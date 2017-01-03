 
<< Our Unfortunate Annual Tradition: A Look At...
 tdicon 

Patents

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jan 3rd 2017 2:44pm


Filed Under:
corporate structure, electric cars, intellectual property, patents

Companies:
faraday future, tesla



Tesla Gave Up Its Patents, But People Are Freaked Out That Faraday Future Put Its Own Into A Separate Company

from the a-tale-of-two-electric-car-startups dept

Over the last couple of years, there's been a tremendous amount of attention placed on upstart electric car maker, Faraday Future. The company, that originally had very secretive backers (later revealed to extraordinarily wealthy Chinese investors), sprung out of nowhere a year ago and was quickly touted as an expected competitor to Tesla. What a difference a year makes. In the last few weeks, there have been a bunch of reports about how the company is flailing. It kicked off with a pretty damning Buzzfeed story about serious problems at the company, including unpaid bills and a bizarre situation involving having workers focus on designing another car for a totally different company owned by their major investor:
In December 2015, employees at Faraday’s headquarters in Gardena, California, received a mandate from Jia: Design a prototype LeEco car that could be shown off publicly at a spring event in Beijing. According to several former employees, some of Faraday’s designers were pulled off of their core projects to work on the vehicle. And in April 2016, LeEco unveiled a sleek, electric sedan called LeSee. On stage, Jia, who has been outspoken about his plans to usurp Tesla, touted LeSee as a LeEco creation as the white sedan glided across the stage to park in a mock garage. The audience couldn’t see that the seemingly self-driving car was in fact being piloted from backstage via remote control.

Back in California, some Faraday employees were unsettled, sources told BuzzFeed News. Though they’d designed the car for LeEco per Jia’s request, they were not given credit for doing so, and the company didn’t receive payment in exchange. And the development of the LeSee had distracted them from work on Faraday’s own vehicles. “[The LeSee project] certainly added pressure onto the design team. It crunched timelines,” a former employee with knowledge of the project told BuzzFeed News. “It certainly made getting deadlines met that much more difficult.” Faraday declined to comment on the project and the specifics of its relationship with LeEco. LeEco declined to comment on the project as well. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, LeEco said that the two companies are “strategic partners” by “bringing together global resources in several areas.”
The Verge then did its own big report on problems at Faraday Future, which included the somewhat bizarre claim that Faraday Future's "intellectual property" was owned by... an entirely different company:
In addition, these sources revealed to The Verge that the company’s intellectual property is not owned by FF, but by a separate entity named FF Cayman Global, a revelation which raises questions about Faraday Future’s relationship with its investors and suppliers, and could further endanger the company’s success.
Later in the article it notes:
According to former employees, FF is in effect not one, but two companies, with a separate entity based out of the Cayman Islands just for FF’s intellectual property. “If you’re an investor, you’re fucked,” one ex-executive said. “The company doesn’t own the IP.”
And that resulted in other publications, like Business Insider putting out an entire article freaking out about the idea that "Faraday Future doesn't own its intellectual property," as if that was the worst thing in the world. It got another quote from another anonymous ex-employee saying more or less the same thing:
"Some of the reasons some of us left was because we were afraid that all of the work that’s being done in the US, there is no proper corporate structure or legal entity structure," the employee told Business Insider. "The feeling we had was that the IP [intellectual property] was not protected and if and when Faraday goes under, these guys would just pick up all the IP and all these other people in the US would be out of a job."
That's all interesting... but what's amazing is that in all of these discussions about how Faraday Future "doesn't own its intellectual property" absolutely no one seems to point out the fact that the company that everyone compares it to, Tesla, famously dumped all its patents into the public domain and told anyone to go ahead and use them. That seems like a relevant point to make in articles about this upstart competitor and its "intellectual property." Of course, it's possible that the articles could mean something else when it says "intellectual property" -- such as trademarks -- but it seems unlikely that the trademarks for a flailing company that is unlikely to ever get anything on the market are that valuable.

The whole story, and the ignoring of Tesla's stance on patents... is just strange. It is true that sometimes failing companies hang onto their patents as a sort of last ditch effort to extract some return for their investors in a patent fire sale. But if you've reached that point, things have already gone way too far south to really matter. Tesla has shown that it can build a pretty damn successful company without relying on "intellectual property." It seems that people should stop freaking out that Faraday Future may have dumped its patents into some offshore company, and focus on the company's real problems -- like the fact that its execs are racing out the door as fast as possible.
7 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Pixelation, 3 Jan 2017 @ 2:54pm

    Like rats leaving a sinking ship.

    If only they owned the patents, that sealer that keep the ship afloat...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Vidiot (profile), 3 Jan 2017 @ 2:55pm

    "... freaking out about the idea that "Faraday Future doesn't own its intellectual property..."

    Yet another vindication of a patent-free life...

    • If someone else owns your IP, it becomes a crowbar they can use to bludgeon you at any moment.

    • But if nobody owns your IP, there's not much pressure they can bring to bear.

    Tesla keeps on innovating, smiling all the time, because no one can browbeat/blackmail them into submission.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2017 @ 3:13pm

      Response to: Vidiot on Jan 3rd, 2017 @ 2:55pm

      That's something I also thought while reading this. They may be able to have some opportunity if they prepare for that situation by, let's say for example, getting ready to use Tesla's patents.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Retsibsi (profile), 3 Jan 2017 @ 3:12pm

    I suspect the real fear isn't about releasing the IP into the public domain, rather that it's being used as collateral for funding for another company / someone else. Should Faraday turn out to be a success then suddenly the Cayman company will turn round to enforce those patents against them i.e. heavy licensing fees. It's a very useful tool to manipulate profits and losses however you want to, and the suspicion seems to be that a Cayman registered company will mysteriously be the only one to end up with any profits, one way or another, while Faraday will have little to show for their work, and also be tied in to using those patents / IP.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Jan 2017 @ 3:38pm

    Buzzfeed is not a reliable source for anything

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 3 Jan 2017 @ 3:41pm

    The Fact That The IP Is Owned ...

    ... means it could be used to sue whoever tries to carry on the Faraday Future business.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ItsMagic (profile), 3 Jan 2017 @ 3:50pm

    Patents vs Intellectual Property

    I am afraid that Intellectual Property and Patents are not one and the same. So the assumption on which this article is based is flawed. Intellectial Property is much more than only Patents. It extends to the design of the car, the logo, the trademark, so basically the total company. To put that in an offshore company, you basically render the company worthless. That's the big problem here.

    Buzzfeed did a thorough investigation. It was excellent in-depth investigative article.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Our Unfortunate Annual Tradition: A Look At...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

14:44 Tesla Gave Up Its Patents, But People Are Freaked Out That Faraday Future Put Its Own Into A Separate Company (7)
13:07 Our Unfortunate Annual Tradition: A Look At What Should Have Entered The Public Domain, But Didn't (20)
11:45 Malcolm Gladwell's Ridiculous Attack On Ed Snowden Based On Weird Prejudice About How A Whistleblower Should Look (17)
10:45 Washington Post Falsely Claims Russia Hacked Vermont Utility, Because OMG RUSSIANS! (32)
10:40 Daily Deal: The Complete Computer Science Bundle (0)
09:37 Congressman Goodlatte Decides To Refill The Swamp By Gutting Congressional Ethics Office... But Drops It After Bad Publicity (20)
08:29 Whether Or Not You Believe Russia Interfered In The Election, We Should All Be Worried About Escalation Based On Secret Info (22)
06:26 Trump Still Falsely Taking Credit For Sprint Jobs He Had Nothing To Do With (146)
03:25 Now Italy Wants To Make 'Fake News' Illegal (42)

Monday

09:00 Techdirt 2016: The Stats. (16)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.