Finland Will Give 2000 Unemployed People $590 Every Month, No Strings Attached, Even After They Get A Job
from the money-for-nothing dept
Back in 2015, a Techdirt Podcast explored the fascinating idea of a universal basic income guarantee, something that the Swiss considered, but ultimately rejected in a referendum. The idea of giving money to everyone, regardless of what they do, or how much they earn, is intriguing and attractive for many. But what effect would it have on how people live and work? That's what Finland hopes to find out from an experiment it is conducting in this field, as a story in the Guardian reports:
Finland has become the first country in Europe to pay its unemployed citizens an unconditional monthly sum, in a social experiment that will be watched around the world amid gathering interest in the idea of a universal basic income.
As that indicates, this isn't a universal basic wage, since it's aimed at just a few of those receiving unemployment benefit, and the money will replace existing financial support. On the other hand, it isn't just some kind of creative accounting, because they will continue to receive the monthly sum even if they find work. There are already plans to roll it out more widely.
Under the two-year, nationwide pilot scheme, which began on 1 January, 2,000 unemployed Finns aged 25 to 58 will receive a guaranteed sum of €560 (£475).
As the Guardian notes, other parts of the world, including Canada, Italy, the Netherlands and Scotland, are also looking to try out the idea. At a time when there are fears that automation may well reduce the total number of workers needed in industry, it's great to see these experiments exploring an approach that could help to alleviate social problems arising from this shift.
I asked my mom about it. Apparently our next-door neighbor was in the program. She was raising her children alone after her husband died in a roll-over car accident.
Re:
Re: Re:
I don't know; my mom would have more information. We were only in Dauphin for a little over two years.
There's more on the Dauphin basic income experiment here:
A Town Without Poverty?
Show me the money
Re: Show me the money
Re: Show me the money
Wealthy taxpayers, including corporations. But before you weep for them, consider current job trends:
Back about 1982 my high school electronics teacher insisted that in 10 years there would be a 4-day work week, with 5-day work week being illegal.
There HAD to be. Automation and computers had already led to a dramatic rise in productivity, and the rise was going to continue. Women were continuing to enter the workforce in ever larger numbers. Without a 4-day work week we'd have to accept rising unemployment and ever-lowering wages.
As historian Gwynne Dyer points out:
We're in a long-term redistribution of income to the wealthy. Since 1973 the incomes of the rich have more than quintupled, and the rest of Americans have gotten somewhat poorer. The rich were paying taxes on their income over $400,000 at a 70 percent rate when Reagan entered the White House. Now they pay taxes at no more than 35 percent - before loopholes. After loopholes it's 18.5%, lower than what the middle class pays. Corporations are paying less too.
So when we talking about "taxing the rich" to offset automation with basic income, we're only talking about them giving back a bit of what they've gained through replacing workers with that automation. Still taxing them at levels lower than even Reagan ever dreamed of.
Re: Show me the money
By definition any money from the government comes from the taxpayer... or the printing press (which is just borrowing from future taxpayers).
I consider myself conservative, but western civilization is entering economic unknown territory.
Ignoring off-shoring, manufacturing productivity is steadily increasing and more and more people are losing their jobs. Traditional welfare and unemployment insurance is ill-suited to deal with this new reality. Large groups of people homeless and starving is unacceptable. Maybe some form of UBI is an answer.
I'll be following the results of Finland's experiment with interest.
Re: Re: Show me the money
Do this at your own peril, congress was told.
Off shoring concerns are a liberal myth congress said.
Homelessness is illegal local municipalities said.
The masses revolt .. congress runs and hides .. shit hits the fan.
Is this what we have to look forward to?
Re: Show me the money
That is, even if Trump "brings manufacturing jobs back to the United States" (unlikely), we'll still see job loss due to automation and robotics.
Re: Re: Show me the money
Re: Re: Show me the money
The traditional thinking is that things that are new, poorly understood, and not standardized should be done by the private sector. The government isn't here to take risks. But once something is very well understood and standardized the government can begin to provide such services. That's not to say the government should preclude the private sector from also providing it but the government can also provide it.
So as automation becomes more standardized the government can begin providing us with goods and services that are the product of automation.
and while this may make a whole lot less sense with manual labor, because government employees are well known for doing nothing while getting paid (think of the typical Caltrans stereotype where you have one person actually working and five people standing around and watching) this doesn't really apply to robots. A robot working for the government works about just as hard as the same robot working for a private person. So if robots are the ones doing the work why can't the government begin to employ robots to provide us with some of our standard goods and services.
If robots started building our streets that's less taxpayer money we have to spend on building streets. That's more money we have in the economy to do other things and we still have streets. The whole point is not to have jobs but to have goods and services such as roads.
In this system there will still be serious issues that have to be tackled for it to work for everyone. But hey at least they are trying something I guess.
The Culture
Re: The Culture
How silly.
No, the aim is to steal as much from others as possible (while supplies last), all the while wagging fingers at the less fortunate telling them it is all their fault for being so lazy and stupid. They have to do this in order to bolster their own self esteem, poor babies. When these folk finally wake up, it will be too late and they will be crying for their mommies. Civilization may take multiple centuries to rebuild and repeat the same shit over again because humans are greedy little shits.
Andrzej
Re:
With "basic income" you can accept any job, even a low paying part time job to actually better your self. Sure, it doesn't fit the american dream but it might improve Finlands current system. Then again, try to tell a Finn or any nord "screw the poor, go murica" and see how well that goes outside the rich.
But hey, the experiment might fail and you might be right.
Who pays for a universal income?
A sales tax? The people receiving the UI are who pay the sales tax.
A business tax? It gets added to the retail price of goods & services and the people receiving the UI are who pay the business tax.
I don't think of any source of revenue to fund these UI payments that does not ultimately come from the people receiving the UI, with an administrative overhead for moving it from one pocket to the other.
Re: Who pays for a universal income?
I have a practical doubt about a universal income: Who pays for it?
A land tax.
http://www.henrygeorge.org/pcontents.htm
Countries across the planet struggle in dealing with the perturbations resulting from power struggles within the globalization syndicate.
Sorta like when the beach masters fight for mating rights and the newborns get trampled. I don't have any answers, I doubt there is an easy fix and therefore nothing will be done because our fearless leaders are lazy assholes.
The government should do more to encourage people to own their own homes and not to own homes that they rent out (and they do some things to help first time home buyers). For instance you can have a system where the government allows you to pay a much lower property tax on only one of the properties you own while forcing you to pay a much higher property tax on any other properties you own. This will reduce the value of a home to people that want to own it and rent it out while increasing its value to someone that wants to own their own home. Doing so will naturally shift the economy towards people owning their own homes where it's cheaper for everyone because it becomes more expensive to buy a home and rent it out but it becomes cheaper to own your own home and live in it.
It also doesn't make sense for the government to give you extra money only to take it from you in the form of property taxes. Perhaps the focus should be on the government taking less. Everything the government gives you was taken from somewhere, instead of focusing on how money is given the government should restructure how money is taken in a way that creates a similar effect.
I'm also kinda against the government giving money to people that keep having children. We need to do something about population growth. Perhaps we should do something like China. Or perhaps a cap and trade on childbirth. I posted this random idea elsewhere and will re-post it here.
Why don't they have a cap and trade system on births. Every person is allowed to have a single child, a couple is allowed to have two children. If you want to have another child past two you must buy the right from someone that has it (and markets determine price) and they lose that right. When you reach a certain age (a reasonable age, old enough to make such a decision, let the government decide how old that is) then you may sell your given right if you haven't already exercised it.
If two people have a child they both lose half of their right each. Then if they want to have a second child they lose the other half.
Alternatively if they divorce after having one child each person is left with one half of a child that they may have. If one of them wants another child he/she must pair up with someone else that at least has a right to have half of a child to make one full child.
Or if that person pairs up with someone that has no rights to have any more children but they want another child they can buy half of someone else's right on the open market to make one full right.
If the government later decides that the population is shrinking too fast and they want to grow it or prevent it from shrinking so fast they can then sell additional child rights on the open market.
Alternatively when the population is growing too fast the government can then control the population by reducing the number of rights each person is endowed with. For instance they can decide that each person is only entitled to have 3/4 of a child and rights can be sold in 1/4 increments. Each couple can have 1 & 1/2 children (ie: only one child) but if they want to have a second child they can buy half a right from someone else willing to sell to make two whole rights. When the population begins to shrink the government can adjust the number of endowed rights each person is allowed to have (ie: with a stimulus plan giving people more rights) or they can sell rights on the open market.
Originally posted here
China's 'Missing Girls' Theory Likely Far Overblown, Study Shows
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=16/12/03/1913206
Re:
The whole structure is built on making you work.
Re:
Just saying.
Re:
I'm also kinda against the government giving money to people that keep having children. We need to do something about population growth. Perhaps we should do something like China.
Overpopulation isn't the problem we thought it was.China's experiment hasn't worked out as expected and is now being reversed. It was never really necessary and was quite inhumane.
The most humane method to reduce overpopulation is to educate women. Most western countries are operating below replacement rates largely as a result of providing education for women.
Re: Re:
