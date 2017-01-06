This Week In Techdirt History: January 1st -... >>
Economics

by Glyn Moody

Fri, Jan 6th 2017 7:39pm


Filed Under:
basic income, basic income guarantee, finland, universal basic income



Finland Will Give 2000 Unemployed People $590 Every Month, No Strings Attached, Even After They Get A Job

from the money-for-nothing dept

Back in 2015, a Techdirt Podcast explored the fascinating idea of a universal basic income guarantee, something that the Swiss considered, but ultimately rejected in a referendum. The idea of giving money to everyone, regardless of what they do, or how much they earn, is intriguing and attractive for many. But what effect would it have on how people live and work? That's what Finland hopes to find out from an experiment it is conducting in this field, as a story in the Guardian reports:

Finland has become the first country in Europe to pay its unemployed citizens an unconditional monthly sum, in a social experiment that will be watched around the world amid gathering interest in the idea of a universal basic income.

Under the two-year, nationwide pilot scheme, which began on 1 January, 2,000 unemployed Finns aged 25 to 58 will receive a guaranteed sum of €560 (£475).
As that indicates, this isn't a universal basic wage, since it's aimed at just a few of those receiving unemployment benefit, and the money will replace existing financial support. On the other hand, it isn't just some kind of creative accounting, because they will continue to receive the monthly sum even if they find work. There are already plans to roll it out more widely.

As the Guardian notes, other parts of the world, including Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Scotland, are also looking to try out the idea. At a time when there are fears that automation may well reduce the total number of workers needed in industry, it's great to see these experiments exploring an approach that could help to alleviate social problems arising from this shift.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

    Roger Strong (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 7:55pm

    One of the experiments in basic income was in Dauphin, Manitoba, Canada in the 1970s. I only heard about it a year ago, even though I was living in Dauphin at the time. (I was just a kid.)

    I asked my mom about it. Apparently our next-door neighbor was in the program. She was raising her children alone after her husband died in a roll-over car accident.

    JohnG (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:44pm

    Show me the money

    Perhaps I missed it in the article but where will the money come from to pay for this UBI experiment?

      Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 8:54pm

      Re: Show me the money

      I assume the same place welfare money comes from, the tax payer.

      Roger Strong (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 9:37pm

      Re: Show me the money

      Wealthy taxpayers, including corporations. But before you weep for them, consider current job trends:

      Back about 1982 my high school electronics teacher insisted that in 10 years there would be a 4-day work week, with 5-day work week being illegal.

      There HAD to be. Automation and computers had already led to a dramatic rise in productivity, and the rise was going to continue. Women were continuing to enter the workforce in ever larger numbers. Without a 4-day work week we'd have to accept rising unemployment and ever-lowering wages.

      As historian Gwynne Dyer points out:

      It was not evil foreigners who “stole” most of those seven million American jobs, and will probably eliminate up to 50 million more in the next 20 years. It’s the ‘intelligent machines’ that did most of the damage, starting with simple assembly-line robots and ATMs. (”Every Automated Teller Machine contains the ghosts of three bank tellers.”)

      But the automation keeps moving up the skill sets. The first self-driving cars are now on the road in the United States. That’s another four million jobs down the drain, starting with taxi drivers and long-distance truckers. In recent years eight American manufacturing jobs have been lost to automation for every one lost to “globalisation”, and it will only get worse.

      A 2013 study concluded that 47 percent of existing jobs in the United States are vulnerable to automation in the next 20 years, and the numbers are as bad or worse for the other developed countries. This is what is really driving the “populist revolution” that caused two of the world’s oldest democracies to make bizarre, self-harming political choices in the past year. First Brexit, then Trump.

      We're in a long-term redistribution of income to the wealthy. Since 1973 the incomes of the rich have more than quintupled, and the rest of Americans have gotten somewhat poorer. The rich were paying taxes on their income over $400,000 at a 70 percent rate when Reagan entered the White House. Now they pay taxes at no more than 35 percent - before loopholes. After loopholes it's 18.5%, lower than what the middle class pays. Corporations are paying less too.

      So when we talking about "taxing the rich" to offset automation with basic income, we're only talking about them giving back a bit of what they've gained through replacing workers with that automation. Still taxing them at levels lower than even Reagan ever dreamed of.

        Anonymous Coward, 6 Jan 2017 @ 11:06pm

        Re: Show me the money

        Actually I'm not weeping for any taxpayer.

        By definition any money from the government comes from the taxpayer... or the printing press (which is just borrowing from future taxpayers).

        I consider myself conservative, but western civilization is entering economic unknown territory.

        Ignoring off-shoring, manufacturing productivity is steadily increasing and more and more people are losing their jobs. Traditional welfare and unemployment insurance is ill-suited to deal with this new reality. Large groups of people homeless and starving is unacceptable. Maybe some form of UBI is an answer.

        I'll be following the results of Finland's experiment with interest.

          Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 6:54am

          Re: Re: Show me the money

          "Ignoring off-shoring, "


          Do this at your own peril, congress was told.
          Off shoring concerns are a liberal myth congress said.
          Homelessness is illegal local municipalities said.
          The masses revolt .. congress runs and hides .. shit hits the fan.
          Is this what we have to look forward to?

            Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 9:27am

            Re: Show me the money

            I mean "ignoring off-shoring" as a cause of job loss as opposed to job loss due to increased manufacturing productivity due to automation and robotics.

            That is, even if Trump "brings manufacturing jobs back to the United States" (unlikely), we'll still see job loss due to automation and robotics.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 9:32am

        Re: Re: Show me the money

        Automated jobs should eventually go to the government. Then again the government can be inefficient.

        The traditional thinking is that things that are new, poorly understood, and not standardized should be done by the private sector. The government isn't here to take risks. But once something is very well understood and standardized the government can begin to provide such services. That's not to say the government should preclude the private sector from also providing it but the government can also provide it.


        So as automation becomes more standardized the government can begin providing us with goods and services that are the product of automation.

        and while this may make a whole lot less sense with manual labor, because government employees are well known for doing nothing while getting paid (think of the typical Caltrans stereotype where you have one person actually working and five people standing around and watching) this doesn't really apply to robots. A robot working for the government works about just as hard as the same robot working for a private person. So if robots are the ones doing the work why can't the government begin to employ robots to provide us with some of our standard goods and services.

        If robots started building our streets that's less taxpayer money we have to spend on building streets. That's more money we have in the economy to do other things and we still have streets. The whole point is not to have jobs but to have goods and services such as roads.

    Shilling, 6 Jan 2017 @ 11:02pm

    But as usual there is a problem with these so called tests. If you give people the bare minimum so they can just survive there is nothing left that can be used to invest in themselves. In Finland education as far as I know it is free and meals are included. In many other countries this is not the case so there are more barriers that have to be lifted then to just give people a minimal amount of money unconditionally and see a successful outcome.

    In this system there will still be serious issues that have to be tackled for it to work for everyone. But hey at least they are trying something I guess.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 1:59am

    The Culture

    The aim is no work. Then we are free to do whatever work we want. Though we do need a few more planets first.

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 7:01am

      Re: The Culture

      "The aim is no work."

      How silly.

      No, the aim is to steal as much from others as possible (while supplies last), all the while wagging fingers at the less fortunate telling them it is all their fault for being so lazy and stupid. They have to do this in order to bolster their own self esteem, poor babies. When these folk finally wake up, it will be too late and they will be crying for their mommies. Civilization may take multiple centuries to rebuild and repeat the same shit over again because humans are greedy little shits.

    andrzej (profile), 7 Jan 2017 @ 4:20am

    Goverment leaders should not give away people cash for free.On the market there are mamy financial instruments that work actively at lost people. The Finnish solution does not support in any social activity. It rather creates the demotivate system. Iam sure that Finnish experiment can only increase the number of the unemoployed and the homelles. It is a kind of utopia, which remember me communist utopia. In the long run Finnish experiment can lead to the destruction of the state. That is why I am convinced that it should be treated as an academic reaserch experiment and not as a social programme!
    Andrzej

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 4:42am

      Re:

      What you're saying might apply to country X but it doesn't apply to Finland's current system. Finland is a socialistic country that has a social welfare for people who have lost their jobs. This system creates a "financial trap" where a person cannot accept a job offer because either the job doesn't pay enough or it's a part time job. If they would accept this job offer they would lose money compared to the welfare and possibly lose their homes.

      With "basic income" you can accept any job, even a low paying part time job to actually better your self. Sure, it doesn't fit the american dream but it might improve Finlands current system. Then again, try to tell a Finn or any nord "screw the poor, go murica" and see how well that goes outside the rich.

      But hey, the experiment might fail and you might be right.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 6:09am

    Has Finland proposed going to a cashless economy in which all transaction are digital?

    John Lambert (profile), 7 Jan 2017 @ 6:51am

    Who pays for a universal income?

    I have a practical doubt about a universal income: Who pays for it?
    A sales tax? The people receiving the UI are who pay the sales tax.
    A business tax? It gets added to the retail price of goods & services and the people receiving the UI are who pay the business tax.
    I don't think of any source of revenue to fund these UI payments that does not ultimately come from the people receiving the UI, with an administrative overhead for moving it from one pocket to the other.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 7:15am

    Universal income is a bandaid, needed because of globalization. The rates of unemployment, homelessness and poverty for the citizens of (whatever country) have skyrocketed since the start of off shoring and H1B like programs.

    Countries across the planet struggle in dealing with the perturbations resulting from power struggles within the globalization syndicate.

    Sorta like when the beach masters fight for mating rights and the newborns get trampled. I don't have any answers, I doubt there is an easy fix and therefore nothing will be done because our fearless leaders are lazy assholes.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 9:55am

    I really think there are better ways of looking at this. One of the reasons why we have to work is to maintain our property due to things like property taxes. Or to pay rent to a landlord that must pay property taxes.

    The government should do more to encourage people to own their own homes and not to own homes that they rent out (and they do some things to help first time home buyers). For instance you can have a system where the government allows you to pay a much lower property tax on only one of the properties you own while forcing you to pay a much higher property tax on any other properties you own. This will reduce the value of a home to people that want to own it and rent it out while increasing its value to someone that wants to own their own home. Doing so will naturally shift the economy towards people owning their own homes where it's cheaper for everyone because it becomes more expensive to buy a home and rent it out but it becomes cheaper to own your own home and live in it.

    It also doesn't make sense for the government to give you extra money only to take it from you in the form of property taxes. Perhaps the focus should be on the government taking less. Everything the government gives you was taken from somewhere, instead of focusing on how money is given the government should restructure how money is taken in a way that creates a similar effect.

    I'm also kinda against the government giving money to people that keep having children. We need to do something about population growth. Perhaps we should do something like China. Or perhaps a cap and trade on childbirth. I posted this random idea elsewhere and will re-post it here.

    Why don't they have a cap and trade system on births. Every person is allowed to have a single child, a couple is allowed to have two children. If you want to have another child past two you must buy the right from someone that has it (and markets determine price) and they lose that right. When you reach a certain age (a reasonable age, old enough to make such a decision, let the government decide how old that is) then you may sell your given right if you haven't already exercised it.

    If two people have a child they both lose half of their right each. Then if they want to have a second child they lose the other half.

    Alternatively if they divorce after having one child each person is left with one half of a child that they may have. If one of them wants another child he/she must pair up with someone else that at least has a right to have half of a child to make one full child.

    Or if that person pairs up with someone that has no rights to have any more children but they want another child they can buy half of someone else's right on the open market to make one full right.

    If the government later decides that the population is shrinking too fast and they want to grow it or prevent it from shrinking so fast they can then sell additional child rights on the open market.

    Alternatively when the population is growing too fast the government can then control the population by reducing the number of rights each person is endowed with. For instance they can decide that each person is only entitled to have 3/4 of a child and rights can be sold in 1/4 increments. Each couple can have 1 & 1/2 children (ie: only one child) but if they want to have a second child they can buy half a right from someone else willing to sell to make two whole rights. When the population begins to shrink the government can adjust the number of endowed rights each person is allowed to have (ie: with a stimulus plan giving people more rights) or they can sell rights on the open market.

    Originally posted here

    China's 'Missing Girls' Theory Likely Far Overblown, Study Shows
    https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/12/03/1913206

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 10:04am

      Re:

      By forcing you to pay property taxes the government is forcing you to work (for them) just to maintain your property (even if you're renting, your landlord still must pay property taxes which comes from your rent).

      The whole structure is built on making you work.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 11:30am

        Re:

        Property taxes go to maintaining infrastructure and providing services; i.e., public roads, municipal water and sewage, police and fire, etc.

        Just saying.

      Richard (profile), 7 Jan 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re:

      I'm also kinda against the government giving money to people that keep having children. We need to do something about population growth. Perhaps we should do something like China.

      Overpopulation isn't the problem we thought it was.China's experiment hasn't worked out as expected and is now being reversed. It was never really necessary and was quite inhumane.

      The most humane method to reduce overpopulation is to educate women. Most western countries are operating below replacement rates largely as a result of providing education for women.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Jan 2017 @ 1:34pm

        Re: Re:

        Check out the satirical science fiction comedy film Idiocracy for a take on how reducing the birth rate among the educated might work out.

