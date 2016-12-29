Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Politics

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Dec 29th 2016 9:04am


Filed Under:
congress, eric swalwell, live streaming, paul ryan, politics, streaming

Companies:
c-span



Ridiculous Congressional Proposal Would Fine Reps Who Live Stream From The Floor

from the congress-excels-at-petty-actions dept

It would be nice if we weren't remind daily just how petty politicians can be (on all sides of the aisle... so don't go making this about one party or the other). Over the summer, we wrote about a situations in which House Democrats tried to stage a protest on the House floor -- and House Republicans responded by gavelling the House out of session and turning off the live feed on C-SPAN so that the protest could not be easily seen (again, this isn't partisan: the House Dems did the same to House Repubs eight years ago). In response, some of those participating in the protest started using Periscope and Facebook Live to livestream online from the floor.

And, now, just to turn up the level of petty vindictiveness, some House Representatives have proposed fining Congressional Reps who live stream (or post photos) from the House floor.
... the new policy would fine representatives $500 for the first offense of broadcasting video, audio, or photos, and rise to $2,500 thereafter. In order to take effect, the proposal would need to be approved by the House when its next session starts in January.
And, of course, supporters of the proposal change are doing their best to give totally bullshit reasons for this petty action, claiming that it's about "ensuring" that "order and decorum are preserved in the House." That's a load of hogwash. This is just politicians acting like elementary school children yet again.

The push for this is being led by Speaker Paul Ryan, who apparently doesn't much care for the Constitution. You see, people who actually have read the Constitution are noting that this proposal is likely unconstitutional:
But experts say Ryan’s proposal may run afoul of Article 1 of the Constitution, which says “each House may … punish its Members for disorderly behavior.” For more than 200 years that has been interpreted to mean any contested sanctions against lawmakers must be approved by the full House with a floor vote, attorneys steeped in congressional legal matters say.

“The Constitution gives the House the authority to discipline members; I have never heard of anything where an officer of the House was given that authority,” said Mike Stern, a former lawyer for the nonpartisan House counsel’s office and the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s GOP staff.
Meanwhile, one of the members who took part in the streaming, Rep. Eric Swawell, is coming out fighting against this proposal:
Back in June, Swalwell responded to the shutdown of the C-SPAN cameras by pushing a proposal that would have given control of C-SPAN's camera stream to C-SPAN, rather than petty politicians in the House who can shut down the stream whenever they want to.

And, honestly, as I'm writing this entire post, I'm sitting here wondering why the hell this is an issue. Of all the things that Congress should be doing right now, is this really a major priority? To try to punish Congressional representatives for actually wanting to provide a more transparent look into what happens on the floor?
25 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

  • identicon
    onthewaterfront, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:21am

    Paul Ryan

    I suspect it will not be long before Paul Ryan is committed to the Trump institute for the politically insane.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jeffrey Nonken (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:22am

    "Laws are like sausages; it's best not to see them made" is supposed to be a metaphor. One which fits this situation perfectly... as a metaphor.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:23am

    If any House member is tech saavy, one could simply go through a VPN when straeming from the house floor, and be untraceable.

    Also, they could do a factory data reset on their phone, to oliberate any evidence.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:27am

    Didn't read the article, just betting what party it is before I read it. Begins with an R? =D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:29am

      Re:

      "In a statement, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) spokesperson Ashlee Strong said that “these changes will help ensure that order and decorum are preserved in the House of Representatives so lawmakers can do the people's work.”

      :D

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      DOlz, 29 Dec 2016 @ 10:28am

      Re:

      I very seldom hit the trolling button, but when a comment starts out with, "Didn't read the article …”, how can it be anything but trolling.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 29 Dec 2016 @ 11:07am

        Re: Re:

        I didn't read the article...........at first. Because I conducted a prediction. Then I read both the article and the one it linked to.

        My prediction was correct.

        Do you comprehend now?
        Need a little nap?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Michael, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:27am

    This is frickin' 2016.

    It would probably cost about $50 per year to have two live cameras with feeds to a website running 24x7.

    Why would they ever need to be shut down? Don't our representatives think it is reasonable for any citizen to be able to watch lawmaking happen any time they want?

    Not only should the politicians not have control over the cameras, NOBODY should.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:55am

      Re:

      They're supposed to be in the employ of the American people.

      Bosses get to observe - show your work, peons!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 11:39am

        Re: Re:

        Tell that to the supreme court while you're at it.


        In all seriousness
        Our government is afraid of us...

        The people have a right to be upset with our government, from automatic pay raises for congressional members to their insider trading they ruled legal for themselves and on and on and on.

        Congress has held the lowest ongoing favor-ability ratings since well Paul Ryan got elected.

        Time for a 300 million person march on D.C..

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Thad, 29 Dec 2016 @ 12:04pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Congress's cumulative approval rating is one of those numbers that people like to throw out there but which doesn't really mean much of anything (like "Senator X voted with his party 90% of the time"). You get to vote for (at most) three people in Congress; your opinion on the other 532 is essentially meaningless.

          Statistically speaking, most people like their own representatives; that's why incumbents get reelected at a rate of over 90%. (Well, that and gerrymandering.) In a strongly anti-incumbent year like 2010, that number might dip as low as the mid-80's.

          Most people don't like lawyers, but they like their lawyer. Similarly, most people don't like Congress, but they like their representatives.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 29 Dec 2016 @ 11:28am

      Re:

      It would probably cost about $50 per year to have two live cameras with feeds to a website running 24x7.

      They've had live cameras in the House and Senate since 1979. It's called C-SPAN.

      Why would they ever need to be shut down?

      Because the minority party was staging a protest and the majority party didn't want anyone to see it.

      All of this is explained in the first paragraph of the article.

      Don't our representatives think it is reasonable for any citizen to be able to watch lawmaking happen any time they want?

      No.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:30am

    ha ha ha haaa!!!

    "This is just politicians acting like elementary school children yet again."

    Again? Call when they actually stop doing this!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:39am

    Fines...oh yeah

    The fines will just be paid out of contributions from whatever PAC or lobby group that is for whatever is being streamed. The fines will have absolutely zero impact on any legislator.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:50am

    I love how recording and/or transmitting public happenings is _disorderly_. Cops. Congress. (It's more fun because almost always it is perfectly legal and no one is interfering with or disrupting anything.) But actually invasive surveillance in a plethora of forms, including those allowed by the same Congress, are totes OK.

    We are definitely in a how-stupid-can-we-get contest. It doesn't matter who the challengers are because first and foremost, one must compete against oneself.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 12:40pm

      Re:

      Not stupid, hypocritical.

      "We're the government/police, it's our right to record you in public and in private, but it's a crime for you to do the same to us because that would be a violation of our privacy."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:54am

    As far as I can see, every piece of legislative discussion/vote/whatever, every judicial hearing, every action by the executive that directly impacts the lives of the citizens should be public. Actual exceptions for very few instances such as military/security related discussions very narrowly defined. So, almost all hearings should be public.

    But then again, this would be in an ideal world where politicians actually represented their constituents.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Yes, I know I'm commenting anonymously, 29 Dec 2016 @ 9:58am

    Two reasons

    Firstly, everybody is doing it (I just read two posts about intelligence agencies not responding to FOIA-requests), so off course the politicians want to obfuscate their embarassments too.
    Secondly, they just went through an expensive election and need to pay off their pwners by passing laws that will be unpopular with the public. Naturally they don't want anybody to witness that.

    Your founding fathers expected it would come to this and `constitutioned' appropriately. However, the constitution gets violated so much these days, that it is no longer viewed as a problem (as long as the good guys (i.e. me!) do it).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 29 Dec 2016 @ 11:33am

    fISHERMAN STORY

    A person is Fishing on a Dock..
    He is sitting there. and a Mosquito starts to bother him..
    After a few minutes he is Swinging around Flapping his hat..
    And the Biggest fish he has ever seen(according to him) YANKS on his line, Pulling the fishing rod into the Deep water..

    Get what you Get out of this..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Dec 2016 @ 1:02pm

    If the Constitution is the ultimate law of the land...

    ...then those who conspire to violate it should be punished accordingly.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


