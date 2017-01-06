Utterly Tone Deaf To Cord Cutting, Cable Contract Feuds And Blackouts Skyrocket
We've noted for years that as broadcasters and cable companies bicker over new programming contracts, already-annoyed customers are left in a lurch. Usually these feuds go something like this: a broadcaster demands a huge rate increase for the exact same content. The cable company balks, and the content is usually pulled out of the cable lineup. Customers aren't given any sort of refund for this missing content, they're just inundated with PR pitches from both sides trying to get them pissed at the other guy. Ultimately a new, confidential contract is struck, and the rate hikes are then passed on to the consumer.
In short, consumers are repeatedly punished with blackouts and petty PR bitching between companies incapable of responsibly signing new contracts, after which they get a lovely new price hike. It's no wonder that 2016 was a record year for cord cutting.
Utterly oblivious to the self-immolation that comes from pissing off an already historically unsatisfied customer base, cable providers and broadcasters are already doubling down on this dysfunction in 2017. In just the last few weeks, countless pay TV customers have lost access to content they're paying for, whether it's Bonneville International blocking Dish customer access to a local NBC affiliate in large parts of Idaho, DirecTV users temporarily losing access to 33 Hearst Stations, or Frontier customers losing access to Sinclair Broadcasting stations after the broadcaster demanded a 200% price hike.
The American Television Alliance, a coalition of mostly cable companies, was quick to point out that 2017 is on record to see more of these types of feuds than ever before, as broadcasters continue to push for rate hikes that neither consumers nor cable companies are willing to pay for. It's an utterly unsustainable business model to be sure, though the Alliance is quick to lay the lion's share of the blame, quite correctly, at the feet of broadcasters:
Again, this simply isn't sustainable. If the cable industry wants to seriously fight back against cord cutting and slimmer streaming alternatives, it needs to begin more seriously competing on channel bundle flexibility and price, something the sector as a whole appears to be incapable of realizing. As such, cord cutting and cord trimming (streamlining your cable package) are self-inflicted wounds from an industry so terrified of killing its precious legacy TV cash cow, it's actually accelerating the demise of its traditional customer base by doubling down on pissing them off.
"Broadcasters ambushed innocent consumers on New Year’s Day with a tidal wave of television blackouts," said American Television Alliance national spokesman Trent Duffy. "Broadcast tycoons have brazenly and deliberately hijacked pay TV viewers once again, holding college football bowl games, the last weekend of the NFL’s regular season and network premiers for ransom in a naked ploy to extract more money from consumers."Of course, cable providers aren't innocent little daisies either. While they may be a prisoner to broadcaster rates, they often impose rate hikes on service at every conceivable opportunity as well, whether it's higher fees to rent a cable box or digital signal converter, fees to pay your bill in person or via the phone, hidden obnoxious fees used to falsely advertise a lower price, or broadband usage caps and overage fees designed to seek out their pound of flesh from another area of the consumer wallet.
Again, this simply isn't sustainable. If the cable industry wants to seriously fight back against cord cutting and slimmer streaming alternatives, it needs to begin more seriously competing on channel bundle flexibility and price, something the sector as a whole appears to be incapable of realizing. As such, cord cutting and cord trimming (streamlining your cable package) are self-inflicted wounds from an industry so terrified of killing its precious legacy TV cash cow, it's actually accelerating the demise of its traditional customer base by doubling down on pissing them off.
Reader Comments
Bye bye, free TV.
Re: Bye bye, free TV.
Unless Congress restores analog TV, I don't see over the air TV going to a pay tv model.
Another problem would be signal pirates stealing the signal. Unlike with satellite and cable TV, catching someone stealing a signal from normal over the air TV is all but impossible.
That is why movie services that used scrambled over the air signals, like Star TV, back in the 1980s, went under. They could not catch the signal pirates getting the signal without paying for it.
Re: Re: Bye bye, free TV.
Umm, no. There's this thing for digital signals called "encryption".
Re: Re: Bye bye, free TV.
I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
While cable companies fight against broadcaster fee hikes, I also fully expect them to do whatever they can to fight against cord cutters now that they will have a much friendlier FCC.
I'm thinking everything from forcing modem/wifi rentals, lowering data caps if you do not have a cable/internet bundle to purposefully degrading video quality for cord cutters or even charging electricity style rates that raise during periods of what they feel are high demand.
Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
Re: Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
There is one ISP coming to my area soon that will have 75 megs down, and 15 up for $109 a month. Try getting a deal like that from any of the cable companies.
Re: Re: Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
Re: Re: Re: Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
Where did you get 50/25 for $25 a month? Do they offer static IP addresses?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I fully expect ISPs to go heavy against cord cutters in 2017
Well...
Re: Well...
government-backed monopolies
yes, that's precisely the root problem here (lack of market competition)
the solution is to get government politicians & bureaucrats completely out of the commercial communications market.
Re: government-backed monopolies
Getting them out will not solve any issues at all. This is not some libertarian paradise where when suddenly faced with no politicians at their back everyone will suddenly follow all of the ideas on supply and demand. The barrier to entry for a new ISP or cable provider is so astoundingly high that incredibly few will bother to do so nation wide. Even regionally it will be hard. What is to stop an ISP from saying to a new regional player "no you must bury your own line to get to this house."?
Then you get to the local non-govt monopolies. I lived in a HOA that had a contract with a specific ISP for all service. They even blocked other options like DSL. If you wanted internet, the only option possible was this incredibly expensive and very slow option. No government politician involved there at all.
Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
If not for the government, how did the HOA enforce their rules?
Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Contracts are useless if they're not enforceable. That involves going to court to get government enforcement.
Re: government-backed monopolies
Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Yea, nice to see that you like other people with different opinions live in the same real world you do.
You do realize that free market is not the major player in this corrupt environment right now and that it is that regulation you are so keen on that has brought this about?
The argument that business will not play fair as evidence of needing a regulatory environment is specious.
Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
The free market still makes absolutely no sense with a utility market like the internet or cable. What incentive is there at all for a new player to come in?
You can reasonably argue for a regulatory free market for a commodity product. Those do tend to self regulate. But for a utility that requires incredibly expensive infrastructure and significantly benefits from a monopoly? Nope.
You forget that the regionally forced monopolies are a result of the government twiddling its thumbs and not doing anything right? That is where your free market has lead. The availability of multi-ISP markets are a direct result of the government stepping in and forcing competition over current lines.
Is there bad regulation? Of course. Just look at all of the dumb laws preventing cities from setting up their own ISP.
You are arguing to throw the house out with the bathwater because termites have gotten into the foundation. Why not fix the regulation and prevent it from political meddling?
Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Regulation can be overhauled, improved, adjusted to fit the current market realities. There is absolutely a problem with how it's been implemented and definitely a problem with how it's enforced (exacerbated by the companies in question bribing and lobbying, by the way). But, something not working well does not mean you dismantle everything and let everyone do what they want. You fix it.
What's the alternative once the free market fails to make them play fair? You people never state what the alternative to regulation is, other than some pie-in-the-sky version of how everyone will magically do so if nobody intervenes with the market to level the playing field.
"The argument that business will not play fair as evidence of needing a regulatory environment is specious."
That's a funny way of spelling "backed by many years of evidence that make the need for some type of regulation obvious". There's centuries of examples of what negative things companies will do in pursuit of profit if left unregulated, across every industry. It doesn't take a genius to work out what will happen in the real world if regulation is dismantled and nothing is put in its place.
Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
It can be sure, but has it ever worked long term? Sure, you have an administration that may do some good stuff, but then it's rapidly turned on it's head by the next guy taking office. The government can be bought, as apparent by the shear volume of lobbyists pumping money into the politicians coffers rendering "regulations" useless.
Regulation/Regulatory bodies are a bat that is at the mercy of the whims of whatever administration is wielding it. In my opinion, if you really ant to fix it, get rid of regulation, and at the same time get rid of government granted monopolies. Let the market fight over it fairly, only the consumers will win.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
[/me looks at food industry - Yup.]
"Regulation/Regulatory bodies are a bat that is at the mercy of the whims of whatever administration is wielding it."
Ok so what is your specific solution for the cable industry? Remember you are dealing with an oligopoly here with very high barriers to entry. So "free market" does not work here as it would in a commodity product. How does your specific system prevent the issues we have today?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
I gave my solution. Get rid of government granted monopolies, and at the same time, get rid of regulation. Let the market compete fairly and the consumers will decide who gets to stay in business.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
1) What is your solution for the current cable/ISP industry? Please keep in mind that it is currently an oligopoly. (Your answer here of "Free Market" is an answer, but needs more consideration. So please answer the following follow-ups)
2) How does that solution prevent the issues we have today with reduced competition and effective regional monopolies?
3) How is your solution to (2) different from the current toothless system we have today?
4) How does your system encourage new entrants into the marketplace to become that competition?
5) How does your system punish collusion or the formation of a cartel?
6) How does your system ensure fair competition? What happens if someone does not compete fairly?
7) How does your system deal with infrastructure? Can a new entrant use current infrastructure? who owns the pipes? how will that be enforced?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
No, your response doesn't seem to answer any of them. How do you punish or even define collusion without regulation, or ensure fair competition? What incentives does your 'solution' offer to newcomers to the market to provide that competition? How do you determine who gets access to the infrastructure in order to offer their service and to what extent?
If you really think that your solution is a good one you should easily be able to address the individual questions they posed, not just restate what you've already said as if that's all that's needed, because it isn't. You've stated what you think should happen, they asked you to explain how it would work under different conditions.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Wizards!
(the answer to everything when you don't know the answer)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: government-backed monopolies
Re: government-backed monopolies
If you said that the infrastructure should be public property, with services allowed to use it, you might get somewhere.
you can't price yourself out of a nonexistent market
you can't price yourself out of a nonexistent market
Re: Well...
Re: Re: Well...
And when that happens people who have paid and not getting what they pay for then turn to piracy and then broadcasters wonder why piracy is on the increase.
There is one service right now, with servers in Holland, for $12/month (if you pay for 6 months) at a time, which gives you the eastern feed of all the major TV networks, a number of popular cable channels, as well as HBO and Showtime.
If this service should ever get a big following, as a result of the all these disputes, you can almost certainly expect a much broader version of Klobuchar's bill to come up in Congress. Her original bill did not apply to those who viewed content, only those who distributed. If services like this one in Holland catch on, expect a version of the bill that does criminalize viewers as well.
Because this one service is based in Holland, the operators of the service are only subject to Dutch laws. United States laws do not apply to a website in Holland. This is why I do expect, sometime down the toad, a version of CFSA that criminalizes viewers, as well as those to send the streams, being that the United States has no jurisdiction over a web site based in Holland.
Re:
Does that include the internet service to deliver it?
Common Carrier
Mandate free access to all of these to any company.
xx% of all revenue be paid to every company using those resources goes into the maintenance and upgrade pool.
Companies would only be able to charge exactly what they advertise, if they advertise $35.00 a month, then that is all they can charge, period. That 35 would include all fees, charges, taxes, etc...
Also, all services provided can only be advertised at the "minimum" data-rate provided, not the lies currently used with their "speeds of *up to* 1Gbit/S". Usage caps would be forbidden.
Companies accused of violating any of those terms will have their licenses to provide service revoked on the first offense.
End game
Net Neutrality
Inevitable
And now they'll do it. Inside 2-3 years, I suspect, we'll see the complete collapse of the likes of Comcast and Time Warner, including their owners, and all their little subsidiaries will fracture into a thousand bickering pieces. For a time, most will die while they compete TOO hard, until we wind up back where we are now - 3 or 4 giant ISPs dominating the entire nation.
It's a cycle you see. It's a cycle that EVERY unregulated industry goes through in EVERY capitalist economy. Consolidation, collapse, splintering and bankruptcies and a brief period of actual competition, then the cycle repeats. It used to be that strong men, the robber barons, would pause the cycle at consolidation for several decades through sheer will alone, but now that "extremely talented CEOs" get hired and fired like $300 million cattle, that will never happen.
So yes, under Trump, all the money will go to the top in a way that will make the 99% truly envious of the masses of the 1920's, and when ISP and TV bills continue to rise, people will cut cords anyway because they simply can't afford not to. Then the collapse will start, and the cycle will begin anew.
I just wish it wasn't happening during a new season of Game of Thrones.
Re: Inevitable
REALITY
7 divided into the number of channel you could Probably get (300)
lets just say 50...
NOW you want to get all these channels ON to the customer SO you can get paid.
HOW do you do it?
SHIFT prices. that 1 channel that they ALWAYS want, you increase the price. and put it with a BUNCH of crappy channels.
THINKING EVERYONE WANTS/NEEDS ESPN they make a deal that EVERYONE GETS IT and EVERYONE PAYS FOR IT..(in most stats its 30-40% that WANT SPORTS).
You cant BUY any of the other channels with OUT buying the BIG BULL IN THE MIDDLE. Even if you DONT want the 1 MAJOR channel you cant get the others..
this is NOT competition.
Re: REALITY
I have 1 channel that is popular and IO charge allot for it.
I have a bunch of channels I want to Bundle with it..
YOU want that Bundle, and NOT the big OVER priced one on top.
They wont let you have it, its ALL or nothing.
This is NOT competition.
THEN they do the SAME to the customer. you want 1-2 channels in a Bunch, you PAY for the BUNCH...and it ISNT cheaper.
FCC has been trying to break this up since 2000'.
Has nobody stopped to think that this might be exactly what broadcasters want?
http://www.whatyoupayforsports.com/2016/05/hulu-endgame-new-cable/
Could it be that the networks might be setting themselves up to create the service that becomes cable TV? Would it be so silly to think that, in an environment where the FCC loses regulatory powers, the networks might try to push more customers to the TV service THEY own, rather than the one the cable companies own? And would it be silly to think that a company partially owned by Comcast could set the price for being zero-rated by Comcast, which would then force Netflix, Amazon, Google, and other video services -- who suddenly have no recourse with the FCC -- to pay the same rates, possibly recovering at least some of the lost costs of those expensive cable box rentals?
Broadcasters aren't blind to these shifts -- Disney is reminded constantly of how many customers ESPN is losing every month. I think this is all part of a broader plan to allow broadcasters to become cable TV themselves. Two years from now, we're going to wonder why so many people didn't see this coming.
