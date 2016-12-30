White House Kicks Russian Diplomats Out Of The Country, Releases Preliminary Report On Russian Hacking With More To Come
As was widely expected, the White House officially announced its response to claims of Russian interference in our election process, and the "response" is basically kicking 35 Russian diplomats out of the country. Russia admittedly suggested it will do the same. The announcement also includes adding some entities to the official list of "Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons." Somewhat incredibly, now added to that list is the FSB, which is the modern incarnation of the KGB. What's incredible about this was that it took until now for this to happen. With this, the administration also issued an executive order expanding on a previous executive order from last year, enabling it to take these actions.
Somewhat ridiculously, the new executive order just shows the full new order, and doesn't call out what changes were made from the original. So I went through and did a diff on the two executive orders myself. The first major change is an additional first line of who can be sanctioned. While the original had a description of what types of people could be sanctioned for cybersecurity violations, that same sanction has been bumped down to the 2nd item, and the new first item is:
The second major change is the addition of this action which can get you sanctioned to a long list of reasons:
Along with this report, Homeland Security and the FBI also (finally) released something of a "Joint Analysis Report" about the alleged Russian interference. The only major revelation in there is that the US government is referring to this hacking program as "GRIZZLY STEPPE."
The report does not add much to prove that it was actually the Russians behind this, though everyone insists that's now the consensus view. The NY Times notes that "a more detailed report on the intelligence... will be published in the next three weeks," which certainly could reveal more details. But... of course... "much of the detail -- especially evidence collected from "implants" in Russian computer systems, tapped conversations and spies — is expected to remain classified." In other words, for those who are still skeptical that it was Russia, don't expect them to be convinced by any of this.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump, when asked about all of this managed to toss off his typical word salad of nothingness:
And, of course, this is all kinds of a mess. You have claims of attacks that no one wants to back up with actual details, for fear that it will reveal too much about sources and methods. You have escalation of "diplomatic responses" to counter this attack that everyone tells us was done by the Russians. You have an incoming President who basically said "how do I even computer." None of this is good, and none of it should be okay from no matter where you sit. If we're going to get into a fight with Russia, it would be nice if we had more evidence that "hey, someone broke into the email systems of political parties -- because those organizations are bad at security." But that doesn't seem likely to happen.
Instead, we're left with this weird game where we're constantly being told "trust us" by one side and "computers confusing" by the other. That's not comforting.
This Joint Analysis Report (JAR) is the result of analytic efforts between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). This document provides technical details regarding the tools and infrastructure used by the Russian civilian and military intelligence Services (RIS) to compromise and exploit networks and endpoints associated with the U.S. election, as well as a range of U.S. Government, political, and private sector entities. The U.S. Government is referring to this malicious cyber activity by RIS as GRIZZLY STEPPE.Other than that, the report really doesn't tell us much more than was already reported in the past by various cybersecurity outfits, about the supposed infiltration by two hacking groups -- called APT28 and APT29 (APT: Advanced Persistent Threat) that people say are connected to the Russian government. There is a nifty graphic, though:
Previous JARs have not attributed malicious cyber activity to specific countries or threat actors. However, public attribution of these activities to RIS is supported by technical indicators from the U.S. Intelligence Community, DHS, FBI, the private sector, and other entities. This determination expands upon the Joint Statement released October 7, 2016, from the Department of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence on Election Security.
This activity by RIS is part of an ongoing campaign of cyber-enabled operations directed at the U.S. government and its citizens. These cyber operations have included spearphishing campaigns targeting government organizations, critical infrastructure entities, think tanks, universities, political organizations, and corporations leading to the theft of information. In foreign countries, RIS actors conducted damaging and/or disruptive cyber-attacks, including attacks on critical infrastructure networks. In some cases, RIS actors masqueraded as third parties, hiding behind false online personas designed to cause the victim to misattribute the source of the attack. This JAR provides technical indicators related to many of these operations, recommended mitigations, suggested actions to take in response to the indicators provided, and information on how to report such incidents to the U.S. Government.
Reader Comments
Who do we trust?
It could be that they are both right. Maybe it was some 400 lb Russian agents who did it from their bedrooms. You never know, right?
Hacker
enough with the political shenanigans
Re: enough with the political shenanigans
Re: Re: enough with the political shenanigans
Re: Re: Re: enough with the political shenanigans...T-bills
Re: Re: Re: Re: enough with the political shenanigans...T-bills
This is a CORE reason behind the US remaining Isolationist as reasonably possible.
We should never have mixed our economic future to the degree we have now.
George Washington warned us about EVERY fucking problem we have NOW before they happened and no one listened. The real enemy are 'Globalists' that nasty group that seeks to bring us the TTIP, TPP, TISA and all those Foreign investor states and courts for helping businesses RULE THE WORLD through economic power.
The Rothschild's are on target.
"The few who understand the system, will either be so interested from it's profits or so dependant on it's favors, that there will be no opposition from that class."
"Give me control of a nation's money and I care not who makes it's laws"
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: enough with the political shenanigans...T-bills
It's greed, always has been, always will be.
Greed knows no race or religion, it just is.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: enough with the political shenanigans...T-bills
Greed is a vice, not an entity to be regarded with a label such as enemy... and the Globalists have that vice in exponential spades. That hole in their heart eats at them constantly. 100 million 100 billion 100 trillion... it will never be enough. Not because they 'just' love money and are only JUST greedy but because of the POWER it brings!
Power is the real objective... the power to tell YOU what to do be it directly or indirectly. The power to command men and women at whim so that they can stand on their backs and use them up as they require or desire.
Power achieved through wealth is infinitely more enviable and desired than power achieved through direct physical methods.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2013/02/08/article-2275359-174BF405000005DC-435_634x432 .jpg
FYI
Also the only relevant line is this one
"The U.S. Government assesses that information was leaked to the press and publicly disclosed."
Which does not come close to saying that Russia did anything.
> not previously listed as a sanctionable offense
Damn straight. That's the privilege of the two Parties and Diebold, and they don't want any competitors.
Separately: According to news reports, Russia has now come back effectively saying "We are going to do no retaliation until we see how friendly Trump is to us". Based on past remarks, I think it will be fairly friendly. But I imagine that it will end up just being a rebuke of Obama's actions.
I doubt even Trump is dumb enough to reverse the actions and let the banned officials back in the country, but he has surprised me before with how much he is willing to back Russia.
Obamy has been whipped like a cur
This is YOUR so called MAN democrats! And you wonder why your spineless "agents" did not get elected this time around? A less democratic nation is SCHOOLING YOU... the DEMOCRATS! This joke of a presidency will not end soon enough. Now I get to sit around and watch the "Twitter Troll" work on the mess that Obama left behind. Remember you losers... you are more responsible for the Trump victory than the republicans and you are too stupid to even understand why!
Putin's Response to Olbamy Boy:
"We regard the recent unfriendly steps taken by the outgoing US administration as provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-US relationship. This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole.
As it proceeds from international practice, Russia has reasons to respond in kind. Although we have the right to retaliate, we will not resort to irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-US relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration.
The diplomats who are returning to Russia will spend the New Year’s holidays with their families and friends. We will not create any problems for US diplomats. We will not expel anyone. We will not prevent their families and children from using their traditional leisure sites during the New Year’s holidays. Moreover, I invite all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children’s parties in the Kremlin.
It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family.
My season’s greetings also to President-elect Donald Trump and the American people.
I wish all of you happiness and prosperity."
Re: Obamy has been whipped like a cur
Not sure what the point was actually.
Re: Re: Obamy has been whipped like a cur
But I can tell you the point, though I am certain that you will not get it.
The point is that Democrats cause the very things they claim to wish to solve or prevent. You guys have never met a solution that causes more trouble than it solves that you did not love!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Obamy has been whipped like a cur
Re: Obamy has been whipped like a cur
Re: Obamy has been whipped like a cur
Also provide any evidence that Trump will be tougher on Putin than Obama in any way.
Russia decided not to reply in kind
Still no evidence of Russian involvement?
I'm not surprised.
