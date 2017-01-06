FBI Dismisses Child Porn Prosecution After Refusing To Hand Over Details On Its Hacking Tool
from the extreme-tactics,-voluntary-dismissals dept
The FBI has decided to let one of its Playpen defendants walk rather than turn over information on its Network Investigative Technique. The NIT, deployed all over the world on the back of a single warrant obtained in Virginia, unmasked Tor users by dropping code on Playpen visitors' computers that sent back IP addresses and other information about the user's computer.
The warrant itself has been ruled invalid by a number of judges presiding over Playpen prosecutions, although not all of them have determined that the evidence obtained by the NIT should be suppressed. The FBI not only sent malware to site visitors, but it also ran (and possibly improved) the child porn website for two weeks while pursuing its investigation.
Michaud's lawyer asked the court to force the FBI to hand over information on the NIT. The FBI countered, saying it wouldn't turn over the information even if ordered to do so. Judge Bryan, after an in camera session with the agency, agreed with the government that there was a law enforcement need to keep the details of the tool secret. But he also made it clear the government couldn't have both its secrecy and its evidence. He ordered all evidence suppressed.
With all evidence deriving from the forced exposure of Michaud's IP address, there was nothing left for the government to work with. It could have voluntarily turned over information to Michaud's defense lawyer for examination, but has chosen instead [PDF] to let Michaud go free. (h/t Andrew Crocker)
On June 23, 2016, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington filed a protective Notice of Appeal to preserve the right of the United States to pursue an interlocutory appeal of the order of the district court granting the defense motion to compel and finding, as a remedy for the refusal to comply that the evidence of the Network Investigative Technique (NIT), the search warrant issued on the basis of that evidence and the fruits of that search should all be suppressed.
Upon further review within the Department of Justice or the Court’s order and the record in the case, the United States has concluded that this appeal should not be pursued. It is for that reason that the United States now respectfully requests that this appeal be dismissed.
The FBI is developing quite the reputation for dropping prosecutions in the face of challenges of its secret tools and techniques. The NDAs it hands out to every law enforcement agency seeking to purchase Stingrays not only tells them to obscure the device's use, but to let suspects walk if it seems some of this info might make its way into the courtroom.
What's more problematic here is the FBI/DOJ's two-faced stance on these issues. The FBI argues in court (often obtaining the court's agreement) that these questionable tactics (deploying malware, warrants that ignore jurisdictional limits, running child porn sites rather than shutting them down, etc.) are justified because the people it's going after (child porn viewers/distributors) are that terrible. But then it turns around and lets the very bottom of its basket of criminal suspect deplorables go free rather than hand over information to the defense. It does this even though the defense, the judge, and the DOJ would do all they could to protect as much of the NIT information as possible, including sealing documents and redacting those that are published.
Fortunately, the judge presiding over this case wasn't going to let the FBI have 100% secrecy and 100% of the derived evidence. And that has resulted in a voluntary dismissal of someone the government clearly felt was enough of a criminal menace that its extreme tactics were justified.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In a nutshell:
Cell phone system was designed when we were using Windows 3.1. System cannot withstand 21st century attacks. There is some fundamental weakness in the way the network operates. This cannot be corrected without significant changes throughout the network base stations and mobile equipment. Thus it is expensive and time consuming to fix. This vulnerability is the very basis of how Stingray works. If the secret got out, chaos would ensue. Everyone would be building their own Stringray devices. Poor people would be spying on rich people. So we must be kept secure through obscurity of the vulnerability. Thus secrecy is paramount above all else including prosecutions. How this works can never be disclosed in open court, not even under the belly of a seal. The stakes are just too high.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FBI Angels
Also, there's ample evidence now of felony FBI activities in their sordid child-porn investigations -- certainly enough to issue warrants & sub poena's against the FBI... demanding the details of their tools & methods in this case-- and then pursuing a totally new prosecution case.
Everybody is equal before the law (but not if you are a government 'Law Enforcement' agent).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This keeps getting repeated, and while it plays up the potentially illegal data exfiltration, it totally whitewashes the other thing going on here:
The FBI didn't "drop code" on visitor's computers... they exploited a vulnerability chain to inject and execute software onto the victims' computers. While their intent was to collect IP addresses and other information about the user's computer, leveraging software exploits can just as easily result in destroying or modifying data, crashing the computer, or causing other harm. Unless you already know the parameters of the attack (you already know what software is running on the victim computer, what's loaded in memory, etc.) and are making an informed decision about the potential damage, using such an attack vector is extremely irresponsible, no matter who does it.
This point seems to be understood by a number of judges, but is continually totally missed by the media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Imagine if NIT was just a nice way to cover-up parallel construction, a secret black box no one can question because they are bad enough that we can suspend the rule of law to get them.
This behavior is making it much harder to tell the 'good guys' from the 'bad guys'. Everyone breaking the law in pursuit of something and when push comes to shove no one gets found guilty having wasted time, effort, cash, & subjected more children to abuse.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So time, money and effort are wasted all around, someone is perpetually flagged as a potential CP trafficker (basically ruining their life), affected children aren't protected any more than they were before. Basically, everyone loses.
The FBI would have done better to send a note saying "We know what you've been up to. Cut it out; we're watching you now."
Of course, that would be admitting they're part of a surveillance state.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Useless tech for law enforcement
And apparently, what the FBI used there violates the rule of law, which is why the judge threw out the idiots for trying.
But it's easy to guess what the FBI did: They infected the accused's computer with malware which also allowed the planting of (fabricated) evidence; like Hacking Team's "Galileo".
As a hint for future cases: If it's technology meant for espionage or warfare, it's probably not usable for law enforcement. If the evidence it creates is not tamper-resistant but actually opens more options for tampering, it's not usable for law enforcement. If you don't want to talk about, it's NEVER useable for law enforcement. If it comes with an NDA, it's NEVER usable by law enforcement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Useless tech for law enforcement
20 years ago, my response to "government can't use things that come with an NDA" would have been "sure they can -- it's not enforceable because they're the government."
However, ISDS regulations mean that if a government violates an NDA, they can be sued before an international tribunal.
The result of this is that anyone revealing details on Stingrays and their like could cause the US government to be guilty of NDA violation before an international court.
Think about that. This illustrates both why using techniques under NDA should not be allowed AND why ISDS is a really bad idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Thats a great ruling. If you cant provide the means in which the evidence was gathered, you can't use it. I hope more judges and Liars, um, I mean lawyers take notice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Tools can be used for multiple purposes, but they're finding the rules governing the theaters of use really are different.
Disclosing domestic law enforcement tools and methods would now be a compromise of international anti-terror tools and methods. The two are becoming inseparable.
Expect to see more of this sort of thing. And defense catching on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Like the vice cops who solicit prostitution and the narcs who trade in drugs, the kiddie porn trollers at the FBI can only make their case by criminalizing themselves too.
You can't unambiguously prosecute someone for the mere possession of something if you have to take possession of it yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment