fixed, because the FBI had paid off all of these repairmen (yes, they were all MEN back then) to spy on them when they came for repairs.

    The Mafia was so suspicious, they wouldn't even *throw these old machines away*, in case some evidence remained within their innards.

    So, you could tell a Mafia house by how many dead household appliances they had stacked up in their garages/back yards.

  • identicon
    lindou chang, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:47am

    Blah -

    I used to have a computer shop, there wasn't one computer, one at all, that didn't have some type of porn on it..I don't care if it was the local preacher, mayor, chief of police, etc...all had porn of some type on their computers. First thing we did after getting them fixed was to do a "search" for "malicious" files...lol...then gather around and see who had the best stuff. of course for record keeping purposes, we'd make a copy for our records..especially if it was someone's wife!

  • identicon
    Dave, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:49am

    A little fascism here

    A little fascism here! A little fascism there!

  • identicon
    John Campbll, 9 Jan 2017 @ 9:56am

    How low will some go?

    This part is not only disgusting, it's downright scary. Political operatives with no scruples, such as the likes of the DNC's own Creamer and Foval, could get away with planting a malware hidden hidden image of such filth on an opposition's computer. It could destroy the reputation of an innocent person. Having witnessed what the DNC is already capable of it would seem that nothing should be put passed them.

    "In other words, it's arguable a computer's owner wouldn't know of its existence. (For example, malware can secretly implant files.)"

  • identicon
    Harleyxx, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:06am

    Geek Squad

    They can just as easily pay these geeks to put child porn on someones computer for blackmail or for future arrest.

  • identicon
    Hyon Kim, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:39am

    Don't be suprised

    You are living in the Obamanation.

  • identicon
    mendskyz, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:40am

    Geek Squad

    How stupid can our FBI be? The Geek Squad? That might be a good choice if they are looking for someone to tell you you need to reload windows, or are looking to find some reason to tell you you need a new computer, but not very likely to be able to pull this one off. How well do you think any evidence that is found on a computer will withstand a good defense lawyer? How much time do you think the FBI will spend chasing rabbits down endless rabbit holes? This will fail on 4th Amendment Rights before the first case hits the docket.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:45am

    In defense of minor attracted people

    Police searches for cp are nothing more than a new age witch hunt to justify gov. intrusion into peoples lives. It's not at all unlike how gay people were persecuted in the past.

    Morality is just an abstract concept, a social construct created by parochial minded religious people that are trying to make you submit to their antiquated group think. They often craft shaming language toward you, accusing you of having a “ high hope for a low heaven”. Evil and morality are Points of view. Picture a cat playing with a mouse. To the cat, he is just playing with his food. To the mouse, the cat is the equivalent of evil it's self.

    Pedophilia in relation to human nature, and how it evolved through evolution is discussed briefly. Life is a question, asked of the Universe, "Is this right?"...and answered by death if it isn't. This is the realist's perspective who lives by natural law. People lived short brutish lives in out ancient history, often dying around age 30. There was no supportive social services in those ancient times and young girls who lost their families either died or grew up quick. The ones that were attracted to older men survived and eventually reproduced. That is why you have women who like older men, and men who like young girls. It's and adaptive strategy that worked in the past; simple as that. We are still running on 20,000 year old software, and no stupid, recently created, feel good, socially constructed laws are going to change that. You can bet there are at least, if not more, minor attracted men out there than there are gay men. Why persecute them for the way nature made them if they are not hurting anyone? No wonder the birth rate in western civilization is declining. No one wants to marry a menopausal women that is hitting the wall.

    Being attracted to youth doesn't make one a monster, it's the way nature made us. What does make a monster is destroying the lives of innocent men who did nothing more than follow their human nature. Not only does it destroy the lives of men when they are taken to prison but destroys the lives of the families, and pets, that depend on them. Think of all the poor animals that get hauled off to the animal shelters,and get killed, because their owners get put in prison for stupid non-violent crimes; feeding the prison industry. If I was a cop, I would have trouble sleeping at night for thinking about all the lives I destroyed. Shame on me, I say shame on you!

    • identicon
      Tenth Degree, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:59am

      Re: In defense of minor attracted people

      The problem is "pre-puberty" females...those that have reached puberty and are able to reproduce does make evolutionary sense, most if not all animals in the wild reproduce as soon as they are capable. somewhere down the line, someone decided that there was a "underage" for sex. it was not unheard of that women were married at 13, had kids all throughout their teen years. The one's who haven't reached puberty, there is something wrong there, there isn't a biological reason for that attraction, it's a mental problem and people who deal in that should go to prison for life if not outright killed.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:34pm

        Re: Re: In defense of minor attracted people

        While I do agree that these "people" are despicable, these methods will only turn into a witch hunt where the people who are not well liked or just unlucky tend to get burned at the stake.

  • identicon
    Robert.Walter, 9 Jan 2017 @ 10:48am

    The ends do not justify the means.

    The 4th Amdt is there for a reason and it's not really that hard to follow the procedural rules for getting a warrant.

    Agents and AUSA's who lie to judges deserve termination, prosecution and incarceration.

    Fruit of the poison tree must be discarded.

  • identicon
    Uncommon Sense, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:10am

    Pay and when are pre-pubescent images legal.


    Pay creates the incentive for people to PLANT eidences that are illegal.

    Brooke Shields modeled for Gary Gross when she was 10 years old Fully Nude. By the time she was 13 those were in Playboy. The supreme court of New York has upheld that those images were NOT PORN due to what a definition of porn must be.

    The DOST TEST is the 6 point definition of porn. This was set in place so that people who happen to snap innocent photos of their family / kids being silly in the tub or at a clothing optional beach weren't headed for prison.

    There are people going to jail today who have no idea that the images they had on their computer weren't even porn.

    This is all defined in the 18 U.S.C 2257 and 2257(a)

  • identicon
    Oliver Clozoff, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:20am

    Geek Squad snoopers

    This is one reason why you should NEVER save data of any kind to your C: drive. Documents, media, and emails should be saved to a separate PHYSICAL drive that you can remove if you ever need to take your PC in for service. Another reason is that if you get a virus or ransomeware, you can just reformat C: and reinstall your software.

  • identicon
    Sardondi, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:24am

    Background Checks?

    Heh. If the FBI is using Best Buy employees to do their computer sleuthing, the background check (which anyone working under the FBI aegis ordinarily must undergo, and a rigorous and deep check at that) can't be more than "What's your name?". A disaster in the making.

  • identicon
    Jeff L, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:24am

    11 days and this will end under Trump

    The Donald will end this intrusion. Read the book about him (released 1-7-2017):
    "KEK: The Rise of Donald Trump" (released 1-7-2017)
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MZ7QSIE

  • identicon
    Escondido, 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:31am

    dd

    So, is this unallocated space what fills up if you install media with, for example, Puppy Linux, and use dd to fill unallocated hard disk space?

  • icon
    Animedude5555 (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:37am

    Actually this is legal.

    I guess you never have heard of a reward before. Those Best Buy employees are not actual FBI employees. They were informed of a reward by the FBI. Any intentional digging around computers they did, wasn't ordered by the FBI, but rather was just the individuals trying to cash in on the reward offered by the FBI. Intentionally seeking out a criminal or information on a criminal, so as to be able to claim a reward, is called being a bounty hunter. It is 100% legal.

  • icon
    ChrisR (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 11:40am

    Did tech put it there?

    And since the tech had access to the computer, who's to say he didn't put it there?

  • identicon
    Texan Deplorable, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:14pm

    Best Buy terms of service

    Best Buy tells you that when a computer is turned in for service -- your data is safe. If this guy is getting paid, he is certainly searching ALL OF THE COMPUTERS he comes in contact with. Just remember that when you use services of Best Buy. And certainly he's not the ONLY ONE.

  • icon
    Sugar Daddy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:16pm

    "The Russians did it" stuff

    Anybody who falls for this Stasi crap needs to read the Constitution and get a course on ethics.

    If an unknown individual is getting paid for snooping in computers, digging for dirt that can be turned into cash, chances are he will be encouraged on plant it there.

    The FBI lied to a judge on purpose in order to secure a search warrant. That in itself is grounds for dismissal of the case and for the FBI lawyer to lose his/her license.

    What's a GS staffer doing looking for dirt in unallocated space in the first place? GS should have fired the informant because now that the case is falling part, the guy who took the computer there can sue them for defamation, violation of privacy and civil rights, and being accessory to a felony. And I'm sure he will.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:18pm

    How long til the RIAA, MPAA and their ilk latch onto this?

  • identicon
    HaveWeForgotten, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:22pm

    Welcome to Germany in the 30's

    I don't understand how people are so willing to give up our rights. Freedom of speech is gone, Freedom to practice religion (government searching of sermons, church roles), the FBI using our kids in public schools to rat out their parents if they say anything against the government, freedom of undue search and seizure. Don't forget the NSA, cell phone tower copying, etc

    This is not a Vast Left/right wing false news story. It's happening every day, and We the People are letting it happen

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:24pm

    FBI finally makes it to the bottom of a stack of complaints about Geek Squad employees lifting personal information & pictures from machines they repair. Rather than prosecute the smart agent looks for a way to make this benefit his case win ratio by paying the Geeks to look for CP while they shift the drives looking for nudes of the hot owners.

  • identicon
    Kage, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:27pm

    4th Amendment Violation?

    Is content that GS finds even admissible in a court of law as valid evidence? You would need to take a forensic analyst approach to preserve the chain of custody. If this is the case, why is GS even digging around looking through computers without legal authority or a warrant?

    The other consideration here is that GS could install malware or a rootkit on the machine without the user knowing. We already know that they are being rewarded by the FBI for finding law breakers, so the incentive is there. From a consumer perspective, if these GS employees are FBI informants, there is a breach of trust and we have no reason to believe that they are placing the needs of the consumers first. Is it far fetched to believe that GS would install malware? Is there anything that proves that they wouldn't?

    On a side note, I'm a IT professional and this just confirms what I've preached to everyone I know. Never take your computer to Best Buy. At the very best, you'll receive your machine back fully wiped. When computers become infected with viruses, GS will handle virus removal by resetting to factory settings and destroying all of your data. A virus doesn't mean you have to wipe your machine if you know what you're doing.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:41pm

    So create a fake bunch of "illegal data" pertaining to drugs or something....to give the FBI something to do....

  • icon
    Sugar Daddy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:11pm

    This is BS

    A true pedophile would have more than just one kiddie pr0n picture on a computer. This case stinks from the get-go.

  • identicon
    rollory, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:13pm

    best buy

    I took my Win7 computer in to Best Buy to have a fan cleaned. When I got it back they
    1) had not touched the fan
    2) had uninstalled several applications I use
    3) had installed several other applications I did not recognize
    4) had set up Windows Update to automatically download and install Windows 10 after the next reboot.

    As far as I'm concerned this was criminal vandalism. The only reason I didn't talk to a lawyer about it is that due to the repair service I was requesting coming under a free-maintenance clause of a friend's previous purchase I didn't need to actually pay them.

    But you can bet I'm not ever paying them for anything else, either.

  • identicon
    Garys opinion, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:26pm

    computers

    There was a time, not long ago, when photographs had to be developed by a developer. If there was a picture in the film that they found objectionable they wouldn't print it. Digital cameras did away with that and you could download any picture you wanted onto your computer.
    You still have to be careful though, you won't have a developer censoring your pictures, but you may have the FBI doing it.
    With technology the way it is today, I can't imagine anybody being so stupid to put anything on a computer that could harm them.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.