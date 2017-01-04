 
by Timothy Geigner

Wed, Jan 4th 2017 4:55pm


beer, cross promotion, t rex, trademark

field museum, toppling goliath



Chicago Field Museum Decides To Embrace Cross-Promotion Instead Of Trademark Protectionism With Brewery

from the to-sue-or-not-to-sue dept

When it comes to trademark issues, we tend to keep our pages filled with stories about disputes, bullying, and over-protectionism. While we try to highlight good-actors on matters of trademark, those stories are too few and far between for our tastes. With that in mind, why not start off the new year with one such example?

Toppling Goliath is a brewery in Iowa with a number of regular and seasonal beers. One of those is PseudoSue, an ale with a label that features a roaring Tyrannosaurus rex. Anyone from the Chicago area is likely already thinking of our beloved Field Museum and the enormous T. rex fossil skeleton of Sue, who the museum tends to dress up like some kind of prehistoric barbie doll whenever one of our local sports teams has themselves a particularly good season. The museum has a trademark registration for Sue that covers all kinds of mechandise and initially reacted as readers of this site will have come to expect.

“Initially the Field Museum was very hard line about” wanting to protect their trademark of the name Sue used with the image of a T. Rex, said Martha Engel, an intellectual property attorney who represents Toppling Goliath.

But, instead, the stance of those at the museum -- ahem -- evolved into one more cooperative with the brewery. Rather than going the protectionist route, both parties talked through a more amicable solution: a full-blown partnership to benefit both sides.

But, ultimately, the brewery owners and the marketing executives at the museum got together and decided to create a cross-promotion scheme rather than launch a legal fight.

“It became obvious that we could work well together,” Clark Lewey, a co-owner of the brewery, said. As part of the deal, Toppling Goliath will print new labels for PseudoSue and another beer called King Sue that promote the Field Museum and Sue, the T. Rex.

This example set by a brewery and a museum ought to serve as the antidote to the poison that is the most common excuse for trademark bullies: trademarks must be protected jealously or they will be lost. As this story shows, that isn't remotely true. Nor, by the way, is such protectionism the most optimal route for the trademark holder. By partnering with the brewery, the museum gets the promotion through the beer label and name. It also gets a nice PR story, along with an exclusive untapping of a beer within the Chicago market.

And all without the billable hours charged by the museum's attorneys.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 5:04pm

    There must be a lot of attorneys upset with this turn of events.

    They pseudosued Pseudosue, but failed to carry through.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 5:09pm

    If the museum were to sell alcoholic beverages, having Sue-branded locally-brewed beers would be a perfect item to sell as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    madasahatter (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 6:06pm

    Malice in Dallas

    Southwest Airlines once got into trademark dispute with another company. The CEOs agreed to hold an arm wrestling contest with the loser of each round donating to charity. Both companies agreed that Southwest could use their variation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Spaceman Spiff (profile), 4 Jan 2017 @ 6:39pm

    Smart work!

    This is just smart for both the brewery and the museum. I hope the museum staff gets a few free brews to celebrate as well! :-)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


