Bulgarian Public Radio Forbidden To Play 14 Million Pieces Of Music By Copyright Collection Society
from the let-them-listen-to-folk-music dept
As stories from the UK, Kenya, Peru, Slovakia, Canada, Germany, Taiwan, and the US demonstrate, there's really something rather special about copyright collection societies. Back in 2012, Mike discussed a paper on the subject that listed over 90 examples of actions taken by collection societies around the world that have been bad either for artists or for users. Looks like we can add Bulgaria to the list:
The Bulgarian National Radio [BNR] and copyright organization Musicautor remain at loggerheads over music fees, with officials being cautious in their reaction.
As the report on the novinite.com site from Bulgaria's capital Sofia explains, that's because Musicautor is demanding that the present music licensing fee of 1% of BNR's state subsidy should increase to 3%. It tries to justify that massive rise by pointing out that other countries around Europe pay a similarly elevated fee. But as the head of Bulgaria's radio explains:
Since January 01, the public radio is barred from playing more than 14 000 000 musical pieces from around the world and plays mostly classical music, jazz and folklore music.
the demand from Musicautor is a burden on [BNR's] budget and "does not rest on economic realities". He accuses the organization of abusing its monopoly over copyright and warns if the radio were to agree, it would have to take one of its regional programs off air, infringing on the public interest.
Just because copyright collection societies have succeeded in squeezing fat licensing fees out of public broadcasters in other countries doesn't mean that this is some inalienable right everywhere. Rather, it reflects the power -- the monopoly power, in fact -- of a collection society to threaten to stop people listening to millions of the most popular tracks on their national radio stations, however unreasonably, simply because it can.
And if that increase to 3% is met than how soon will it be before the Musicautor then demands another increase and another increase etc. When you give in to pay an extortionists demand the extortionist will be back for ever increasing demand again and again.
Ah collection agencies...
'Serving' the artists by making sure no-one hears any of their music.
Raise of hands, does anyone think that if BNR agreed to the rate increase the artists would see three times as much in royalty payments?
On the upside, more classical music, so I suppose that's one good thing.
You go Man. You show the Man what's up.
Re:
Re:
If a 2% increase isn't that big of a deal, then clearly the collection agency can do without it either.
As for 'bad for the artists', I'd say it's pretty safe to say that using said artists as a 'bargaining' chip, 'Pay us triple what you have been or you can't use any modern music', resulting in no modern music being played is anything but in the best interests of said artists.
Having your music played on radio is of significant benefit, even to the point that you've got labels paying to have specific music played, so making demands that results in no music being played is clearly working against the interest of musicians.
Re:
thank miss streep and friends
ya i say screw hollywood and its beginning
oh and 3% fee of what? 10000000 ?
whats teh fee
Radio? Is that still a thing?
"It's like television for blind people..."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
arrr me mateys
