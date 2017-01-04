Google Apparently No Longer Humoring Court... >>
by Karl Bode

Wed, Jan 4th 2017 10:48am


Filed Under:
julian assange, politics, sarah palin, strange bedfellows

Companies:
wikileaks



Sarah Palin Now Thinks Julian Assange Is A Really Nifty Guy

from the the-enemy-of-my-enemy dept

While many support the idea of Wikileaks, many now worry that the organization's supposed goal of total transparency often plays second fiddle to Julian Assange's ego and the group's often inconsistent behavior. But whatever you think of Assange as a human being, it's important to remember that the group wouldn't be necessary if the established media actually did its job. Groups like Wikileaks are just symptoms of a broader disease: the larger media's shift to banal infotainment, and the failure of these giant media conglomerates to hold companies and governments accountable to the truth.

That said, it's becoming downright comedic to watch Assange, Wikileaks and whistleblowers become increasingly vilified or deified -- depending entirely on what's being said, who it's being said about, or what color-coded partisan jumpsuit you're wearing.

For example, Assange was a hero to Democrats after exposing government misdeeds during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, but was demonized incessantly in the wake of the DNC hack (to the point where the actual data revealed was thoroughly ignored). Similarly, Assange was derided by Republicans as the very worst sort of scoundrel for the better part of the last decade, a position that has, well, softened in the wake of the Clinton campaign-crippling DNC hack. After all, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, for now, right?

In fact Assange has bizarrely become a temporary folk hero to many of the same folks that wanted his head on a pike just a few months ago. Sarah Palin, for example, in 2010 got very close to advocating that Assange be hunted down and killed, likening him to an "anti-American operative with blood on his hands." That position was forged, in part, after Wikileaks leaked Palin's Yahoo e-mails back in 2008 after a hacker gained access to the Alaskan government documents Palin had been storing on a private server.

This week, however, Palin took to Twitter and Facebook to lavish praise on Assange after the Wikileaks founder was interviewed on Fox News, an outlet that has also, on occasion, advocated that Assange be put to death. Apparently, that's all water under the bridge now:
Palin took things even further over on Facebook, where she not only apologized for her past comments on Assange, but actually encouraged people to go watch the "Snowden" movie:
"Exposing the truth re: the Left having been oh-so-guilty of atrocious actions and attitudes of which they've falsely accused others. The media collusion that hid what many on the Left have been supporting is shocking. This important information that finally opened people's eyes to democrat candidates and operatives would not have been exposed were it not for Julian Assange. I apologize for condemning Assange when he published my infamous (and proven noncontroversial, relatively boring) emails years ago.

ps. If you get the chance, catch the movie "Snowden." That movie and Hannity's interview tonight are quite enlightening."
For the record she didn't "condemn" Assange, she suggested he be treated like al Qaeda and Taliban leaders (read: violence). And while it's nice that Palin now sees (or pretends to see) that her past anti-whistleblower positions were violently misguided, it's unlikely that this is any kind of lasting sea change. After all, the real message being sent here is that whistleblowers and leakers are the very worst sort of villains when they're saying things we don't want to hear, but they're heroes of the highest order when they leak data that damages our enemies or props up the weekly partisan narrative du jour.

And while this positional flip flop on a certain front is incredibly entertaining in a David Lynch sort of way, transparency and truth don't work that way. While leaking organizations and whistleblowers themselves are certainly fallible, the truths they reveal are non-negotiable, and don't care about partisan patty cake. In other words, these same folks suddenly lavishing praise on whistleblowers now because it's tactically convenient, will be back arguing for assassination by drone strike the moment the next whistleblower reveals truths they'd prefer remain hidden.
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:54am

    "depending entirely on what's being said, who it's being said about, or what color-coded partisan jumpsuit you're wearing."

    You don't say....

    This is part and parcel of any I am with "Political Party".

    Every Nation gets the Government it DESERVES!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:55am

    I am waiting for her to refudiate her prior statements about the dude.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:56am

    I agree with something Sarah Palin said?

    Crap.

    I now have to go re-think my position.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:59am

    So who wrote that entry on facebook for her?

    I'm still not convinced that dimwitted bubblehead is capable of writing a coherent sentence, given her history of incoherent rambling speeches.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DannyB (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:25am

      Re:

      Can Palin claim that facebook entry was written by Russian hackers?

      As for incoherent rambling speeches, isn't this perfectly consistent with the incoming US president's style of half sentences strung together? Maybe it is in the political party's style guide?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:40am

        Re: Re:

        *Can Palin claim that facebook entry was written by Russian hackers?*

        Possibly, given Russia's proximity to her house.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:05am

    CIA John Brennan: Assange "not exactly bastion of truth and integrity"

    https://youtu.be/ivc3g7cHlpw?t=4m13s

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:22am

      Re:

      Neither is John Brennan...

      What is to be accomplished by two dirt bags calling each other a dirt bag? It makes neither of them my friend.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:13am

    I can see Russian hackers from her house.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Sally Snyder, 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:19am

    Here is an article that looks at two American intel/tech companies that hatched a plan to destroy WikiLeaks:

    http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2016/11/how-to-destroy-wikileaks.html

    This gives us an inside look at what lengths American companies will go to when they want to curry favour with Washington.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:22am

    Inconvenient Truth

    these same folks suddenly lavishing praise on whistleblowers now because it's tactically convenient, will be back arguing for assassination by drone strike the moment the next whistleblower reveals truths they'd prefer remain hidden.

    You mean like an Inconvenient Truth?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:37am

    Sadly, Clintonians are trying everything in their power to destroy Wikileaks for hurting their queen. Trump will thank them if they succeed in time for his presidency to be Wikileaks-free.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Richard Forno (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:46am

    Wonder if she'd say the same thing if the end result was the election of a Democratic president and Democratic-controlled Congress? I think not.

    Another political huckster trying to get more time in the media spotlight by injecting themselves into the national narrative du-jour. Yawwwwwwn.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 12:27pm

      Re:

      Agreed. It is 100% about telling people what they want to here. Just like Trump, constantly saying contradictory things for different audiences.

      Still, any Snowden plug is good..

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:56am

    So Snowden just has to leak damning material about the Ds now that the Rs are in power and when the Ds get back in power he could leak bad stuff about the Rs. Problem solved!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 4 Jan 2017 @ 12:10pm

    Sarah Palin Now Thinks

    You almost had me there.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Vic, 4 Jan 2017 @ 12:29pm

    Bob Beckel

    Bob Beckel is not a whole Fox News, just some drunk Democrat who now works for CNN. Whatever he mumbles is not the opinion of CNN either...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    anonymous coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 12:38pm

    Chelsea Manning

    I thought the whole reason why Julian Assange deserved to die was that his leaking of videos lead to the confirmed deaths of American Servicemen and Servicewomen.

    Oh, he's a hero? Nobody died? So Chelsea is free to go, right?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


