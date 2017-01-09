National Police Union President Says Asset... >>
by Glyn Moody

Mon, Jan 9th 2017 11:59am


bulgaria, collection societies, copyright, music



Bulgarian Public Radio Forbidden To Play 14 Million Pieces Of Music By Copyright Collection Society

from the let-them-listen-to-folk-music dept

As stories from the UK, Kenya, Peru, Slovakia, Canada, Germany, Taiwan, and the US demonstrate, there's really something rather special about copyright collection societies. Back in 2012, Mike discussed a paper on the subject that listed over 90 examples of actions taken by collection societies around the world that have been bad either for artists or for users. Looks like we can add Bulgaria to the list:

The Bulgarian National Radio [BNR] and copyright organization Musicautor remain at loggerheads over music fees, with officials being cautious in their reaction.

Since January 01, the public radio is barred from playing more than 14 000 000 musical pieces from around the world and plays mostly classical music, jazz and folklore music.
As the report on the novinite.com site from Bulgaria's capital Sofia explains, that's because Musicautor is demanding that the present music licensing fee of 1% of BNR's state subsidy should increase to 3%. It tries to justify that massive rise by pointing out that other countries around Europe pay a similarly elevated fee. But as the head of Bulgaria's radio explains:
the demand from Musicautor is a burden on [BNR's] budget and "does not rest on economic realities". He accuses the organization of abusing its monopoly over copyright and warns if the radio were to agree, it would have to take one of its regional programs off air, infringing on the public interest.
 Just because copyright collection societies have succeeded in squeezing fat licensing fees out of public broadcasters in other countries doesn't mean that this is some inalienable right everywhere. Rather, it reflects the power -- the monopoly power, in fact -- of a collection society to threaten to stop people listening to millions of the most popular tracks on their national radio stations, however unreasonably, simply because it can.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

    Copyright - it's main use today seems to be supporting parasitic societies & locking content away from the world until their ransom is paid.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:17pm

    "As the report on the novinite.com site from Bulgaria's capital Sofia explains, that's because Musicautor is demanding that the present music licensing fee of 1% of BNR's state subsidy should increase to 3%."

    And if that increase to 3% is met than how soon will it be before the Musicautor then demands another increase and another increase etc. When you give in to pay an extortionists demand the extortionist will be back for ever increasing demand again and again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:19pm

    Ah collection agencies...

    'Serving' the artists by making sure no-one hears any of their music.

    Raise of hands, does anyone think that if BNR agreed to the rate increase the artists would see three times as much in royalty payments?

    On the upside, more classical music, so I suppose that's one good thing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 12:19pm

    It sounds like we all owe the (Bulgarian) Man a round of applause for standing up to the (Music) Man.

    You go Man. You show the Man what's up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:23pm

    Oh no! 3% licensing fee for a radio station? That's outrageous! And you're 100% right that collecting more in royalties is "bad . . . for artists." Keep up the awesome job, Techdirt! Fighting the good fight... For artists!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mononymous Tim (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:31pm

      Re:

      Show proof that any of that will go to the artists.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:30pm

      Re:

      If a 2% increase isn't that big of a deal, then clearly the collection agency can do without it either.

      As for 'bad for the artists', I'd say it's pretty safe to say that using said artists as a 'bargaining' chip, 'Pay us triple what you have been or you can't use any modern music', resulting in no modern music being played is anything but in the best interests of said artists.

      Having your music played on radio is of significant benefit, even to the point that you've got labels paying to have specific music played, so making demands that results in no music being played is clearly working against the interest of musicians.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 4:17pm

      Re:

      How's that John Steele defense fund coming along, bro?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 1:32pm

    thank miss streep and friends

    the real reason she got angry is cause if trump succeeds it will mean less hollywood and more for everyone else....

    ya i say screw hollywood and its beginning

    oh and 3% fee of what? 10000000 ?
    whats teh fee

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TRX (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:36pm

    > Radio

    Radio? Is that still a thing?

    "It's like television for blind people..."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 9 Jan 2017 @ 2:40pm

    So that's 14 million songs that won't be heard, and therefore listeners won't be inclined to buy the corresponding albums. Sound good Musicautor?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 9 Jan 2017 @ 3:32pm

    arrr me mateys

    Sounds like a job for pirate radio.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


